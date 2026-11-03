6 configurations across 3 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The Intel Core i5-12450H is the value-minded member of Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake-H family, launched in early 2022. It uses a hybrid layout of four Golden Cove performance cores and four Gracemont efficiency cores, for eight cores and twelve threads in total (only the performance cores carry Hyper-Threading, which is where the extra four threads come from). Built on the Intel 7 process, it carries a 45-watt base power rating and can burst to a 95-watt maximum turbo, the classic H-series envelope that mini PC makers cool with a fan rather than passively.

Where the i5-12450H diverges from its pricier siblings is graphics. Instead of the full 96-execution-unit Iris Xe found on chips like the i5-1240P, it ships Intel UHD Graphics with 48 execution units running up to 1.2 GHz. That is a deliberate cost cut, and it defines the chip’s character: plenty of CPU horsepower for the money, paired with modest integrated graphics. In Starry Hope’s benchmark reference the i5-12450H posts a CPU Mark around 15,836, roughly three times the Intel N100 (5,305) that dominates budget mini PCs. Its integrated GPU G3D score of 1,450, by contrast, actually trails a lower-power U-series part like the i5-1235U (2,596), whose Iris Xe graphics are stronger despite a lower overall CPU Mark.

That balance has made the i5-12450H a workhorse across the mini PC market. Starry Hope tracks it in the Beelink SEi12, GEEKOM Mini IT12, GMKtec Nucbox M3, KAMRUI CK10, and MELE Overclock X5, usually as the mid-tier option in a chassis that also offers an i7-12650H or i9-12900H. If you want capable multitasking and media performance without paying for graphics you may not use, this is the chip those systems are built around.

Performance

The i5-12450H’s four true performance cores give it snappy single-threaded response, the kind that keeps a browser full of tabs, office apps, and video calls feeling immediate. Its CPU Mark of 15,836 places it well above budget Alder Lake-N chips and lands below eight-core AMD parts like the Ryzen 7 5800H (20,423). Step up to the i7-12650H in the same chassis and you gain roughly a third more multi-threaded throughput (21,203); the i9-12900H adds more again (26,523). For most mini PC buyers, though, the i5 covers the actual workloads: productivity, heavy multitasking, 4K video playback, and light content creation helped by Intel’s Quick Sync hardware encode and decode.

The ceiling is graphics. With integrated UHD Graphics rather than Iris Xe, the i5-12450H handles esports titles, older games, and console emulation well, but modern AAA games are out of reach at native resolution and settings. The integrated GPU is also sensitive to memory: dual-channel DDR4 or DDR5 noticeably helps, because the graphics borrow system bandwidth. And because this is a 45-watt H-series part in a small box, sustained all-core loads generate real heat, so many mini PCs expose BIOS power profiles (typically a quieter lower-wattage mode and a louder full-power mode) that let you trade noise for multi-core speed.

Ideal Use Cases

This chip is at its best as a general-purpose desktop replacement. It is more than enough for office work, web-heavy workflows, remote-desktop sessions, and streaming or playing back 4K media, and its eight cores make it a useful home-lab and virtualization host for a handful of VMs or containers. One caveat is that Alder Lake’s hybrid cores can confuse some hypervisors, and disabling the E-cores in the BIOS is a common workaround. Light photo and video editing is comfortable thanks to Quick Sync.

For gaming it suits esports, indie, and retro titles plus console emulation up through the PlayStation 2, GameCube, and Wii era; more demanding games need lowered settings or an external GPU. On systems that include a USB4 port (the GEEKOM Mini IT12, for example), an external GPU is the realistic path to stronger graphics. Systems without USB4 or Thunderbolt (such as the Beelink SEi12 and GMKtec Nucbox M3) have no clean external-GPU route, so what the integrated graphics can do is what you get.

What to Look For

Because the CPU itself is a known quantity, the differences between i5-12450H mini PCs come down to the surrounding build.