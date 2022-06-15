KAMRUI Hyper H2
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The KAMRUI Hyper H2 runs an Intel Core i9-11900H, an 8-core, 16-thread chip that boosts to 4.9 GHz. The standard configuration pairs it with 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 and a 1TB NVMe SSD, so nothing needs adding for a desk workload. HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and a video-capable USB-C port drive up to three 4K displays for a multi-monitor office or content-creation desk.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|The 8-core i9-11900H keeps up with a workstation desk load
|Integrated graphics inadequate for gaming or GPU workloads
|32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD ship in most builds
|Processor is several generations old (2021 architecture)
|Two M.2 slots on every build, plus a 2.5” SATA bay on the original i9-11900H model
|No Thunderbolt support, limiting eGPU options
|2.5GbE Ethernet on the i9-11900H and i7-13620H models
|Budget plastic chassis recycled from lower-end models
|Draws 20W at idle, low enough to leave running 24/7
|Internal screws are soft metal and strip easily during upgrades
|Quiet during light tasks thanks to on-demand cooling
|No USB-C Power Delivery (requires proprietary 120W adapter)
Related Videos
KAMRUI Hyper H2 Comparison Chart
10 configurations
|Configuration
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|GPU
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|32GB/1TB/Intel i9-11900H
|Core i9-11900HCPU Mark 19,671
|32 GB
|1 TB
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$799.99
Details
|32GB/1TB/Intel i7-13620H
|Core i7-13620HCPU Mark 23,137
|32 GB
|1 TB
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$819.99
Details
|32GB/1TB/Intel Core i5-14450HX
|Core i5-14450HXCPU Mark 23,582
|32 GB
|1 TB
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$829.99
Details
|16GB/512GB/Intel Core i5-14500HX
|Core i5-14500HXCPU Mark 28,554
|16 GB
|512 GB
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$670.00
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Details
|16GB/1TB/Intel Core i7-14650HX
|Core i7-14650HXCPU Mark 33,226
|16 GB
|1 TB
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$860.00
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Details
|32GB/1TB/Intel Core i7-14650HX
|Core i7-14650HXCPU Mark 33,226
|32 GB
|1 TB
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$959.99
Details
|32GB/1TB/Intel Core i9-14900HX
|Core i9-14900HXCPU Mark 43,510
|32 GB
|1 TB
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$1,099.99
Details
|24GB/512GB/Intel Core 5 220H
|Core 5 220HCPU Mark 21,884
|24 GB
|512 GB
|Intel Graphics
|$700.00
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Details
|16GB/512GB/Intel Core i5-14450HX
|Core i5-14450HXCPU Mark 23,582
|16 GB
|512 GB
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$600.00
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Details
|32GB/1TB/Intel Core i9-13900HX
|Core i9-13900HXCPU Mark 41,328
|32 GB
|1 TB
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$900.00
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Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.04 x 5.04 x 1.63 inches
(128.02 x 128.02 x 41.4 mm)
|Weight
|unknown
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|HDMI
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4)
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|120W power adapter (19V/6.32A), VESA mount bracket, user manual
See every Intel Core i7-14650HX configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core 5 220H configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core i9-13900HX configuration in the chart
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Two M.2 Slots, a SATA Bay, and a Recycled Shell
The case measures 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.63 inches and mounts behind a monitor on the VESA bracket included in the box. Its exterior is plastic, and OSReviews identifies it as the same shell KAMRUI already uses on its budget-tier mini PCs, with far more performant parts inside. Vents sit on several sides for airflow, and the 2.5-inch drive bay holds its disk in a metal caddy.
The i9-11900H scores around 20,000-21,000 on PassMark, enough for multi-application desk work. The dual-channel 32GB of RAM keeps dozens of browser tabs, Adobe Photoshop, and a development environment open at once, and boot times run under 20 seconds. Power draw sits near 20W at idle, 50W in typical use, and peaks around 77W under heavy load, low enough to leave the machine on a server workload around the clock.
On the original i9-11900H model, six USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports run at 10Gbps, the USB-C port carries video alongside data, a 2.5GbE Ethernet port handles NAS transfers and home server duty, and WiFi 6 comes from an RTL8852BE chipset with no 6GHz band. The i7-13620H version keeps 2.5GbE and Wi-Fi 6 and adds a 40Gbps USB4 Type-C port, but drops the 2.5-inch bay. The later 13th and 14th Gen HX and Core 5 220H versions drop to gigabit Ethernet and split the USB-A ports into two at 10Gbps and four at 5Gbps; the i9-13900HX and i9-14900HX versions add Wi-Fi 6E, and the Core 5 220H version has 24GB of LPDDR5 soldered to the board instead of SO-DIMM slots. Storage expands through two M.2 2280 slots on every version; the original i9-11900H model also has the 2.5-inch SATA bay.
