ACEMAGIC K1 (Ryzen 5000 and 7030 Series)

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7530U Add

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The ACEMAGIC K1 sold with AMD’s Ryzen 7030 chips or the Ryzen 3 5425U is a 5-inch desktop box aimed at home-office desks and light always-on duty, and the hands-on tests of it support that pitch: one reviewer measured about 5W idle as a Proxmox host and did not hear it in daily use, and another ran three 4K displays from it. What sets the 7730U, 7530U, 7330U, and 5425U builds apart from the three other machines ACEMAGIC sells as the K1 is soldered memory, so 16GB is the ceiling. The Ryzen 7 7730U, Ryzen 5 7530U, Ryzen 5 7430U, and Ryzen 3 7330U are Ryzen 7030-series refreshes of Zen 3 rather than current silicon, which is the main thing to weigh against the price.

ACEMAGIC reuses the “K1” name across several different machines. This page covers the Ryzen 7 7730U, Ryzen 5 7530U, Ryzen 5 7430U, Ryzen 3 7330U, and Ryzen 3 5425U builds; all but the 7430U use soldered memory. The Ryzen 7 5700U ACEMAGIC K1 is an older Zen 2-era machine with DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, the ACEMAGIC K1 (Intel Core i5-12600H) is the Intel build with DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, and the ACEMAGIC Kron K1 is a Ryzen Embedded R2544 machine in a similar-looking shell.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Triple 4K@60Hz output across HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4b, and USB-C Memory is soldered on the 7730U, 7530U, 7330U, and 5425U builds, so 16GB is the ceiling Six USB-A ports plus a USB-C connector on a 5-inch box Zen 3 silicon from 2022 or 2023, not a current-generation chip Two M.2 2280 slots, up to 4TB total on the 7730U, 7530U, and 5425U configurations Gigabit Ethernet only, no 2.5GbE Ryzen 5 7530U scores around 15,000 on PassMark, strong for the price tier Ryzen 3 7330U and 5425U configurations drop to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 on the Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 5 7530U configurations Vega-based integrated graphics rule out modern gaming VESA bracket included, 2.29 pounds, fits behind a monitor Vega graphics have no AV1 decode, so AV1 video falls back to the CPU

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ACEMAGIC K1 (Ryzen 5000 and 7030 Series) Comparison Chart

6 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7530U Ryzen 5 7530U CPU Mark 14,848 16 GB 512 GB SSD Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics $500.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.1 CPU Mark 14,848 Processor Hexa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 7530U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4X (LPDDR4X-3733, soldered) Internal Storage 512 GB SSD WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C (DP 1.4, 10Gbps) 16GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 7330U Ryzen 3 7330U CPU Mark 9,970 16 GB 256 GB SSD AMD Radeon Graphics $460.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.6 CPU Mark 9,970 Processor Quad-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 7330U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4X (LPDDR4-3200, soldered) Internal Storage 256 GB SSD WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

6x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB-C (DP 1.4, 10Gbps) 8GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 7330U Ryzen 3 7330U CPU Mark 9,970 8 GB 256 GB SSD AMD Radeon Graphics $440.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 9,970 Processor Quad-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 7330U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 8 GB LPDDR4X (LPDDR4X-3200, soldered) Internal Storage 256 GB SSD WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

6x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB-C (DP 1.4, 10Gbps) 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7430U Ryzen 5 7430U CPU Mark 15,028 16 GB 512 GB SSD Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics $699.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.1 CPU Mark 15,028 Processor Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 7430U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4X (Soldered, not upgradeable) Internal Storage 512 GB SSD WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C (DP 1.4, 10Gbps) 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 7730U Ryzen 7 7730U CPU Mark 16,835 16 GB 512 GB SSD Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $599.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 16,835 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4X (LPDDR4X-3200, soldered) Internal Storage 512 GB M.2 SATA SSD WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C (DP 1.4, 10Gbps) 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 3 5425U Ryzen 3 5425U CPU Mark 11,217 16 GB 512 GB SSD AMD Radeon Graphics $470.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.7 CPU Mark 11,217 Processor Quad-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 5425U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4X (LPDDR4-3200, soldered) Internal Storage 512 GB SSD WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

