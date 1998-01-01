Mini PC Processors
Browse Mini PCs by processor. We've grouped processors into performance tiers based on PassMark CPU Mark scores, which measure overall computing performance. Click any processor to see all Mini PCs that use it, along with detailed specs and buying guidance.
High Performance
Workstation-class processors for content creation, gaming, and demanding workloads. CPU Mark 20,000+.
|Processor
|Mini PCs
|AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 amd
|9
|Intel Core i9-13900HX intel
|5
|AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 amd
|12
|AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 amd
|6
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285H intel
|6
|Intel Core Ultra X7 358H intel
|5
|AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS amd
|4
|AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS amd
|5
|Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H intel
|6
|AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS amd
|9
|AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 amd
|12
|AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS amd
|5
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS amd
|1
|Intel Core i9-13900H intel
|3
|Intel Core i9-13900HK intel
|5
|Intel Core i9-12900H intel
|3
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX amd
|5
|AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS amd
|3
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H amd
|8
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS amd
|7
|Intel Core i5-13500H intel
|4
|Intel Core i5-12600H intel
|5
Mid-Range
Balanced performance for productivity, light gaming, and home servers. CPU Mark 8,000-20,000.
|Processor
|Mini PCs
|Intel Core i9-11900H intel
|1
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H amd
|5
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U amd
|6
|AMD Ryzen 7 7730U amd
|8
|Intel Core i5-13420H intel
|5
|Intel Core Ultra 5 125U intel
|4
|Intel Core i5-12450H intel
|3
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U amd
|3
|AMD Ryzen 5 7430U amd
|7
|Intel Core 3 304 intel
|9
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U amd
|4
Entry Level / Efficient
Low-power processors ideal for basic tasks, media centers, and always-on applications. CPU Mark under 8,000.
|Processor
|Mini PCs
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H amd
|1
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U amd
|5
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U amd
|11
|AMD Ryzen 5 3501U amd
|6
|Intel Processor N97 intel
|6
|Intel Processor N150 intel
|17
|Intel Processor N100 intel
|19
|Intel Processor N95 intel
|15
|Intel Celeron Processor N5095 intel
|5
|Intel Celeron N5105 intel
|5
|NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip arm
|3
Choosing a Mini PC Processor
For Home Servers & NAS
Entry-level processors like the Intel N100 or N95 offer excellent efficiency for always-on applications. Look for dual Ethernet and low TDP for minimal power consumption.
For Productivity & Light Gaming
Mid-range AMD Ryzen 5000/6000 series processors balance performance and efficiency. The Radeon 680M/780M integrated graphics enable casual 1080p gaming.
For Content Creation
High-performance Ryzen 7/9 processors with 8+ cores handle video editing and multitasking. Consider 32GB+ RAM and fast NVMe storage for demanding workflows.
Understanding the Benchmarks
CPU Mark (PassMark)
A comprehensive benchmark measuring CPU performance across integer, floating-point, and multi-threaded workloads. Higher scores indicate faster overall performance. Entry-level: 4,000-8,000. Mid-range: 8,000-20,000. High-performance: 20,000+.
TDP (Thermal Design Power)
The maximum heat a processor generates under sustained load, measured in watts. Lower TDP means quieter operation and less power consumption. 6W chips can run fanless. 15-45W chips need active cooling but offer more performance.