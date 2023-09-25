ACEMAGIC AD15

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5

The ACEMAGIC AD15 is a small Intel desktop sold across several configurations: an 11th-gen Core i5-11500B, a 12th-gen Core i5-12450H, and an 8-core Core i7-11800H. All take up to 64GB of DDR4 across two SODIMM slots and ship with a 512GB M.2 SATA SSD, with a second M.2 slot and a 2.5-inch SATA bay for adding storage. Connectivity covers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, four USB 3.x ports, and a front USB-C that also drives a 4K display, feeding two HDMI 2.0 outputs plus the USB-C for up to three screens. At 5.9 x 7.2 x 2.97 inches it is larger than a NUC-style box, but that room buys the SATA bay and quiet cooling.

Pros Cons Drives up to three 4K displays at 60Hz Plastic exterior may feel less premium Handles 4K video editing with Intel Quick Sync No VESA mount compatibility Supports up to 64GB DDR4 RAM Realtek 1GbE port is not natively supported by VMware ESXi Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and four USB 3.x ports 11th and 12th Gen Intel efficiency trails current chips Easy access for storage and RAM upgrades M.2 SATA boot drive rather than NVMe Quiet fan design MSRP may be high without discounts

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ACEMAGIC AD15 Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/Intel i5-12450H Core i5-12450H CPU Mark 15,836 16 GB 512 GB 4.2 $459.99 Details Performance Rating 4.2 CPU Mark 15,836 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-12450H RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB 32GB/512GB/Intel i5-12450H Core i5-12450H CPU Mark 15,836 32 GB 512 GB 4.6 $499.99 Details Performance Rating 4.6 CPU Mark 15,836 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-12450H RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/1TB/Intel Core i5-11500B Core i5-11500B CPU Mark 17,075 16 GB 1 TB 4.3 $499.99 Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 17,075 Processor Hexa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-11500B RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/512GB/Intel Core i5-11500B Core i5-11500B CPU Mark 17,075 16 GB 512 GB 4.3 $459.00 Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 17,075 Processor Hexa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-11500B RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/512GB/Intel Core i7-11800H Core i7-11800H CPU Mark 19,544 16 GB 512 GB 4.5 $499.00 Details Performance Rating 4.5 CPU Mark 19,544 Processor Octa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-11800H RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.9 x 7.2 x 2.97 inches

(149.86 x 182.88 x 75.44 mm) Weight 3.8 lbs (1.73 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DisplayPort over USB-C VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front USB Type-C supports display out up to 4k 60 hertz. Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (Support 2.5" SSD/HDD) Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box Mini PC, HDMI cord, manual, and power supply Expandability RAM upgradeable, 2 M.2 SSD slots, 2.5" SATA bay for SSD or HDD

Reviewer Insights

All three independent reviews covered the 8-core Intel Core i7-11800H build, not the Core i5-11500B or Core i5-12450H configurations. On PassMark’s CPU Mark the i7-11800H lands at 19,544, about 14 percent ahead of the i5-11500B (17,075) and about 23 percent ahead of the i5-12450H (15,836), so the i5 variants sit in a similar performance class a step below the figures these reviewers recorded. All three chips are 11th and 12th Gen Intel parts from 2021 and 2022; by 2026 they trail current Core Ultra and Ryzen mini PCs on efficiency while still handling everyday desktop work without complaint.

Robtech’s measured testing of the Core i7-11800H

On the i7-11800H unit, the on-screen results in Robtech’s review show Cinebench R23 at 1,486 single-core and 9,455 multi-core, a Handbrake encode finishing in 180 seconds, and graphics scores of 2,497 in 3DMark Fire Strike and 670 in Time Spy. The integrated Intel UHD graphics managed 110 to 129 FPS in Quake II at 1080p, which Robtech frames as evidence the machine is built for light gaming at best.

