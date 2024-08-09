Beelink EQR6

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/500GB/Ryzen 5 6600H Add

24GB/500GB/Ryzen 5 6600H Add

24GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 6900HX Add

24GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 7735HS Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 6600H (DDR5) Add

32GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 6900HX Add

24GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 7735HS Add

32GB/512GB/Ryzen 9 6900HX Add

32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 6800H Add

Check prices on Amazon (2)

The Ryzen 5 6600H Beelink EQR6 on sale in early November 2026 suits office work and small home network jobs, and it is a different machine from the one the reviews below describe. Its 16GB or 24GB of memory is onboard and cannot be added to later, while the 2024 EQR6 had DDR5 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and chips up to the Ryzen 9 6900HX; neither Beelink nor Amazon US was still selling that model. Beelink sells the 24GB config for $459 as a US pre-order, and both memory sizes are on Amazon.

Beelink lists the current build with a Ryzen 5 6600H; it measures about 5 x 5 x 1.8 inches and weighs 1.15 pounds by Beelink’s figures, and its 85W power supply is internal, so there is no external brick. Two 2.5GbE ports handle wired networking, and two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots take up to 4TB each. Beelink rates it at 32dB but gives no power limit, so the earlier model’s noise and speed results do not transfer directly. Expect light 1080p gaming at most from a Radeon 660M; heavy AAA titles and sustained 4K creative work are out of reach.

Pros Cons Current build: dual 2.5GbE Current build: memory is onboard, so it cannot be added to later Current build: two M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots, up to 4TB each Current build: Radeon 660M, a step below the Radeon 680M in the earlier Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 configs Both builds: internal power supply, no external brick Current build: Beelink’s 32dB is the only noise figure to go on Earlier model: very quiet (Robtech rated it his quietest non-budget mini PC) Earlier model: conservative ~35W power limit capped peak performance Earlier model: DDR5 to 64GB; name-brand internals (Crucial) Earlier model: Gigabit Ethernet Both builds: Windows 11 Pro; no bloatware on the earlier model USB-C does not output video on either build; no VESA mount and a plastic build on the earlier model

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Beelink EQR6 Comparison Chart

9 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/500GB/Ryzen 5 6600H Ryzen 5 6600H CPU Mark 17,973 16 GB 500 GB AMD Radeon 660M $400.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 17,973 Processor Hexa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 660M RAM 16 GB LPDDR5, 2-channel Internal Storage 500 GB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps Expandability Onboard LPDDR5 memory; up to 8TB of storage via dual M.2 slots. 24GB/500GB/Ryzen 5 6600H Ryzen 5 6600H CPU Mark 17,973 24 GB 500 GB AMD Radeon 660M $459.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.6 CPU Mark 17,973 Processor Hexa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 660M RAM 24 GB LPDDR5, 2-channel Internal Storage 500 GB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps Expandability Onboard LPDDR5 memory; up to 8TB of storage via dual M.2 slots. 24GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 6900HX Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU Mark 24,009 24 GB 1 TB AMD Radeon 680M $499.00 Details Performance Rating 5.1 CPU Mark 24,009 Processor Octa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M RAM 24 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps Expandability Supports up to 64GB RAM and 8TB storage via dual M.2 slots and dual SO-DIMM slots. 24GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 7735HS Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU Mark 22,117 24 GB 512 GB AMD Radeon 680M $329.00 Details Performance Rating 5.0 CPU Mark 22,117 Processor Octa-core 3.20 Ghz (max 4.75 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M RAM 24 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 512 GB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps Expandability Supports up to 64GB RAM and 8TB storage via dual M.2 slots and dual SO-DIMM slots. 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 6600H (DDR5) Ryzen 5 6600H CPU Mark 17,973 16 GB 512 GB AMD Radeon 660M $349.00 Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 17,973 Processor Hexa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 660M RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 512 GB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps Expandability Supports up to 64GB RAM and 8TB storage via dual M.2 slots and dual SO-DIMM slots. 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 6900HX Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU Mark 24,009 32 GB 1 TB AMD Radeon 680M $519.00 Details Performance Rating 5.3 CPU Mark 24,009 Processor Octa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps Expandability Supports up to 64GB RAM and 8TB storage via dual M.2 slots and dual SO-DIMM slots. 24GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 7735HS Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU Mark 22,117 24 GB 1 TB AMD Radeon 680M $469.00 Details Performance Rating 5.0 CPU Mark 22,117 Processor Octa-core 3.20 Ghz (max 4.75 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M RAM 24 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps Expandability Supports up to 64GB RAM and 8TB storage via dual M.2 slots and dual SO-DIMM slots. 32GB/512GB/Ryzen 9 6900HX Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU Mark 24,009 32 GB 512 GB AMD Radeon 680M $479.00 Details Performance Rating 5.3 CPU Mark 24,009 Processor Octa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 512 GB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps Expandability Supports up to 64GB RAM and 8TB storage via dual M.2 slots and dual SO-DIMM slots. 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 6800H Ryzen 7 6800H CPU Mark 22,652 32 GB 1 TB AMD Radeon 680M $439.00 Details Performance Rating 5.2 CPU Mark 22,652 Processor Octa-core 3.20 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M RAM 32 GB LPDDR5, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps Expandability Onboard LPDDR5 memory; up to 8TB of storage via dual M.2 slots. Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.96 x 4.96 x 1.79 inches

