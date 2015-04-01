Acer Chromebase

Updated on November 24, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5

Released in mid-2015, the Acer Chromebase was one of the first all-in-one Chrome OS devices. The Chromebase is aimed at people who would enjoy an iMac but don’t have the budget to buy Apple hardware. It also works for computing in places with little space for lots of computer equipment, such as kitchens and nooks.

Acer chose the NVIDIA Tegra K1 processor for the Chromebase, which is a pretty powerful quad-core processor running at 2.1 Ghz. The screen is 21.5” but the active matrix TFT display doesn’t quite cut it in a market full of IPS displays (an issue they’ve resolved with the newer Acer Chromebase 24). One model also features a touchscreen and still keeps the price low at around $400.

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Acer Chromebase Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebase Acer Chromebase Acer Chromebase Price List Price: $349.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $429.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $329.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Model number DC221HQ cwmircz / UM.WD1AA.C01 DC221HQ wmicz / UM.WD1AA.002 DC221HQ BWMICZ / UM.WD1AA.B02 Performance Rating 2.1 2.1 2.1 Chromebook Plus No No No Processor

NVIDIA Tegra K1 CD570M-A1 Quad-core 2.10 Ghz

NVIDIA Tegra K1 CD570M-A1 Quad-core 2.10 Ghz

NVIDIA Tegra K1 CD570M-A1 Quad-core 2.10 Ghz RAM 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB Internal Storage 16 GB SSD 16 GB SSD 16 GB SSD Screen Size 21.5" 21.5" 21.5" Screen Resolution 1920x1080 1920x1080 1920x1080 Screen Type LED Backlit Active Matrix TFT LED Backlit Active Matrix TFT LED Backlit Active Matrix TFT Touch Screen No Yes No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 20.9 x 14.1 x 1.8 inches

(530.86 x 358.14 x 45.72 mm) 20.9 x 14.1 x 1.8 inches

(530.86 x 358.14 x 45.72 mm) 20.9 x 14.1 x 1.8 inches

(530.86 x 358.14 x 45.72 mm) Weight 7.46 lbs (3.39 kg) 7.46 lbs (3.39 kg) 7.46 lbs (3.39 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No No Webcam HD HD HD WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 Bluetooth 4.0 Bluetooth 4.0 Ethernet Yes Yes Yes Cellular Modem No No No HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3 2 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3 2 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3 Thunderbolt Ports No No No Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery No Battery No Battery No Battery Battery Life 0.0 hours 0.0 hours 0.0 hours Fanless No No No Auto Update

Expiration Date September, 2019 September, 2019 September, 2019

A 21.5-inch all-in-one held back by 16GB of storage

The monitor and the computer sit in one unit on an adjustable stand, the same formula anyone who has used an iMac will recognize. The stand tilts through a 15 to 75-degree range, so the display works at a seated desk or a standing one. Plastic covers most of the chassis at this price, though the construction holds up well enough for a machine that stays on a desk instead of travelling in a bag.

The quad-core ARM-based Tegra K1 runs at 2.1GHz and stays smooth through browsing, email, document editing, and media playback. Open a large stack of tabs or several Android apps at once and it slows down, but ordinary office work does not push it that far. The 4GB of RAM suits that workload. The 16GB of internal storage is the tighter limit, and it bites anyone who wants local files or a big library of Android apps.

One USB 3.0 port takes high-speed peripherals, and two USB 2.0 ports cover a keyboard, a mouse, or whatever else stays plugged in. The HDMI port is an input, so the panel doubles as a screen for another machine. Wired networking runs over Ethernet, wireless over dual-band 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0. A microSD slot takes some pressure off the 16GB of storage for photos, documents, and offline media. The 21.5-inch 1080p display looks acceptable at this price, though color accuracy and contrast trail an IPS panel, most visibly from an angle.

Two 3-watt stereo speakers sit along the bottom edge. They carry a video call or background music, but anyone listening properly will want external speakers, and anyone exploring music production on a Chromebook needs better gear again. The HD webcam has enough resolution for Google Meet or Zoom in normal room lighting. On the touchscreen model, taps, swipes, and pinch-to-zoom register accurately in Chrome, and the sensor layer leaves a faint interference pattern on white backgrounds that most owners stop noticing. The machine suits a shared family space or a compact home office, where a small desk footprint and low maintenance count for more than processing power.

Reviewer Insights

TechAeris: 16GB of storage was the sticking point

Kyle Funk at TechAeris gave the Chromebase a score of 8.2 out of 10, calling it worth the price for budget-conscious shoppers. His review highlighted the responsive touchscreen functionality on the touch-enabled model, noting that “switching between opened applications is quick and easy” during his testing. Funk praised the display quality as “pretty good for only being 1080p” while acknowledging that viewing angles could diminish color accuracy. The adjustable stand earned particular appreciation for its flexibility and solid construction.

