Beelink EQ14

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 Add

16GB/500GB/Intel N150 (Dual 2.5G LAN) Add

The Beelink EQ14 is a budget Intel N150 mini PC aimed at low-power, everyday computing. The N150 (“Twin Lake”) is a small step up from the popular N100, with a higher 3.6 GHz turbo clock and integrated Intel Graphics, though the measured real-world gain stays small. It ships with 16GB of DDR4, a 512GB M.2 SATA SSD, dual HDMI, dual Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and a 10Gbps USB-C, which suits office work and 4K media far better than gaming.

A built-in power supply keeps an external brick off the desk. The two M.2 slots take up to 8TB of storage (4TB each), but the RAM is a single DDR4 stick (single-channel), even though the N150 itself can run DDR5.

Pros Cons Built-in power supply; no external brick N150 is only a marginal step up from the N100 Two M.2 slots, up to 8TB (4TB each) Single-channel DDR4 (one DIMM); no DDR5 Quiet and low power; good for an always-on server Entry-level graphics; not for real gaming Dual HDMI, dual Gigabit or 2.5G Ethernet, 10Gbps USB-C No VESA mount Runs Windows 11 and Linux Bundled SSD is the slower SATA type Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 on board Second M.2 is a slower PCIe 3.0 x1 slot

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Beelink EQ14 Comparison Chart

Beelink EQ14 Beelink EQ14 Price List Price: $229.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $385.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 16GB/500GB/Intel N150 (Dual 2.5G LAN) Performance Rating 3.1 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 5,326 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Processor

Intel Processor N150 Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 Quad-core 3.60 Ghz GPU Integrated Intel Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB 500 GB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.92 x 4.92 x 2.91 inches

(124.97 x 124.97 x 73.91 mm) 4.92 x 4.92 x 2.91 inches

(124.97 x 124.97 x 73.91 mm) Weight unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

(USB-C is 10 Gbps) 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

(USB-C is 10 Gbps) Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount No No In the Box Beelink Mini PC EQ14 N150, power cable, HDMI cable, user manual. Beelink Mini PC EQ14 N150, power cable, HDMI cable, user manual. Expandability Dual M.2 slots (one PCIe 3.0 x4 and one PCIe 3.0 x1), single DIMM slot for RAM, supports up to 8TB storage (4TB per slot). Dual M.2 slots (one PCIe 3.0 x4 and one PCIe 3.0 x1), single DIMM slot for RAM, supports up to 8TB storage (4TB per slot).

See every Intel N150 configuration in the chart

Up to 8TB of storage on a single-channel DDR4 box

The N150 is a quad-core chip up to 3.6 GHz with integrated Intel Graphics (24 EUs at 1,000 MHz), enough for web browsing, 4K media, and basic productivity but not demanding games. The 16GB of DDR4-3200 runs single-channel on a single DIMM, so it misses the multitasking boost dual-channel would give.

Two M.2 slots (one PCIe 3.0 x4, one PCIe 3.0 x1) take up to 8TB total by Beelink’s spec, though the bundled 500GB-class drive is the slower SATA type. Connectivity covers dual HDMI (4K at 60Hz), dual Gigabit Ethernet (dual 2.5G on a later Intel I226-V build), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 10Gbps USB-C, which is why reviewers point to it as a small home server or firewall as much as a desktop.

At 4.92 x 4.92 x 2.91 inches with a built-in power supply, it stays tidy on a desk, and the cooling is quiet under load. It has no VESA mount, so it sits on the desk instead of behind a monitor.

Reviewer Insights

ETA Prime would pick it over an N100 for a new cheap mini PC, but not as an upgrade

ETA Prime rated it a solid sub-$200 pick for browsing, 4K media, and light tasks, liking the quiet cooling and built-in power supply. He noted the higher 3.6 GHz boost and saw the GPU reach 1,000 MHz (after a driver update fixed it sticking at 750 MHz), but said the real-world gap to the N100 is minimal, knocked the DDR4 (rather than DDR5) memory, and found gaming limited to lighter titles. His verdict: if you are shopping for a cheap mini PC now, go with the N150 over an N100, but it is not an upgrade if you already own an N100 box.

