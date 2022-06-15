GEEKOM Mini IT12

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel i5-12450H Add

32GB/1TB/Intel i7-12650H Add

32GB/1TB/Intel Core i9-12900H Add

16GB/1TB/Intel Core i7-1280P Add

16GB/256GB/Intel Core i3-12300HE Add

16GB/512GB/Intel Core Ultra 5 125U Add

8GB/256GB/Intel Core i3-12300HE Add

16GB/512GB/Intel Core i3-12300HE Add

Check prices on Amazon (4)

The GEEKOM Mini IT12 is an Intel mini PC for office and home-lab use, with USB4, 2.5GbE, and room for three drives; the trade-offs are an audible fan on the 45-watt H-series builds and integrated graphics that suit only lighter games. The 12th Gen configurations pair 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of DDR4 RAM with a 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe drive. GEEKOM also sells an IT12 with a Core Ultra 5 125U, 16GB of DDR5, a 512GB drive, and Bluetooth 5.4; none of the reviews below tested that build. The port set covers USB 4.0, HDMI outputs, and a 2.5-gigabit network port, so peripherals and wired networking are handled without a dock.

Pros Cons Core i3, i5, i7, and i9 12th Gen builds Audible fan on the 45-watt H-series builds Captive screws make upgrades easy BIOS offers only boot options and fan profiles USB4 with 8K output Integrated graphics limit gaming to lighter titles 2.5Gb network port DDR4 rather than DDR5 on the 12th Gen builds RAM upgradable to 64GB Main NVMe slot takes drives up to 2TB

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GEEKOM Mini IT12 Comparison Chart

8 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/Intel i5-12450H Core i5-12450H CPU Mark 15,836 16 GB 512 GB Intel UHD Graphics $449.00 Details Performance Rating 4.2 CPU Mark 15,836 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-12450H GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 32GB/1TB/Intel i7-12650H Core i7-12650H CPU Mark 21,203 32 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $619.99 Details Performance Rating 5.1 CPU Mark 21,203 Processor Deca-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-12650H GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 32GB/1TB/Intel Core i9-12900H Core i9-12900H CPU Mark 26,523 32 GB 1 TB Intel Iris Xe Graphics $649.00 Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 26,523 Processor Fourteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

Intel Core i9-12900H GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 16GB/1TB/Intel Core i7-1280P Core i7-1280P CPU Mark 19,902 16 GB 1 TB Intel Iris Xe Graphics $599.00 Details Performance Rating 4.7 CPU Mark 19,902 Processor Fourteen-core 1.80 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-1280P GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 16GB/256GB/Intel Core i3-12300HE Core i3-12300HE CPU Mark 15,813 16 GB 256 GB Intel UHD Graphics $519.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.2 CPU Mark 15,813 Processor Octa-core 1.90 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-12300HE GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 256 GB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 16GB/512GB/Intel Core Ultra 5 125U Core Ultra 5 125U CPU Mark 16,650 16 GB 512 GB Intel Graphics $729.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.4 CPU Mark 16,650 Processor Twelve-core 1.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 5 125U GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 8GB/256GB/Intel Core i3-12300HE Core i3-12300HE CPU Mark 15,813 8 GB 256 GB Intel UHD Graphics $479.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.8 CPU Mark 15,813 Processor Octa-core 1.90 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-12300HE GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 16GB/512GB/Intel Core i3-12300HE Core i3-12300HE CPU Mark 15,813 16 GB 512 GB Intel UHD Graphics $599.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.2 CPU Mark 15,813 Processor Octa-core 1.90 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-12300HE GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.6 x 4.4 x 1.8 inches

(116.84 x 111.76 x 45.72 mm) Weight 1.43 lbs (0.65 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort (2 DisplayPort via USB-C 4) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

Supports up to 40Gbps transmission speed and 8K video output Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (Supports 2.5 inch SATA HDD up to 2TB) Card Reader SD Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini IT12 Mini PC, HDMI Cable, VESA Mount, Power Adapter, User Guide, Thank You Card Expandability RAM upgradable to 64GB, multiple storage expansion options including 2TB SSD and M.2 2242 SSD slot

See every Intel Core i3-12300HE configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core Ultra 5 125U configuration in the chart

Three drive positions and a screwdriver-only case

An additional 42mm SATA M.2 slot and a bay for a 2.5-inch drive sit alongside the main NVMe slot. Captive screws rather than glue or plastic clips hold the case shut, so getting to any of that takes nothing more than a screwdriver. The ribbon cable that feeds the drive bay sits where it gets in the way during the swap.

The 12th Gen Intel chips lead in single-core tasks, which suits applications that do not spread work across many cores. Multi-core results trail processors like the Ryzen 9 6900HX, and the integrated Intel graphics (Iris Xe on the P-series and i9 builds, UHD on the i3, i5, and i7-12650H) cover casual gaming and content creation. The small chassis still carries a full set of display and peripheral ports, and the 2.5Gb network connection speeds up network-based work such as video editing or home server use.

Reviewer Insights

The IT12 has shipped across several 12th-gen Intel CPUs since 2022: the 28-watt i7-1260P early on, then the 45-watt i5-12450H and i7-12650H, plus an i9-12900H at the top. Each reviewer below tested one of those chips, and a benchmark from one configuration does not carry over to another. In 2026 terms, the i5-12450H carries a PassMark CPU mark near 15,800, the i7-12650H near 21,200, and the i9-12900H near 26,500; all are Alder Lake parts from early 2022, so they now trail current Ryzen and Core Ultra mobile chips on efficiency while still handling office and media work comfortably.

