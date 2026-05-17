BOSGAME P3 MIX

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0

The BOSGAME P3 MIX is no longer sold new. Our current pick in this class is the BOSGAME P3 Pro.

The BOSGAME P3 MIX is a compact mini PC built around the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS, a six-core Zen 4 processor paired with the integrated Radeon 760M (RDNA 3) GPU. In a footprint barely larger than five inches square, it carries dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, a full-speed USB4 port capable of driving an 8K display or an external GPU, WiFi 6E, and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots. The textured navy enclosure with wraparound mesh ventilation is a departure from the original BOSGAME P3, which uses a different chassis and an older Ryzen 9 6900HX silicon path. The base configuration pairs 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM with a 512GB NVMe SSD, and raising the TDP or adding a second drive moves it from everyday desktop work toward light gaming and home-lab duty.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Six-core, twelve-thread Zen 4 chip with a 5.0GHz boost Plastic top panel and rubber feet feel utilitarian Dual 2.5Gbps RJ45 ports are useful for home labs and link aggregation Fans spool up under sustained load, per Amazon buyers Full-speed USB4 (40Gbps) supports 8K output and external GPU enclosures Base 16GB arrives as a single stick on some SKUs, so dual channel needs a second SO-DIMM Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots support up to 8TB combined No SATA bay and no microSD reader WiFi 6E plus Bluetooth 5.2 wireless from the Intel AX210 module Power comes from an external 120W barrel adapter VESA mount and roughly five-inch square footprint suit monitor-mount setups Few third-party reviews cover this exact model

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BOSGAME P3 MIX Comparison Chart

BOSGAME P3 MIX Price List Price: $399.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Version 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7640HS Performance Rating 4.7 CPU Mark 22,659 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS Hexa-core 4.30 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 760M RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (16GB (2x 8GB) DDR5-5600) Internal Storage 512 GB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.12 x 4.96 x 1.81 inches

(130.05 x 125.98 x 45.97 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4, 4K@60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4)

Front: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB4 (40Gbps, 8K@60Hz). Rear: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB 2.0. Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 120W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws, user manual Expandability Dual SO-DIMM (up to 64GB DDR5-5600), dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots, eGPU via USB4

See every AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS configuration in the chart

Dual 2.5GbE and USB4 inside a five-inch case

A plastic top section sits over a metal base, and a fine textured mesh wraps the top and rear panels for ventilation. The case measures roughly 5.12 by 4.96 by 1.81 inches (130 x 126 x 46 mm), a slightly taller and wider chassis than the original P3. The front face carries a power button, a combo 3.5mm audio jack, a single USB-C port (the USB4 link), and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports. The rear holds a barrel-style DC input, two RJ45 2.5GbE jacks, one DisplayPort 1.4 output, one HDMI 2.0 output, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, and one USB 2.0 jack. A Kensington lock slot sits on the side, and the unit ships with a VESA bracket so you can hide it behind a monitor.

At the core is the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS, a six-core, twelve-thread Zen 4 part with a 3.3GHz base and a 5.0GHz boost. PassMark scores it around 22,659 multi-thread, putting it level with the 6800H found in older BOSGAME P-series boxes and roughly on par with desktop Ryzen 5 5600 chips for productivity work. The integrated AMD Radeon 760M is an RDNA 3 iGPU with four compute units running at 2.6GHz, enough for 1080p casual gaming with settings dialed in, plus accelerated video decode for streaming workloads. BOSGAME notes that DDR5 runs at the chip’s full 5600 MT/s speed and that ECC SO-DIMMs are supported on this processor, which matters for virtualization or memory-sensitive workloads.

Both Ethernet ports run at 2.5Gbps, opening the door to link aggregation, pfSense or OPNsense router builds, or simply a fast NAS-to-desktop link. The USB4 port runs at 40Gbps, supports DisplayPort Alt Mode for 8K@60Hz output, and accepts external GPU enclosures via the 65W power delivery line. Wireless duties go to an Intel AX210 module, which means WiFi 6E across the 6GHz band and Bluetooth 5.2. Storage expansion is handled internally by two M.2 2280 NVMe slots on the PCIe 4.0 bus, each accepting drives up to 4TB for an 8TB total. The two SO-DIMM slots accept up to 64GB of DDR5, and BOSGAME’s documentation references a 256GB ceiling that is almost certainly a typo carried over from desktop spec sheets.

