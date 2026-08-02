BOSGAME P4 Ultra

Updated on November 7, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 7730U (Windows 11 Pro) Add

16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 7730U (Ubuntu 24.04 LTS) Add

The BOSGAME P4 Ultra is a sub-litre mini PC built on the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, an eight-core, sixteen-thread Zen 3 mobile chip paired with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. BOSGAME sells one hardware configuration (16GB of DDR4-3200 and a 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD) in two flavors: a Windows 11 Pro build and a separate Linux build with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS already installed. The chassis is a matte-black box in the usual NUC-inspired shape, with a VESA bracket included so it can hide behind a monitor.

Its two distinguishing features are a pair of 2.5GbE RJ45 jacks in place of a single Gigabit port, and a factory Linux SKU that saves you an install. The silicon is older than the model number suggests. The 7730U is a Barcelo Refresh part, the same Zen 3 design AMD shipped in 2021 under a different number, and both M.2 slots run at PCIe 3.0 rather than 4.0. It is not the same machine as the BOSGAME P4 Plus, which runs older Ryzen 5000-series silicon, ships without a VESA mount, and has only one M.2 slot.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Two 2.5GbE LAN jacks (Realtek RTL8125) support link aggregation and dual-interface routing The 7730U posts a 16,835 PassMark, slightly below the 5825U in the P4 Plus despite the higher model number Factory Ubuntu 24.04 LTS SKU boots ready to use, with no install step Both M.2 slots run PCIe 3.0, not 4.0, which caps sequential SSD throughput Two SO-DIMM slots take up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 Ships with one 16GB stick, so it runs single channel until you add a second module A second empty M.2 2280 slot lets you add a drive and clone to it instead of reinstalling Getting to the RAM and SSD means removing a fan bracket with a ribbon cable attached Triple 4K60 output over HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and a full-function USB-C port No USB4 or Thunderbolt, so an external GPU is not an option VESA mount, HDMI cable, and power adapter included Only the front USB ports are 10Gbps; the two rear Type-A ports are USB 2.0

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BOSGAME P4 Ultra Comparison Chart

BOSGAME P4 Ultra BOSGAME P4 Ultra Price List Price: $469.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $449.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Version 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 7730U (Windows 11 Pro) 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 7730U (Ubuntu 24.04 LTS) Performance Rating 4.3 4.3 CPU Mark 16,835 16,835 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Linux Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz) GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, single-channel (Ships 1x 16GB single channel; 2x SO-DIMM, 64GB max) 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, single-channel (Ships 1x 16GB single channel; 2x SO-DIMM, 64GB max) Internal Storage 1 TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0 1 TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0 Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.12 x 4.72 x 1.73 inches

(130.05 x 119.89 x 43.94 mm) 5.12 x 4.72 x 1.73 inches

(130.05 x 119.89 x 43.94 mm) Weight 1.13 lbs (0.51 kg) 1.13 lbs (0.51 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4; triple 4K60 with HDMI and USB-C) 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4; triple 4K60 with HDMI and USB-C) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 + USB-C (DP Alt/PD); rear 2x USB 2.0 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 + USB-C (DP Alt/PD); rear 2x USB 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws, manual Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws, manual Expandability 2x SO-DIMM up to 64GB DDR4; 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slots; 2.5-inch SATA bay 2x SO-DIMM up to 64GB DDR4; 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slots; 2.5-inch SATA bay

See every AMD Ryzen 7 7730U configuration in the chart

Two 2.5GbE jacks, two PCIe 3.0 M.2 slots, and a 2021 core

The port layout puts the fast connections on the front and the slow ones on the back. The front face carries two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one full-function USB-C port (data, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort Alt Mode), a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a red power button. The rear holds two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, both 2.5GbE jacks, a Kensington lock slot, and the DC barrel input. That gets you three independent 4K displays at 60Hz, since the USB-C port carries video, but it also means the ports you want out of sight are the ones facing you. TechRadar’s Mark Pickavance made the same observation and added a correction: “I’ve noticed a few resellers claiming that the USB-C port is USB4, when it isn’t. It is USB 3.2 Gen 2, as are the other USB ports on the front.”

