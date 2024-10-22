GMKtec NucBox K11

Updated on October 30, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 8945HS Add

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The GMKtec NucBox K11 is a compact desktop PC built on the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS (eight cores, 16 threads, up to 5.20 GHz). It ships with 32GB of DDR5 (expandable to 96GB) and a 1TB or 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD in one of two M.2 slots, paired with the Radeon 780M for integrated graphics.

The case measures 5.2 x 5 x 2.3 inches and carries two USB4 ports, two 2.5Gbps Ethernet jacks, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, and a DisplayPort 2.1 that drives up to 8K at 60Hz. A front OCuLink port (PCIe 4.0 x4) adds a route to an external GPU, so the graphics ceiling is not fixed at whatever the integrated Radeon 780M can manage on its own.

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, eight cores and 16 threads, in a 5.2 inch wide case No VESA mount support for wall or monitor mounting Dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, each supporting up to 4TB storage Lacks a built-in card reader Expandable RAM up to 96GB DDR5 Top RGB light cannot be turned off; fans get loud under load Front OCuLink port for an external GPU, plus two USB4 ports Only one HDMI port Two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports No SATA or 2.5-inch drive bay for extra storage DisplayPort 2.1 output at 8K@60Hz Costs more than entry-level N100 and N150 boxes

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GMKtec NucBox K11 Comparison Chart

GMKtec NucBox K11 GMKtec NucBox K11 Price List Price: $999.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... GMKtec store: Check price at GMKtec List Price: $1,099.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon GMKtec store: Check price at GMKtec Version 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 8945HS 32GB/2TB/Ryzen 9 8945HS Performance Rating 5.7 5.7 CPU Mark 29,126 29,126 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Octa-core 4.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Octa-core 4.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 32 GB 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 2 TB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.2 x 5 x 2.3 inches

(132.08 x 127 x 58.42 mm) 5.2 x 5 x 2.3 inches

(132.08 x 127 x 58.42 mm) Weight unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 2.1 supports 8K@60Hz) 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 2.1 supports 8K@60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

(USB 4.0 ports support PD, data, audio, and video) 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

(USB 4.0 ports support PD, data, audio, and video) Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink Front OCuLink port (PCIe 4.0 x4) for external GPU Front OCuLink port (PCIe 4.0 x4) for external GPU Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount No No In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, user manual Mini PC, power adapter, user manual Expandability Supports up to 96GB DDR5 RAM and 8TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Supports up to 96GB DDR5 RAM and 8TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

See every AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS configuration in the chart

Two M.2 slots, two USB4 ports, and a route to an external GPU

The AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS has eight cores and 16 threads, with a 4.00 GHz base and a 5.20 GHz boost, and NotebookCheck measured it holding a 4.0 GHz all-core clock under stress with no notable throttling. That is enough sustained throughput for video editing, software development, and 3D modeling. The integrated Radeon 780M handles 1080p gaming at reasonable settings, and NotebookCheck measured it running up to 15% faster than other systems with the same GPU thanks to GMKtec’s higher power budget.

It comes with 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 (expandable to 96GB) and a 1TB or 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, with a second M.2 2280 slot for another drive (each slot takes up to 4TB, so up to 8TB total). On connectivity it has two USB4 ports (power delivery, data, audio, and video), dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

For display output there is an HDMI 2.1 port and a DisplayPort 2.1 that supports 8K at 60Hz, enough for high-resolution or multi-monitor setups. The front OCuLink port runs at PCIe 4.0 x4, and TechRadar called it the K11’s real differentiator, since pairing it with an external GPU dock brings graphics close to desktop performance. There is no VESA mount and no card reader, so mounting it behind a display takes third-party hardware and SD cards need a USB adapter.

