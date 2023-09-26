GMKtec Nucbox M3

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/Intel i5-12450H Black Add

32GB/1TB/Intel i5-12450H White Add

16GB/512GB/Intel i5-12450H Gray Add

32GB/1TB/Intel Core i9-12900HK Add

The GMKtec Nucbox M3 puts an 8-core Intel Core i5-12450H into a chassis roughly 4.5 inches wide, with up to 32GB of DDR4, two M.2 slots, and enough display output for three 4K screens. It is built for home-office and productivity work rather than gaming.

Eight cores, two M.2 slots, and 2.5GbE

Intel Core i5-12450H processor (8 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4 GHz)

32GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM

Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD storage

Intel UHD Graphics integrated GPU

Dual HDMI 2.0 ports supporting up to three 4K displays at 60Hz

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet connectivity

USB-C port with DisplayPort functionality

Compact metal and plastic construction with easy access to upgrades

Pros Cons 8-core, 12-thread Intel i5-12450H Integrated GPU not suitable for demanding games Up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and 2TB NVMe storage Fan noise can be noticeable under heavy load Triple 4K 60Hz display support Lacks USB4 and Gen4 NVMe support Second M.2 2242 slot and user-replaceable RAM No 2.5” SATA drive bay

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GMKtec Nucbox M3 Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 32GB/1TB/Intel i5-12450H Black Core i5-12450H CPU Mark 15,836 32 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $499.99 Details Performance Rating 4.6 CPU Mark 15,836 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-12450H GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/Intel i5-12450H White Core i5-12450H CPU Mark 15,836 32 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $499.99 Details Performance Rating 4.6 CPU Mark 15,836 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-12450H GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/512GB/Intel i5-12450H Gray Core i5-12450H CPU Mark 15,836 16 GB 512 GB Intel UHD Graphics $419.99 Details Performance Rating 4.2 CPU Mark 15,836 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-12450H GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB 32GB/1TB/Intel Core i9-12900HK Core i9-12900HK CPU Mark 24,922 32 GB 1 TB Intel Iris Xe Graphics $589.99 Details Performance Rating 5.5 CPU Mark 24,922 Processor Fourteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

Intel Core i9-12900HK GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 1 TB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.48 x 4.17 x 1.67 inches

(113.79 x 105.92 x 42.42 mm) Weight 0.8 lbs (0.36 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DisplayPort over USB-C VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Nucbox M3 Mini PC, HDMI Cable, Power Adapter & Cable, VESA Mount with Screws, User Manual Expandability Additional M.2 2242 SATA Slot

The M3 pairs metal sides with plastic top and bottom covers, which keeps the weight down. At under two inches thick it moves between desks without ceremony, and the VESA mount in the box hides it behind a monitor when it stays put.

An M.2 NVMe SSD comes pre-installed, and a second M.2 2242 slot takes either an NVMe or a SATA drive, so storage grows without a larger chassis. The DDR4 memory is user-replaceable as well, up to 32GB in dual channel. There is no 2.5-inch SATA bay, so the second M.2 slot is the only expansion route.

Dual HDMI 2.0 ports plus the DisplayPort-capable USB-C port drive up to three 4K displays at 60Hz, which suits a multi-monitor desk. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port cover networking and wireless peripherals. The USB-C port carries display signal only; with no USB4 or Thunderbolt, there is no standard external-GPU path.

Quick enough for work, capped by the graphics

Eight cores and 12 threads, clocking up to 4.4 GHz, carry multi-threaded work such as video editing, photo processing, and heavy multitasking. Single-core speed on the i5-12450H keeps everyday use responsive between those bursts.

Productivity work, web browsing, and media playback are the daily jobs here. Quick Sync Video hardware acceleration on the processor covers 4K playback and light video editing. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics was not built for demanding gaming, though it manages light titles and esports at lower settings.

The BIOS exposes adjustable power limits, which trade fan noise against sustained performance. At the lower limits the machine stays quiet enough for a shared workspace or a home office. Push it hard at a higher limit and the fan becomes audible.

