Beelink MINI S12

Updated on November 22, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N95 Add

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The Beelink MINI S12 is a compact mini PC built around an Intel Alder Lake N95 processor, a quad-core chip that trades peak speed for low power draw on everyday tasks. Most builds ship with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB to 512GB SSD; later 12GB builds use soldered LPDDR5 and a 2.5GbE port. At 4.52 inches by 4.01 inches, it fits on a crowded desk or, with the bundled mount, behind a monitor.

Pros Cons Compact 4.52 by 4.01 inch footprint Intel UHD graphics with 16 execution units RAM to 16GB on DDR4 builds, M.2 SSD to 2TB, plus a 2.5-inch SATA bay No USB-C port Windows 11 Pro on the reviewed 8GB build Single-channel memory only Four USB 3.2 ports, gigabit or 2.5GbE Ethernet, dual 4K HDMI All-plastic chassis VESA mount included in the box Rocket League ran at about 13 to 30 FPS at 1080p in the reviews below 9 to 11W at idle, 20 to 25W under load Top of the case got a little warm in one review

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Beelink MINI S12 Comparison Chart

6 configurations Configuration RAM Storage OS Performance List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N95 16 GB 512 GB Windows 11 Pro 3.1 $239.00 Details Performance Rating 3.1 Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 8GB/256GB/Intel N95 8 GB 256 GB Windows 11 Pro 2.7 $159.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 16GB/500GB/Intel N95 16 GB 500 GB Windows 11 Pro 3.1 $239.00 Details Performance Rating 3.1 Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 500 GB Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 8GB/480GB/Intel N95 8 GB 480 GB Windows 11 Pro 2.7 $289.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 480 GB Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 12GB/480GB/Intel N95 12 GB 480 GB Windows 11 Pro 2.8 $310.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.8 Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 12 GB LPDDR5 (12GB LPDDR5-4800, soldered) Internal Storage 480 GB Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 12GB/512GB/Intel N95 12 GB 512 GB Windows 11 Home 2.8 $320.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.8 Operating System Windows 11 Home RAM 12 GB LPDDR5 (12GB LPDDR5-4800, soldered) Internal Storage 512 GB Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 5,278 Processor

Intel Processor N95 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.52 x 4.01 x 1.54 inches

(114.81 x 101.85 x 39.12 mm) Weight 0.617 lbs (0.28 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3 Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Beelink Mini S12 Mini PC, VESA mount, 2 x HDMI cables (100CM & 20CM), Power adapter, User Manual Expandability RAM expandable up to 16GB on the DDR4 builds (the 12GB LPDDR5 builds are soldered), storage expandable with a PCIe up to 2TB, supports addition of 2.5-inch SATA HDD/SSD

See every Intel N95 configuration in the chart

Dual 4K HDMI and a spare drive bay on a 25W machine

EVO Tech measured roughly 9 to 11W at idle and a 20 to 25W ceiling under a full CPU load. Two HDMI outputs each run 4K at 60Hz, so a two-monitor desk or a TV plus a monitor works without an adapter.

Wireless is WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, with an Ethernet port (gigabit on the DDR4 builds listed here, 2.5GbE on the 12GB LPDDR5 builds) next to them for anyone who would rather not depend on the radio. Four USB 3.2 ports handle keyboards, mice, and external drives.

RAM goes to 16GB on the DDR4 builds (the 12GB LPDDR5 builds are soldered), and storage takes an m.2 SSD up to 2TB or a 2.5-inch SATA HDD/SSD in the second bay, so a small boot drive and a bulk drive can live in the same chassis. A fan sits inside, so this is not a passively cooled box.

The VESA mount in the box attaches the machine to the back of a monitor, under a desk, or on a wall. That keeps the desktop clear on setups where a tower or an all-in-one would eat the space.

Reviewer Insights

All three reviews below tested the Intel Processor N95, an Alder Lake part with four cores and four threads; none of them covered the N100-based MINI S12 Pro. Their measured figures put it in the same place, comfortable for desktop work and media and capped once a 3D load arrives.

