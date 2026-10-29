Some programs are made only for Windows, and a Chromebook has no way to open them by itself. A free tool called Wine runs many of them. It works in the Chromebook’s Linux environment and translates what a Windows program asks for into calls Linux understands, so supported apps install and run with their usual setup windows. This guide sets up Wine 11, uses it to install FL Studio 2026, the music production app, and fixes the error that stops the newest FL Studio from starting. Then it covers Bottles, a free app that manages Wine for you, and CrossOver, the paid option.

Can Chromebooks Run Windows Apps?

Short Answer:

No, not natively. A Windows .exe will not install or launch on ChromeOS the way it would on a Windows PC. On a Chromebook with an Intel or AMD processor, the built-in Linux environment runs many Windows programs through Wine, Bottles, or CrossOver, and a cloud PC service streams a full copy of Windows to the browser.

Long Answer:

Windows programs do not run on a Chromebook for the same reason they do not run on a Mac: ChromeOS is a different operating system. It has no Windows registry, no Win32 system libraries, and no .exe loader. Double-clicking a Windows installer does nothing useful, and Windows compatibility is one of the things Chromebooks can’t do well out of the box. Going the other way, running ChromeOS on a PC or Mac, is a separate question.

ChromeOS includes an official Linux development environment that runs a Debian system beside your Chrome and Android apps, with no Developer Mode and nothing wiped. Wine installs into it like any other Linux package. Light Windows utilities, editors, and many creative apps run well. Programs that need a graphics card, such as most Windows games, run poorly or not at all.

Starting with ChromeOS 147, a new Linux setup uses a design Google calls Baguette, which runs Debian 13 “Trixie” directly in a virtual machine instead of inside a container. A Linux setup you created before the switch keeps its older Debian release, because for now Google offers Baguette only as a fresh install. On the same page, Google lists graphics acceleration as no longer supported in Linux: it may still work on some models, but it will not be fixed if it breaks.

The Wine route needs an Intel or AMD Chromebook. WineHQ publishes its Debian packages only for x86 processors, and Bottles on Flathub is built only for x86_64. On an ARM model with a MediaTek or Snapdragon chip, none of the steps below apply, and a cloud PC is the practical option. More memory helps too: the Linux virtual machine takes its share before the Windows program starts, so a model with 8GB of RAM or more gives you more room than a 4GB one.

What You Need

Linux turned on. Wine runs in the Chromebook’s Linux side, so Linux has to be on first. It is not available on every Chromebook, and on a school or work Chromebook the administrator can block it. If Linux is off, set it up with our guide to installing Linux on a Chromebook, or follow along with the video version on YouTube.

An Intel or AMD processor. Open the launcher, type terminal , press enter , and click penguin to get a Linux prompt. Then run:

uname -m

If it prints x86_64 , Wine can run on your Chromebook. If it prints aarch64 , the Chromebook has an ARM processor, and this method will not work.

About 30 GB of Linux disk space. Wine itself needs about 2.2 GB once installed. FL Studio’s installer is about 1.1 GB, and the program takes about 2.2 GB more. Bottles pulls in about 4 GB of shared runtimes on its first install. A new Linux setup often starts with a 10 GB disk, which fills up fast.

Make the Linux Disk Bigger

Resize the disk before you install anything. Click the time at the bottom right, click the gear to open Settings, and click About ChromeOS at the bottom of the sidebar. Under Developers, open Linux development environment. The Disk size row has a Change button. Drag the slider to 30 GB (or more, if your Chromebook has room to spare) and click Resize.

Close modal

The resize takes a few seconds, and Linux keeps running. When it finishes, the row shows the new size. Running df -h / in the Terminal shows the larger disk too.

Install Wine 11 From the WineHQ Repository

Debian’s own Wine package is version 10, one release behind. The Wine project runs its own package repository with the current stable release, Wine 11.0, so add that instead. These commands come from the WineHQ instructions for Debian.

