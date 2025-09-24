Beelink EQR7
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The Beelink EQR7 puts an AMD Ryzen 7 7735U into a 5-inch square case with the power supply already inside. The chip runs eight cores and sixteen threads in a 15-30W envelope and boosts to 4.75GHz, which is enough for everyday desktop work in a box you can hold in one hand. Because the 85W supply is built in, there is no external brick taking up desk space or hanging off a monitor arm. Integrated AMD Radeon 680M graphics feed two HDMI outputs at 4K, so the machine covers home office duty and media playback without an add-in card.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in 85W PSU eliminates external power brick
|RAM is soldered and not upgradeable
|Dual 2.5GbE with network isolation
|USB-C is data-only, no video output
|Near-silent 32dB operation under load
|Limited independent review coverage
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735U with strong multi-threaded performance
|Low-power U-series chip trails HS-class mini PCs
|Dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots support up to 8TB storage
|LPDDR5 RAM slightly slower than DDR5 in some workloads
|Compact 5-inch square footprint saves desk space
|No Thunderbolt or USB4 connectivity
Beelink EQR7 Comparison Chart
5 configurations
|Configuration
|RAM
|Storage
|Performance
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|24GB/500GB/2.5GbE
|24 GB
|500 GB SSD
|4.8
|$539.00
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|24GB/1TB/2.5GbE
|24 GB
|1 TB SSD
|4.8
|$589.00
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|16GB/500GB/2.5GbE
|16 GB
|500 GB SSD
|4.6
|$479.00
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|24GB/500GB/Gigabit
|24 GB
|500 GB SSD
|4.8
|$449
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|24GB/1TB/Gigabit
|24 GB
|1 TB SSD
|4.8
|$489
Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|CPU Mark
|20,093
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Octa-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.75 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 680M
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|4.96 x 4.96 x 1.74 inches
(125.98 x 125.98 x 44.2 mm)
|Weight
|1.15 lbs (0.52 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|No DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB-C (10Gbps data only, no video output)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|Mini PC, user manual, HDMI cable, power cable with regional adapter options (US/EU/UK/AU/JP)
|Expandability
|Soldered LPDDR5 RAM (not upgradeable), 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots for NVMe storage (max 8TB total), built-in 85W power supply
See every AMD Ryzen 7 7735U configuration in the chart
Related Mini PCs
- Beelink SER5 MAX (Ryzen 7 7735HS)
- BOSGAME P3 Plus
- ACEMAGICIAN W1
- GMKtec M6 Ultra
- MINISFORUM MS-A1
- GMKtec M7 Ultra
The power supply is built into the 5-inch case
The case measures 4.96 x 4.96 x 1.74 inches and weighs 1.15 pounds. Cooling is Beelink’s MSC 2.0 arrangement, which combines a heat pipe, aluminum dissipation fins, a fan, and an SSD heatsink, and holds noise to 32dB under load. That is quiet enough for a home office desk or a living room shelf. The finish is dark gray, in line with Beelink’s other boxes.
The Ryzen 7 7735U uses eight Zen 3+ cores on a 6nm process, with a 2.7GHz base clock and a 4.75GHz boost when thermal headroom allows. Its Radeon 680M graphics carry 12 cores at 2200MHz, which handles everyday graphics work and light gaming at reduced settings. The 500GB builds on sale ship 16GB or 24GB of LPDDR5 and the 1TB build ships 24GB. That memory is soldered, so the amount you buy is the amount you keep. Storage stays open, with two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots that take NVMe drives up to 8TB combined.
Three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports run at 10Gbps, with a USB 2.0 port left for a keyboard or mouse. The USB-C port carries 10Gbps of data but no video output and no Power Delivery, so displays connect through the two HDMI 2.0 ports, each good for 4K at 60Hz. Beelink’s store lists the builds it sells now with two 2.5GbE ports that support network isolation, which makes the box a candidate for network segmentation or a router role. The launch units from 2025 had two Gigabit ports, and Beelink’s spec table still shows that older Realtek RTL8111H controller. WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 cover the wireless side.
