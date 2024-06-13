MINISFORUM UM890 Pro

Updated on November 19, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 64GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 8945HS Add

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The MINISFORUM UM890 Pro pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, an eight-core, 16-thread Zen 4 chip, with integrated Radeon 780M graphics in a chassis about five inches square. Two DDR5 SODIMM slots take up to 96 GB of memory, and two M.2 2280 slots hold PCIe 4.0 SSDs. One of those slots goes to the OcuLink adapter if you use the external-GPU path.

Ports cover two 2.5Gb Ethernet jacks, Wi-Fi 6E, two USB 4 ports with power delivery and display output, four USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort 1.4. The magnetic top cover opens the machine for memory and storage work, a VESA bracket is in the box, and Windows 11 Pro ships pre-installed.

Pros Cons High-performance AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads Integrated GPU performance is limited for demanding gaming tasks Supports up to 96 GB of DDR5 RAM at 5600 MHz Oculink port usage limits the second M.2 slot for additional storage Dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity Accessing internal components can be cumbersome due to delicate cables USB 4 and Oculink support for external GPU setups Generational performance improvements over previous models are modest Compact design with efficient cooling and quiet operation RAM speed capped at 5600 MHz, limiting potential iGPU performance Pre-installed Windows 11 Pro Slight flex in plastic lids despite overall solid build quality Magnetic top cover for easy access to internals Fan noise can increase in performance mode

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MINISFORUM UM890 Pro Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration RAM Storage OS Performance List price Amazon price Compare 64GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 8945HS 64 GB 1 TB Windows 11 Pro 5.8 $1819.00 Details Performance Rating 5.8 Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 64 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 8945HS 32 GB 1 TB Windows 11 Pro 5.7 $1269.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.7 Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB Barebone/Ryzen 9 8945HS None None No OS 5.3 $579.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.3 Operating System No OS RAM None included Internal Storage None included 32GB/512GB/Ryzen 9 8945HS 32 GB 512 GB Windows 11 Pro 5.7 $1169.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.7 Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 32GB/2TB/Ryzen 9 8945HS 32 GB 2 TB Windows 11 Pro 5.7 $1060.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.7 Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 2 TB Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 29,126 Processor

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Octa-core 4.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.12 x 5 x 2.62 inches

(130.05 x 127 x 66.55 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (Supports DisplayPort 1.4) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

USB4 ports support Alt PD, and USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports are available. Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink Via M.2 adapter (PCIe 4.0 x4, uses one M.2 slot) Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, Power Adapter, HDMI Cable, Manual, Screws, M.2 via Oculink adapter. Expandability Supports 2x PCIe 4.0 SSDs, DDR5 SODIMM slots x2, and Oculink adapter for M.2.

See every AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS configuration in the chart

Eight Zen 4 cores, DDR5 headroom, and an OcuLink escape hatch

The Ryzen 9 8945HS runs a 4.0 GHz base clock and boosts to 5.2 GHz across eight cores and 16 threads, which is enough for video editing, compiles, and long multitasking sessions without a discrete card. Its Radeon 780M graphics handle esports titles and emulation at 1080p, while current AAA games need their presets dropped. The OcuLink port routes around that limit over a PCIe 4.0 x4 link, taking a desktop GPU through an external dock at the cost of one M.2 slot.

Two 2.5Gb Ethernet ports put the machine on two networks at once, which suits a router build or a home-lab node, and Wi-Fi 6E covers the wireless side. The two USB 4 ports carry power delivery and display output alongside four USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4. Four displays can run together at up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 144Hz. Storage sits on the two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots, and installing the OcuLink adapter claims one of them.

The chassis measures 5.12 by 5.0 by 2.62 inches, and the included VESA bracket mounts it behind a monitor. A magnetic top cover lifts off for memory and SSD work, though the internal cabling under it needs care on the way back down. Cooling keeps the box quiet at idle and audible under sustained load, and the port layout leaves the rear clear enough to mount the machine and still reach everything.

Reviewer Insights

The UM890 Pro launched in mid-2024 around the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, a Zen 4 (Hawk Point) 8-core, 16-thread chip with a PassMark multi-thread score near 29,126. Read in 2026, that silicon sits behind AMD’s newer Zen 5 (Ryzen AI 300) laptop parts, and its Radeon 780M integrated graphics plus first-generation Ryzen AI NPU (roughly 16 TOPS) now sit in the solid-midrange bracket. The chassis, the cooling, and the OcuLink port are what the reviews below spend their time on.

Patrick from ServeTheHome bought a full retail unit and built his review around power, noise, and clock stability. He measured idle draw “somewhere in that maybe like 7 to 9 W range” at the Windows desktop, and under a CPU-Z stress load “we’re getting about 80 to 87 W” with no throttle drop-off. He contrasted that with cheaper boxes: “a lot of mini PCs will actually drop down in performance,” then “This system doesn’t do that because they actually have a decent cooling system here.” During the stress run the cores held “well over 4.6 GHz” and spiked “over 5 GHz.” On noise he logged “maybe 35, 36 dBA in our 34 dBA noise floor studio” at idle. He confirmed the OcuLink path against the Minisforum DEG1 dock (about $99) and an AMD Radeon Pro W7700, but kept the chip itself in perspective: it is “another eight-core, 16-thread Zen 4 processor,” with a first-gen Ryzen AI NPU “up to 16 tops,” “something that I feel like we’ve seen a number of times at this point.”

