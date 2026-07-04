Beelink SER5 MAX (Ryzen 7 7735HS)

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 24GB RAM / 500GB SSD Add

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The Beelink SER5 MAX built around the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS is the newer, LPDDR5-era version of the SER5 MAX line, and it is a different machine from the older Ryzen 7 5800H model that shares the name. This one runs an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 7735HS with Radeon 680M graphics, 24GB of soldered LPDDR5 in dual channel, and a pair of PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for storage. Beelink aims it at the same audience as most of its lineup: people who want a small, quiet desktop for browsing, office work, media, and light photo editing without giving up modern connectivity. It drives three 4K displays at once, adds 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4, and ships with Windows 11 Pro. The memory is fixed at 24GB, so this is a buy-once configuration rather than one you grow into.

Eight cores against a fixed 24GB ceiling

Pros Cons 8-core Ryzen 7 7735HS scores roughly 24,000 on PassMark LPDDR5 is soldered, so the installed RAM is a hard ceiling Radeon 680M (RDNA 2, 12 CU) drives three 4K displays The 7735HS is a 2023-era Zen 3+ part, not a current chip 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4 No 2.5-inch SATA bay; storage is M.2 only Dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots, up to 4TB each USB-C tops out at 10Gbps, with no USB4 or Thunderbolt 24GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 feeds the integrated GPU Joshua C. Tyler reports graphics crashes and lost HDMI output Compact 4.96 by 4.45 inch footprint, VESA mount included Beelink relists it as SER5, SER5 MAX, and SEI, which muddies listings

Beelink SER5 MAX (Ryzen 7 7735HS) Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 24GB RAM / 500GB SSD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU Mark 22,117 24 GB 500 GB SSD 5.0 $479.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.0 CPU Mark 22,117 Processor Octa-core 3.20 Ghz (max 4.75 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS RAM 24 GB LPDDR5, 2-channel (Soldered LPDDR5, non-upgradable) Internal Storage 500 GB NVMe SSD 24GB RAM / 1TB SSD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU Mark 22,117 24 GB 1 TB SSD 5.0 $499.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.0 CPU Mark 22,117 Processor Octa-core 3.20 Ghz (max 4.75 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS RAM 24 GB LPDDR5, 2-channel (Soldered LPDDR5, non-upgradable) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD 24GB RAM / 500GB SSD / Ryzen 7 7735U Ryzen 7 7735U CPU Mark 20,093 24 GB 500 GB SSD 4.8 $489.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.8 CPU Mark 20,093 Processor Octa-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.75 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7735U RAM 24 GB LPDDR5, 2-channel (Soldered LPDDR5, non-upgradable) Internal Storage 500 GB NVMe SSD 16GB RAM / 500GB SSD / Ryzen 7 7735U Ryzen 7 7735U CPU Mark 20,093 16 GB 500 GB SSD 4.6 $439.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.6 CPU Mark 20,093 Processor Octa-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.75 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7735U RAM 16 GB LPDDR5, 2-channel (Soldered LPDDR5, non-upgradable) Internal Storage 500 GB NVMe SSD 24GB RAM / 1TB SSD / Ryzen 7 7735U Ryzen 7 7735U CPU Mark 20,093 24 GB 1 TB SSD 4.8 $510.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.8 CPU Mark 20,093 Processor Octa-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.75 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7735U RAM 24 GB LPDDR5, 2-channel (Soldered LPDDR5, non-upgradable) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.96 x 4.45 x 1.65 inches

(125.98 x 113.03 x 41.91 mm) Weight 1.83 lbs (0.83 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4, up to 4K 144Hz) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

USB-C is 10Gbps data + video (no USB4) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, HDMI cable, power adapter, VESA mount, user manual Expandability Dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 (up to 4TB each); RAM soldered

See every AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 7735U configuration in the chart

Modern ports and dual M.2 storage around a 2023 chip

The chassis measures 4.96 by 4.45 by 1.65 inches and weighs about 1.83 pounds, so it disappears behind a monitor on the included VESA bracket. The top is a fine perforated mesh over Beelink’s MSC2.0 cooling setup, which uses a heat pipe, a heat sink, and a pair of fans to keep the 7735HS fed. Port placement splits front and rear. On the front you get one USB 3.2 (10Gbps) Type-A, one USB 2.0 Type-A, a Type-C port that carries both 10Gbps data and video, a 3.5mm combo jack, and the power button. The rear adds a second USB 3.2 and a second USB 2.0, a DisplayPort 1.4 output, an HDMI 2.0 output, the 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet jack, and the DC input. HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C together give the triple 4K display support Beelink advertises.

The Ryzen 7 7735HS is an 8-core, 16-thread part that boosts to 4.75GHz and lands around 22,117 on the PassMark CPU benchmark. That is enough headroom for heavy multitasking, browser-heavy workflows, and productivity apps, and it comfortably outruns the Intel N-series budget chips that dominate the cheapest mini PCs. The 7735HS is also a Zen 3+ Rembrandt-R design that first shipped in 2023, so in 2026 it sits a generation or two behind current Zen 4 and Zen 5 mobile parts. The integrated Radeon 680M is a 12-compute-unit RDNA 2 GPU running at 2200MHz, which handles 1080p esports titles, older games at reduced settings, and 4K video playback, but it is not a substitute for a discrete graphics card. The 24GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 matters because integrated graphics lean heavily on memory bandwidth and a two-channel layout keeps the 680M from starving.

WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 cover wireless, and the wired jack is 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet rather than plain gigabit, which is useful for NAS access or a fast local network. That is the clearest gain over the older 5800H SER5 MAX. Storage expansion runs through two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots, each rated for up to 4TB, for as much as 8TB of internal NVMe. The trade-off for the LPDDR5 speed is that the memory is soldered to the board, so unlike the DDR4 SODIMM models earlier in the SER5 family, you cannot add RAM later. Buyers who want more than 24GB should look at a SODIMM-based mini PC instead.

Reviewer Insights

No independent hands-on review of this SER5 MAX 7735HS configuration has surfaced. Beelink cycles the same chassis through several listing names, including SER5, SER5 MAX, and SEI, which scatters whatever coverage exists across different product titles. The Ryzen 7 7735HS is well characterized from its use across many 2023 and 2024 mini PCs, and its PassMark standing and Radeon 680M pairing hold wherever it appears, so the performance figures above are spec-derived rather than measured on this machine.

Customer Reviews

Buyers of the 24GB / 500GB configuration mostly praise setup speed, size, and value. A verified buyer posting as Average Joe gave it five stars and wrote that “There are plenty of connectors for USB and video,” adding “ZERO problems with setup or use.” Another verified purchaser, Coach, used it to design 3D-printer parts and concluded “For under $500, it’s a great buy,” noting that “It comes with Windows Pro, which was a nice surprise.” Susan M T, also a verified buyer, kept it simple at five stars: “It was easy to set up. Takes up no space, what a plus!”

Verified buyer Joshua C. Tyler gave it one star over graphics stability, writing that “the graphics card crashes frequently” and that after a few months there was “No output from HDMI.” That points at AMD graphics-driver behavior rather than the hardware falling apart.

A compact office desktop with its memory already maxed

Someone who wants a small, quiet Windows 11 Pro machine with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and triple 4K output gets all of it here. The 8-core Ryzen 7 7735HS handles office work, web-heavy multitasking, media, and light creative tasks, and the dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots leave room for storage. The 24GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 is a good match for the Radeon 680M and covers everyday work without stalls.

The memory is soldered, so a SODIMM-based mini PC is the better pick for anyone who might need more than 24GB later. Buyers who want the newest silicon or discrete-class graphics for gaming and rendering should step up to a Zen 4 or Zen 5 model with a stronger GPU, since the 7735HS is a 2023 Zen 3+ chip. It also pays to confirm the exact configuration and listing name before ordering, because this chassis appears under SER5, SER5 MAX, and SEI titles.

Our Mini PC Comparison Chart lines the SER5 MAX up against other small-form-factor machines.

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