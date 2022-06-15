KAMRUI Hyper H2

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/Intel i9-11900H Add

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The KAMRUI Hyper H2 runs an Intel Core i9-11900H, an 8-core, 16-thread chip that boosts to 4.9 GHz. The standard configuration pairs it with 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 and a 1TB NVMe SSD, so nothing needs adding for a desk workload. HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and a video-capable USB-C port drive up to three 4K displays for a multi-monitor office or content-creation desk.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons The 8-core i9-11900H keeps up with a workstation desk load Integrated graphics inadequate for gaming or GPU workloads 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD ship in most builds Processor is several generations old (2021 architecture) Two M.2 slots on every build, plus a 2.5” SATA bay on the original i9-11900H model No Thunderbolt support, limiting eGPU options 2.5GbE Ethernet on the i9-11900H and i7-13620H models Budget plastic chassis recycled from lower-end models Draws 20W at idle, low enough to leave running 24/7 Internal screws are soft metal and strip easily during upgrades Quiet during light tasks thanks to on-demand cooling No USB-C Power Delivery (requires proprietary 120W adapter)

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KAMRUI Hyper H2 Comparison Chart

10 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 32GB/1TB/Intel i9-11900H Core i9-11900H CPU Mark 19,671 32 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $799.99 Details Performance Rating 4.9 CPU Mark 19,671 Processor Octa-core 2.50 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

Intel Core i9-11900H GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

6x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps with video output) Expandability 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (max 64GB), 2x M.2 2280 slots (1x PCIe 3.0x4 NVMe, 1x hybrid SATA/NVMe), 1x 2.5" SATA bay 32GB/1TB/Intel i7-13620H Core i7-13620H CPU Mark 23,137 32 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $819.99 Details Performance Rating 5.2 CPU Mark 23,137 Processor Deca-core 2.40 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-13620H GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4)

6x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB4 Type-C (40Gbps with video output) Expandability 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (max 64GB), 1x M.2 2280 NVMe and 1x M.2 2280 SATA/NVMe slot up to 4TB; no 2.5-inch bay 32GB/1TB/Intel Core i5-14450HX Core i5-14450HX CPU Mark 23,582 32 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $829.99 Details Performance Rating 5.3 CPU Mark 23,582 Processor Deca-core 2.40 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-14450HX GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps with video output) Expandability 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (max 64GB), 2x M.2 2280 NVMe slots up to 4TB; no 2.5-inch bay 16GB/512GB/Intel Core i5-14500HX Core i5-14500HX CPU Mark 28,554 16 GB 512 GB Intel UHD Graphics $670.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.4 CPU Mark 28,554 Processor Fourteen-core 2.60 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-14500HX GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps with video output) Expandability 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (max 64GB), 2x M.2 2280 NVMe slots up to 4TB; no 2.5-inch bay 16GB/1TB/Intel Core i7-14650HX Core i7-14650HX CPU Mark 33,226 16 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $860.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.8 CPU Mark 33,226 Processor Sixteen-core 2.20 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-14650HX GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps with video output) Expandability 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (max 64GB), 2x M.2 2280 NVMe slots up to 4TB; no 2.5-inch bay 32GB/1TB/Intel Core i7-14650HX Core i7-14650HX CPU Mark 33,226 32 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $959.99 Details Performance Rating 6.2 CPU Mark 33,226 Processor Sixteen-core 2.20 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-14650HX GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps with video output) Expandability 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (max 64GB), 2x M.2 2280 NVMe slots up to 4TB; no 2.5-inch bay 32GB/1TB/Intel Core i9-14900HX Core i9-14900HX CPU Mark 43,510 32 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $1,099.99 Details Performance Rating 7.1 CPU Mark 43,510 Processor Twenty-four-core 2.20 Ghz (max 5.80 Ghz)

Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps with video output) Expandability 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (max 64GB), 2x M.2 2280 NVMe slots up to 4TB; no 2.5-inch bay 24GB/512GB/Intel Core 5 220H Core 5 220H CPU Mark 21,884 24 GB 512 GB Intel Graphics $700.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.1 CPU Mark 21,884 Processor Twelve-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

Intel Core 5 220H GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 24 GB LPDDR5 (24GB LPDDR5-5200, soldered) Internal Storage 512 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps with video output) Expandability 24GB LPDDR5 soldered (not upgradeable), 2x M.2 2280 slots up to 4TB 16GB/512GB/Intel Core i5-14450HX Core i5-14450HX CPU Mark 23,582 16 GB 512 GB Intel UHD Graphics $600.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.9 CPU Mark 23,582 Processor Deca-core 2.40 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-14450HX GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps with video output) Expandability 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (max 64GB), 2x M.2 2280 NVMe slots up to 4TB; no 2.5-inch bay 32GB/1TB/Intel Core i9-13900HX Core i9-13900HX CPU Mark 41,328 32 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $900.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 6.9 CPU Mark 41,328 Processor Twenty-four-core 2.20 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i9-13900HX GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps with video output) Expandability 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (max 64GB), 2x M.2 2280 slots up to 4TB; no 2.5-inch bay Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.63 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 41.4 mm) Weight unknown Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4) VGA No VGA Ports Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box 120W power adapter (19V/6.32A), VESA mount bracket, user manual

See every Intel Core i7-14650HX configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core 5 220H configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core i9-13900HX configuration in the chart

Two M.2 Slots, a SATA Bay, and a Recycled Shell

The case measures 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.63 inches and mounts behind a monitor on the VESA bracket included in the box. Its exterior is plastic, and OSReviews identifies it as the same shell KAMRUI already uses on its budget-tier mini PCs, with far more performant parts inside. Vents sit on several sides for airflow, and the 2.5-inch drive bay holds its disk in a metal caddy.