The first command lets Linux install 32-bit packages, which Wine still uses:

sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386

The next two add Wine’s signing key and its package list, so Linux trusts Wine’s downloads:

sudo mkdir -pm755 /etc/apt/keyrings && wget -O - https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/winehq.key | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /etc/apt/keyrings/winehq-archive.key - sudo wget -NP /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/debian/dists/trixie/winehq-trixie.sources

The package list above is for Debian 13 (trixie), which new Linux setups on ChromeOS 147 and later use. If your Linux is older, cat /etc/os-release shows its release name. For Debian 12 (bookworm), replace both trixie parts of the second line with bookworm ; WineHQ still publishes Wine 11 for it.

The last command refreshes the package lists and installs Wine stable. The download was about 385 MB in our test, and it needs about 2.2 GB of space once unpacked:

sudo apt update && sudo apt install --install-recommends winehq-stable

Check the version when it finishes:

wine --version

It prints wine-11.0 .

Let Wine Set Up Its Windows Folder

The first time Wine starts, it builds a Windows folder for your programs, called a prefix. It lives in ~/.wine and holds a C: drive with Program Files, the Windows registry, and the settings for that set of programs. Running Wine’s settings tool builds it:

winecfg

The Terminal fills with lines that start with fixme or err . They are normal and do no harm. Wine then offers to install Mono, the open-source version of Microsoft’s .NET that some programs need. Click Install; it takes under a minute. Some setups also ask about Gecko, which Wine uses to show web pages inside programs; accept that too. When the Wine configuration window opens, click OK to close it.

Fix “The Validity of the Program Could Not Be Verified” in FL Studio

From version 26.1.4, FL Studio stops as soon as it starts under Wine. It shows this message and closes when you click OK:

Close modal

Reinstalling does not help, and neither does more disk space or a fresh download. The cause is a bug in crypt32, the Wine file that checks digital signatures. Image-Line signs FL Studio 26.1.4 and later with a renewed certificate whose signed data is stored in an order that Windows accepts. Wine sorts that data before it checks the signature, so the check fails. The bug is Wine bug 60273, and a fix is waiting in merge request !11824. As of October 2026 it has not been merged into Wine, so no Wine release has the fix yet, stable or development.

Until it is merged, you can rebuild that one Wine file with the fix in place. You download Wine’s source, add a small patch, and build only crypt32, not all of Wine. The patch comes from a community project on GitHub, not from the Wine project, and it uses the same approach as the merge request. Have an AI coding agent such as Claude Code or Codex read it before you build anything. It is a single file that changes only dlls/crypt32/msg.c .

Install the build tools first (about 220 MB to download):

sudo apt install -y git curl tar patch make python3 flex bison clang lld llvm gcc-mingw-w64-x86-64

Download the patch at a fixed version and check its fingerprint:

wget -O ~/crypt32.patch https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ramabondanp/fl-studio-wine-patch/9f35dc3523b9c7cc1a5a820025ca0c183fdeba94/wine-crypt32-signed-attrs.patch sha256sum ~/crypt32.patch

The sha256sum line must print 48b23b08ba364643eabb6898c8b1ff5864a5e36226c130e818fef18dbb7b916b . If it prints anything else, stop: the file is not the one described here. To read the patch yourself, run less ~/crypt32.patch and press q to quit.

Download the Wine source that matches the Wine you installed (11.0 here) and apply the patch:

mkdir -p ~/wine-src && cd ~/wine-src wget https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/11.0/wine-11.0.tar.xz tar -xf wine-11.0.tar.xz cd wine-11.0 && patch -p1 < ~/crypt32.patch

The last line prints patching file dlls/crypt32/msg.c . Now set up a build folder and build only the 64-bit crypt32 file. FL Studio is a 64-bit program, so that is the copy it loads:

mkdir -p ../build && cd ../build . ./wine-11.0/configure --enable-win64 --disable-tests --without-x --without-freetype --without-wayland CFLAGS="-O1 -g0" CROSSCFLAGS="-O1 -g0" make -j$( nproc ) dlls/crypt32/x86_64-windows/crypt32.dll

The --without options skip parts of Wine that this one file does not need. Without --without-freetype , the setup step stops with “FreeType 64-bit development files not found”.

