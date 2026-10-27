GEEKOM A5 (2027 Edition)

Updated on November 13, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/256GB/AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Add

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The GEEKOM A5 2027 Edition is a small office desktop that gives up some speed for near-silent running and low power draw. GEEKOM kept the NUC-style A5 case and its port layout and fitted the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, an eight-core Zen 3 chip held to 15 watts, in place of the 45-watt Ryzen 7 5800H in the original GEEKOM A5 and the six-core Ryzen 5 7430U in the GEEKOM A5 2025 Edition. NotebookCheck found it silent at idle, where the fan often stops, and quiet under stress. Every build ships with 16GB of DDR4 and room for two more drives beside the boot SSD.

The 7730U first shipped in early 2023 and is a refresh of AMD’s Zen 3 silicon with Radeon Vega 8 graphics, DDR4 memory, and PCIe 3.0 storage. Newer Ryzen platforms run faster and add USB4; this A5 stays on DDR4 in two SO-DIMM slots, so the memory can be swapped.

Pros Cons Near-silent: the fan often stops at idle and peaked at 31.5 dB(A) in NotebookCheck’s stress test Slower in sustained work than the Ryzen 7 5800H A5 it follows Room for three drives: M.2 2280 NVMe, M.2 2242 SATA, and a 2.5-inch bay No USB4 or Thunderbolt, so no eGPU path Idle draw of 3.6 to 5.9W, about 32 to 46W under load (NotebookCheck) Radeon Vega 8 with graphics memory fixed at 512MB; a recent racing game would not run for Robtech Four 4K displays from two HDMI 2.0 and two USB-C outputs Both memory slots ship filled, so a RAM upgrade means replacing both sticks Fast full-size SD reader, 2.5GbE, Bluetooth 5.4 Neither USB-C port supports Power Delivery Three-year warranty and a VESA mount in the box Plastic outer shell rather than aluminum

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GEEKOM A5 (2027 Edition) Comparison Chart

GEEKOM A5 (2027 Edition) GEEKOM A5 (2027 Edition) GEEKOM A5 (2027 Edition) Price List Price: $549.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $649.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $599.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Version 16GB/256GB/AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 16GB/500GB/AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 16GB/512GB/AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Performance Rating 4.3 4.3 4.3 CPU Mark 16,835 16,835 16,835 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz) GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Ships as 2x 8GB, both slots filled) 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Ships as 2x 8GB, both slots filled) 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Ships as 2x 8GB, both slots filled) Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD 500 GB NVMe SSD 512 GB NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.61 x 4.41 x 1.94 inches

(117.09 x 112.01 x 49.28 mm) 4.61 x 4.41 x 1.94 inches

(117.09 x 112.01 x 49.28 mm) 4.61 x 4.41 x 1.94 inches

(117.09 x 112.01 x 49.28 mm) Weight 1.44 lbs (0.65 kg) 1.44 lbs (0.65 kg) 1.44 lbs (0.65 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DP Alt Mode on both USB-C ports DP Alt Mode on both USB-C ports DP Alt Mode on both USB-C ports VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C

All 10Gbps; no USB-C Power Delivery 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C

All 10Gbps; no USB-C Power Delivery 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C

All 10Gbps; no USB-C Power Delivery Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (2.5-inch 7mm bay, up to 2TB) 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (2.5-inch 7mm bay, up to 2TB) 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (2.5-inch 7mm bay, up to 2TB) Card Reader SD Card Reader SD Card Reader SD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo combo Fanless No No No VESA Mount Yes Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, 65W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount, user guide Mini PC, 65W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount, user guide Mini PC, 65W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount, user guide Expandability Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 (2x SO-DIMM). Free M.2 2242 SATA slot and 2.5-inch bay. Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 (2x SO-DIMM). Free M.2 2242 SATA slot and 2.5-inch bay. Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 (2x SO-DIMM). Free M.2 2242 SATA slot and 2.5-inch bay.

