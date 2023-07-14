Bmax B6

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel Core i5-1030NG7 Add

16GB/1TB/Intel Core i7-1060NG7 Add

12GB/512GB/Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Add

The Bmax B6 puts a laptop-class Intel chip into a chassis 4.9 inches wide and 1.4 inches thick. The base build pairs a dual-core Core i3-1000NG4 with 12GB of LPDDR4 and a 512GB NVMe SSD, while the step-up builds move to the Core i5-1030NG7 or the Core i7-1060NG7 with 16GB of memory. Two HDMI ports drive 4K displays at 60Hz, and two M.2 NVMe slots leave room to add storage. Windows 11 Pro ships pre-installed even though the board carries no TPM 2.0, and the wireless stops at Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

Pros Cons Intel Core i3 base tier, with i5 and i7 builds available Lacks TPM for Windows 11, raising compatibility concerns 12GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD Uses older Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 technology Supports three 4K displays at 60Hz RAM is soldered and non-upgradeable Near-silent fan and a 43°C case under sustained load No VESA mount for behind-the-monitor installation Expandability options with two M.2 NVMe slots The second M.2 slot runs at a single PCIe lane

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Bmax B6 Comparison Chart

Bmax B6 Bmax B6 Bmax B6 Price List Price: $239.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $379.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $199.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/512GB/Intel Core i5-1030NG7 16GB/1TB/Intel Core i7-1060NG7 12GB/512GB/Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Performance Rating 3.2 3.3 2.6 CPU Mark 5,606 6,451 3,508 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core i5-1030NG7 Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.50 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-1060NG7 Quad-core 1.20 Ghz (max 3.80 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.20 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM 16 GB 16 GB 12 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 1 TB 512 GB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.4 x 4.9 x 1.4 inches

(111.76 x 124.46 x 35.56 mm) 4.4 x 4.9 x 1.4 inches

(111.76 x 124.46 x 35.56 mm) 4.4 x 4.9 x 1.4 inches

(111.76 x 124.46 x 35.56 mm) Weight unknown unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo combo Fanless No No No VESA Mount Yes Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket with screws Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket with screws Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket with screws Expandability Additional storage via NVMe slots, potential for software changes Additional storage via NVMe slots, potential for software changes Additional storage via NVMe slots, potential for software changes

Models in this family The Bmax B6 has the Intel Core i5-1030NG7 and a list price of $239.99. The other models in this line: BMAX B6 with Core i3-8109U Intel Core i3-8109U, 12 GB / 256 GB List price

$249.99

Bmax B6 Turbo Intel Core i5-8257U, 16 GB / 512 GB List price

$309.99

Soldered memory caps a box that is otherwise easy to expand

The Core i3-1000NG4 runs at a 1.10 GHz base clock and turbos to 3.20 GHz, with Intel Iris Plus Graphics driving the displays. That combination covers light photo editing and media playback. PassMark rates the i5-1030NG7 and i7-1060NG7 builds higher still.

Two HDMI ports, three USB 3.0 ports, and one USB-C port cover peripherals and displays, with a combo headphone jack alongside them. Gigabit Ethernet handles wired networking. The Wi-Fi 5 radio is a step behind Wi-Fi 6 for anyone moving large files over the air, and Bluetooth 4.2 is old enough to matter for newer wireless peripherals.

At 4.9 inches wide, 4.4 inches deep, and 1.4 inches thick, the chassis fits behind a keyboard or inside a media cabinet, though there is no VESA mount for hanging it off a monitor. The two M.2 NVMe slots take a second drive when 512GB runs short. The LPDDR4 is soldered to the board, so the 12GB or 16GB you buy at the outset is what the machine keeps for its whole life, which is the ceiling on how long it stays useful for heavier work.

Reviewer Insights

The reviews below all cover the unit BMAX markets as the B6 Plus: the Intel Core i3-1000NG4 configuration with 12GB of LPDDR4 and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The i3-1000NG4 is an Ice Lake part that launched in the second quarter of 2020, which makes it roughly six years old in 2026, and it is dual-core. PassMark rates it at about 3,508, which sits below a current Intel N100 (about 5,305), despite the Amazon listing’s claim that the machine will “Beat N150/N95.” That marketing line only holds for the step-up configurations: the i5-1030NG7 (PassMark about 5,606) clears the N100 and N150, and the i7-1060NG7 (about 6,451) clears the whole N-series, but the i3 the base unit ships with does not.