Reviewer Insights

Both hands-on reviews below test the 8-core Intel Core i5-12450H configuration this page covers. That chip is a 2022 Alder Lake-H part, so by 2026 it sits firmly in older-mid-range territory; its PassMark CPU Mark of roughly 15,836 still clears office work, heavy multitasking, 4K playback, and light editing, while the integrated Intel UHD Graphics (48 execution units) is the ceiling both reviewers run into.

Robtech

Robtech’s review is the more benchmark-heavy of the two. He tested the M3 across the two BIOS power profiles, 35W and 45W, and found the i5-12450H about 10 percent ahead of the 11th-gen Intel mini PCs he had on hand in single-core work and roughly 5 percent behind a 12th-gen Core i7 he compared against. On the graphics side his 3DMark runs put the M3 well ahead of older 11th-gen Intel integrated graphics but around 34 percent behind that i7 in DX11 and about 33 percent behind in DX12, which he attributes to the chip carrying 48 GPU execution units versus 64 on the i7. For light gaming he measured Valorant staying above 100 FPS and League of Legends holding 200-plus FPS at high 1080p settings, while flagging that anything more demanding is not the box’s job.

On power and acoustics, Robtech measured maximum draw under 80W from the wall and called idle consumption the same as the GMKtec i7 model he had reviewed earlier. He was blunt about the trade-off between the two power modes: at the default 35W the fan sits at the quieter end and CPU temperatures stay reasonable, but at 45W the fan gets noticeably louder, temperatures climb, and thermal throttling kicked in during his testing. His standing advice is to leave it at 35W “unless you need the extra multi-core CPU performance.” He also noted the bundled Lexar Gen 3 NVMe drive held up with its heatsink and did not thermal-throttle in his tests, and he marked down the lack of USB4 or Thunderbolt and the absence of a Gen 4 NVMe drive. At the review’s 2023 launch pricing he pointed out the 16GB/512GB model started near $340 and called the small upcharge to 1TB a “no-brainer.”

Team Pandory

Team Pandory’s review leans on the design and real-world gaming side. They open by likening the glossy white top and aluminum sides to “white chocolate” and call it possibly the most beautiful mini PC they had handled, while noting it is light enough to slip into a large pocket. On the bench, their 3DMark result landed at roughly 80 percent of a Core i7-12650H’s score, and they singled out single-core Cinebench R23 performance as proof the CPU is “certainly not slow in the slightest.” They confirmed the BIOS exposes 28W, 35W, and 45W limits but stayed at 35W because, in their testing, the higher ceilings raised thermals for little to no performance gain.

Their measured 1080p gaming runs map the iGPU’s limits clearly: Rocket League ran about 50 to 55 FPS on best settings (and full speed once dropped to the performance preset), Fortnite at 1080p medium was “playable but not ideal,” Dota 2 managed around 38 FPS at 1080p best and needed a drop to 720p, and CS2 at 720p stayed “very jerky” even on low settings. Where the M3 shone for them was 2D titles, audio work, and emulation up through GameCube, Wii, Wii U, and upscaled PS2. On power, they recorded idle fan noise as “pretty much non-existent” at around 11W from the wall, rising to about 52W under a racing-game load when the fan spins up audibly. They also opened the chassis to confirm a Lexar NM620 NVMe and dual-channel DDR4, noted the second drive bay has space but no 2.5-inch SATA connector, and even forced an external GTX 1060 through the NVMe slot as an eGPU, which ran CS2 smoothly. Their verdict: a “great option for 2D Graphics audio and emulation” let down mainly by an onboard GPU they called “seriously lacking.”

A quiet 35W desk box for office work

It has eight cores, up to 32GB of DDR4, two M.2 slots, and 2.5GbE in a box that mounts behind a monitor. That mix suits home-office, business, and productivity use.

The integrated GPU rules out demanding gaming and 3D work, while everyday computing, light video editing, and esports titles stay within reach. Holding the power limit at the lower setting keeps the fan down, which matters when the machine sits on the desk you work at.

Buyers who want multi-threaded speed and room to upgrade in a small chassis are the audience. Anyone who needs real graphics power should look instead at the GMKtec Nucbox M7, which supports external GPUs via OCuLink.

The M3’s Amazon listings were showing as currently unavailable, so confirm stock before ordering. To explore other mini PCs, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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