See every AMD Ryzen 7 7730U configuration in the chart

Eight Zen 3 cores held to 15 watts trail the 5800H A5

NotebookCheck’s review unit scored 1,458 single-core and 8,790 multi-core in Cinebench R23 on the default Balanced profile, and its CPU and SSD results held steady across repeated runs. Dirk On Tech got 7,186 multi-core on Windows’ Balanced power mode and 7,478 after switching to Performance, plus 1,710 in Cinebench 2026. TechRadar logged 1,993 single-core and 7,712 multi-core in Geekbench 6 and 6,709 in PCMark 10 Office. The chip’s PassMark CPU Mark is 16,835.

The 15-watt limit keeps it behind the original A5. TechRadar’s CPU-Z capture showed the 7730U running at 3,470.7MHz on its default profile against 4,364.5MHz on the outgoing 5800H, and NotebookCheck found it a little behind the 5800H in processor benchmarks. Against the six-core A5 2025 Edition, Robtech measured about 3.5% more single-core and up to 14% more multi-core in Cinebench, and about 4% and 20% in Geekbench 6. GEEKOM’s BIOS exposes a higher power profile, which Robtech found helps code compilation draw closer to a Ryzen 5 6600H.

Radeon Vega 8 graphics limit gaming. Robtech found that they handle esports and older games, while Forza Horizon 6 warned that the integrated GPU was unsupported and crashed when he tried to play; Hades 2 ran without trouble. Graphics memory is fixed at 512MB and the BIOS has no setting to change it. Robtech called it an okay emulation box that falls short of full speed on the latest systems, and in Premiere Pro he placed it behind machines that can handle 4K editing. TechRadar measured 7,346 in 3DMark Wild Life and noted that the dual-channel memory matters: the same chip in a single-stick machine scored 4,961.

Dirk On Tech found Lightroom edits on RAW files showed up without delay, and the A5 converted 41 RAW files to JPEG in 49 seconds. In DaVinci Resolve, playback of a 4K 30fps project with a transition, a title, and music was usable but not smooth, and a one-minute 4K clip took about 3 minutes 40 seconds to export. CS:GO played at 1080p with some lag after stuttering at 4K, Fortnite was playable but laggy, and Overwatch stayed unplayable even at 1080p, while Brawlhalla and a small indie game ran without trouble. NoodleNick ran How to Fish and Stardew Valley at 2560 x 1440 on default settings with only slight stutter.

Noise, heat, and power draw

NotebookCheck measured 26.8 dB(A) at idle against a 24.8 dB(A) room and 31.5 dB(A) at most under load, describing the 2027 Edition as far quieter than the 5800H model across every scenario it ran. The top of the case reached 39C under Prime95 and FurMark together, and the chip did not throttle in extended stress tests. Dirk On Tech saw the same in Cinebench R23: the A5 stayed cool, never throttled, and stayed quiet. NoodleNick ran a 24-hour OCCT CPU and memory test that stopped after 9 hours 50 minutes when his monitor’s display driver failed, which he blamed on the monitor. Up to that point both CPU and RAM ran at 100%, the graphics temperature stayed between 61C and 63C, OCCT reported no errors, and the PC kept running. GEEKOM quotes 28 dB at idle and about 32 dB under heavy load for its IceBlast 3.0 cooler.

NotebookCheck recorded 3.6 to 5.9W at idle and 31.9 to 45.5W under load, and Robtech measured 6W at the wall at idle, the same as the 2025 Edition. A 65W adapter ships in the box.

Three drive slots, two filled memory slots, and no USB4

The front carries two 10Gbps USB-A ports and a combo audio jack, and a full-size SD reader sits on the left side; NotebookCheck measured it at about 180 MB/s, and Dirk On Tech copied files from a card at up to 89 MB/s. Dirk also found the left front USB-A port stays powered when the PC is off. The back has a third 10Gbps USB-A port, a USB 2.0 port, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, two 10Gbps USB-C ports with DisplayPort output, and 2.5GbE. All four video outputs can run at once. The fastest port is USB 3.2 Gen 2, so there is no USB4, Thunderbolt, or external GPU path, and Robtech found neither USB-C port accepts Power Delivery. Wi-Fi 6 comes from a Realtek RTL8852BE card with Bluetooth 5.4.

