Beelink Mini S13

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 Add

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The Beelink Mini S13 is an entry-level Intel N150 mini PC, around $400, aimed at everyday computing in a small, low-power box. The quad-core N150 (up to 3.6GHz) handles web browsing, office work, and media well, and the main builds ship with 16GB of DDR4 and a 512GB or 1TB M.2 SSD. The S13 has two M.2 slots where the S12 had one M.2 plus a 2.5-inch SATA bay.

At 4.25 x 4.01 x 1.54 inches it is small, with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and dual HDMI for two monitors. Those specs describe the 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB builds. The trade-offs on them are no USB-C, a single 1Gbps LAN, no card reader, and an active (not fanless) cooler. For an HTPC, a thin client, or a light home server, the feature mix covers the job, but other N150 boxes list for less, such as the Beelink EQ mini at $310 with 12GB of soldered memory.

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design Not fanless, though IT Pro measured the fan as “barely audible” under sustained load Two M.2 2280 slots for storage expansion No USB Type-C port Includes 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 500GB class M.2 SSD DDR4 builds: single SODIMM slot caps RAM at 16GB single-channel Dual HDMI outputs handle two 4K 60 Hz displays (one HDMI on the dual 2.5GbE build) No integrated card reader for SD or microSD Modern connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet capped at 1Gbps on the 512GB and 1TB builds Four USB 3.2 Gen2 ports (three on the dual 2.5GbE build) plus quiet, low-draw operation (idle ~7W) Stock NVMe is slow by modern standards (about 510 MB/s sequential read)

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Beelink Mini S13 Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 16 GB 512 GB 3.1 $400.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Dimensions 4.25 x 4.01 x 1.54 inches

(107.95 x 101.85 x 39.12 mm) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3

(Four USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) ports) Expandability Supports up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and dual M.2 SSDs (NVMe/SATA3). 16GB/1TB/Intel N150 16 GB 1 TB 3.1 $450.00 Details Performance Rating 3.1 RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB Dimensions 4.25 x 4.01 x 1.54 inches

(107.95 x 101.85 x 39.12 mm) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3

(Four USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) ports) Expandability Supports up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and dual M.2 SSDs (NVMe/SATA3). 16GB/500GB/Intel N150/Dual 2.5GbE 16 GB 500 GB SSD 3.1 $350.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 500 GB M.2 SATA SSD Dimensions 4.25 x 4.01 x 1.54 inches

(107.95 x 101.85 x 39.12 mm) Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3

3x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 1x USB 2.0 Expandability 16GB DDR4 SODIMM; M.2 SATA plus M.2 PCIe 3.0 x1 NVMe 12GB/500GB/Intel N150/2.5GbE 12 GB 500 GB SSD 2.8 $340.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.8 RAM 12 GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 500 GB M.2 SATA SSD Dimensions 4.52 x 4.01 x 1.54 inches

(114.81 x 101.85 x 39.12 mm) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3

(Four USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) ports) Expandability 12GB LPDDR5 soldered; M.2 SATA plus M.2 PCIe 3.0 x1 NVMe Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 5,326 Operating System Windows 11 Processor

Intel Processor N150 Quad-core 3.60 Ghz GPU Integrated Intel Graphics Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, instruction manual, mounting bracket, HDMI cable, adapter (12V/3A), one pack of screws.

See every Intel N150 configuration in the chart

Hardware and connectivity

The Mini S13 runs the Intel Processor N150, a quad-core, four-thread Twin Lake CPU built for energy-efficient desktop and embedded use, with a maximum clock speed of 3.60 GHz. The 16GB of DDR4 keeps several apps open at once, though the single SODIMM slot holds memory bandwidth to single-channel. Rising DRAM prices have pushed N100/N150-class mini PCs higher than their 2024 pricing, so check current costs before buying. The integrated Intel Graphics (24 EUs) covers video playback and light casual gaming. Independent benchmarks from IT Pro put the N150 around 1,242 single and 3,029 multi on Geekbench 6, with PCMark 10 at 2,984; modern AAA gaming and 3D rendering are beyond it.

