Beelink EQR5
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The Beelink EQR5 is a compact mini PC built around AMD Ryzen mobile chips: the base configuration uses the Zen 3 Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U (6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.2GHz), and the line also shipped with the 8-core Zen 3 Ryzen 7 5825U and, on earlier Amazon listings, the Ryzen 5 5500U. Current listings ship the 4-core, 8-thread Ryzen 3 7330U, a step below the 5650U. With Radeon integrated graphics it suits multitasking, office work, media, and light gaming, not modern AAA titles. It comes with DDR4 (upgradeable to 64GB across two SO-DIMM slots) and two M.2 NVMe slots (to 8TB total), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual Gigabit Ethernet, in a 5 x 5 x 1.7 inch, 1.15-pound chassis.
For displays it has two HDMI ports for a dual-monitor setup; Beelink lists the USB-C port as data only. It runs Windows 11 Pro, and the power supply sits inside the case, so it runs off a single power cord with no external brick. It lacks a card reader, VESA mount, and SATA bay, so storage stays on the two M.2 slots.
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact, light (1.15 lb), and quiet
|2021 to 2023 Zen 2 and Zen 3 chips; not for modern gaming
|Ryzen 5 5650U or 8-core Ryzen 7 5825U builds; current listings carry the 4-core Ryzen 3 7330U
|No SATA or 2.5-inch drive bay
|RAM to 64GB and two M.2 slots to 8TB
|No VESA mount or card reader
|Dual HDMI (two monitors) and dual Gigabit LAN
|Only one USB 2.0 port
|Internal power supply; runs off a single cord
|Not fanless
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Windows 11 Pro
|New units ship the slower 4-core Ryzen 3 7330U
Beelink EQR5 Comparison Chart
6 configurations
|Configuration
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|Performance
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 5825U
|Ryzen 7 5825UCPU Mark 17,756
|16 GB
|512 GB
|4.4
|$359.00
Details
|8GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 5650U
|Ryzen 5 PRO 5650UCPU Mark 13,794
|8 GB
|512 GB
|3.6
|$299.00
Details
|16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 5650U
|Ryzen 5 PRO 5650UCPU Mark 13,794
|16 GB
|512 GB
|4.0
|$319.00
Details
|32GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 5825U
|Ryzen 7 5825UCPU Mark 17,756
|32 GB
|512 GB
|4.8
|$399.00
Details
|16GB/480GB/Ryzen 5 5500U
|Ryzen 5 5500UCPU Mark 12,568
|16 GB
|480 GB
|3.9
|$519.00
Details
|16GB/500GB/Ryzen 3 7330U
|Ryzen 3 7330UCPU Mark 9,970
|16 GB
|500 GB
|3.6
|$479.00
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Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5 x 5 x 1.7 inches
(127 x 127 x 43.18 mm)
|Weight
|1.15 lbs (0.52 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|No DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|No
|In the Box
|Mini PC, User Manual, HDMI Cable, Power Cord
|Expandability
|RAM can be upgraded to 64GB (SO-DIMM DDR4 slotx2); Storage expandable with two M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD slots, up to 8TB total
See every AMD Ryzen 3 7330U configuration in the chart
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Two SO-DIMM slots, two M.2 slots, and no power brick
The Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U runs from a 2.3 GHz base to 4.2 GHz. Cooling is active rather than passive, so there is a fan in the chassis, and Windows 11 Pro is the shipping operating system.
Two SO-DIMM slots take DDR4 up to 64GB, and two M.2 2280 slots take PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs, up to 8TB in total; the RAM and SSD fitted at the factory vary by configuration, from 8GB to 32GB of RAM and a 480GB to 512GB drive. The port set is two HDMI, one USB-C, three USB 3.2, one USB 2.0, a combo audio jack, and two Gigabit Ethernet jacks, alongside Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The pair of HDMI outputs drives a dual-monitor desk, and the second Ethernet jack lets it work as a router or firewall, with separate WAN and LAN ports, which a single-LAN box cannot do.
At 5 x 5 x 1.7 inches and 1.15 pounds it takes up little space, and the internal power supply means one cord instead of a brick.
Two generations behind, still enough for office work
The main chips are AMD’s Zen 3 mobile line. The Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U (6 cores, 12 threads) dates to 2021, and the Ryzen 7 5825U (8 cores, 16 threads) is the early-2022 “Barcelo” refresh of the same architecture; in PassMark multi-thread terms that is roughly 13,800 for the 5650U and 17,771 for the 5825U. In 2026 that is plenty for browser-heavy work, office suites, 4K video playback, and light background services, but it sits two generations behind current mini-PC silicon and was never built for modern gaming. Current Amazon listings ship the EQR5 with the 4-core, 8-thread Ryzen 3 7330U (Zen 3, PassMark about 9,970), a step below the 5650U’s roughly 13,800 in multi-thread work; earlier listings used the Ryzen 5 5500U. Confirm the exact chip on the listing you buy.
For office work, web, media, and light home-server or dual-LAN duty, this is a quiet single-cable desktop running on 2021-era graphics. New units ship the 4-core Ryzen 3 7330U, which handles office work and browsing; on the used market, the 8-core Ryzen 7 5825U build is the stronger pick for heavier multitasking. Anyone chasing modern gaming or GPU-accelerated creative work should look at a newer machine.
New units suit office work; the used 5825U build suits multitasking
New EQR5 units ship the 4-core Ryzen 3 7330U, a step below the 5650U, which still handles office work and browsing. Anyone buying used for heavier multitasking should look for the 8-core Ryzen 7 5825U build; the Ryzen 5 builds cover everyday work. Developers tempted to turn a budget box into a Linux workstation can read how DHH’s Omarchy made mini PCs into developer machines.
Modern gaming and GPU-heavy creative work belong on a newer machine, since the integrated Radeon graphics date to 2021, and there is no fanless option or SATA bay. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can the RAM and storage be upgraded on the Beelink EQR5?
Yes. There are two SO-DIMM slots that take up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and the two M.2 PCIe 3.0 slots take up to 8TB of SSD storage in total.
Does the EQR5 support dual monitors?
Yes, two, through its two HDMI ports (4K 60Hz each). Beelink lists the USB-C port as data-only, so it does not drive a third display.
Is the EQR5 suitable for gaming?
Light gaming only. The Radeon integrated graphics on every EQR5 chip, including the Ryzen 3 7330U in new units, cover older and less demanding titles; modern AAA games are out of reach.
Does the EQR5 have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth?
Yes, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Both are current enough to pair keyboards, mice, and headphones without a dongle.
Is the EQR5 fanless?
No. It uses an active cooling system with a fan, which Beelink rates at 32dB.
Does the EQR5 come with a VESA mount?
No, a VESA bracket is not included. Mounting it behind a monitor or on a wall means finding a third-party solution.
What’s included in the box?
Four items ship in the retail package: the mini PC itself, plus the manual and cables listed below.
- Mini PC
- User Manual
- HDMI Cable
- Power Cord
Can I use the EQR5 for video editing?
Light projects at most. Every EQR5 chip, from the Ryzen 3 7330U in new units to the Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U, uses Zen 3 integrated Radeon graphics from 2021 to 2023, so GPU-heavy editing and effects work belong on a newer machine.