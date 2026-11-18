Intel Core i9-13900HX Mini PCs: 5 Models Compared
- Models
- 5
- 10 configurations
- List prices
- $399.00 to $1,599.00
- Ports
-
2.5 GbE: 4 models
USB4 or Thunderbolt: 0 models
OCuLink: 0 models
- Data last updated
- November 18, 2026
Every Intel Core i9-13900HX configuration
10 configurations across 5 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart, where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.
|Model
|List price
|RAM
|Storage
|Performance
|Model page
|KAMRUI Hyper H2
|$900.00
|32 GB
|1 TB
|6.9
|Specs and prices
|MINISFORUM M1-1390
|$767.00
|32 GB
|1 TB
|6.9
|Specs and prices
|TOPGRO T1-Pro
|$1,500.00
|32 GB
|1 TB
|6.9
|Specs and prices
|TOPGRO T2-Pro
|$1,470.00
|32 GB
|1 TB
|6.9
|Specs and prices
|MINISFORUM 139D7
|$1,599.00
|32 GB
|1 TB
|6.9
|Specs and prices
|MINISFORUM 139D7
|$1,079.00
|—
|—
|6.5
|Specs and prices
|MINISFORUM 139D7
|$1,079.00
|32 GB
|1 TB
|6.9
|Specs and prices
|MINISFORUM 139D7
|$495.00
|—
|—
|6.5
|Specs and prices
|MINISFORUM M1-1390
|$399.00
|—
|—
|6.5
|Specs and prices
|MINISFORUM M1-1390
|$599.00
|16 GB
|500 GB
|6.5
|Specs and prices
Processor Specifications
- Architecture
- Intel
- Cores
- 8P + 16E cores
- Threads
- 32
- Speed
- up to 5.40 GHz
- TDP
- 55W
- CPU Mark
- 41,328
The Intel Core i9-13900HX is a 24-core (8 performance + 16 efficiency), 32-thread Intel processor with boost speeds up to 5.40 GHz. It operates within a 55W thermal envelope.
With a CPU Mark score of 41,328, the Intel Core i9-13900HX delivers workstation-class performance in a compact form factor. It handles demanding workloads like software development, content creation, virtualization, and gaming with capable integrated graphics.
Compare the 5 current models in the table above.