Reviewer Insights
Independent review coverage is limited. Two publications covered the launch, and neither published hands-on testing.
According to NotebookCheck, the EQR7 represents Beelink’s latest compact offering with particular emphasis on the near-silent operation and built-in power supply design. The publication highlights the 32dB noise level as a key selling point and notes the competitive pricing structure with only a modest premium separating the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 variants.
Android PC TV provides additional context, noting that the EQR7 maintains the exterior design language of the popular Beelink EQR6 while integrating an efficient power supply and quiet ventilation system. The publication positions the EQR7 as suitable for general Windows computing, office productivity, and casual 3D gaming with appropriately adjusted graphics settings.
Beelink sells related boxes in the SER and EQR lines, which cover much of the same ground. Beelink covers the EQR7 with a three-year limited warranty, counted from delivery, and offers lifetime technical support.
Customer Reviews
Amazon carries a small set of positive verified-owner reviews. One verified buyer, on their second Beelink, uses it for product photo enhancement work and called out the build alongside the speed: “It’s also compact and very quiet. I especially like that it has 2 HDMI ports.” Verified buyer J T Barker kept it brief: “No problems with setting up and is very fast. Would buy again.” There are only a handful of reviews so far, so this is early signal.
Read more owner reviews on Amazon.
Worth it for dual LAN and cable-free power, capped at 24GB
The 85W supply sits inside the case, the two 2.5GbE ports support network isolation, and the fan holds 32dB under load. In a footprint under 5 inches square, that covers home office work and a living room media box without a power brick trailing across the floor. The Ryzen 7 7735U has enough multi-threaded headroom to stay useful for years of ordinary desktop work.
The 16GB or 24GB of LPDDR5 is soldered, the USB-C port has no video output, and there is no Thunderbolt or USB4 for high-speed external expansion. If you need memory headroom past 24GB, or a USB-C display connection, look at a different machine. Third-party testing is thin, so there is less outside validation here than an older model would carry.
The 16GB/500GB build lists at $479, the 24GB/500GB build at $539, and the 24GB/1TB build at $589. One M.2 slot ships occupied, leaving the second free for more storage later. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines this machine up against other systems in its class.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I upgrade the RAM in the Beelink EQR7?
No. The LPDDR5 memory, 16GB or 24GB depending on the build, is soldered to the motherboard and cannot be replaced or added to. If you expect to need more than 24GB, choose a system with user-upgradeable memory instead.
Does the Beelink EQR7 require an external power supply?
No. The 85W power supply is built into the case, so a standard power cable plugs straight into the unit. There is no external brick to place on the desk or hide behind it.
How many monitors can I connect to the Beelink EQR7?
Two, through the dual HDMI 2.0 ports, each capable of 4K resolution at 60Hz. The USB-C port is data-only and does not support video output, so it cannot serve as a third display connection.
Is the Beelink EQR7 quiet enough for a bedroom or living room?
Yes. The MSC 2.0 cooling system holds the machine to 32dB under load, which should be barely noticeable in a quiet room. Bedrooms, living rooms, and shared offices are all reasonable places to put it.
What storage upgrade options does the EQR7 offer?
Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots accept NVMe SSDs up to a combined 8TB. One slot is occupied by the included 500GB or 1TB drive depending on the configuration you buy, leaving the other free. There is no 2.5-inch SATA bay in this model.
Why does the EQR7 have two Ethernet ports?
The dual 2.5GbE ports (Gigabit on the launch units) support network isolation, so you can attach the machine to separate networks for security, or run one port as WAN and one as LAN in a router setup. They also give you a spare link for redundancy, and can be bonded for more bandwidth where the network supports it.
Can the Beelink EQR7 handle gaming?
Casual and older games run reasonably well on the AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics. Modern AAA titles need significantly reduced graphics settings and lowered resolution expectations. Productivity, media, and light gaming suit this machine better than a dedicated gaming role.