6x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB-C (DP 1.4, 10Gbps) Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5 x 5 x 1.6 inches

(127 x 127 x 40.64 mm) Weight 2.29 lbs (1.04 kg) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4b, 4K@60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack 3.5mm audio jack Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket with screws, manual Expandability Memory is soldered. Two M.2 2280 slots take up to 4TB of SSD.

See every AMD Ryzen 5 7530U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 3 7330U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 5 7430U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 7730U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 3 5425U configuration in the chart

Six USB-A Ports and Two M.2 Slots in a 5-Inch Shell

The chassis measures 5 x 5 x 1.6 inches and weighs 2.29 pounds. The Ryzen 5 7530U configuration ships in black; the Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 3 7330U configurations ship in silver. Port count is the same across all of them: six USB-A ports, one USB-C port carrying data and DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort 1.4b, Gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, and the DC input. On the 7730U and 7530U builds two of the USB-A ports run at USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) and the remaining four at Gen 1 (5Gbps); ACEMAGIC does not say which of the six run at 10Gbps on the 7330U and 5425U builds. A VESA bracket with screws is included, so the unit can sit behind a display.

The Ryzen 5 7530U has 6 cores and 12 threads, a 2.0GHz base, a 4.5GHz boost, and a PassMark CPU Mark around 15,000. The Ryzen 3 7330U drops to 4 cores and 8 threads at 2.3GHz base and 4.3GHz boost, scoring about 9,970. Both are Zen 3 parts: AMD’s Ryzen 7030 mobile family is a refresh of the earlier Zen 3 line rather than new silicon, as NotebookCheck’s 7530U specification page records. In 2026 that puts the K1 a generation or two behind current Ryzen and Core Ultra mobile chips, which matters mostly for sustained multi-core work and graphics; for browser tabs, office documents, video calls, and 4K playback the gap is far less visible.

The 7530U configuration ships 16GB of LPDDR4X at 3733MT/s. The 16GB Ryzen 3 7330U build ships LPDDR4 at 3200MT/s, and the 8GB build ships LPDDR4X at an unspecified speed. The Ryzen 7 7730U build ships 16GB of LPDDR4X, and the Ryzen 3 5425U build ships 16GB of LPDDR4 at 3200MT/s. These five are soldered and non-expandable; the Ryzen 5 7430U build ships 16GB of LPDDR4. Storage is the upgradeable part: the 7730U, 7530U, and 5425U builds have two M.2 2280 slots that accept NVMe or SATA drives, rated by ACEMAGIC for up to 4TB total, while the 16GB 7330U build ships one M.2 2280 SSD with room to grow to 2TB. Wireless splits by tier, with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 on the Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 5 7530U and Wi-Fi 5 with Bluetooth 4.2 on the Ryzen 3 7330U and 5425U configurations.

Review Coverage

Philipp Schweizer published a measured hands-on at raspberry.tips on 29 August 2026. He tested the Ryzen 5 7530U build (his site calls it the Kron Mini K1) with 16GB of soldered memory and a 512GB M.2 2280 drive, leaving the second M.2 slot free. He ran it as a Proxmox host with Home Assistant in a virtual machine, read every specification off the running system, and disclosed that ACEMAGIC supplied the review unit.

His thermal test put all twelve threads under stress-ng for ten minutes: “The clock drops by 1.4 percent over ten minutes of full load,” from 3,162MHz at 30 seconds to 3,118MHz and 77.8°C at ten minutes, so “the K1 holds 3.1 GHz across all six cores.” At the wall socket he measured roughly 5W idle under Proxmox, 6W with the Home Assistant VM running, and 25W with all twelve threads loaded, judging that “25 watts under full load for six x86 cores is a good figure.” On noise: “In everyday use I did not hear the K1,” though he adds that “It is still nothing for a bedroom.”