After 30 minutes of load at a 21C ambient, the CPU peaked at 86C, while a sound meter 30cm away read 29 dBA at idle rising to 35 dBA under load. At the wall the unit pulled roughly 15 watts idle and 97 watts at maximum, and Robtech flags 11th Gen Intel efficiency as dated. The bundled Netac 512GB drive is M.2 SATA rather than NVMe, posting 560.68 MB/s read and 506.28 MB/s write and topping out at 54C. Robtech’s verdict is that the AD15 is a capable 4K-video-editing box (helped by Intel Quick Sync) let down by weak integrated graphics, no Secure Boot for titles such as Valorant, and an asking price that leans on the three-year warranty to justify itself.

VirtualizationHowto on the AD15 as a Proxmox home-lab host

VirtualizationHowto’s review puts the same i7-11800H build to work as a virtualization node. The reviewer notes this was the first Core i7 mini PC he had tested, and an on-screen comparison listed the i7-11800H at a PassMark CPU Mark of 20,807 against 18,669 for the Ryzen 7 5800U (PassMark has since revised the i7-11800H down to 19,544). Intel’s own spec sheet on screen put the chip at a 45-watt TDP with a 35-watt configurable floor.

In practice it ran 32 Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS virtual machines under Proxmox, even with memory over-provisioned, while drawing roughly 20 watts with those VMs at low load and sitting near 25 percent CPU when he pushed updates and Docker containers. The Realtek adapter is not natively supported by VMware vSphere or ESXi, and the single port tops out at 1 gigabit when 2.5-gigabit is becoming the home-lab norm. He still rates it an efficient, high-density Proxmox host for the money.

SomeGadgetGuy (Juan Bagnell) on value and real-world performance

In Juan Bagnell’s review on the SomeGadgetGuy channel, the i7-11800H AD15 posts Geekbench 6 scores of 2,064 single-core and 8,298 multi-core, an 8,363 Vulkan result, and a WinRAR throughput of 33,387 KB/s. His DaVinci Resolve 2022 4K H.264 render finished in 1 minute 22 seconds on the GPU against 5 minutes 56 seconds on the CPU, underlining how much the workload leans on Quick Sync rather than the modest integrated graphics.

On gaming, Bagnell measured Tetris Effect near 60 FPS at 1080p with some settings dropped and Shredder’s Revenge at a stable 60 FPS, but Hellblade fell to just under 20 FPS even at the lowest resolution and settings. He is blunt about the inexpensive plastic shell, comparing the curvy case to an old cable modem, yet praises the two-screw access, the dedicated 2.5-inch SATA shelf, and how quiet the fans stay under load. His framing is that the AD15 is overkill for office and student workloads and a reasonable buy specifically when it is discounted.

Customer Reviews

Amazon buyer reviews are mixed, with praise for performance and recurring complaints about licensing and durability. A verified buyer writing as FJW summed up the upside in their title, “Works+Fast+Value= Fantastic Little PC,” and a verified reviewer named Junior called it “Small, powerful and easy to use,” noting only that they kept hitting the front power button by accident. Mariano Villa, a verified purchaser, wished “the Audio jack was in the back instead of in the front.”

The recurring complaint is the Windows license. Tim’s initial review described it as “Sold with invalid Windows license,” EmberK warned it “may not come with valid OS,” and Amy Shattuck hit an “invalid key” message out of the box. In each of those cases the buyer added that contacting the seller resolved it, and Tim later raised his rating to 4 stars after the seller reached out. On durability, a verified reviewer using the name Mighty-O reported the unit failing after “little over a year” with fan noise and boot issues, and titled the review “Short life, do not buy.”

A quiet expandable Intel box for office work and home labs

VirtualizationHowto ran 32 Proxmox VMs on the i7-11800H build, and Robtech and Bagnell both confirmed it stays quiet under load with easy two-screw access to the dual M.2 slots and 2.5-inch SATA bay. That combination suits office work, multitasking, 4K video editing on Intel Quick Sync, and home-lab duty. Tim and Amy Shattuck hit a Windows-activation problem out of the box that the seller resolved, and EmberK warned the unit may not ship with a valid OS.

The integrated UHD graphics handle older and indie titles but fall to sub-20 fps on something like Hellblade, so gaming stays out of reach. The other trade-offs are 11th and 12th-gen Intel efficiency that trails current chips, a single 1GbE Realtek port that VMware does not support natively, and an M.2 SATA boot drive rather than NVMe. It is best bought on a discount. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.