The TechAeris review emphasized that the Chromebase performs well for typical Chrome OS workflows including web browsing, productivity applications, and media consumption. Funk concluded that “for the price of $429.99, you cannot go wrong with this AIO desktop” for users who understand Chrome OS’s strengths and limitations. His primary criticism centered on the meager 16GB storage, suggesting that Acer should have included at least 32GB to provide adequate breathing room for local files and Android applications.

9to5Google found the bundled keyboard and mouse cheap

Cam Bunton at 9to5Google reviewed the touchscreen model and found it to be a solid budget option despite some notable compromises. His assessment characterized the build as “what you’d expect from a 21.5-inch desktop that costs well under $500 - meaning there’s a lot of plastic.” The review noted that while the plastic construction kept costs down, it also resulted in accessories that felt cheap, particularly the included keyboard with its “spongey” key feel and the mouse with an unresponsive scroll wheel.

Bunton praised the Chromebase’s value while being candid about performance limitations. He observed occasional sluggishness when multiple tabs were open but concluded that “for its price point though, it’s definitely fast enough” for Chrome OS’s intended use cases. The versatile kickstand with integrated cable management earned positive marks, as did the touchscreen’s responsiveness for navigation and pinch-to-zoom gestures. His final verdict characterized it as “a great all-round package especially when considering the initial outlay,” recommending it for users who prioritize affordability over premium build quality.

Bunton’s video review shows the port split: two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, Ethernet, and power sit under a ledge on the back, while the SD card slot, the 3.5mm audio jack, and the single USB 3.0 port sit behind a plastic door that has to be pried off. He found contrast low, with blacks that “come off as more really dark gray,” though he called the viewing angles “great.” His unboxing of the DC221HQ shows what ships in the box: a wired USB keyboard with a number pad, a two-button optical mouse, an HDMI cable, and the power supply.

State of Tech: the wired peripherals use up the rear USB ports

Jerad of State of Tech tested the Chromebase as a home computer for his young children and found it loaded extra tabs and a browser game without lag. He described the speakers as “kind of nasally” with little bass, though “definitely perfect enough for browsing the web” and YouTube. He called the bundled keyboard “a little cheap” and the mouse “definitely cheap,” and pointed out that both are wired, so they take the two rear USB ports; the Chromebase has Bluetooth, and wireless replacements free those ports.

Chrome Unboxed: remote support kept a long-term owner going

An interview conducted by Robby Payne from Chrome Unboxed followed Genie, an 85-year-old user who relied on the device as her primary computer for over six years. Her daily usage included banking, managing investments through personal spreadsheets, writing letters in Google Docs, and video calling family members across the country. Despite the device’s age, Genie reported consistently fast performance with no noticeable delays or sluggishness.

The interview highlighted several qualities that made Chrome OS particularly suitable for senior users. Genie emphasized the complete absence of virus or malware concerns throughout her years of ownership, a stark contrast to her previous experiences with Windows computers. The integrated password management through Google Account proved invaluable for someone who described herself as “the world’s worst at passwords.” Perhaps most importantly, the Chrome Remote Desktop feature allowed family members to provide technical assistance from many miles away, enabling remote troubleshooting and support that reassured both Genie and her family. The large 21.5-inch display also proved essential for her limited eyesight, and the Chromebase’s form factor served accessibility needs that portable devices could not easily match.

Android Authority saw schools and libraries as the buyers

Edgar Cervantes at Android Authority offered a pragmatic assessment of the Chromebase at its retail launch, acknowledging the hardware quality while questioning broader market appeal. He characterized it as “one hell of a Chrome OS computer” with solid specifications including the Tegra K1 quad-core processor with Kepler graphics, 4GB of RAM, and the option between touch and non-touch configurations at $429.99 and $329.99 respectively.

However, Cervantes raised important questions about Chrome OS’s viability in the desktop market. His analysis questioned whether users might simply prefer docking a Chromebook to an external monitor rather than committing to a stationary all-in-one device. He identified the most likely buyers as educational institutions, libraries, and casual users who needed a simple, low-maintenance computing solution. While remaining noncommittal about whether the Chromebase would achieve widespread adoption, he acknowledged the touchscreen capability could prove useful for certain use cases and praised the competitive pricing that undercut traditional Windows all-in-one alternatives by a significant margin.

Software updates stopped in September 2019, so an original Chromebase now runs without security patches. It still boots and browses, which is a long run for hardware bought in 2015, but it is no longer a machine to sign in to a bank on. Anyone who wants the same desk setup with current software support should look at the Acer Chromebase 24, which pairs a newer display with newer internals.

If you are weighing your next Chrome OS device, our Chromebook Comparison Chart lets you sort and filter current models side by side to find the right fit.

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