The unit ships with a 500GB class M.2 SSD. IT Pro measured that drive at roughly 510/480 MB/s sequential read and write, serviceable but well below current gen-4 NVMe speeds. For more capacity, the dual M.2 PCIe 2280 slots each accept NVMe or SATA SSDs on the 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB builds; the 500GB builds pair an M.2 SATA slot with an M.2 PCIe 3.0 x1 NVMe slot. That flexibility makes the S13 a practical small NAS or HTPC base, where the S12’s single 2.5-inch SATA bay forced a compromise.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 cover wireless and peripherals. Four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports run at 10 Gbps for external drives, and the dual HDMI outputs drive two 4K displays at 60 Hz. IT Pro called the missing USB Type-C port a glaring omission; it limits modern docks, single-cable monitors, and many newer accessories. Ethernet on those builds is a single 1Gbps port rather than the 2.5GbE that sibling Beelink models such as the EQ14 now ship with. Beelink also sells a 16GB/500GB build with two 2.5GbE ports, one HDMI, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and one USB 2.0 port, plus a 12GB LPDDR5/500GB build with one 2.5GbE port and soldered memory. IT Pro and Sean Aslam tested the 1Gbps build; EVO Tech does not state the port speed.

Reviewer Insights

IT Pro’s Hands-On Testing

Alun Taylor at IT Pro put a UK review unit through a full benchmark suite and a 12-hour sustained stress test. The Mini S13 returned Geekbench 6 scores of 1,242 single and 3,029 multi-core, Cinebench R23 at 948 single and 2,890 multi, and PCMark 10 at 2,984. Graphics scores in GFXBench were modest: 26 fps in Car Chase and 56.5 fps in Manhattan 1080p. The factory NVMe measured 510 MB/s read and 480 MB/s write, which Taylor flagged as slow for a 2025 drive but acceptable for a budget unit. After twelve hours with both the CPU and GPU pegged at 100%, the unit did not throttle and the fan stayed almost silent. Taylor listed the missing USB-C port, the single SODIMM slot, and the slow SSD as reasons to avoid it, and concluded: “The Mini S13 is no powerhouse but as a workhorse for HTPC, thin client or NAS use it has a lot to offer and is solid value.”

EVO Tech’s S12 vs S13 Comparison

EVO Tech compares the internals with the S12’s, where a 2.5-inch SATA bay sat in place of the S13’s second M.2 slot. As the reviewer puts it, “On the S13, we have now two M.2 slots, and that makes it a lot better of an option.” That second slot runs at PCIe 3.0 x1, so a drive in it performs about like a SATA SSD. The video also covers the N150’s clock-speed bump over the N100, calls the two chips essentially the same, and notes that spending a little more buys a far better AMD system. For anyone shopping for an S12, the reviewer would pick the S13 instead because the second M.2 slot is more future proof.

Sean Aslam’s benchmarks and editing tests

Sean Aslam measured Geekbench 6 at 1,189 single / 2,916 multi and SSD throughput at 507 MB/s read and 398 MB/s write, then tried browsing with 14 Chrome tabs open, video editing in DaVinci Resolve, and Counter-Strike 2. He walks through the ports (two USB 3.2 Gen 2 on the front and two on the back, one gigabit Ethernet port, and two 4K-capable HDMI outputs) and shows the mounting bracket in the box. Editing 1080p footage was manageable, 4K editing was a big stretch, and Counter-Strike 2 stayed at or below 23 fps, which he called unplayable. He concludes that an iPad covers most of these tasks, but for buyers who prefer a traditional Windows desktop the S13 handles them, and he recommends it only at the price he saw when he reviewed it.

Where Coverage is Thin

MiniPC-Review.com published a longer 2025 write-up with thermal and noise figures (45C idle / 31 dBA, 66C under load / 36 dBA, ~7W idle and ~13W in normal use), though part of the piece is aggregated from other sources.

The storage edge over the S12 makes it the entry-tier buy

The dual M.2 slots give the Mini S13 a storage edge over the older S12. The three reviews above land on the same buyer: home theater, thin client, NAS, or a desktop for office work and streaming. The same reasoning runs through why a mini PC can be the better computer for your parents. Readers weighing this against a used corporate box should check our used mini PC buyer’s worksheet first; the S13 is one of the new-box alternatives it names, and at $400 it costs more than a used box even after the hidden costs.

It is not the right pick if you need a completely silent fanless design, USB-C, or a card reader. Buyers who want more than 1Gbps Ethernet need one of the 2.5GbE builds. Those gaps rule it out for some photographers. Beelink owners curious about the brand’s AI direction can read about the first OpenClaw mini PCs it ships pre-installed. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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