Beelink SER3

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare Ryzen 7 3750H / 16GB / 512GB Add

Ryzen 3 3200U / 16GB / 500GB Add

Ryzen 3 3200U / 8GB / 256GB Add

Ryzen 5 3500U / 16GB / 500GB Add

Ryzen 3 3200U / 8GB / 480GB Add

Ryzen 5 3500U / 16GB / 256GB Add

Check prices on Amazon (5)

The Beelink SER3 is a Windows mini PC measuring 4.45 by 4.96 by 1.57 inches. The main configuration runs an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H, a four-core, eight-thread Zen+ chip with integrated Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics, and Beelink also sells lower-cost builds around the four-core Ryzen 5 3500U with Vega 8 and the dual-core Ryzen 3 3200U with Vega 3. All three cover everyday productivity, web browsing, and 4K media playback. The chassis is metal, and the VESA bracket in the box mounts the machine behind a monitor. Two SO-DIMM slots sit alongside an M.2 NVMe slot and a 2.5-inch SATA bay, so memory and storage stay open to expansion after purchase.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Metal chassis small enough to mount out of sight Zen+ silicon dating to 2019 Two HDMI ports drive a pair of 4K60 displays Wireless stops at WiFi 5 (Bluetooth 4.2 on the Ryzen 7 build) Two SO-DIMM slots take memory up to 64GB on the Ryzen 7 build No memory card reader SATA bay adds a second drive without pulling the NVMe Ships single-channel at a 25W power limit; GPU clocks sat near 700MHz in modern games VESA bracket ships in the box Modern games stay out of reach on Vega 10 Windows 11 Pro pre-installed USB-C display output less dependable than the HDMI pair

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Beelink SER3 Comparison Chart

6 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare Ryzen 7 3750H / 16GB / 512GB Ryzen 7 3750H CPU Mark 7,902 16 GB 512 GB Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics $499.99 Details Performance Rating 3.4 CPU Mark 7,902 Processor Quad-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.00 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 7 3750H GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Ryzen 3 3200U / 16GB / 500GB Ryzen 3 3200U CPU Mark 3,697 16 GB 500 GB Radeon RX Vega 3 Graphics $229 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.9 CPU Mark 3,697 Processor Dual-core 2.60 Ghz (max 3.50 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 3 3200U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega 3 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 500 GB Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Ryzen 3 3200U / 8GB / 256GB Ryzen 3 3200U CPU Mark 3,697 8 GB 256 GB Radeon RX Vega 3 Graphics $199.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.5 CPU Mark 3,697 Processor Dual-core 2.60 Ghz (max 3.50 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 3 3200U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega 3 Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Ryzen 5 3500U / 16GB / 500GB Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Mark 6,757 16 GB 500 GB Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $310.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.3 CPU Mark 6,757 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 500 GB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Ryzen 3 3200U / 8GB / 480GB Ryzen 3 3200U CPU Mark 3,697 8 GB 480 GB Radeon RX Vega 3 Graphics $230.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.5 CPU Mark 3,697 Processor Dual-core 2.60 Ghz (max 3.50 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 3 3200U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega 3 Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 480 GB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Ryzen 5 3500U / 16GB / 256GB Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Mark 6,757 16 GB 256 GB Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $300.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.3 CPU Mark 6,757 Processor Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.45 x 4.96 x 1.57 inches

(113.03 x 125.98 x 39.88 mm) Weight 1.08 lbs (0.49 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

USB-C port supports DisplayPort output Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (2.5-inch SATA bay via ZIF connector) Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack 3.5mm combo audio Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Power adapter, VESA mount bracket, HDMI cable, user manual Expandability 2x SO-DIMM DDR4 slots (max 64GB on the Ryzen 7, 32GB on the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3), 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0, 1x 2.5-inch SATA bay

See every AMD Ryzen 3 3200U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 5 3500U configuration in the chart

Two RAM slots, an M.2 slot, and a SATA bay in a metal shell

The enclosure measures just over four and a half inches square and about an inch and a half thick, so it hides behind a monitor or slips into a tight entertainment center. A mesh ventilation pattern runs across the top and sides, drawing air over the internal components without an aggressive fan profile. The body is solid aluminum rather than plastic, and the VESA bracket in the box lets it live behind the display instead of on the desk. The front panel carries a power button, a 3.5mm audio jack, and two of the four USB 3.0 ports, keeping a thumb drive or headset within reach.

