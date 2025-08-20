GMKtec M6 Ultra

Updated on November 14, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB Add

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The GMKtec M6 Ultra pairs an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS with integrated Radeon 760M graphics in a case just over 5 inches square that weighs barely over a pound. It covers office productivity, light gaming, and content creation on a 6-core Zen 4 chip. Dual 2.5G Ethernet ports and a USB4 port with 100W Power Delivery handle connectivity, and both builds run dual-channel DDR5 across two SO-DIMM slots that accept up to 128GB.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Six Zen 4 cores and 12 threads boosting to 5.0 GHz 49.6 dBA under load in Performance Mode (50W) Dual 2.5G Ethernet ports for wired LAN redundancy All-plastic chassis USB4 40Gbps with 100W PD and DisplayPort Alt Mode 6-core CPU trails 8-core rivals in multi-threaded tasks Up to 128GB DDR5 RAM support across two SO-DIMM slots Not recommended for Plex hardware transcoding Clean Windows 11 Pro install with no bloatware MediaTek RZ616 Wi-Fi driver locked up one owner’s system Two M.2 PCIe Gen 4 slots for up to 16TB storage Budget-tier RAM and SSD brands inside

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GMKtec M6 Ultra Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Where to buy Compare 16GB/512GB 16 GB 512 GB 4.7 $499.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.7 RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 512 GB 32GB/512GB 32 GB 512 GB 5.1 $549.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.1 RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 512 GB 32GB/1TB 32 GB 1 TB 5.1 $679.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.1 RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/1TB 16 GB 1 TB 4.7 $550.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.7 RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 22,659 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS Hexa-core 4.30 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 760M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.89 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 48.01 mm) Weight 1.12 lbs (0.51 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4)

USB4 40Gbps with DP Alt Mode and 100W PD output, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 120W power adapter with power cord, HDMI cable (1.5m), VESA mount bracket with screws, user manual, warranty card Expandability RAM upgradable to 128GB via 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, storage expandable via 2x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slots (up to 8TB each)

See every AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS configuration in the chart

Plastic outside, dual-channel DDR5 and Gen 4 storage inside

The dual-tone case measures 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.89 inches and weighs 1.12 pounds, so it sits in one hand and mounts behind a monitor with the included VESA bracket. The chassis is plastic, and NotebookCheck’s review calls the build quality “flawless” despite the low-cost materials. Cooling runs through two fans, one for the CPU and one for the system, which keeps thermals in hand at the cost of noise that becomes distracting during sustained workloads in Performance Mode (50W).

The Ryzen 5 7640HS gives strong single-core results from its Zen 4 architecture, with six cores and twelve threads boosting up to 5.0 GHz. The integrated Radeon 760M graphics and their eight RDNA 3 compute units cover 4K video playback, light gaming at 720p to 1080p with reduced settings, and console emulation up to PlayStation 3 and Nintendo Switch levels according to Team Pandory’s testing. The chip runs at 35W in Quiet Mode or 50W in Performance Mode, and in Elevated Systems’ testing its Microsoft Office benchmark score came out slightly higher at 35W.

The front panel carries the USB4 40Gbps port with DisplayPort Alt Mode and 100W Power Delivery output, USB-A 3.2 ports, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. The rear adds more USB-A, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and the two 2.5G Ethernet ports, which suit a home lab or anything else that wants wired LAN redundancy. WiFi 6E comes from a MediaTek RZ616 card with Bluetooth 5.2, and one owner’s review faults that card’s driver, which locked up his system until he installed a newer one. Storage sits in two M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slots that take drives up to 8TB each.

Reviewer Insights

Lon.TV puts the graphics near a GTX 1050 Ti

Lon.TV presents the M6 Ultra as worth its price, particularly praising the $379 configuration with 32GB RAM. That build lists at $549.99. He notes that “graphically this little mini PC performs as well as an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti” and appreciates that GMKtec “didn’t cripple this processor with single channel memory” by including proper dual-channel DDR5. His primary caveat concerns Plex servers, stating “I don’t recommend these though for Plex servers as Plex tends to prefer Intel based hardware for transcoding.” Overall, he considers it “a very decent little mini PC for its price point.”

Elevated Systems found the 35W cap solves the noise

Elevated Systems ran thermal and acoustic tests. The reviewer calls the M6 Ultra “the real sweet spot” where “Mini PCs start to offer serious performance without blowing past that value threshold.” On noise, “This thing gets loud under load. It’s one of the noisiest Mini PCs I’ve tested recently” at 49.6 dBA in Performance Mode. “dropping the CPU power cap to 35 watts [Quiet Mode]” takes noise down to 36.1 dBA while “the M6 Ultra actually scored slightly higher in quiet mode… hitting 7321 vs 7306 that it got in performance mode.” The review also highlights the clean Windows installation with no bloatware and the USB4 port’s 100W Power Delivery capability.

Team Pandory ran it through Cyberpunk and PS3 emulation

Team Pandory approaches the M6 Ultra from a gaming and emulation perspective, calling it “shockingly good” for $349. Their testing shows the M6 Ultra handling Cyberpunk 2077 at 720p with low settings near 60 FPS using FSR upscaling, while PS3 and Nintendo Switch emulation run smoothly. The teardown reveals dual-fan cooling with separate CPU and system fans, with the CPU peaking around 80°C in games. They note the budget-tier component branding (MasonSemi RAM, AirDisk SSD) used to hit the price point but confirm “the M6 Ultra is a huge performance upgrade… it belongs in the same tier as perhaps the M7 and M7 Pro.” The main limitation compared to higher-end models is the absence of an OCuLink port for external GPU expansion.

NotebookCheck awarded 77% and called it “a robust mini PC with USB4 and great value for money.” TechRadar gave 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising the compact design and upgrade options. Wccftech gave it their Great Value Award and highlighted the 8W idle power consumption and comprehensive I/O selection.

Customer Reviews

Claudia Perdomo, a verified buyer, wrote “I’m genuinely impressed with its performance for the size” and reported running modern games “smoothly at medium to high settings without overheating.” Stephen King, also verified, was pleased that “it only takes 22 seconds for the Windows desktop to appear after I turn it on.”

Joel Kandrach rated it four stars after a Wi-Fi problem: “The driver would destabilize the system to the point of lockup when connecting to a wifi network.” He found a newer driver himself while waiting about two days for support, and wrote that “Support is slow to respond.” If you buy one, test the Wi-Fi early so you are still inside the return window. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A six-core value box for desk work and a home lab

Set the BIOS power mode to the 35W Quiet Mode first. From there the M6 Ultra covers office work and light gaming, and the two 2.5G Ethernet ports plus 8W idle draw make it a reasonable always-on box for a home lab. Room for 128GB of DDR5 and a second Gen 4 M.2 drive means the configuration you buy is not the one you are stuck with.

Plex transcoding is better served by an Intel machine with QuickSync, and external GPU expansion needs the OCuLink port on the GMKtec M7 Ultra. Sustained multi-core work is where six cores give ground to eight-core boxes, and Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart shows how those stack up on cores, ports, and memory ceilings.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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