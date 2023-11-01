Beelink EQR5

Updated on November 23, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 5825U Add

8GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 5650U Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 5650U Add

32GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 5825U Add

16GB/480GB/Ryzen 5 5500U Add

16GB/500GB/Ryzen 3 7330U Add

The Beelink EQR5 is a compact mini PC built around AMD Ryzen mobile chips: the base configuration uses the Zen 3 Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U (6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.2GHz), and the line also shipped with the 8-core Zen 3 Ryzen 7 5825U and, on earlier Amazon listings, the Ryzen 5 5500U. Current listings ship the 4-core, 8-thread Ryzen 3 7330U, a step below the 5650U. With Radeon integrated graphics it suits multitasking, office work, media, and light gaming, not modern AAA titles. It comes with DDR4 (upgradeable to 64GB across two SO-DIMM slots) and two M.2 NVMe slots (to 8TB total), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual Gigabit Ethernet, in a 5 x 5 x 1.7 inch, 1.15-pound chassis.

For displays it has two HDMI ports for a dual-monitor setup; Beelink lists the USB-C port as data only. It runs Windows 11 Pro, and the power supply sits inside the case, so it runs off a single power cord with no external brick. It lacks a card reader, VESA mount, and SATA bay, so storage stays on the two M.2 slots.

Pros Cons Compact, light (1.15 lb), and quiet 2021 to 2023 Zen 2 and Zen 3 chips; not for modern gaming Ryzen 5 5650U or 8-core Ryzen 7 5825U builds; current listings carry the 4-core Ryzen 3 7330U No SATA or 2.5-inch drive bay RAM to 64GB and two M.2 slots to 8TB No VESA mount or card reader Dual HDMI (two monitors) and dual Gigabit LAN Only one USB 2.0 port Internal power supply; runs off a single cord Not fanless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Windows 11 Pro New units ship the slower 4-core Ryzen 3 7330U

Beelink EQR5 Comparison Chart

6 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 5825U Ryzen 7 5825U CPU Mark 17,756 16 GB 512 GB 4.4 $359.00 Details Performance Rating 4.4 CPU Mark 17,756 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 8GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 5650U Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U CPU Mark 13,794 8 GB 512 GB 3.6 $299.00 Details Performance Rating 3.6 CPU Mark 13,794 Processor Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.20 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 5650U Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U CPU Mark 13,794 16 GB 512 GB 4.0 $319.00 Details Performance Rating 4.0 CPU Mark 13,794 Processor Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.20 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 32GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 5825U Ryzen 7 5825U CPU Mark 17,756 32 GB 512 GB 4.8 $399.00 Details Performance Rating 4.8 CPU Mark 17,756 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/480GB/Ryzen 5 5500U Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Mark 12,568 16 GB 480 GB 3.9 $519.00 Details Performance Rating 3.9 CPU Mark 12,568 Processor Hexa-core 2.10 Ghz (max 4.00 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 480 GB 16GB/500GB/Ryzen 3 7330U Ryzen 3 7330U CPU Mark 9,970 16 GB 500 GB 3.6 $479.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.6 CPU Mark 9,970 Processor Quad-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 7330U RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 500 GB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5 x 5 x 1.7 inches

(127 x 127 x 43.18 mm) Weight 1.15 lbs (0.52 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box Mini PC, User Manual, HDMI Cable, Power Cord Expandability RAM can be upgraded to 64GB (SO-DIMM DDR4 slotx2); Storage expandable with two M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD slots, up to 8TB total

See every AMD Ryzen 3 7330U configuration in the chart

Two SO-DIMM slots, two M.2 slots, and no power brick

The Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U runs from a 2.3 GHz base to 4.2 GHz. Cooling is active rather than passive, so there is a fan in the chassis, and Windows 11 Pro is the shipping operating system.

Two SO-DIMM slots take DDR4 up to 64GB, and two M.2 2280 slots take PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs, up to 8TB in total; the RAM and SSD fitted at the factory vary by configuration, from 8GB to 32GB of RAM and a 480GB to 512GB drive. The port set is two HDMI, one USB-C, three USB 3.2, one USB 2.0, a combo audio jack, and two Gigabit Ethernet jacks, alongside Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The pair of HDMI outputs drives a dual-monitor desk, and the second Ethernet jack lets it work as a router or firewall, with separate WAN and LAN ports, which a single-LAN box cannot do.

At 5 x 5 x 1.7 inches and 1.15 pounds it takes up little space, and the internal power supply means one cord instead of a brick.

Two generations behind, still enough for office work

The main chips are AMD’s Zen 3 mobile line. The Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U (6 cores, 12 threads) dates to 2021, and the Ryzen 7 5825U (8 cores, 16 threads) is the early-2022 “Barcelo” refresh of the same architecture; in PassMark multi-thread terms that is roughly 13,800 for the 5650U and 17,771 for the 5825U. In 2026 that is plenty for browser-heavy work, office suites, 4K video playback, and light background services, but it sits two generations behind current mini-PC silicon and was never built for modern gaming. Current Amazon listings ship the EQR5 with the 4-core, 8-thread Ryzen 3 7330U (Zen 3, PassMark about 9,970), a step below the 5650U’s roughly 13,800 in multi-thread work; earlier listings used the Ryzen 5 5500U. Confirm the exact chip on the listing you buy.

For office work, web, media, and light home-server or dual-LAN duty, this is a quiet single-cable desktop running on 2021-era graphics. New units ship the 4-core Ryzen 3 7330U, which handles office work and browsing; on the used market, the 8-core Ryzen 7 5825U build is the stronger pick for heavier multitasking. Anyone chasing modern gaming or GPU-accelerated creative work should look at a newer machine.

New units suit office work; the used 5825U build suits multitasking

New EQR5 units ship the 4-core Ryzen 3 7330U, a step below the 5650U, which still handles office work and browsing. Anyone buying used for heavier multitasking should look for the 8-core Ryzen 7 5825U build; the Ryzen 5 builds cover everyday work. Developers tempted to turn a budget box into a Linux workstation can read how DHH’s Omarchy made mini PCs into developer machines.

Modern gaming and GPU-heavy creative work belong on a newer machine, since the integrated Radeon graphics date to 2021, and there is no fanless option or SATA bay. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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