The main AMD Ryzen 7 3750H provides four cores and eight threads with a boost clock up to 4.0GHz, paired with integrated Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics. The Ryzen 5 3500U build keeps four cores and eight threads but boosts to 3.7GHz with Vega 8 graphics, and the budget variant drops to the dual-core Ryzen 3 3200U with Vega 3. Any of the three handles office productivity, web browsing, video conferencing, and 4K video playback, though video editing or 3D rendering will expose the limits of these Zen+ chips. The integrated graphics cover retro gaming and older titles, and modern games stay out of reach even at reduced settings. Both PhilsComputerLab and CNX Software trace weak graphics results to the single-channel memory the system ships with; adding a second matching stick enables dual-channel mode and lifts GPU performance.

Two HDMI 2.0 ports drive 4K output at 60Hz on both displays at once. The USB-C port offers DisplayPort alternate mode for a potential third 4K display, though that output is less dependable than the HDMI pair. Four USB 3.0 Type-A ports take keyboards, mice, external drives, and other peripherals. Gigabit Ethernet covers wired networking. The Ryzen 7 build’s Intel Wireless-AC 7265 card supplies WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2; the Ryzen 5 3500U build and the 8GB Ryzen 3 builds list WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Reviewer Insights

Every hands-on review of the SER3 covers the Ryzen 7 3750H configuration, the version that shipped first. The Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 3 3200U builds use the same chassis and run slower across the board.

TechTablets on the unlocked BIOS and the power limit

TechTablets tested the Ryzen 7 3750H SER3 and found it delivered solid build quality with user-upgradeable internals. TechTablets highlighted the fully unlocked BIOS: “it’s a completely unlocked BIOS, this is great.” On size, the review adds that “it can literally fit in the palm of my hand.” He also pointed out that the conservative power limit in the default configuration holds the chip back from its full performance.

Chigz Tech Reviews on triple 4K output and light gaming

Chigz Tech Reviews praised the SER3’s premium metal construction and versatile connectivity, calling it “basically a full PC experience in a mini compact size.” That review names the space-saving design as the main advantage, likes the option of triple 4K output, and points to upgradeable RAM and storage as the reason the machine stays useful. Light gaming tests showed acceptable 1080p performance in older titles like GTA V at 30 FPS, though more demanding emulation tasks like Nintendo Switch games struggled to run smoothly.

PhilsComputerLab on single-channel memory and GPU clocks

PhilsComputerLab noted that the single-channel memory configuration from the factory significantly hampers integrated GPU performance. The reviewer observed GPU clock speeds dropping to around 700MHz during gaming instead of the rated 1400MHz, and concluded that “gaming performance unfortunately was disappointing.” He framed the buying decision as “there’s no such thing as a bad mini PC, only a bad price,” suggesting the SER3 makes sense at the right discount but benefits greatly from a memory upgrade to dual-channel configuration.

NotebookCheck on size, weight, and intended use

NotebookCheck casts the SER3 as a discreet HTPC with accessible upgrade options. That review lists dimensions of 126 x 113 x 40mm and a unit weight of 492 grams, and points the machine at web browsing and 4K video streaming rather than demanding workloads.

CNX Software on BIOS tweaks and dual-channel gains

CNX Software concluded that “the performance is surprisingly good once a few tweaks are made to the stock configuration.” Raising the power limit to 35W and moving to dual-channel memory pushed 3DMark Fire Strike from 1893 to 3165 points in that testing. The same review verified Linux compatibility and measured idle power consumption of just 5.7 watts under Windows.

A cheap, upgradeable Windows box for light work

The metal chassis and the expansion slots are the reasons to buy, and the Zen+ silicon sets the ceiling. The AMD Ryzen 7 3750H covers office productivity, media playback, and web browsing, and the Ryzen 5 3500U and budget Ryzen 3 3200U builds handle those same lighter tasks for less. Anyone who buys one should budget for a second SO-DIMM: dual-channel memory and a higher power limit together moved 3DMark Fire Strike from 1893 to 3165 points in CNX Software’s testing, and the second slot is already there.

That makes it a fit for a home office, an HTPC, digital signage, or any spot where a tower will not fit and the VESA bracket will. Video editing, 3D modeling, and modern gaming belong on something else, such as the Beelink SER5 or a machine built on Ryzen 5000 or 7000 series silicon.

The budget Ryzen 3 3200U build, listed around $229 with 16GB of RAM and a 500GB SSD, is a ready-to-use Windows 11 Pro system for light needs. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines its specifications up against the rest of the catalog.

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