Next, back up Wine’s original crypt32 file, copy the patched one over it, and pause Wine updates. WineHQ’s packages install Wine under /opt/wine-stable . Run these lines in the same Terminal, still in the build folder:

D = /opt/wine-stable/lib/wine/x86_64-windows sudo cp -a $D /crypt32.dll $D /crypt32.dll.dist-backup sudo cp dlls/crypt32/x86_64-windows/crypt32.dll $D /crypt32.dll sudo apt-mark hold winehq-stable wine-stable wine-stable-amd64 wine-stable-i386

The last line prints a “set on hold” line for each of the four packages. Without the hold, a Wine update would replace the patched file with an unpatched one, and FL Studio would stop at the validity error again. apt-mark showhold lists what is held.

To undo all of it, put the original file back and release the hold:

D = /opt/wine-stable/lib/wine/x86_64-windows sudo cp $D /crypt32.dll.dist-backup $D /crypt32.dll sudo apt-mark unhold winehq-stable wine-stable wine-stable-amd64 wine-stable-i386

Release the hold the same way once a Wine release includes the fix; check bug 60273 for its status. sudo apt upgrade then installs the new Wine, including its own crypt32 file. If you upgrade Wine before the fix ships, build the patch again against the matching source version. The ~/wine-src folder takes a few gigabytes; delete it with rm -rf ~/wine-src when you no longer need it.

Install FL Studio in Its Own Wine Folder

FL Studio’s free trial is one Windows installer of about 1.1 GB from Image-Line. Download it in the Terminal. The link below is the one on Image-Line’s download page, and it always points at the newest version:

mkdir -p ~/win && cd ~/win wget --trust-server-names https://support.image-line.com/redirect/flstudio_win_installer

The file is named after the version, such as flstudio_win64_26.1.7.5654.exe . Give FL Studio its own Wine folder, so a problem with it cannot affect your other Windows programs. The WINEPREFIX part of the command picks that folder, and Wine creates it the first time:

WINEPREFIX = ~/.wine-fl wine flstudio_win64_ * .exe

A regular Windows setup window opens. Click Next, accept the license, and keep the default choices, which install the whole program (about 2.2 GB). The install took about five minutes on an HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook with a 12th-gen Core i5. Click through the last pages and Finish.

Wine adds FL Studio to the ChromeOS launcher like any other app. Open the launcher, type fl studio , and click FL Studio 2026. To start it from the Terminal instead:

cd ~/.wine-fl/drive_c/Program \ Files/Image-Line/FL \ Studio \ 2026/ && WINEPREFIX = ~/.wine-fl wine FL64.exe

FL Studio opens in trial mode. Image-Line’s trial includes every plugin and feature, and it never expires. A saved project won’t open again until you buy an edition. You can still export finished songs as audio files. FL Studio then asks whether to send usage data; click No thanks if you prefer.

At the start, FL Studio may warn that “The MIDI input device is already allocated”. The MIDI input is for music keyboards, so without one the warning does no harm: click Ok, a second time if it shows twice. Turning the inputs off under Options > MIDI settings did not stop the warning on 26.1.7.

Make a Beat and Save It as an MP3

The channel rack shows a basic drum kit, with a row of 16 steps for each sound. Click steps 1, 5, 9, and 13 on 808 Kick for a kick on every beat, and steps 3, 7, 11, and 15 on 808 HiHat for a hi-hat between them. Press space to start playback, and the beat plays on a loop.

For a melody, click the small bar right of the 808 Astronomic name to select that channel, then open VIEW > Piano roll. On a Chromebook keyboard, the top-row keys control ChromeOS, so FL Studio’s function-key shortcuts such as F7 for the piano roll do not reach it; the View menu does the same job. Each click in the grid adds a note, and the notes play along with the drums.

Close modal

To keep the loop, press ctrl + shift + r to export it as an MP3. Your Linux files show up in Windows programs as drive Z: . In the save window’s File name box, type a path under Z:\home\ followed by your Linux user name (the part before @penguin in the Terminal prompt), for example Z:\home\yourname\my-beat.mp3 , and click Save. In the render window, click Start. A one-bar loop renders in about two seconds.

Back on the ChromeOS side, open the Files app and click Linux files. The MP3 is there, and double-clicking it plays the loop in the Gallery app. When you close FL Studio’s window in trial mode, it opens Image-Line’s buy page in Chrome. To quit without that, run wineserver -k in the Terminal, which stops every running Wine program.