Four screws free the base plate, which stays tethered by the ribbon cable to the 2.5-inch bay. Inside are the M.2 2280 NVMe slot (PCIe 3.0 x4, up to 4TB), a second M.2 2242 slot for a SATA SSD (up to 1TB), and the bay for a 7mm 2.5-inch SATA drive (up to 2TB). Robtech and NotebookCheck both found a Kingston NVMe drive installed. The two DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slots come filled with 8GB sticks and take up to 64GB, so more memory means replacing both modules; TechRadar advised upgrading in matched pairs to keep dual-channel speed.

The shell is plastic over a metal internal frame and base plate, at about 4.6 x 4.4 x 1.9 inches and 1.4 pounds. Windows 11 Pro is preinstalled, and Robtech booted Ubuntu without trouble.

Reviewer Insights

NotebookCheck

Sebastian Bade’s NotebookCheck review scored the 2027 Edition 73% on a unit GEEKOM supplied, with a 512GB Kingston SSD. “With the 2027 edition of the A5, Geekom delivers a refined, if unspectacular, upgrade to its popular mini PC.” It measured noise in detail: “At idle, the Geekom A5 is completely silent, as the cooling system often stops entirely,” and “Even in the stress test, the mini PC proves extremely quiet at a maximum of 31.5 dB(A), never producing intrusive noise.” On heat it wrote, “No performance losses due to thermal throttling occurred, even during extended stress tests.”

Its cons were partly lower performance than the predecessor, a chip already several years old, no USB4, DPC latencies slightly high for real-time audio, and Wi-Fi 6 rather than a newer standard. “Without USB4 or Thunderbolt, the Geekom A5 offers no way to add an external graphics card (eGPU).” It pointed buyers who need more graphics power to the GEEKOM A8 and closed by calling the A5 “A whisper-quiet, mature, and extremely reliable workhorse for everyday modern office use that stands out with its excellent value for money.”

TechRadar

Mark Pickavance gave the A5 2027 Edition 4 out of 5 in his TechRadar review. “I would consider the Geekom A5 2027 Edition as a refresh rather than a generational leap.” He liked the labeled ports, the easy internal access, and the third storage option, and wrote, “Overall, as I’ve come to expect from Geekom, this is a well-made mini-PC which delivers a decent user experience for those who aren’t excessively ambitious from a performance perspective.”

He complained about the I/O: “My disappointment is that there is no USB faster than USB 3.2 Gen 2, even though the platform has plenty of unused PCIe lanes.” Against an older A5 with the Ryzen 5 7430U, his A5 2027 Edition led in every benchmark except the Windows Experience Index, where both scored 8.1; Geekbench 6 multi-core came in at 7,712 against 6,503. On a single-stick machine with the same chip he wrote, “The lesson from these scores is never run one of these systems in single-channel mode, unless you like your computers to run slowly for no good reason.” His verdict on the trade: “For buyers who want a quiet, always-on machine for general office work, that trade could be exactly right.”

Robtech

Robtech tested the 2027 Edition against the A5 2025 Edition he reviewed the year before. “The build quality is excellent, even though it’s mainly a plastic shell, and it feels completely solid in the hands.” He measured modest gains, about 3.5% in single-core Cinebench, 14% in multi-core, and 8% to 11.5% in 3DMark once performance mode is on. On the ports: “On the back are two USB-C 10 gigabit ports, which support display out, but both don’t support power delivery, which is a missed opportunity.”

On games: “This Mini has some gaming capabilities, but is not recommended primarily for that purpose, as AMD doesn’t support this iGPU well with new drivers, and Geekom has locked it to 512 MB of VRAM.” He measured 6W at idle, found the CPU ran warmer than on the 2025 Edition but still well below most mini PCs, and said “Fan noise is low out of the box.” He also reported good Wi-Fi at 39 feet from the router and that Ubuntu worked fine. His summary: “It’s a good low-powered mini PC for those just needing something powerful enough for everyday computing, which runs cool and quiet.”