Reviewer Insights

Carey Holzman bought a P3 MIX at retail and unboxed it live, so his coverage runs through setup, the BIOS, and a full teardown instead of game benchmarks. He found the factory boot order set to USB ahead of the internal drive, which sent his Windows install back to the flash drive: “boot option one is USB. Absolutely not. It should always be the NVMe drive, with USB being second.” The teardown pleased him more, with “Crucial branded memory, so it’s name brand RAM” in two 8GB DDR5 sticks, a free second M.2 slot, and a separate fan cooling the drive and memory area that smaller boxes he has opened do not get. CrystalDiskInfo reported the bundled 512GB AirDisk drive as a Gen 3 x4 part running at its maximum mode, and he disliked the wall-prong power brick because its short captive cord “can block neighboring outlets.” His verdict on the package at roughly $400 was “Yeah, it is a good value,” with Cinebench and fan-noise measurements deferred to a follow-up video.

Direct coverage of the P3 MIX beyond that one live review is thin, so the rest of the video coverage below is of sibling models in the BOSGAME P3 family. Elevated Systems’ look at the P3 Plus called BOSGAME’s mini PCs underrated for the price and praised the platform’s thermal headroom once TDP is unlocked from the BIOS. Setting the P3 against the P5, EVO Tech found that BOSGAME’s hardware is worth its price, with a plastic build that lags premium competitors but I/O that punches well above its weight class. Fan behavior comes up again on the P3 Plus, where Robtech flagged the same complaint that shows up in P3 MIX customer reviews, namely that the unit prioritizes quiet at stock settings and gets audibly louder once you push it.

The Zen 4 silicon here is a step beyond the 6800H and 6900HX parts those sibling videos covered. The Ryzen 5 7640HS lands roughly 25 to 30 percent ahead in single-core PassMark scores compared to the 6800H, and the Radeon 760M iGPU running at 2.6GHz benefits from RDNA 3 driver maturity. Against the P3 base model and the BOSGAME P4 Plus, the differences to weigh are the dual 2.5GbE LAN and the USB4 port.

Customer Reviews

Across 82 ratings on Amazon, the BOSGAME P3 MIX averages 4.4 stars, with 71 percent of buyers leaving five stars and 6 percent leaving one. Eddy R. from Costa Rica, a verified buyer who swapped in Fedora for development work, wrote that “it idles around 11watts and goes up to 50w when loaded” and ran Steam, Godot, VS Code, and many Firefox tabs without trouble. Ordray, another verified buyer who bought several as company workstations, called them “Small, quiet, and enough power behind it to keep going for our planned refresh cycle,” and judged them a better value than similarly priced HP, Dell, or Lenovo units.

Ryan, a verified buyer, gave four stars because the unit arrived short on memory: “clearly advertised as 16 gigs of RAM, and the machine they sent me only has 12 gigs of RAM,” which he confirmed after opening the case (he later upgraded the RAM himself and was happier). William Bosdash left one star after his spare unit failed: he reported it worked for about three months, then “one day it wouldn’t power on,” and said he could not reach customer support over the following month. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Home labs get the most out of this box

A software router or a fast NAS link is what the two 2.5Gbps jacks and the 40Gbps USB4 port are there for, and two PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots give that kind of build room to grow. The Radeon 760M iGPU covers casual 1080p gaming and accelerated video work alongside it, and the VESA bracket in the box makes a monitor-back install painless.

The plastic top panel, the fan under sustained load, and the iGPU-only graphics are the limits. For quieter operation or higher-end gaming, the Minisforum UM790 Pro carries a Radeon 780M iGPU, and the older BOSGAME P3 pairs a Ryzen 9 6900HX with dual 2.5GbE in a slightly smaller case.

Our Mini PC Comparison Chart filters the catalog by processor, port layout, and Ethernet speed if you want to line those three up side by side.

Frequently Asked Questions