FishBee Productions: 4K streaming holds, 4K editing struggles

FishBee Productions reviewed the 8GB/256GB N95 unit and put it firmly in the entry tier. On size, reviewer Brian called it “more like a mini mini PC,” noting the all-plastic case with a textured top and the port spread of four USB, Ethernet, and dual HDMI. Streaming 4K YouTube “averaged about 35 dropped frames,” which he judged played “fairly smooth for the most part,” while a 4K video edit “struggled a little bit more than I would like to see,” and he said “you’d probably be better off just editing 1080p resolution.” Rocket League managed “about 13 or 14 frames per second at 1080p,” and Forza Horizon 5 reported that “the graphics card was not compatible.” He called a 3D benchmark run “pretty low compared to other gaming PCs that I’ve tested” and noted the case “did seem to get a little warm on top but nothing that seems too serious.” His read was that the MINI S12 fits someone who wants a tiny Windows box for word processing, spreadsheets, and streaming, framing it as an alternative for buyers who might otherwise consider a Chromebook or Chromebox but prefer Windows 11. Watch the full review here.

Emulation through PS2 and Wii runs well for Team Pandory

Team Pandory bought the cheapest 8GB/256GB N95 build and leaned into gaming and emulation. On the desktop side they showed HWiNFO data and reported that “even with the fan it kept silent and reasonably cool,” and they confirmed the N95’s single-channel memory as the ceiling (“single Channel memory is the max”). GTA V ran “around 30 frames per second” at 720p on normal settings but dropped to “around 18 FPS” at 1080p, Rocket League held “around 30fps” at 1080p on performance settings, and Valorant and Fortnite “refuse to run as the Intel video didn’t play well with DirectX 12.” Emulation was the strong suit: GameCube “runs surprisingly well,” Mario Kart Wii “runs quite well but sometimes there are slight dips,” and PSP reached full speed with all settings on high. They called the box “great value” and “a good family PC or something for emulation.” They wanted more from the GPU, which “needs a bit of a bump.” On design they sized the footprint at “just under four” tea bags and compared the textured lid to “an expensive purse.” Watch the full review here.

EVO Tech measured 20 to 25W under a full CPU load

EVO Tech reviewed the 8GB/256GB N95 unit and measured its power draw at the wall. Idle at the desktop, the whole system pulled “anywhere between 9 to 11 Watts,” and with the CPU pushed to its limit it “only uses 20 watts” at the stock 20W TDP, rising to 25W at the wall after he raised power limit one to 25W in the BIOS. In Cinebench R23 the multi-core score landed close to an i5-6600K he had overclocked to 4.3GHz, a chip that was “sucking down around 95 watts” at the wall while the N95 sipped 20 to 25W, and single-core sat “just slightly underneath” a Threadripper 1950X, which he placed “around the Haswell era.” He set that against a Beelink SER5 whose 5560U “ended up using around 40 Watts” at a 25W CPU TDP under the same test. The Intel UHD block has “16 execution units” at up to 1200MHz, and he showed Left 4 Dead 2 running at the 25W TDP, while Valorant struggled under “100 CPU usage” from its anti-cheat. Stardew Valley “runs perfectly fine,” Hollow Knight gave decent performance, and The Sims 4 was “doing actually surprisingly well.” He also recorded gameplay on the unit itself using QuickSync at a CQP of 18 in OBS, and called its low power numbers what make it “a really great system for a starter Home Server,” noting it had “more than twice the power” of the Celeron G3930 server he runs at home. He called the missing USB-C port “a kind of a massive Omission,” and his “only criticism” was that he wished for a 16GB option and 512GB of default storage instead of 256GB. Watch the full review here.

Fits desktop work and emulation, stops short of 3D gaming

Low power draw and a 4.52 by 4.01 inch footprint make the Beelink MINI S12 a sensible space-saving desktop for browsing, documents, and media, and it handles light gaming and emulation well enough for casual and retro players. Anyone cross-shopping a Raspberry Pi for a low-power desktop or server will find our list of the mini PCs that replace the delayed Pi 6 a useful comparison.

Professional video editing, high-end gaming, and heavy multitasking sit outside what the Intel UHD Graphics and the Intel Processor N95 can carry. Buyers who need stronger graphics or faster processing should look at a larger machine.

The MINI S12 Pro is the Intel N100 model in the same 4.52 by 4.01 inch case. Owners curious about Beelink’s AI direction can read about the first OpenClaw mini PCs it ships pre-installed. To see how this box lines up against other small desktops, Starry Hope’s Compare Mini PCs app puts the specs side by side.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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