Dirk On Tech

Dirk On Tech ran the Ryzen 7 7730U A5 through stress tests, photo and video editing, and games. “During this pretty intense stress test, the mini PC stayed not only very cool and never throttled, it also was super quiet.” In Lightroom, “all the adjustments I’ve made to these photos were instantly visible without any delay,” and of 4K editing in DaVinci Resolve he said, “I wouldn’t say it was super smooth, but definitely much better than I expected.” Overwatch was the low point: “the mini PC was lagging so bad that I had no idea what I was doing.”

He found the integrated graphics use up to 2GB of system memory and advised, “I would highly recommend for everyone to upgrade the RAM.” His summary: “It is very quiet, it doesn’t consume a lot of power and it’s very small.”

NoodleNick

NoodleNick tested the 2027 Edition with a 512GB SSD in light games and a long OCCT stress run. When the run ended at almost 10 hours because his monitor’s display driver crashed, he reported, “The RAM and the CPU were both at 100% usage for about 10 hours,” and “the computer never shut down. It didn’t have any heating issues. It just ran.” On games he was direct: “If you want a gaming PC, this is probably not the PC for you.” For a family desktop used for spreadsheets, documents, and many browser tabs, he said, “If you have a home computer and you don’t game on it, this is definitely a solid replacement.”

Profesional Review

The Spanish site Profesional Review scored it 84%. José Antonio Castillo praised the thermal behavior, quiet running, the eight-core chip, the room for memory and storage upgrades, and the included Windows 11 Pro license, and recommended it fully on price to performance. His two cons were that upgrading the RAM means removing the factory modules, and the plastic chassis in place of aluminum.

Juan Bagnell

Juan Bagnell compared the 2027 Edition with the two earlier A5 models he reviewed and skipped benchmarks, saying the 7730U and 5800H are well understood. He expects the two chips to perform close in a mini PC, with the original A5 still taking some wins on its 120W power supply against this model’s 65W brick, and said the new one generally runs a little quieter with a more conservative fan curve. “This NUC-style case is beautifully easy to crack into,” he said, and he called the hardware “overkill compute power for web browsing and doing some light document work.” His complaints were the aging GPU for newer games, no USB4, and older wireless: “I wish we were a little more current on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.” He also objected that the new A5 costs slightly more than the original while shipping with less RAM.

Madlittlepixel

Madlittlepixel tested the A5 on a 4K TV set to 1080p with a CoinOps emulation build and a controller. Rival Schools looked good and Double Dash on GameCube was “performing very well,” though in a later clip he saw frames “skipping a little bit” and said some settings could be lowered for a smoother frame rate. The Resident Evil 2 remake was “running decently well,” and he called the A5 “a middle-grade mini PC” for that game: “You just got to keep your expectations in check.” He also pointed out the full-size SD card slot and the empty 2.5-inch drive bay.

How it compares with the other A5 models

The GEEKOM A5 2025 Edition uses the same case, ports, and storage layout with a six-core Ryzen 5 7430U and Radeon Vega 7. The 2027 Edition adds two cores, a Vega 8 GPU, and Bluetooth 5.4, and Robtech and TechRadar measured it ahead in multi-core work by roughly 14% to 20%. The original GEEKOM A5 runs the 45-watt Ryzen 7 5800H, which holds higher clocks under load at the cost of more noise and power. The GEEKOM A5 Pro is a separate line on related 15-watt chips.

Conclusion

The A5 2027 Edition suits a desk where fan noise would bother someone: office work, spreadsheets spread across four monitors, and an always-on machine that idles under 6W. The free M.2 2242 slot, the 2.5-inch bay, and support for up to 64GB of RAM let it take more storage and memory later. GEEKOM backs it with a three-year warranty.

Skip it if you play modern games, edit 4K video, or need USB4. The GEEKOM A8 has a faster chip and Radeon 780M graphics. If you want the same Ryzen 7 7730U in a different case, the BOSGAME P4 Ultra and GMKtec NucBox M5 Ultra use it too. To compare it with other models, use the Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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