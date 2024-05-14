GEEKOM A8

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/2TB/Ryzen 9 8945HS Add

32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8845HS Add

32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS Add

16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS Add

The GEEKOM A8 fits a full AMD Ryzen 8000-series mobile platform into a 4.4 x 4.4 x 1.5 inch aluminum case. The top configuration uses the eight-core Ryzen 9 8945HS with Radeon 780M graphics; cheaper builds drop to the Ryzen 7 8845HS or 8745HS. It runs Windows 11 Pro, takes up to 64GB of DDR5, and uses a single Gen 4 NVMe slot (up to 2TB), which suits productivity, creative work, and 1080p gaming. In this small a chassis, GEEKOM runs the chip at a capped power limit, so it does not reach the speeds the same CPU hits in a larger machine.

If you need more, the separate GEEKOM A8 Max adds dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, a second USB4 port, and internal RS232/RS485 headers in a slightly larger case.

Pros Cons Aluminum chassis measuring 4.4 x 4.4 x 1.5 inches BIOS exposes no TDP or VRAM controls Ryzen 9 8945HS with Radeon 780M graphics on the top SKU Fan is audible under heavy load RAM upgradeable to 64GB DDR5, SSD user-replaceable One M.2 slot only; the second set of pads has no connector USB4, dual HDMI, SD card reader, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi reception weaker than some rivals (per reviewers) Drives up to four displays over HDMI and USB-C Internal layout makes RAM and SSD swaps fiddly VESA mount included for hanging it behind a monitor Top SKU nears laptop pricing

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GEEKOM A8 Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 32GB/2TB/Ryzen 9 8945HS Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU Mark 29,126 32 GB 2 TB 5.7 $1,039.00 Details Performance Rating 5.7 CPU Mark 29,126 Processor Octa-core 4.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 2 TB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8845HS Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU Mark 28,251 32 GB 1 TB 5.6 $839.00 Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 28,251 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU Mark 28,483 32 GB 1 TB 5.6 $789.00 Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 28,483 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU Mark 28,483 16 GB 1 TB 5.2 $739.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.2 CPU Mark 28,483 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.41 x 4.41 x 1.5 inches

(112.01 x 112.01 x 38.1 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DisplayPort over USB-C available. VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

(One USB-C port is USB 3.2 Gen 2, and the other is USB 4. USB-C ports support DisplayPort) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader SD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mounting bracket, screws, 120 W power supply, HDMI cable, instruction manual. Expandability Supports up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM, 1 m.2 Gen 4 NVMe SSD. RAM and SSD are user-upgradable.

See every AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration in the chart

A capped 8945HS, 64GB DDR5, and one NVMe slot

On the top SKU the Ryzen 9 8945HS (eight cores, 16 threads) pairs with the Radeon 780M, which is strong enough for 1080p gaming with FSR, 4K video editing, and light 3D work. In this chassis reviewers measured the chip held to a capped power limit (figures ranged from the high 30s to about 60W depending on the test), so it trails the same CPU in a larger system, and the BIOS does not expose TDP or VRAM controls to lift that. It ships with 32GB of DDR5 (upgradeable to 64GB) and a single Gen 4 NVMe slot (1TB or 2TB), so storage adds one drive, not several.

Ports run to a USB4 connector that can drive an external GPU, a second USB-C, dual HDMI, three USB-A, a full-size SD card reader, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2, with up to four displays across the HDMI and USB-C outputs. The separate GEEKOM A8 Max adds dual Ethernet, a second USB4 port, and internal RS232/RS485 headers for buyers who need them; it still has a single M.2 storage slot. The aluminum chassis aids cooling, and the VESA mount lets it sit behind a monitor, though the fan is audible under load.

Strong CPU scores against a capped power limit

SomeGadgetGuy (JuanBagnell)

JuanBagnell tested the 8945HS config and called it “a crazy powerful little home PC,” describing it as “the smallest computer in my office right now is one of the most powerful.” He leaned on the creative angle, running a DaVinci Resolve 4K render and praising the upgradeable RAM and SSD as flexibility the Mac Mini lacks, while noting the internal layout makes upgrades fiddly and Wi-Fi reception was weaker than some rivals.

ETA Prime

ETA Prime liked the look (“super clean, very elegant”) and the size, comparing the footprint to an Xbox controller. His key finding was thermal: the A8 holds its TDP to roughly 54 to 60W, and the BIOS offers no TDP or VRAM controls to change that. With FSR he saw smooth 1080p runs in Spider-Man Remastered and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Elevated Systems

Elevated Systems gave the most critical take. CPU performance was strong (Geekbench 6 multi around 13,400), but he measured the Radeon 780M running 16 to 25% behind the same iGPU in his Framework laptop, blaming memory-controller and Infinity Fabric clock differences. At “$900 US” he judged it close to laptop pricing and concluded “the A7 may be a better value for your money” for buyers who do not need the newer NPU.

Tech Notice

Tech Notice ran a full teardown and put the 8945HS Cinebench R23 multi (about 16,460) up against desktop chips like the Intel i9-10900K. He called it “one of the best designs of Mini PCs that I’ve come across” and confirmed there is no second M.2 slot (the pads exist but the connector is not soldered). He measured a 92C peak under stress without thermal throttling, since the chip is power-limited rather than heat-limited.

Customer Reviews

Across 133 ratings on Amazon, the GEEKOM A8 averages 3.9 stars, with 54 percent of ratings at five stars and 16 percent at one star. The positive reviews focus on how much power the small chassis packs. A verified buyer using the handle 8Ball, who describes himself as a 40-year IT person, called it a “Great little, but very powerful, mini-PC!” and praised it as a fit for tight desk space or a home-theater setup. Verified Linux users reported clean installs too: one buyer named Mike Sumrell said the AMD and Windows drivers loaded without issue, and another, posting under the handle Vilhjálmur, reported Debian 13 “running great out of the box.”

Heat and early stability drive the negative and mixed reviews. A verified buyer using the handle tgmail, a Linux user, noted “The unit can run surprisingly hot” and measured a real WiFi throughput drop versus their laptops, and a buyer in Singapore likewise found the box very hot under a Chrome and photo-editing load. Verified buyer emildlc hit intermittent rebooting weeks after delivery and initially rated the unit one star, then revised to four after GEEKOM support pointed them to firmware fixes: “After downloading and installing the updates, the PC is working very well now, no more intermittent rebooting.” A one-star verified reviewer using the handle PWH cited laggy Bluetooth and a four-monitor output ceiling as deal breakers and returned the unit.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Buy it for the USB4 ports and the full I/O set

This machine is for anyone who wants Ryzen 9 8945HS-class CPU power, USB4, and a full I/O set (including a USB4 eGPU path and SD reader) in a tiny aluminum box for productivity, creative work, and 1080p gaming. It sits in what we argue is 2026’s quiet best-buy tier of mid-range mini PCs, and gamers cross-shopping a console can read our framework on waiting for Valve’s Steam Machine or buying a mini PC now. The VESA mount and small footprint suit a tucked-away desktop.

It is a weaker fit if you want BIOS-level TDP control, a second internal drive, or the most GPU performance per dollar; as Elevated Systems noted, the 780M here trails the same chip in larger machines and the A8 nears laptop pricing. Buyers who do not need the 8945HS or the NPU can weigh the cheaper GEEKOM A7. To compare other options, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions