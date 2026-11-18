12 configurations across 7 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS is one of the more confusingly named chips in the mini PC market. The 7000-series badge suggests a Zen 4 part, but this is actually a Zen 3+ processor: AMD announced it on January 5, 2023 under the Rembrandt-R codename, a refresh of the Rembrandt generation rather than a new architecture. Built on TSMC’s 6nm process, it pairs eight Zen 3+ cores (16 threads) with a 3.2 GHz base and a 4.75 GHz boost, and it carries the Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 12 RDNA 2 compute units running up to 2.2 GHz. In practical terms it is the same silicon family as the Ryzen 7 6800H, sold one naming cycle later under a number that looks newer than it is.

That distinction matters when you shop. Despite sharing the “77” prefix, the 7735HS is a generation behind the Zen 4 Ryzen 7 7840HS. In CPU Mark the 7735HS scores about 22,117, which is essentially a match for the 6800H (roughly 22,652) and well short of the 7840HS (about 28,201). So the model number reads like an upgrade over a 6800H box, but the two perform within a few percent of each other. What the 7735HS does bring is a clean, current-sounding SKU that white-label brands have adopted heavily, which is why it turns up across value-tier machines like the FIREBAT MI2, the GMKtec Nucbox K2, and the MOMENTPLUS MX70.

One more platform note. The 7735HS supports DDR5-4800 (and LPDDR5-6400) memory, and most desktop-style mini PCs expose two SO-DIMM slots that reach 64GB. It also carries USB4 at 40 Gbps, AMD’s route to external-GPU enclosures and fast external SSDs since these chips lack Intel’s Thunderbolt branding. Just as important, AMD ships the 7735HS with a configurable 35W to 54W TDP that the system builder sets, so two boxes with the identical chip can behave quite differently.

Performance

On the CPU side, the 7735HS is a competent eight-core productivity chip. Its CPU Mark of roughly 22,117 sits in the upper-mid tier of mobile silicon found in mini PCs, and its Octane score of about 75,867 reflects responsive single-threaded work. Eight cores and 16 threads chew through heavy multitasking, photo editing, and light code compilation without complaint. Where it lands behind is the newer Zen 4 and Zen 5 mobile parts now shipping in pricier mini PCs; the CPU Mark gap to a 7840HS is real, and anyone chasing maximum multi-threaded throughput should weigh that generational step.

The Radeon 680M is the reason this chip is interesting for the price. Twelve RDNA 2 compute units make it a capable integrated GPU for 1080p esports titles and for emulation up through the PlayStation 2 and Wii era, work that used to require a discrete card. Because the 680M draws on system memory, its output depends heavily on memory bandwidth, so a single-channel configuration noticeably holds it back compared to dual-channel. Treat it as a light-gaming and emulation GPU rather than a modern AAA solution; demanding recent titles need reduced settings or an external GPU over the USB4 port.

The configurable TDP is the wildcard. Sustained performance under load is dictated less by the spec sheet than by how a given chassis handles heat: a larger, well-ventilated enclosure holds higher clocks for longer than a sub-five-inch box with an aggressive fan curve. Expect the fan to become audible when the chip is pushed, and expect smaller cases to trade some sustained throughput for size.

Ideal Use Cases

The 7735HS is at its best as a compact desktop for home office and study: web apps, Office, a stack of browser tabs, and the occasional photo or light video job all leave headroom on eight cores and 32GB of DDR5. Triple-monitor productivity setups suit it well, since many of these boxes pair dual HDMI outputs with a USB4 display lane. The frequent 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports make them useful for NAS access and LAN file transfers beyond gigabit limits.

Casual gaming and emulation are the secondary draw. The 680M handles esports and retro libraries comfortably, and the USB4 port leaves an upgrade path through an external GPU enclosure if gaming ambitions grow. The wrong fit is high-end gaming, heavy 3D or video production, and anything that would benefit from newer Zen 4 or Zen 5 cores; those buyers are better served by a stronger APU or discrete graphics.

What to Look For

Memory configuration should top your checklist. Because the 680M shares system memory, a dual-channel kit (two matched sticks) meaningfully outperforms a single-channel setup in graphics work, and some of these value machines have shipped single-channel from the factory. Confirm dual-channel operation, and favor models whose SO-DIMM slots reach 64GB and stay user-accessible.

A few hardware details separate otherwise similar boxes:

USB4: worth having for an eGPU path and fast external storage, and present on most 7735HS mini PCs.

Cooling and chassis size: because the TDP is configurable from 35W to 54W, a larger enclosure generally sustains more performance and stays quieter.

Storage expansion: some models add a 2.5-inch SATA bay alongside the M.2 slot, while others give you a single drive slot.

Finally, weigh the brand. Many 7735HS machines come from lesser-known white-label makers where firmware updates, warranty support, and long-term availability are uncertain. The hardware can be cheaper, but a comparable 7735HS box from an established brand is the safer buy if support matters to you.