The i9-11900H scores around 20,000-21,000 on PassMark, enough for multi-application desk work. The dual-channel 32GB of RAM keeps dozens of browser tabs, Adobe Photoshop, and a development environment open at once, and boot times run under 20 seconds. Power draw sits near 20W at idle, 50W in typical use, and peaks around 77W under heavy load, low enough to leave the machine on a server workload around the clock.

On the original i9-11900H model, six USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports run at 10Gbps, the USB-C port carries video alongside data, a 2.5GbE Ethernet port handles NAS transfers and home server duty, and WiFi 6 comes from an RTL8852BE chipset with no 6GHz band. The i7-13620H version keeps 2.5GbE and Wi-Fi 6 and adds a 40Gbps USB4 Type-C port, but drops the 2.5-inch bay. The later 13th and 14th Gen HX and Core 5 220H versions drop to gigabit Ethernet and split the USB-A ports into two at 10Gbps and four at 5Gbps; the i9-13900HX and i9-14900HX versions add Wi-Fi 6E, and the Core 5 220H version has 24GB of LPDDR5 soldered to the board instead of SO-DIMM slots. Storage expands through two M.2 2280 slots on every version; the original i9-11900H model also has the 2.5-inch SATA bay.

Reviewer Insights

No Fan Noise Under Office Loads

Browser-based workflows and creative software move quickly here, and EBPMAN Tech Reviews notes that “this thing is fast… it was just really chomping through those screens very very fast.” His review covers office productivity, creative work, and specialized “maker” tasks like 3D printing and laser engraving software. On noise during light tasks he says, “it’s silent, I don’t hear anything.” He found the CPU scored near the top of its UserBenchmark range, while the integrated graphics pulled the gaming and workstation scores down. He sums up, “This is definitely a nice PC… for those of you who are not intense gamers.”

A Teardown That Finds Soft Screws

OSReviews positions it as a “flagship-grade” mini PC that offers a significant performance jump over common budget Celeron-based units, noting that “for most computing tasks, this i9 is no joke.” He is critical of the construction, pointing out that “they have essentially recycled the shell; it’s just the guts are much more performant.” The internal screws turn out to be soft metal and strip easily during his teardown. He closes by calling it “pretty snappy” and welcomes more powerful options in the mini PC category.

Sequential SSD Speed Strong, Random Speed Weak

Idle power draw measured 20W in testing by Michael’s Tinkerings, which suits 24/7 home server applications. He writes that the machine “represents a thoughtful balance of performance and value” for specific use cases. Sequential NVMe performance around 3,400 MB/s earns his praise, though he notes the included DRAMless QLC SSD shows weakness in random operations. He closes with “Not cutting-edge, but for the right use cases… it doesn’t need to be.”

Repeatable Benchmarks, Weak Graphics on the i5-14450HX

Elevated Systems tested the Core i5-14450HX configuration and found the results unusually repeatable, reporting that “the standard deviation across benchmark runs was the lowest I’ve ever recorded.” His Cinebench 2024 runs returned about 107 single-core and 669 multi-core, with Geekbench 6 near 2,488 single-core and 10,675 multi-core. Graphics were the weak spot: “In Geekbench GPU testing, the Hyper H2 scores around 4,000, the lowest GPU score of any mini PC I’ve tested.” He measured a 93W peak draw at the wall and fan noise topping out around 52 dB, and on the unit he covered he lists a single gigabit Ethernet port with no USB4 or Thunderbolt. On price he concludes, “You’re paying a premium here for CPU stability, thermals, and acoustics, not for raw performance or versatility.”

Customer Reviews

Thomas Yager, a verified Amazon buyer who bought a 32GB/1TB unit with Windows 11 Pro, wrote “This computer is super fast and is very easy to set up” and called it “so small and quiet, I love it.” He added that “there are a few things that take some getting used to.”

A Desk Workstation and a 24/7 Server Box

The integrated Intel UHD Graphics cannot handle modern gaming beyond very light titles, so the “gaming PC” marketing oversells what this machine does. The 11th-generation architecture dates to 2021, and the screw quality can frustrate anyone planning to open the case for upgrades. Buyers who want dedicated graphics should look at the KAMRUI Hyper H1 11 Pro with its Radeon GPU instead.

It fits a home office desk or a box left running server workloads. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines it up against alternatives across other price points and capability tiers.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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