(125.98 x 125.98 x 45.47 mm) Weight 1.15 lbs (0.52 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

(USB-C and USB 3.2 at 10Gbps) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box mini-PC, user manual, power cable, HDMI cable.

See every AMD Ryzen 5 6600H configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 6800H configuration in the chart

The earlier model’s 35W power limit traded speed for silence

On the Ryzen 9 6900HX in the earlier DDR5 model, Robtech measured the roughly 35W cap at almost 16% behind another 6900HX mini PC in Cinebench multi-core (9% in Geekbench) and up to 20% in 3DMark. Games fell further, from about 25% in Hellblade 2 to more than two-thirds in Cyberpunk 2077. He saw 1080p esports like Counter-Strike 2 around 57 FPS, while Cyberpunk 2077 was unplayable at the cap. On the Ryzen 7 7735HS, TechMishka measured Cinebench R23 multi-core at about 10,900. The Radeon 680M is fine for light and older 1080p games, not modern AAA titles.

Lawrence Systems measured roughly 11 to 12W idle and a 54W peak, and Robtech recorded 29 to 30 dBA, calling it the quietest non-budget mini PC he had tested.

Reviewer Insights

Every review here covers the earlier model with DDR5 and dual Gigabit Ethernet, not the LPDDR5 build on sale now.

Robtech

Robtech tested the Ryzen 9 6900HX config. He found the 35W cap costs almost 16% in Cinebench multi-core and up to 20% in 3DMark versus another 6900HX mini PC, with larger drops in games (“35 watts is definitely the limit”), but praised the acoustics: “it’s the quietest non-budget mini PC I’ve tested.” His other gripes were the Gigabit-only Ethernet, no USB4, and the plastic build.

TechMishka

TechMishka (the channel is also branded TECH4ALL) reviewed the Ryzen 7 7735HS config and framed it as a strong-value, very quiet office box, measuring Cinebench R23 multi-core around 10,900 and Counter-Strike 2 in the 53 to 62 FPS range at 1080p. On gaming: “If you’re interested in gaming on a budget, this is an excellent use case because of the integrated Radeon 680M graphics.” Of the Cinebench score, which he put about 3,000 points below the best for this CPU, he said “by default, Beelink don’t seem to let you extract the best out of it.”

Lawrence Systems

Lawrence Systems tested the 6900HX as a home-lab host on Pop!_OS, Proxmox, and XCP-ng, concluding “the AMD processors definitely pack power, and this system seems completely compatible with Linux and both virtualization platforms.” He measured about 11 to 12W idle and a 54W peak, and noted that the BIOS is “pretty unlocked” with a clear-CMOS button to undo mistakes, while noting he would have preferred 2.5GbE over the dual Gigabit ports.

Kit Betts-Masters

Kit Betts-Masters pushed a budget config through a 4K video-editing workflow and was surprised it handled up to three layers of 4K footage, though he added that “this is an office PC and you wouldn’t be buying this really for this workflow.” Adding a second drive took several tries: a WD Black NVMe drive went unrecognized (“I put that in and it just didn’t recognize it”), SATA M.2 drives did not work either, and an NVMe drive from his desktop finally did. He also found that the front USB-C “can’t export video.”

Tech Guy Beau

Tech Guy Beau focused on the silence and build, measuring about 32.5 dBA under Cinebench load, in a room he says normally sits at 32 to 33 dBA, and 34 to 35 dBA almost touching the case, and calling it “basically silent.” He also pointed to the internal power supply (“never seen that on a mini PC”) and the name-brand Crucial DDR5 and NVMe internals, concluding it is a well-built, quiet machine that does not cut corners on components.

Who it’s for

The current 6600H build makes sense for a small office PC or a home network box that benefits from two 2.5GbE ports and no external power brick. The amount of memory you choose stays for the life of the machine: 24GB gives VMs and containers more room than 16GB, and Beelink’s store sells only the 24GB config. A buyer who wants slots to add memory later needs a different mini PC.

To compare other models, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.

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