Inside, the Ryzen 7 7730U runs eight Zen 3 cores and sixteen threads from a 2.0GHz base to a 4.5GHz boost, with Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics clocking up to 2000MHz. BOSGAME exposes three TDP profiles in the BIOS (Quiet at 15W, Balanced at 25W, and Performance at 35W), though switching profiles means a reboot into firmware rather than a toggle in Windows. Memory is 16GB of DDR4-3200 that arrives as a single stick running in single channel (BasicDadTech’s unit shipped that way, and TechRadar’s near-identical Geekbench numbers point to the same configuration); the two SO-DIMM slots take up to 64GB, and a second module for dual channel is the first upgrade worth making, since integrated Vega graphics are especially sensitive to memory bandwidth. Storage is a 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe drive, and a second M.2 2280 slot sits empty next to it. Both slots are PCIe 3.0 x4. BOSGAME’s Linux product page and TechRadar’s summary both say there is also a 2.5-inch SATA bay for a third drive, though the reviewer’s teardown description covers only the two M.2 slots and the SO-DIMMs, so confirm it is there before buying a drive for it.

The published dimensions do not agree. BOSGAME’s Amazon listings give 5.12 by 4.72 by 1.73 inches at 514 grams, while TechRadar’s spec table says 107 by 111 by 56 mm at roughly 0.65 kg. BOSGAME’s own product pages publish no measurements at all. Either set lands well under a litre, but if you are fitting this into a tight shelf, measure the space generously.

Two 2.5GbE Realtek RTL8125 controllers give you enough interfaces to run a pfSense or OPNsense box with separate WAN and LAN, to aggregate a link into a NAS, or to keep an isolated management network. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6E across the 6GHz band plus Bluetooth 5.2. Neither BOSGAME nor TechRadar names the radio’s vendor or model, so if a specific chipset matters to your Linux setup, plan on identifying it once the box is in front of you. If a home file server is what you have in mind, our guide to using a mini PC as a NAS covers where a box like this fits and where it does not.

There is no NPU, no USB4 or Thunderbolt port, no OCuLink, and no card reader. Vega 8 will decode 4K video in hardware and run older esports titles at 1080p with settings turned down, but it is three graphics generations behind the RDNA 3 iGPUs in Zen 4 mini PCs, and no amount of memory helps that.

Reviewer Insights

TechRadar

TechRadar reviewer Mark Pickavance tested the P4 Ultra and scored it 3.5 out of 5 in a review published on 26 May 2026, listing “Solid Ryzen 7 7730U performance”, “Dual 2.5GbE LAN”, “Linux option”, and “Reasonable value” as pros against “Zen 3 chip shows its age”, “Awkward internal access”, “DDR4 memory bandwidth”, and “M.2 slots are PCIe 3.0” as cons.

On the processor, Pickavance is direct about what buyers are getting: “the 7730U is a Barcelo Refresh part, which means it is architecturally identical to the 5825U from 2021,” and “Bosgame has dressed it in a new product number, but the silicon is not new.” His measured numbers on the review unit were 1,965 single-core and 6,124 multi-core in Geekbench 6, 86 single and 538 multi in Cinebench 2024, 6,257 in PCMark 10 Office, and 3,735 MB/s read with 3,285 MB/s write in CrystalDiskMark. He compared those against a GMKtec NucBox K16 on a Ryzen 7 7735HS with DDR5 and wrote that “Almost across the board, the K16 is twice as fast, for only 40% more money,” concluding that “There are two takeaways from these benchmark results, the first being that anyone who wants to complete their demanding tasks more quickly should invest in a better mini PC that uses DDR5. The other is that for office work, the P4 Ultra is fine.”

He scored value 3 out of 5, the joint-lowest sub-score on the review, under the heading “Premium price for a Zen 3+ platform”. Pointing at the GMKtec M6 Ultra with a Ryzen 7640HS and DDR5 at roughly the same money, the Beelink SER 5 MAX at $458.99, and BOSGAME’s own P3 Mix at under $400 with DDR5 in what he calls “an identical case to the P4 Ultra”, he concluded: “Based on these alternatives, the P4 Ultra should have been closer to $375.” His overall summary was that “I’m not entirely convinced by the specification or the price, but in six months, this price might be a bargain,” and he ruled it out of TechRadar’s own recommendations: “due mostly to the age of its platform, this isn’t a system we’ll be including as one of our best mini PC entries.”