Carey Holzman

Carey Holzman unboxed and tore down the B6 Plus live on 2023-08-10. He was first taken with the value, calling it “an incredible deal for what you’re getting” and “a crazy good deal,” since an i3 paired with 12GB of RAM was a step above the Celeron and N-series chips that dominated the price bracket. His teardown found the RAM soldered, the Realtek Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 sharing one soldered module, and the second M.2 slot wired for a single PCIe lane instead of four. Inside Windows he found 11.7GB of the 12GB usable (the rest reserved for the integrated graphics) and noted the BIOS exposed a 35-watt power-limit setting, well above the chip’s 9-watt rating. He ran CrystalDiskMark on the bundled NVMe SSD and measured 2,491 MB/s sequential reads and 1,953 MB/s sequential writes, calling the result “decent at a gen 3 Drive.”

The review turned sharply when the PC Health Check flagged a missing TPM 2.0, even though the machine shipped with Windows 11 Pro (build 22H2). Holzman called it “a very serious problem, one that should not be taken lightly,” described BMAX shipping it this way as “unacceptable” and “disgraceful,” and advised running Windows 10 or Linux instead until the manufacturer clarified. You can watch the full review here.

Jim KJ3N

Jim KJ3N took the same B6 Plus and zeroed in on the two M.2 slots, pointing out that the case itself labels one slot “nvme 4X” and the other “nvme 1X,” so the second drive runs at a quarter of the bandwidth. Testing a drive in that single-lane slot, he measured “somewhere around 800 815 megabytes per second.” He then installed XigmaNAS booted from a USB stick and configured two 4TB NVMe drives as a ZFS mirror (RAID 1). Running CrystalDiskMark against the finished share over the unit’s gigabit Ethernet, he measured 118 MB/s, which he worked out to 94% of the 125 MB/s a 1GbE link can theoretically deliver: “that’s a winner in my book.” He closed by calling the build “a neat project.” Jim’s full review can be viewed here.

heise.de

Jonas Bettger benchmarked the machine for the German outlet heise.de. In his test of the B6 Plus, the system scored 3,155 points in PCMark 10, which he noted edged out some higher-priced quad-core machines such as the Nipogi AK1 Pro. CrystalDiskMark on the NVMe SSD returned 3,072 MB/s read and 1,986 MB/s write. Under a Prime95 load Bettger measured a case temperature of only 43°C using a Pixel 8 Pro thermal sensor, while cautioning that the figure is a rough reference rather than a lab measurement, and he described the fan as “quasi nicht messbar” (virtually unmeasurable), near silent even after more than an hour of Prime95. heise initially awarded four stars, then cut the score to two and advised against buying after security problems surfaced: c’t colleagues found a trojan in the firmware file BMAX offers for download and an improperly licensed Windows install. Bettger also noted that, as things stood in early 2026, the i3-1000NG4 stops receiving Windows 11 security updates in October 2026.

The storage is quick for the class, at roughly 2,500 to 3,100 MB/s reads, and the cooling holds the case at 43°C under sustained load with a fan you have to press your ear to the chassis to hear. The dual M.2 slots make the box flexible, with the caveat that the second one is single-lane. Against that sit the missing TPM 2.0 and the licensing and firmware concerns heise raised, which together cost BMAX two stars there. For a buyer in 2026 the dual-core i3 also trails current N100 boxes on raw CPU throughput, so the B6 makes the most sense as a quiet, expandable home-server or light-desktop host running Windows 10 or Linux.

Customer Reviews

A verified buyer of the earlier i5-1030NG7 build, using the handle GS, left a 3-star review titled “Does not have TPM” and wrote: “Without TPM, this mini PC does not meet Windows 11 requirements. No certainty if the product would continue to receive OS updates if MS decides to enforce strict adherence to hardware requirements in the future.” If you plan to run Windows 11 on this machine, weigh that TPM gap before buying.

Best kept as a quiet home server or a light desktop on Windows 10 or Linux

The missing TPM 2.0 decides this machine for most buyers. Windows 11 Pro arrives pre-installed, the PC Health Check fails, and nothing guarantees continued updates if Microsoft enforces its hardware requirements. Installing Windows 10 or a Linux distribution sidesteps the problem, and the rest of the hardware suits an always-on role well: near-silent cooling, gigabit Ethernet, two M.2 NVMe slots, and a chassis small enough to tuck out of sight.

Everyday work runs fine on the i3 build, from web browsing and document editing through to media streaming, and the i5-1030NG7 and i7-1060NG7 builds add headroom at 16GB of memory for heavier loads. Anyone who needs official Windows 11 support, Wi-Fi 6, memory they can swap, or a VESA mount should look at a newer model.

Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool puts the B6 alongside other models on specifications and features.

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