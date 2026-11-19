11 configurations across 5 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS sits at the top of AMD’s Ryzen 8040 “Hawk Point” mobile lineup, announced in December 2023 with machines reaching buyers in early 2024. It packs eight Zen 4 cores and 16 threads, a 4.0 GHz base clock, and boost speeds up to 5.2 GHz. Where the Intel N100 is a budget efficiency part built for light duty, the 8945HS is a full-power mobile flagship that mini PC makers drop into palm-sized aluminum boxes to get near-desktop throughput out of something that hides behind a monitor.

It helps to know what Hawk Point actually is: a light refresh of the earlier Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” generation, not a clean-sheet design. The 8945HS shares Phoenix’s Zen 4 CPU cores and the same RDNA 3 Radeon 780M graphics; the headline change is a faster XDNA neural processing unit (16 TOPS, up from Phoenix’s 10). In raw CPU terms it lands right next to the Ryzen 7 7840HS and the Ryzen 7 8845HS, its distinctions being the top clock bin and the beefier AI accelerator rather than a new architecture.

The Radeon 780M is a big part of why buyers reach for this chip. With 12 RDNA 3 compute units on the same package, these mini PCs double as capable 1080p gaming and light content-creation machines, not just office boxes. Integrated graphics live and die by memory bandwidth, though, so how you configure the RAM matters as much as which chip you buy. AMD rates the 8945HS with a configurable TDP from 35 to 54 watts, which is where the chassis you choose starts to shape real-world results.

Performance

The Ryzen 9 8945HS scores roughly 29,126 in CPU Mark, which puts it in strong-midrange territory. That number sits essentially level with the Ryzen 7 7840HS (about 28,201) and the Ryzen 7 8845HS (about 28,251), which is exactly the point of a refresh generation. It also trails AMD’s newer Zen 5 parts by a clear margin; the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, for instance, lands closer to 34,900. Read in 2026, the 8945HS is a mature, well-supported platform rather than the newest option on the shelf.

In practice that eight-core, 16-thread layout chews through workloads a budget chip stalls on: video editing, 3D work, software compilation, and heavy multitasking. Its multi-threaded throughput rivals mainstream desktop processors from a couple of years back.

The configurable 35 to 54 watt range is what separates one 8945HS mini PC from another. Unlike the fixed low-power N100, this chip has real headroom, and how much of that 5.2 GHz boost you keep under sustained load depends on the box’s cooling and firmware power limit. Some models expose selectable power modes in the BIOS so you can trade fan noise for clock speed; in the tightest chassis the chip is power-limited rather than heat-limited, so better cooling alone will not lift it past the configured ceiling. The Radeon 780M handles 1080p gaming with FSR upscaling, esports titles, and emulation comfortably, though not AAA titles at ultra settings, and several boxes add a USB4 or OCuLink port for an external GPU when it runs out of room.

Ideal Use Cases

The 8945HS earns its place when you actually use its cores. Content creators get a useful workstation for photo editing, video timelines, and light 3D in a footprint smaller than a paperback. Developers benefit from the 16 threads and generous DDR5 capacity for compiling, running containers, and spinning up local virtual machines. It also makes a strong all-in-one desktop replacement: many of these boxes drive three or four displays and VESA-mount behind a monitor, hiding an entire desktop behind your screen. Gamers get 1080p esports and older AAA titles from the Radeon 780M with FSR, plus an eGPU upgrade path on the OCuLink and USB4 models.

Where the 8945HS is overkill is the always-on, low-effort category. A home server, a pfSense firewall, or a 4K media player does not need eight full Zen 4 cores, and an N100 or N150 box does that job for less money while running cooler and quieter. Buy this chip only if you will actually lean on the cores.

What to Look For

Memory configuration is the single most important choice. The Radeon 780M is bandwidth-hungry, so insist on dual-channel DDR5 (two SODIMMs, ideally at 5600 MHz); a single stick can roughly halve integrated-graphics performance and undo much of the reason to buy this chip. Capacities typically start at 32GB and climb to 64GB or 96GB.

Cooling and the power limit come next, because they decide how much of the chip you actually get. The same 8945HS can deliver noticeably different sustained performance depending on chassis and firmware, so favor models that expose power-mode options and be realistic about fan noise under load. After that, weigh storage (dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots beat a single one) and connectivity: USB4 for displays and eGPUs, an OCuLink port on some models for a faster external-GPU path, dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6 or 6E.

The 16-TOPS XDNA engine is a step up from Phoenix’s 10, but modest next to the far larger accelerators in newer Copilot+ era chips. Treat on-device AI here as a bonus, not a headline. For everything else these boxes are built for (productivity, content work, emulation, and 1080p gaming) the 8945HS still delivers desktop-class throughput in a chassis you can hold in one hand.