Use Bottles to Manage Wine Without the Terminal

Bottles is a free Wine manager. Like Wine, it runs in the Linux environment from the first step, so it works only on a Chromebook with Linux turned on (our Linux guide). Each bottle is a separate Windows folder with its own settings, so programs in one stay apart from the others, the same idea as the WINEPREFIX folder above but with buttons instead of commands. Bottles installs from Flathub, which needs Flatpak in Linux first:

sudo apt install flatpak flatpak remote-add --user --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo flatpak install --user flathub com.usebottles.bottles

The first install downloads about 4 GB, mostly the GNOME runtime and Wine components that Bottles runs on. Open Bottles from the launcher. On its first start it shows a short welcome and sets itself up, which takes about a minute. It may also show a notice about its Eagle analyzer and a donation request; close both.

Click + and choose Create a Bottle. Type a name, pick Application, and click Create. Bottles downloads fonts and its Wine components and reports “Bottle Created” after a minute or two. On the bottle’s page, Run Executable opens a file picker; choose a Windows installer, such as the one for the Notepad++ text editor, and it runs inside that bottle.

Close modal

Bottles uses its own copy of Wine, called a runner (soda-11.0-10 here), not the WineHQ Wine installed earlier. That means the crypt32 fix above does not apply inside Bottles. A Bottles bug report says FL Studio 26.1.4 and later stops at a verification error there, the same failure as in plain Wine. The Install Programs list is a set of community install scripts, mostly game launchers and paid apps, so for most free programs you download the installer yourself and use Run Executable.

CrossOver Is the Paid Option

CrossOver from CodeWeavers is a commercial app built on Wine. CodeWeavers tests popular programs, ships install profiles for them, and offers support, which saves time when a program needs extra Windows components. It costs $74 with a year of updates and support, and there is a free 14-day trial. The Linux version comes as a .deb package, so it also needs the Linux environment (our Linux video shows the setup). Google has deprecated installing .deb files from the Files app, so install it from the folder you downloaded it to with sudo apt install ./crossover*.deb in the Terminal (the ./ tells apt to use the file in the current folder).

CodeWeavers’ Chromebook instructions cover CrossOver Linux on Intel-based Chromebooks. Older guides that install CrossOver as an Android app from the Play Store are out of date: CodeWeavers discontinued CrossOver ChromeOS on February 22, 2024, with the release of CrossOver 24.

What Does Not Work Well

Linux on a Chromebook usually has no graphics acceleration, so Wine draws everything with the processor. A 3D program may open and then crawl, or refuse to start. For games, see whether Steam runs on your Chromebook instead.

Games with anti-cheat software do not run with the standard Wine used here. Nothing in this guide runs on an ARM Chromebook. And a program that needs a newer Wine than the stable release, or a specific Windows component, can take trial and error; the WineHQ application database collects reports for many programs.

The more reliable path for serious work is a cloud PC. Microsoft’s Windows 365 Cloud PC and Azure Virtual Desktop run a full, updated copy of Windows in Microsoft’s data centers and show it on the Chromebook through the browser or the Windows App. The computing happens on the server, so even a modest Chromebook, ARM models included, can drive a full Windows desktop. Both services are aimed at schools and businesses. For occasional remote access to a Windows PC you already own, Chrome Remote Desktop is free.

Parallels Desktop for ChromeOS, which ran a full Windows virtual machine on managed business and school Chromebooks, is gone: Parallels ended support for existing customers on April 21, 2026, and Google’s admin help page now points organizations to Cameyo, a service that delivers Windows apps through the browser. If you used Parallels on a work or school Chromebook, ask your IT administrator which replacement your organization moved to.

Troubleshooting

FL Studio says the validity of the program could not be verified. That is the Wine crypt32 bug. Apply the fix in the section above, check that the hold is in place with apt-mark showhold , and start FL Studio again. No reinstall is needed after the fix.

A Windows program ignores every click. A Windows dialog is probably open behind another window and waiting for an answer. In FL Studio this is often the MIDI warning. Press the overview key on the top row (or swipe up with three fingers on the touchpad) to see every window, find the dialog, and answer it.

Typing goes to the wrong window. A new Wine window does not get keyboard focus until you click inside it. Click the window once before you type or press keys.