Reviewer Insights

Allen Ngo at NotebookCheck scored the K11 78 percent (“good”). On his test unit the Ryzen 9 8945HS drew 6.6 to 11.3 watts at idle and 76.8 to 88 watts under full load, while fan noise sat around 30 dB(A) at idle and reached 36.4 to 39 dB(A) under load against a 24 dB(A) ambient floor. Core temperatures reached 76 C under Prime95 and 70 C under Prime95 plus FurMark, with the CPU holding 4.0 GHz in both runs; Ngo wrote that “performance is consistent with no notable throttling issues.” His benchmark suite logged 16,506 points in Cinebench R23 multi-core (1,814 single-core) and 13,228 in Geekbench 6.7 multi-core. For graphics he found the integrated Radeon 780M “performs very well at up to 15 percent faster than other PCs with the exact same GPU on average.” About the chip’s age, Ngo wrote that “the Ryzen 9 8945HS may be a couple years old, but it still holds up well against pricier alternatives like the Core i9-13900HK or even the newer Core Ultra 9 185H.”

Alastair Jennings at TechRadar reached very similar CPU figures, measuring 16,194 in the Cinebench multi-core test and SSD speeds of 5,181 MB/s read and 4,724 MB/s write on the bundled SSD. His graphics numbers put that “it was impressive to see that the Wild Life score hit a massive 19,371,” which he called “an excellent result for a mid-range machine.” Jennings singled out the front OCULINK port as the K11’s real differentiator, noting that pairing it with an external GPU gives the machine “the performance of a midrange desktop.”

Power modes get their closest look in Team Pandory’s hands-on review by emuchicken. The reviewer documented the three selectable modes (“quiet, balance, and performance modes, which alter the TDP from 35w, 54w, and 65w”) and measured “36.2 dB in regular gaming,” which the review describes as “pretty quiet,” while noting that performance mode runs above AMD’s 54 W rating, which makes the fan louder. In games, “even Counter-Strike 2 at low settings hits a respectable 140 FPS,” and Cyberpunk 2077 was playable at low settings, with frame generation improving it a little. Its main complaint was wireless, alongside loud fans in performance mode: with the stock Intel AX200 card, “we got a mere 67% Wi-Fi strength,” and the reviewer suggests an Ethernet cable or a Wi-Fi card swap for anyone relying on the radio.

Video coverage from ETA PRIME and Robtech shows strong everyday and productivity performance, playable 1080p gaming at low to medium settings, and an OCuLink port for an external GPU. Robtech adds that “various emulators” run without much issue.

In 2026 the Ryzen 9 8945HS is a Zen 4 (“Hawk Point”) eight-core, sixteen-thread part that posts a PassMark CPU mark of roughly 29,126, which keeps it ahead of older Intel H-series chips and competitive with parts that still cost considerably more. Newer Zen 5 and Ryzen AI mobile chips have moved the ceiling higher, so this generation makes sense at a price the faster silicon does not match.

Customer Reviews

The Amazon listing pools owner reviews across several GMKtec NucBox models, and some reviewers are clearly describing the K6, K12, or other Ryzen 7 configurations, so the headline star rating reads as general GMKtec sentiment and not a K11-specific score. In reviews that name no other model, the complaints land on the chassis.

Those complaints show up even in five-star writeups. Daniel DeCesare, a verified buyer who rated it five stars, still warned that the “Led on the top of the system doesnt turn off, couldn’t find anything on how to” and that the “fans gets a little loud, i would place it on the back of your desk.” Robtech’s review independently confirms the top RGB “can’t be turned off.” A four-star verified reviewer named Filtered echoed both points, noting the “RGB fan on top is static (cannot adjust the light effect or even turn off)” and that “Temperature is quite high on factory thermal paste (can reach 91c on “Performance” mode).”

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A desktop-class box for buyers who can live with the fan and the top light

The Ryzen 9 8945HS, RAM that scales to 96GB, and dual M.2 slots cover heavy rendering and software development work, and the OCuLink port sits alongside two USB4 ports and two 2.5GbE jacks. That OCuLink connector also means the graphics can be upgraded later without replacing the box.

Fanless operation, a card reader, and a VESA mount are all absent, and the top RGB light stays lit. Buyers doing light work will spend less on an N100 or N150 box. Compare the K11 against other Ryzen 9 machines in Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.

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