ETA Prime ran the box in Minisforum’s BIOS performance mode, where CPU-Z draw “does jump up to 70 Watts” (balance mode, he noted, “will boost up to 65 and come back down to 60”). Geekbench 6 returned a single-core score of 2,736 and multi-core of 13,565. On the integrated Radeon 780M he recorded a 3DMark Time Spy score of 3,355, and at 1080p he measured Shadow of the Tomb Raider on low with FidelityFX CAS at 70% averaging “71 FPS,” and Cyberpunk 2077 on low with FSR set to Performance at “an average of around 74 FPS.” Bolting on an RTX 4070 over OcuLink lifted Time Spy from 3,355 to 16,490 and pushed Shadow of the Tomb Raider to “an average of 180 FPS.” He was won over by the thermals: “it stays nice and quiet even at 70 Watts I was really surprised.”

Tek Syndicate’s numbers cover the CPU, the integrated GPU, storage, and a sustained stress run. Geekbench came in at 2,441 single-core and 12,832 multi-core, with a 780M OpenCL score of 32,033. The Western Digital Gen 4 SSD measured “4798 on the read and 3908 on the right” in MB/s. Unigine Valley at high 1080p returned “75.3 FPS total score 3150” (36 FPS minimum), and Superposition at 1080p medium scored 5394 (40.35 average, 33.7 minimum). Cyberpunk 2077 with FSR 2.1 ran about 35 FPS on high (27 FPS minimum) and 45.4 FPS on medium (38.82 minimum). Under a 21-minute full-load stress test the CPU “peaked up to 88” degrees C, which he called “totally within the spec,” in a room he measured at 77 F, while a meter-and-a-half away the unit read “46 DB,” which he rated “one of the quietest units I’ve seen in a while.” On the generational question he was blunt: the 8000 series is “pretty much the same exact thing as the 7 series except it has some AI processing power on top of that.”

Chigz Tech Reviews: Minisforum UM890 Pro review

Chigz tested the 64GB/1TB configuration and reported Geekbench scores of 2,616 single-core and 13,127 multi-core, a 3DMark Time Spy score of 3,400, Fire Strike of 8,023, and an AnTuTu run of 1.04 million. His 1080p gaming numbers were specific: GTA 5 maxed out with ray tracing ran “just under 30 frames per second” with “the TDP peaking at around 55 W,” climbing to “just over 70 frames per second” once he dropped to the very high preset; Black Myth Wukong on cinematic managed “just around 26 frames per second,” rising to “47 to 48 frames per second” on high with “the TDP peaking at around 60 W”; and RoboCop on high held “an average of 45 frames per second.” He placed the UM890 Pro sixth on his 2025 mini PC chart with an overall rating of “94 out of 100.” His one caveat: “under heavy workloads, the cooling system can become noticeable with fan noise increasing during gaming or sustained high performance tasks, but the system remains cool.”

Robtech, who called this “the most requested Mini PC for review in 2024,” focused on power and relative ranking. He measured “idle power draw from the wall at 10 wat as average” and noted the system “used above 100 wats during my tests,” recommending a lower power limit if a USB-C monitor cuts out. In Cinebench, single-core landed “within margin of error compared to the other 8945 HS we’ve tested,” while multi-core was “a new AMD winner for performance,” beaten only by “the power hungry Intel Core Ultra 9.” The Radeon 780M earned “an average result,” with 3DMark runs that “failed to smash past the 3000 mark” in DX11 and DX12, and a Steel Nomad Light run that “came back with the lowest 780m score recorded so far.” Wireless held at “4 M or 13 ft” on Bluetooth and “12 M or 39 ft” on Wi-Fi. He flagged “a bit of flex on the top and bottom plastic Lids” but concluded “there’s little to complain about.”

Britec09 recorded a Cinebench multi-core score of 16,240 and a load fan reading of 43.3 dB near the exhaust. Chase Brogan ran a wide gaming and emulation montage but did not publish benchmark figures.

Customer Reviews

Five-star Amazon buyers describe a quiet, fast machine that arrived ready to use. J. Leavell, a verified buyer, was surprised it shipped configured: “I wasn’t sure if they included an OS with it or not but they did(Win11pro) and had apparently already completed the setup of the drivers.” A verified buyer named Cat ran it as a golf-simulator PC and wrote, “smooth gameplay, quick load times, and zero lag at 1080p.”

The 1- and 2-star reviews cluster around hardware failures and unanswered support requests. A verified buyer, Oscar Austen, titled a 1-star review “Bricked after 12 months” and reported, “this mini pc just died. Will not turn on. Power-cycling and changing the power supply did not help. No response from the manufacturer.” Another verified buyer, Sota, ran into a graphics and networking dead end despite strong specs: “I can’t get above 18fps on the lowest graphics settings. There’s also something wrong with the network card.” If you buy one, plan for the chance of an early failure and limited manufacturer help.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Worth the money if the OcuLink port is part of your plan

Eight Zen 4 cores and up to 96 GB of DDR5 leave room for video work, virtual machines, and code builds, and the pair of 2.5Gb ports suits a router build or a home-lab node that needs two networks. The OcuLink port carries the most weight in that case, since a dock and a desktop card move the graphics ceiling well past what the 780M reaches on its own.

Anyone who will never attach an external GPU is paying for a port they will not use, and the integrated graphics ask for reduced settings in current AAA titles. The adapter also takes one M.2 slot, so a build with an external card plans around a single SSD. Weigh all of that against the owner reports of early failure and slow manufacturer response.

To line this machine up against other boxes, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.

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