Beelink EQR6
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The Ryzen 5 6600H Beelink EQR6 on sale in early November 2026 suits office work and small home network jobs, and it is a different machine from the one the reviews below describe. Its 16GB or 24GB of memory is onboard and cannot be added to later, while the 2024 EQR6 had DDR5 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and chips up to the Ryzen 9 6900HX; neither Beelink nor Amazon US was still selling that model. Beelink sells the 24GB config for $459 as a US pre-order, and both memory sizes are on Amazon.
Beelink lists the current build with a Ryzen 5 6600H; it measures about 5 x 5 x 1.8 inches and weighs 1.15 pounds by Beelink’s figures, and its 85W power supply is internal, so there is no external brick. Two 2.5GbE ports handle wired networking, and two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots take up to 4TB each. Beelink rates it at 32dB but gives no power limit, so the earlier model’s noise and speed results do not transfer directly. Expect light 1080p gaming at most from a Radeon 660M; heavy AAA titles and sustained 4K creative work are out of reach.
|Pros
|Cons
|Current build: dual 2.5GbE
|Current build: memory is onboard, so it cannot be added to later
|Current build: two M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots, up to 4TB each
|Current build: Radeon 660M, a step below the Radeon 680M in the earlier Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 configs
|Both builds: internal power supply, no external brick
|Current build: Beelink’s 32dB is the only noise figure to go on
|Earlier model: very quiet (Robtech rated it his quietest non-budget mini PC)
|Earlier model: conservative ~35W power limit capped peak performance
|Earlier model: DDR5 to 64GB; name-brand internals (Crucial)
|Earlier model: Gigabit Ethernet
|Both builds: Windows 11 Pro; no bloatware on the earlier model
|USB-C does not output video on either build; no VESA mount and a plastic build on the earlier model
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Beelink EQR6 Comparison Chart
9 configurations
|Configuration
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|GPU
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|16GB/500GB/Ryzen 5 6600H
|Ryzen 5 6600HCPU Mark 17,973
|16 GB
|500 GB
|AMD Radeon 660M
|$400.00
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Details
|24GB/500GB/Ryzen 5 6600H
|Ryzen 5 6600HCPU Mark 17,973
|24 GB
|500 GB
|AMD Radeon 660M
|$459.00
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Details
|24GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 6900HX
|Ryzen 9 6900HXCPU Mark 24,009
|24 GB
|1 TB
|AMD Radeon 680M
|$499.00
Details
|24GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 7735HS
|Ryzen 7 7735HSCPU Mark 22,117
|24 GB
|512 GB
|AMD Radeon 680M
|$329.00
Details
|16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 6600H (DDR5)
|Ryzen 5 6600HCPU Mark 17,973
|16 GB
|512 GB
|AMD Radeon 660M
|$349.00
Details
|32GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 6900HX
|Ryzen 9 6900HXCPU Mark 24,009
|32 GB
|1 TB
|AMD Radeon 680M
|$519.00
Details
|24GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 7735HS
|Ryzen 7 7735HSCPU Mark 22,117
|24 GB
|1 TB
|AMD Radeon 680M
|$469.00
Details
|32GB/512GB/Ryzen 9 6900HX
|Ryzen 9 6900HXCPU Mark 24,009
|32 GB
|512 GB
|AMD Radeon 680M
|$479.00
Details
|32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 6800H
|Ryzen 7 6800HCPU Mark 22,652
|32 GB
|1 TB
|AMD Radeon 680M
|$439.00
Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|Operating System
|Windows 11
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|4.96 x 4.96 x 1.79 inches
(125.98 x 125.98 x 45.47 mm)
|Weight
|1.15 lbs (0.52 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|No DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C
(USB-C and USB 3.2 at 10Gbps)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|No
|In the Box
|mini-PC, user manual, power cable, HDMI cable.
See every AMD Ryzen 5 6600H configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 6800H configuration in the chart
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The earlier model’s 35W power limit traded speed for silence
On the Ryzen 9 6900HX in the earlier DDR5 model, Robtech measured the roughly 35W cap at almost 16% behind another 6900HX mini PC in Cinebench multi-core (9% in Geekbench) and up to 20% in 3DMark. Games fell further, from about 25% in Hellblade 2 to more than two-thirds in Cyberpunk 2077. He saw 1080p esports like Counter-Strike 2 around 57 FPS, while Cyberpunk 2077 was unplayable at the cap. On the Ryzen 7 7735HS, TechMishka measured Cinebench R23 multi-core at about 10,900. The Radeon 680M is fine for light and older 1080p games, not modern AAA titles.
Lawrence Systems measured roughly 11 to 12W idle and a 54W peak, and Robtech recorded 29 to 30 dBA, calling it the quietest non-budget mini PC he had tested.
Reviewer Insights
Every review here covers the earlier model with DDR5 and dual Gigabit Ethernet, not the LPDDR5 build on sale now.
