Beelink EQR7

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 24GB/500GB/2.5GbE Add

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The Beelink EQR7 puts an AMD Ryzen 7 7735U into a 5-inch square case with the power supply already inside. The chip runs eight cores and sixteen threads in a 15-30W envelope and boosts to 4.75GHz, which is enough for everyday desktop work in a box you can hold in one hand. Because the 85W supply is built in, there is no external brick taking up desk space or hanging off a monitor arm. Integrated AMD Radeon 680M graphics feed two HDMI outputs at 4K, so the machine covers home office duty and media playback without an add-in card.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Built-in 85W PSU eliminates external power brick RAM is soldered and not upgradeable Dual 2.5GbE with network isolation USB-C is data-only, no video output Near-silent 32dB operation under load Limited independent review coverage AMD Ryzen 7 7735U with strong multi-threaded performance Low-power U-series chip trails HS-class mini PCs Dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots support up to 8TB storage LPDDR5 RAM slightly slower than DDR5 in some workloads Compact 5-inch square footprint saves desk space No Thunderbolt or USB4 connectivity

Beelink EQR7 Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 24GB/500GB/2.5GbE 24 GB 500 GB SSD 4.8 $539.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.8 RAM 24 GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 500 GB nvme Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 24GB/1TB/2.5GbE 24 GB 1 TB SSD 4.8 $589.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.8 RAM 24 GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 1 TB nvme Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 16GB/500GB/2.5GbE 16 GB 500 GB SSD 4.6 $479.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.6 RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 500 GB nvme Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 24GB/500GB/Gigabit 24 GB 500 GB SSD 4.8 $449 Details Performance Rating 4.8 RAM 24 GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 500 GB nvme Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps 24GB/1TB/Gigabit 24 GB 1 TB SSD 4.8 $489 Details Performance Rating 4.8 RAM 24 GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 1 TB nvme Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 20,093 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 7735U Octa-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.75 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.96 x 4.96 x 1.74 inches

(125.98 x 125.98 x 44.2 mm) Weight 1.15 lbs (0.52 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB-C (10Gbps data only, no video output) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, user manual, HDMI cable, power cable with regional adapter options (US/EU/UK/AU/JP) Expandability Soldered LPDDR5 RAM (not upgradeable), 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots for NVMe storage (max 8TB total), built-in 85W power supply

See every AMD Ryzen 7 7735U configuration in the chart

The power supply is built into the 5-inch case

The case measures 4.96 x 4.96 x 1.74 inches and weighs 1.15 pounds. Cooling is Beelink’s MSC 2.0 arrangement, which combines a heat pipe, aluminum dissipation fins, a fan, and an SSD heatsink, and holds noise to 32dB under load. That is quiet enough for a home office desk or a living room shelf. The finish is dark gray, in line with Beelink’s other boxes.

The Ryzen 7 7735U uses eight Zen 3+ cores on a 6nm process, with a 2.7GHz base clock and a 4.75GHz boost when thermal headroom allows. Its Radeon 680M graphics carry 12 cores at 2200MHz, which handles everyday graphics work and light gaming at reduced settings. The 500GB builds on sale ship 16GB or 24GB of LPDDR5 and the 1TB build ships 24GB. That memory is soldered, so the amount you buy is the amount you keep. Storage stays open, with two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots that take NVMe drives up to 8TB combined.

Three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports run at 10Gbps, with a USB 2.0 port left for a keyboard or mouse. The USB-C port carries 10Gbps of data but no video output and no Power Delivery, so displays connect through the two HDMI 2.0 ports, each good for 4K at 60Hz. Beelink’s store lists the builds it sells now with two 2.5GbE ports that support network isolation, which makes the box a candidate for network segmentation or a router role. The launch units from 2025 had two Gigabit ports, and Beelink’s spec table still shows that older Realtek RTL8111H controller. WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 cover the wireless side.

Reviewer Insights

Independent review coverage is limited. Two publications covered the launch, and neither published hands-on testing.

According to NotebookCheck, the EQR7 represents Beelink’s latest compact offering with particular emphasis on the near-silent operation and built-in power supply design. The publication highlights the 32dB noise level as a key selling point and notes the competitive pricing structure with only a modest premium separating the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 variants.

Android PC TV provides additional context, noting that the EQR7 maintains the exterior design language of the popular Beelink EQR6 while integrating an efficient power supply and quiet ventilation system. The publication positions the EQR7 as suitable for general Windows computing, office productivity, and casual 3D gaming with appropriately adjusted graphics settings.

Beelink sells related boxes in the SER and EQR lines, which cover much of the same ground. Beelink covers the EQR7 with a three-year limited warranty, counted from delivery, and offers lifetime technical support.

Customer Reviews

Amazon carries a small set of positive verified-owner reviews. One verified buyer, on their second Beelink, uses it for product photo enhancement work and called out the build alongside the speed: “It’s also compact and very quiet. I especially like that it has 2 HDMI ports.” Verified buyer J T Barker kept it brief: “No problems with setting up and is very fast. Would buy again.” There are only a handful of reviews so far, so this is early signal.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Worth it for dual LAN and cable-free power, capped at 24GB

The 85W supply sits inside the case, the two 2.5GbE ports support network isolation, and the fan holds 32dB under load. In a footprint under 5 inches square, that covers home office work and a living room media box without a power brick trailing across the floor. The Ryzen 7 7735U has enough multi-threaded headroom to stay useful for years of ordinary desktop work.

The 16GB or 24GB of LPDDR5 is soldered, the USB-C port has no video output, and there is no Thunderbolt or USB4 for high-speed external expansion. If you need memory headroom past 24GB, or a USB-C display connection, look at a different machine. Third-party testing is thin, so there is less outside validation here than an older model would carry.

The 16GB/500GB build lists at $479, the 24GB/500GB build at $539, and the 24GB/1TB build at $589. One M.2 slot ships occupied, leaving the second free for more storage later. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines this machine up against other systems in its class.

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