Robtech found the price a tough sell against N100 boxes

Robtech was more critical, calling it a “premium budget” mini PC. He saw slight single-core gains but no real multi-core or GPU improvement over the N100, flagged the missing DDR5, and noted awkward internal access. He found Adobe Premiere workable for simple 1080p projects, but argued its higher price than N100 boxes makes it a tough value sell.

Elevated Systems reads the DDR4 and SATA choices as cost-saving

Elevated Systems focused on real-world use, finding it quiet and efficient and a good fit for web browsing, networking, and office work. In Geekbench 6 it edged out the N100-based EQ12 slightly on CPU and by 6% in GPU compute, and in Word it converted a 385-page document to PDF in 10 seconds against nearly a minute on the EQ12. He read Beelink’s DDR4-and-SATA choices as deliberate cost-saving, and agreed the GPU gains over the N100 are slim.

Technically Unsure calls it a capable daily driver for office work and 4K media

Technically Unsure did a teardown and added a 4TB NVMe drive alongside the stock 512GB SATA SSD; he found its speed well below Gen 4 class and guessed the two slots are sharing bandwidth. He saw smooth 4K playback at 60 fps, ran both Windows 11 and Ubuntu, and called it capable enough for a daily driver: web browsing, email, office apps, and light games, with Euro Truck Simulator running at around 30 to 40 fps.

Lifting Linux points beginners to the EQ13 for kernel support

Lifting Linux, Elevated Systems’ Linux channel, tested it under Linux and found LibreOffice exported a 385-page document to PDF in 3.5 seconds against 10 on Windows, and Arch led Geekbench 6. The catch is that full hardware support needs kernel updates, so he steered beginners toward the EQ13 for smoother out-of-the-box Linux.

TechMishka measured under 20 fps in Counter-Strike 2

TechMishka framed the N150 “Twin Lake” as an incremental bump over the N100, well suited to office work, 4K media, and networking duties like a firewall or home server (helped by the dual LAN). On gaming he was blunt: Counter-Strike 2 at 1080p lowest averaged below 20 fps. Quiet operation and low power draw were the highlights; he listed the single DDR4 slot, the missing VESA mount, and (tentatively) the built-in power supply as drawbacks.

Customer Reviews

Amazon buyers most often praise the size, the low power draw, and how well it works as an always-on home server. Andres G., a verified buyer, wrote that “its remarkably low power consumption combined with its strong transcoding capabilities mean it effortlessly handles everything I throw at it,” and J.W. (also verified) said it runs Home Assistant and Docker containers and “has been running very cool.” Several owners run Linux on it: verified buyer Bruce Jackson deleted Windows and installed Linux Mint, calling the setup “Seamless and easy,” though he had to extend the USB receiver for his wireless keyboard and mouse on a 1-meter dongle because the antennas crowded into the small case caused interference.

Verified buyer Irand Denton gave it three stars after the unit “is shutting down intermittently” roughly five months in, and described a support process where Beelink had him flash the BIOS at his own expense and then return the unit on his own dime rather than with a prepaid label. A one-star review from verified buyer Abakar Bechir reports the unit arrived broken: “Not properly functioning. Came defection. Had to dispose of it.”

Worth it for a quiet home server, hard to justify beside an N100 box

Owners running Home Assistant and Docker on it are the happiest, helped by the dual Ethernet ports, the two M.2 slots (to 8TB), and the built-in power supply. For what that low draw costs to run around the clock, see our mini PC power cost breakdown.

Gaming and heavy multitasking are the wrong jobs for this machine, with entry-level Intel Graphics and one channel of DDR4. The N150 is also only a marginal step over the N100, so if you already own an N100 box the upgrade is not worth paying for, and a cheaper N100 unit may be the better value. For more power or dual-channel memory, look at a Ryzen or Core-based box instead. To compare options, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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