Reviewer Insights
No Fan Noise Under Office Loads
Browser-based workflows and creative software move quickly here, and EBPMAN Tech Reviews notes that “this thing is fast… it was just really chomping through those screens very very fast.” His review covers office productivity, creative work, and specialized “maker” tasks like 3D printing and laser engraving software. On noise during light tasks he says, “it’s silent, I don’t hear anything.” He found the CPU scored near the top of its UserBenchmark range, while the integrated graphics pulled the gaming and workstation scores down. He sums up, “This is definitely a nice PC… for those of you who are not intense gamers.”
A Teardown That Finds Soft Screws
OSReviews positions it as a “flagship-grade” mini PC that offers a significant performance jump over common budget Celeron-based units, noting that “for most computing tasks, this i9 is no joke.” He is critical of the construction, pointing out that “they have essentially recycled the shell; it’s just the guts are much more performant.” The internal screws turn out to be soft metal and strip easily during his teardown. He closes by calling it “pretty snappy” and welcomes more powerful options in the mini PC category.
Sequential SSD Speed Strong, Random Speed Weak
Idle power draw measured 20W in testing by Michael’s Tinkerings, which suits 24/7 home server applications. He writes that the machine “represents a thoughtful balance of performance and value” for specific use cases. Sequential NVMe performance around 3,400 MB/s earns his praise, though he notes the included DRAMless QLC SSD shows weakness in random operations. He closes with “Not cutting-edge, but for the right use cases… it doesn’t need to be.”
Repeatable Benchmarks, Weak Graphics on the i5-14450HX
Elevated Systems tested the Core i5-14450HX configuration and found the results unusually repeatable, reporting that “the standard deviation across benchmark runs was the lowest I’ve ever recorded.” His Cinebench 2024 runs returned about 107 single-core and 669 multi-core, with Geekbench 6 near 2,488 single-core and 10,675 multi-core. Graphics were the weak spot: “In Geekbench GPU testing, the Hyper H2 scores around 4,000, the lowest GPU score of any mini PC I’ve tested.” He measured a 93W peak draw at the wall and fan noise topping out around 52 dB, and on the unit he covered he lists a single gigabit Ethernet port with no USB4 or Thunderbolt. On price he concludes, “You’re paying a premium here for CPU stability, thermals, and acoustics, not for raw performance or versatility.”
Customer Reviews
Thomas Yager, a verified Amazon buyer who bought a 32GB/1TB unit with Windows 11 Pro, wrote “This computer is super fast and is very easy to set up” and called it “so small and quiet, I love it.” He added that “there are a few things that take some getting used to.”
A Desk Workstation and a 24/7 Server Box
The integrated Intel UHD Graphics cannot handle modern gaming beyond very light titles, so the “gaming PC” marketing oversells what this machine does. The 11th-generation architecture dates to 2021, and the screw quality can frustrate anyone planning to open the case for upgrades. Buyers who want dedicated graphics should look at the KAMRUI Hyper H1 11 Pro with its Radeon GPU instead.
It fits a home office desk or a box left running server workloads. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines it up against alternatives across other price points and capability tiers.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can the KAMRUI Hyper H2 handle gaming?
Light gaming and older titles at reduced settings, yes. OSReviews saw Fortnite average around 70 FPS and Cyberpunk 2077 around 30 FPS on the i9-11900H. Modern titles need a mini PC with dedicated graphics.
How many displays can the KAMRUI Hyper H2 support?
Three 4K displays at once, over the HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C outputs. HDMI carries 4K at 60Hz and DisplayPort 1.4 carries 4K at 120Hz.
Can I upgrade the RAM and storage in the KAMRUI Hyper H2?
On most versions, yes. Two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots take up to 64GB of RAM in total (the Core 5 220H version has soldered LPDDR5 instead), two M.2 2280 slots take NVMe drives, and the original i9-11900H model adds a 2.5-inch SATA bay. OSReviews found the internal screws are soft metal and strip easily, so work slowly during disassembly.
Is the KAMRUI Hyper H2 suitable for use as a home server?
It fits that role well. Idle draw of around 20W keeps running costs down, the 2.5GbE port on the i9-11900H and i7-13620H models reaches a NAS quickly (the 13th and 14th Gen HX and Core 5 220H versions use gigabit), and the i9 has headroom for demanding server tasks. VESA mounting puts the box in a closet or behind a monitor.
How loud is the KAMRUI Hyper H2 during normal use?
It runs quietly during light tasks, and EBPMAN Tech Reviews said “it’s silent, I don’t hear anything” during normal office work. The fan spins up only under heavier workloads, though the top of the case gets warm and the fan becomes audible under sustained load.
What’s the power consumption of the KAMRUI Hyper H2?
Michael’s Tinkerings measured approximately 20W at idle, 50W during typical use, and peaks around 77W under heavy load. The included 120W power adapter (19V/6.32A) leaves headroom for all of those scenarios.
Does the KAMRUI Hyper H2 come with Windows installed?
Yes, Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed and ready to use out of the box. It also runs Linux for anyone who prefers a different operating system.