Reading the memory with dmidecode confirmed it is permanently attached, and he puts the consequence plainly: “16 GB is therefore the ceiling.” His unit’s factory SSD was an M.2 SATA drive the smartmontools database did not recognize, and “No Percentage Used, no wear-levelling value, and no published TBW figure from the manufacturer,” so “you cannot monitor the health of your system drive.” His advice is to install a branded M.2 SSD with a published endurance rating in the free slot and keep the factory drive for bulk storage. On media duty he read the Vega 7 decode table with vainfo and found hardware decode for H.264, HEVC including 10-bit, VP9, MPEG-2, and VC-1, but none for AV1: “For AV1 it falls back to the CPU.” As a desktop he calls it “yes, without reservation for office work,” while “For gaming the Vega 7 only suits older and undemanding titles.”

Family Pop TV spent a couple of weeks with the Ryzen 5 7430U build (16GB, 512GB) and ran three separate 4K displays from it, calling that “one of the biggest surprises in the entire test.” The reviewer found the factory drive is SATA rather than NVMe and slower than expected, and described the BIOS as having “no advanced performance options.” Basic 4K editing in CapCut “felt surprisingly smooth” until effects stacked up, a small 1.5-billion-parameter Qwen model ran locally at 26 to 28 tokens per second, and a thermal camera read about 47°C at the exhaust vents with the CPU peaking around 62°C under heavy load. Assassin’s Creed Black Flag at 720p on the lowest settings held only 20 to 30 fps: “This isn’t a modern gaming PC.”

TechPowerUp and TechRadar have both reviewed a K1, but the machine they tested is the Intel Core i5-12600H version with DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, covered on our ACEMAGIC K1 (Intel Core i5-12600H) page, so their benchmarks, thermals, and verdicts do not describe these AMD builds. The Ryzen 3 7330U and 5425U figures on this page are ACEMAGIC’s own specifications and PassMark data, not measured results.

Customer Reviews

The Ryzen 5 7530U listing carries a 4.6-star rating across 242 ratings, and Amazon pools that feedback across every K1 configuration, so much of it describes a different chip. One buyer, Tessy, bought the 16GB/512GB Ryzen 5 build: “I got the Ryzen 7530U version with 16GB RAM and the 512GB SSD, and so far it has been awesome.” Tessy runs it as a closet server, reports that it “stays pretty cool even in a closed space” and runs “at very low wattage use all day,” and prefers the DisplayPort output to HDMI for image quality.

Tessy’s only complaint is logistics rather than hardware: “The shipping took a little longer then expected, but the actual product is great.” Buyer Tony, without saying which build he bought, put the graphics ceiling plainly in his cons list: “it’s not going to be the best at more involved games that would require a dedicated graphics card’s performance.”

A Triple-Display Desk Box With a Fixed Memory Ceiling

Three 4K displays, six USB-A ports, and two M.2 slots on a 2.29-pound box that mounts behind a monitor is a lot of connectivity for the footprint. The Ryzen 5 7530U held 3.1GHz across six cores through ten minutes of full load in the raspberry.tips test and drew 25W doing it, which is enough headroom for a full working day or for several virtual machines on a home server. The Ryzen 3 7330U configurations cover lighter single-task duty such as a reception terminal or a signage player.

The soldered memory carries the biggest consequence: there is no path from 8GB or 16GB to more later, so a buyer who expects their workload to grow should either start at 16GB or look at a machine with SO-DIMM slots. Gigabit-only Ethernet and Vega-class integrated graphics set the other limits, and the Vega graphics will not run modern titles or decode AV1 in hardware. For a side-by-side look at the specs against other compact AMD boxes, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart, and for AMD mini PCs aimed at home-lab duty, our roundup of Linux-friendly mini PCs.

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