Pickavance liked that “the two M.2 NVMe slots are both 2280-sized, enabling this machine to take the least expensive storage in the most common form factor,” but found the disassembly tedious: an inner fan bracket with three screws of two lengths and a ribbon cable sits between the bottom cover and the memory. His summary was “I just wish the designers hadn’t put so many hurdles in the way of anyone wanting to add more memory or storage.” On noise, he noted that his sample arrived set to the 35W Performance profile, “which made it slightly noisier.” His line on the stock behavior was “BOSGAME describes the design as quiet, and at the 15W default TDP, that is credible, though sustained loads will prompt audible fan activity.”

His final verdict returns to the networking and the Linux option: “The dual 2.5GbE networking and the option for a ready-to-run Ubuntu installation are genuine differentiators in a market where most machines ship with Windows and a single Gigabit port.” He then qualifies it: “The Ryzen 7 7730U is Zen 3 under a new badge. It is not slow, but it is not modern either.” On where it fits, he wrote: “The P4 Ultra earns its keep as a quiet, power-efficient desktop for document work, browsing, media playback, and lightweight server duties.”

BasicDadTech

BasicDadTech tested the Windows SKU. His unit arrived with one 16GB stick, and “it would be much better to have dual channel RAM than single channel RAM in this mini PC.” His numbers describe the machine as it ships. Geekbench 6 returned 1939 single-core and 6269 multi-core, within a couple percent of TechRadar’s unit, and the Heaven benchmark scored 631 at 25 fps. GTA V ran in the mid 30s to low 40s at 1080p normal, Fortnite in performance mode at 80 percent 3D resolution swung between 40 and 70 fps, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider on low settings was “pretty much unplayable” at 14 fps. A two-minute 1080p CapCut export finished in 1 minute 48 seconds, or as he put it, “basically you’re getting one for one.”

He also confirmed the BIOS arrived already set to the 35W performance ceiling, ran a virus scan on the factory Windows image that came back clean, and found 4K YouTube playback dropped more frames than 1080p while staying watchable. His verdict: “a great mini PC for a home office,” fit for remote work and esports-grade gaming at lowered settings, and “this would make a great emulation PC as well.” His only con was the single stick of RAM, with a second module and the empty M.2 slot as the obvious upgrades.

The 7730U scores below the 5825U it is based on

The model number does not track the architecture. In Starry Hope’s processor reference the Ryzen 7 7730U carries a PassMark CPU Mark of 16,835, which is slightly lower than the Ryzen 7 5825U’s 17,771 in the BOSGAME P4 Plus and the 18,344 of the 5800U both descend from. A 7000-series badge on a 5000-series design does not buy you throughput; it is the same Zen 3 core count and cache with a slightly different bin. Against current parts the gap widens: the Ryzen 7 7840HS in the BOSGAME P3 Plus scores 28,201 with RDNA 3 graphics, and the Ryzen 7 7735HS in the GMKtec NucBox K16 that TechRadar benchmarked against is a Zen 3+ part with a Radeon 680M.

The chip is still usable in 2026. Seventeen thousand PassMark points is roughly three times the Intel Processor N150’s 5,326 and plenty for a browser-heavy desktop, a Jellyfin or Plex server with hardware transcoding, a Docker host, or a small router. Buy it for the dual 2.5GbE and the preinstalled Ubuntu, not for compute, because on raw compute the P4 Ultra is a 2021 design at 2026 prices.

A two-NIC Linux desktop rather than a compute upgrade

The P4 Ultra makes sense for someone who wants a small, quiet Linux desktop or a two-NIC home-lab node and would rather buy one than build one. The factory Ubuntu 24.04 LTS SKU removes the install step entirely, the dual 2.5GbE covers routing and NAS aggregation that a single Gigabit port cannot, and the second empty M.2 2280 slot plus 64GB of SO-DIMM headroom mean the machine can grow. It is also the budget pick in our guide to mini PCs for music production. Our roundup of Linux on mini PCs has more on what to check before committing to a given box.

Skip it if compute per dollar is your metric. That is the reviewer’s position too: Pickavance put the fair price closer to $375. PCIe 3.0 caps your SSD, and the absence of USB4 or Thunderbolt rules out an external GPU. If you want more speed from the same brand, the BOSGAME P3 MIX and BOSGAME P3 Plus both move to newer silicon with DDR5. To stack the P4 Ultra against those and anything else in the catalog on ports, networking, and processor, use the Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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