Robtech
Robtech tested the Ryzen 9 6900HX config. He found the 35W cap costs almost 16% in Cinebench multi-core and up to 20% in 3DMark versus another 6900HX mini PC, with larger drops in games (“35 watts is definitely the limit”), but praised the acoustics: “it’s the quietest non-budget mini PC I’ve tested.” His other gripes were the Gigabit-only Ethernet, no USB4, and the plastic build.
TechMishka
TechMishka (the channel is also branded TECH4ALL) reviewed the Ryzen 7 7735HS config and framed it as a strong-value, very quiet office box, measuring Cinebench R23 multi-core around 10,900 and Counter-Strike 2 in the 53 to 62 FPS range at 1080p. On gaming: “If you’re interested in gaming on a budget, this is an excellent use case because of the integrated Radeon 680M graphics.” Of the Cinebench score, which he put about 3,000 points below the best for this CPU, he said “by default, Beelink don’t seem to let you extract the best out of it.”
Lawrence Systems
Lawrence Systems tested the 6900HX as a home-lab host on Pop!_OS, Proxmox, and XCP-ng, concluding “the AMD processors definitely pack power, and this system seems completely compatible with Linux and both virtualization platforms.” He measured about 11 to 12W idle and a 54W peak, and noted that the BIOS is “pretty unlocked” with a clear-CMOS button to undo mistakes, while noting he would have preferred 2.5GbE over the dual Gigabit ports.
Kit Betts-Masters
Kit Betts-Masters pushed a budget config through a 4K video-editing workflow and was surprised it handled up to three layers of 4K footage, though he added that “this is an office PC and you wouldn’t be buying this really for this workflow.” Adding a second drive took several tries: a WD Black NVMe drive went unrecognized (“I put that in and it just didn’t recognize it”), SATA M.2 drives did not work either, and an NVMe drive from his desktop finally did. He also found that the front USB-C “can’t export video.”
Tech Guy Beau
Tech Guy Beau focused on the silence and build, measuring about 32.5 dBA under Cinebench load, in a room he says normally sits at 32 to 33 dBA, and 34 to 35 dBA almost touching the case, and calling it “basically silent.” He also pointed to the internal power supply (“never seen that on a mini PC”) and the name-brand Crucial DDR5 and NVMe internals, concluding it is a well-built, quiet machine that does not cut corners on components.
Who it’s for
The current 6600H build makes sense for a small office PC or a home network box that benefits from two 2.5GbE ports and no external power brick. The amount of memory you choose stays for the life of the machine: 24GB gives VMs and containers more room than 16GB, and Beelink’s store sells only the 24GB config. A buyer who wants slots to add memory later needs a different mini PC.
To compare other models, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.
Frequently Asked Questions
How well does the EQR6 handle gaming?
Light gaming only. The current build’s Radeon 660M is the weaker of the two GPUs; the Radeon 680M in the earlier model’s higher configs ran Counter-Strike 2 at about 53 to 62 FPS at Full HD. None of the reviews here test the current build, so there are no game figures for its GPU. Expect AAA titles and 4K gaming to need heavy compromises in graphics settings.
Is the RAM upgradeable?
Not on the current build. Beelink’s support staff say LPDDR5 on the EQR6 is on-board and cannot be upgraded, so plan on keeping the 16GB or 24GB you buy. The same applies to the 6600U, 6800U, and 6800H versions Beelink sold with LPDDR5 in 2025 and 2026. On the earlier DDR5 model, yes: a common config shipped with 24GB in a dual-channel pair, and the two SO-DIMM slots accepted up to 64GB.
What storage does the EQR6 support?
Two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots, up to 8TB in total by Beelink’s figures. Plan on NVMe rather than SATA: in the earlier model’s second slot, Kit Betts-Masters had SATA M.2 drives fail and one NVMe drive go unrecognized before another NVMe drive worked.
Does it come with an operating system?
Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed on both builds. TechMishka and Tech Guy Beau found the earlier model’s image clean and free of bloatware.
Is the EQR6 noisy?
Beelink rates the current build at 32dB. On the earlier model, Robtech charted 29 to 30 dBA, and Tech Guy Beau read about 32.5 dBA in a room that normally sits at 32 to 33 dBA, and the conservative power limit kept the fan slow under load.
Can it be mounted to a monitor?
VESA mounting was not supported on the earlier model, and Beelink lists no VESA mount for the current build.
What connectivity options does the EQR6 offer?
The current Ryzen 5 6600H build has dual 2.5GbE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2; the earlier model had dual Gigabit Ethernet with the same wireless. Both have three USB 3.2, one USB 2.0, a data-only USB-C, dual HDMI (4K at 60Hz on the earlier model), and a headphone jack.
Is the EQR6 good for virtualization?
The earlier model, yes. Lawrence Systems ran Proxmox and XCP-ng on the Ryzen 9 6900HX config and found the system compatible with both, with 24GB of RAM installed. That result does not carry over automatically to the current build, which has a different chip, fixed memory, and 2.5GbE ports.
What is included in the box?
Both builds ship with the Mini PC, a user manual, a power cable, and an HDMI cable.