NotebookCheck (Intel Core i5-12450H)

Sebastian Bade scored the US$449 i5-12450H configuration 79.5% in NotebookCheck’s 2023 review, with 16GB of DDR4 and a 512GB Kingston NVMe. This chip pairs with Intel UHD Graphics 64EUs rather than Iris Xe and runs a 35-watt sustained, 80-watt burst power profile. Cinebench R23 returned 1,663 points single-core and 8,511 multi-core, with 3DMark Fire Strike at 2,879. Power draw stayed low: 5.5 to 11.3 watts at idle and 42.3 watts average under load (86.5 watts peak). The reviewer wrote, “Even at idle, we recorded 36.5 dB(A), which is notably louder compared to others,” rising to a 47.5 dB(A) peak under load from a high-pitched fan, and noted the i7-1260P version of the same chassis ran quieter; the CPU itself held about 73 degrees Celsius in a sustained Prime95 run. The SD reader managed roughly 129 MB/s, but the Wi-Fi 6E AX211 measured below rival mini PCs using the identical module. The verdict was “The Geekom Mini IT12 proves to be a reliable mini PC suitable for home use,” with USB4 the standout connectivity edge over similarly priced competitors.

Hardware Haven (Intel Core i7-1260P)

Hardware Haven’s review ran the 28-watt i7-1260P (four performance cores boosting to 4.7 GHz, eight efficiency cores to 3.4 GHz) with a home-lab focus. Power spiked to around 80 watts at the start of a Cinebench R23 run before settling near 44 watts, where temperatures became manageable. The chip scored 8,234 in Cinebench R23 multi-core, behind the reviewer’s i7-9700 desktop (8,904) and well behind a Ryzen 9 Minisforum system (12,265), yet it took a clear single-core lead over both, and the Ryzen pulled roughly 50% more power for its multi-core win. Integrated Iris Xe handled Rocket League well but could not hold 60 fps in Doom at medium, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance was clearly GPU-bottlenecked; 4K editing in Adobe Premiere ran with “absolutely no issues.” Experimenting in Proxmox, pinning containers to the efficiency cores dropped a mixed home-server load from about 24 watts to roughly 18 watts, around 20% less power. The two complaints were a fan he found “rather noticeable and pretty annoying” and a near-empty BIOS offering only boot options and three fan profiles, where the quiet setting noticeably cut performance.

Britec09 (Intel Core i7-12650H)

On the i7-12650H build with 32GB DDR4-3200 and a 1TB Lexar NVMe, Britec09 got Geekbench 6 scores of 2,356 single-core and 9,630 multi-core, with an OpenGL GPU score of 11,487, and the Lexar drive benchmarked at 5,023 MB/s read and 4,471 MB/s write. He streamed 4K from YouTube and scrubbed through a 400 Mbps 4K HEVC 10-bit “jellyfish” test file “with ease,” then opened Adobe apps quickly, concluding the i7 with 32GB makes 4K photo and video editing comfortable. On gaming he was blunt that this is not a gaming system: retro and lighter titles run well, but AAA games need reduced resolution and settings because the graphics are integrated. The unit he reviewed was on sale around 599 British pounds.

TechMishka (Intel Core i5-12450H, 2025 refresh)

TechMishka’s review framed the roughly $300 2025 i5-12450H edition as a value play, calling the chip “about 3 and 1/2 years old” but “still considered one of the best value processors in its class,” delivering close to 70% of a current flagship’s performance. He was explicit that this model uses Intel UHD graphics that predate Iris Xe, so gaming means managing expectations: Counter-Strike 2 was playable at 1080p on low and F1 2024 ran decently with reduced graphics, but he pegged casual 1080p gaming at 40 to 50 fps and pointed to the USB4 port as the realistic path to an external GPU. Cooling impressed him; idle fans were near silent and load noise stayed “far from annoying” with little throttling. His 512GB drive ran at PCIe Gen 3, though the slot takes Gen 4 drives up to 2TB, and the platform is DDR4 rather than DDR5, but he landed on a clear line: “for just above $300, it is one of the best opportunities to catch one of the last DDR4 trains.”

Skvala Gaming (Intel Core i7-1260P)

Skvala Gaming’s hands-on test put the i7-1260P (Iris Xe, 16GB DDR4-3200, 512GB Gen4 NVMe) through a run of titles at 1080p. Synthetic scores were 8,804 multi-core and 1,652 single-core in Cinebench R23, plus 14,791 OpenCL and 2,154 single-core in Geekbench. In games the integrated GPU was the limit: Forza Horizon 5 ran 45 to 50 fps on low (GPU near 100%, CPU around 26%), GTA V about 65 fps at medium-low, and the notoriously unoptimized PUBG 35 to 40 fps; Fortnite reached 90 to 144 fps in performance mode and 60 to 70 fps in DirectX 11. Thermals stayed tame throughout, idling near 30 degrees Celsius and topping out around 65 degrees Celsius.

Customer Reviews

Verified buyer Dale Park called it “the best in price, best built, quality and power” after a month of research, and was won over by the port selection. Verified buyer Sharon L. wrote that “What used to take us 4 minutes or longer to get the computer up and running is now taking about 30 seconds,” and verified buyer Bry, who bought four for a remote team, liked that the two HDMI and two USB-C ports “can connect video,” saving the cost of docking stations. The integrated graphics improve on the older UHD 770 but are not a dedicated card. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Productivity and home lab duty suit it best

Pick the i7 build with 32GB for 4K photo and video editing, as Britec09 did, or the i5 for office work and an always-on home server. Anyone shopping mainly to play current titles should look at systems with dedicated GPUs instead.

Starry Hope’s Mini PC comparison chart lines it up against other models.

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