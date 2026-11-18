10 configurations across 5 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

Speed up to 5.40 GHz

The Intel Core i9-13900HX is a 24-core (8 performance + 16 efficiency), 32-thread Intel processor with boost speeds up to 5.40 GHz. It operates within a 55W thermal envelope.

With a CPU Mark score of 41,328, the Intel Core i9-13900HX delivers workstation-class performance in a compact form factor. It handles demanding workloads like software development, content creation, virtualization, and gaming with capable integrated graphics.

Compare the 5 current models in the table above.