The built-in video and audio players on a Chromebook handle common files like MP4 and MP3, but older formats and files from video cameras do not always play. VLC is a free player that plays MKV, MP4, AVI, MOV, Ogg, FLAC, TS, M2TS, Wv, AAC, and many more, with every codec built in, so there is nothing extra to download. It also lets you pick the subtitle track you want, or load a subtitle file you downloaded.

You can install VLC two ways on a Chromebook. The Play Store app, VLC for Android, is the quicker one and works on any Chromebook with Google Play. The desktop VLC media player runs in Linux and has the full desktop menus. This guide follows the same order as the video: the Play Store app first, then the Linux version.

The steps and labels here are from ChromeOS 154, with VLC for Android 3.7.1 and VLC 3.0.23 from Debian 13. Menus can move a little between versions, so a newer app may put a row in a slightly different place.

Install VLC for Android from the Play Store

The Play Store has several video players with orange icons and similar names, so it helps to know which one is VLC before you click. Open the Play Store, go to the Search tab, type vlc, and press enter . The one you want is VLC for Android, from Videolabs. The apps listed right below it under “Sponsored” are ads for different players, not VLC.

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Click Install. It takes a few seconds, and then the button changes to Open, as in the picture above. Click it, and VLC starts in its own window. The first time it opens, ChromeOS may say the app is designed for mobile, and VLC asks for permission to see your files; the file access section below covers that choice.

Play a Video

VLC lists your folders on its Browse tab, so you can go straight to a file without waiting for the library to scan. Open Browse, then open the folder that holds your video, such as Downloads. Click the file, and it starts playing.

Pick a Subtitle Track

Many movie files carry more than one subtitle track, and VLC lets you choose which one shows. Click the video once to bring up the controls. The button at the bottom left opens the audio and subtitle tracks. Under Subtitles, click the track you want, such as Track 1 in English, and press esc to close the panel.

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If your subtitles come as a separate file, such as an SRT you downloaded, click the arrow next to Subtitles for more options. Select subtitle file lets you pick that file, and Subtitle delay shifts the timing when the captions run early or late.

Check File Access and Casting

VLC needs permission to read your folders, and if you skipped that prompt on the first start, some folders may look empty. To check it, leave the player with the back arrow at the top left, open the More tab, and click Settings at the top. A little way down, open Permissions.

Permissions opens a panel with the file choices. Pick All file access, which lets VLC browse all your folders; it is the choice the app asks about the first time it starts. If an Android page opens, turn on Allow access to manage all files, then go back with the arrow at the top left. Press esc to close the Permissions panel.

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The same Settings list has Hardware Acceleration, with Automatic (the default), Disabled, Decoding acceleration, and Full acceleration. If a file plays choppy or shows a green or blank picture, try a different setting.

Near the bottom of the settings, open Casting. Wireless casting is ticked by default. With a Chromecast on the same Wi-Fi network as your Chromebook, VLC can send the video to your TV.

Fill the Screen with the Video

VLC for Android opens in a fixed, phone-style window, so the movie stays small until you change the window mode. Click the menu at the top of the window that says Landscape; it sets the window size. Pick Resizable.

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ChromeOS asks first, because an app built for phones may not resize well. Click Allow. Then click the window’s maximize button, and the movie fills the whole screen. Press space to pause and resume.

Install the Desktop VLC in Linux

The desktop VLC media player is the same program as the Windows version, with the Tools and View menus and all its settings. It runs in Linux on a Chromebook. Linux must be turned on first, and it is not available on every Chromebook. If you have not set it up yet, follow our guide to installing Linux on a Chromebook, or watch the Linux setup video.

To install VLC, open the launcher, type terminal, and press enter . On the Terminal’s start page, penguin is the Linux container; click it. Then type this command, all in lower case, and press enter :

sudo apt install vlc

When apt asks Continue? [Y/n] , press y and enter . The download is about 48 MB, VLC needs about 180 MB of space, and the install takes a minute or two.

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Open a Video in Linux VLC

Linux apps open files from the Linux files folder, so move your video there first. Open the Files app from the shelf and click Linux files in the sidebar. Drag or copy the video into it.

Right-click the video, then go to Open with and pick VLC media player. The same menu also lists Play with VLC, which is the Play Store app, so read the name before you click. The first time, VLC asks about network access for media details. Click Continue to keep the default.

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Full Screen and Subtitles in Linux VLC

Click the video once so VLC has the keyboard, then press f for full screen. Press esc or the Chromebook’s full-screen key fullscreen to bring the window back.

Linux VLC sizes its window to the video, so on some screens the window runs past the edge. To give it the whole screen, press alt + [ to snap it to the left half first. Then click its maximize button, and the window fills the screen.

Press alt + t to open the Subtitle menu from the keyboard, then open Sub Track. It lists the same tracks as the Play Store app. Use the arrow keys to move to the one you want and press enter . The same menu has Add Subtitle File for a separate subtitle file.

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Common Problems

A folder looks empty in VLC for Android. VLC does not have permission to read it. Open More, Settings, Permissions, pick All file access, and turn on Allow access to manage all files if Android asks.

Linux VLC does not open the file. The file is outside the Linux files folder, for example in Downloads. Copy it into Linux files and open it from there.

The Play Store app’s window stays small. Switch the window menu at the top from Landscape to Resizable, click Allow, and then maximize.

Choppy playback, or a green or blank picture. Try a different Hardware Acceleration setting in VLC for Android’s Settings, or play the file in the other version of VLC.

Which VLC to Use

The Play Store app is quicker to set up and works without Linux, while the desktop VLC needs Linux turned on and your files in the Linux files folder. Both are free, and you can keep both installed. If you are shopping for a Chromebook to watch video on, the Chromebook Comparison Chart lists screens and specs for each model.

The sample movie in the video and screenshots is Big Buck Bunny (2008), © copyright Blender Foundation, www.bigbuckbunny.org, licensed CC BY 3.0.