Beelink MINI S12 Pro

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/500GB/Intel N100 Add

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The Beelink MINI S12 Pro is a compact, low-power mini PC built on Intel’s quad-core N100 (up to 3.4GHz). It runs Windows 11 Pro and ships in 8GB or 16GB DDR4 configurations with an M.2 NVMe SSD, plus room for a 2.5-inch SATA drive. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual HDMI, and a bundled VESA mount make it an easy behind-the-monitor box for everyday work, media, and light home-server use.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design No USB-C or Thunderbolt support Efficient Intel N100 processor Settles to 2.6 GHz under sustained load Comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed Fan is always on, 26 dB(A) at idle to 37 dB(A) under load 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD Not suited to heavy workloads Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity VESA mount included for easy setup

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Beelink MINI S12 Pro Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/500GB/Intel N100 16 GB 512 GB 3.1 $229.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 8GB/256GB/Intel N100 8 GB 256 GB 2.7 $179.00 Details Performance Rating 2.7 RAM 8 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 256 GB Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 16GB/1TB/Intel N100 16 GB 1 TB 3.1 $249.00 Details Performance Rating 3.1 RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 1 TB Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 16GB/512GB/Intel N100/2.5GbE 16 GB 512 GB 3.1 $350.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 5,305 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Processor N100 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.52 x 4.01 x 1.54 inches

(114.81 x 101.85 x 39.12 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3

(USB3.2 Gen2 ports run at up to 10 Gbps speeds) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box 1 x Beelink Mini S12 Pro Mini PC, 1 x VESA mount, 2 x HDMI cables (100CM & 20CM), 1 x Power adapter, 1 x User Manual Expandability Supports SSD replacement up to 2TB, addition of a 2.5-inch SATA SSD or HDD

See every Intel N100 configuration in the chart

Size, Ports, and Expansion

At 4.52 x 4.01 x 1.54 inches the S12 Pro is small enough to tuck anywhere, and for its size the port set is generous: four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (10Gbps), dual HDMI for a two-monitor setup, and a single Ethernet jack that runs at 1Gbps or 2.5Gbps depending on the build. There is no USB-C.

The N100’s Intel UHD graphics handle everyday tasks, media playback, and light older-title gaming. You can swap the M.2 NVMe SSD for up to a 2TB drive and add a 2.5-inch SATA SSD or HDD alongside it.

It is not fanless, but it idles at roughly 7 to 10 watts. The bundled VESA mount and two HDMI cables make setup quick out of the box.

Reviewer Insights

The Intel N100 inside the MINI S12 Pro is a 2023 Alder Lake-N chip (PassMark multi-thread around 5,305), so by 2026 it sits firmly at the entry level. Two reviewers measured what that means in daily use, and they agree on the shape of the machine: very low power draw, modest sustained performance, and value that runs ahead of the spec sheet.

Tech Dregs bought his own unit because so many N100 reviews are sponsored, and his power readings are the highlight. Sitting headless with nothing attached, his kill-a-watt meter settled at about 7.4 watts; with the monitor disconnected it hovered around 9 to 10 watts. During a Cinebench R23 multi-core run the processor touched 3.4 GHz briefly but held closer to 2.9 GHz, with core temperatures climbing to 90 and peaking at 92 degrees Celsius while the package pulled 20 to 21 watts. He read the BIOS power limits as 20 watts sustained and 25 watts short-burst, and watched Geekbench 6 spike to 33 or 34 watts, right up against the bundled 36-watt adapter. His Cinebench R23 scores landed at 2,556 multi-core and 941 single-core, with Geekbench 6 at 2,986 multi and 1,145 single. He flagged the single heat-pipe-and-blower cooler as thin, the AZW-branded RAM and SSD as generic budget parts, and the roughly 15-to-20-second boot as quick. His takeaway: “you get what you pay for and it’s probably a good deal,” with enough headroom to do the work of three or four Raspberry Pis with very low power draw. Watch the full review on YouTube.

Allen Ngo’s written review at Notebookcheck supplies the lab-grade figures, alongside the connectivity changes from its predecessor. He measured idle draw at 8 to 9 watts and heavy load around 20 watts (21.5 watts in a Witcher 3 stress run), with brief peaks near 33 watts; the included 36-watt adapter, he wrote, is “just barely enough to power the mini PC at 100 percent CPU utilization.” The always-on fan sits near 26 dB(A) at idle and rises to between 33 and 37 dB(A) under load, quieter than the 40-plus dB(A) of pricier machines. Under sustained Prime95 load the chip settles to 2.6 GHz and 20 watts to hold a 74-degree core temperature, so “High Turbo Boost clock rates are therefore unsustainable for long periods.” His benchmarks measured Cinebench R23 at 2,916 multi and 931 single, PCMark 10 at 3,164, and 3DMark Fire Strike at 1,206. Ngo found the N100 only “5 to 10 percent faster than the N95,” and his verdict is blunt: “Don’t be fooled by the ‘Pro’ naming as the Mini S12 Pro isn’t fast at all when compared to PCs with entry-level Core i3 or Ryzen 3 CPUs,” though he calls the value “extraordinary” for the price. Read the full review on Notebookcheck.

This is a 7-to-20-watt machine that idles at about 26 dB(A), holds about 2.6 to 2.9 GHz under sustained all-core load, and posts entry-level benchmark scores that have not moved since the N100 launched in early 2023.

Customer Reviews

Across 186 ratings on Amazon, the 16GB/500GB Beelink MINI S12 Pro averages 4.4 stars, with 77 percent at five stars and 8 percent at one star. The praise centers on low power draw, quiet running, and value. David Zhang, a verified buyer who uses it for video stream processing, wrote that his old desktop “drew about 47W on average; this machine draws only about 13W doing the same task,” and he added a 2.5-inch SSD in the SATA bay. Robert Woodbury, another verified buyer, called it “a low power use, super quiet, compact computer” that replaced his old tower.

The complaints are about speed. Arcadian, a verified buyer who gave it one star, wrote that “as soon as Windows was fully updated, it started lagging to the point of uselessness,” and suggested a Ryzen model for anyone set on Windows 11. Erik, who gave it four stars, summed up the middle ground: “you are not going be amazed by the speed, just pleased that it is responsive and didn’t cost a lot of money.” David Zhang also wished for a USB-C port.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A low-power budget pick for home theater and light server work

It handles everyday computing tasks and light server work, and it doubles as a home theater PC. Anyone cross-shopping a Raspberry Pi for that light server role will find our list of the mini PCs that replace the delayed Pi 6 a useful comparison. The low power draw and the included Windows 11 Pro make the Beelink MINI S12 Pro a budget pick for anyone who cares about energy use.

Video editing and high-end gaming are out of reach, and those needs point to more powerful options. The minimal cooling, the missing USB-C and Thunderbolt, and the fan noise are the limits to weigh. Beelink owners curious about the brand’s AI direction can read about the first OpenClaw mini PCs it ships pre-installed.

The Starry Hope Mini PC Comparison Tool sets its specs side by side with other mini PCs.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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