BOSGAME P3

Updated on November 14, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 9 6900HX Add

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The BOSGAME P3 is a compact mini PC built on AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX with integrated Radeon 680M graphics. It covers productivity work, light gaming, and home-server duty in a shell measuring 4.8 by 4.4 inches. The base build pairs 16GB of DDR5 with a 512GB NVMe SSD, and dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports sit alongside Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Quiet fan tuning shapes the rest of the design.

Two M.2 NVMe slots take up to 8TB total (per BOSGAME), and the machine ships with Windows 11 Pro. BOSGAME positions it as a desktop and home-server box.

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight, 1.9 pounds in a 4.8 by 4.4 inch shell. Plastic chassis rather than metal. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with RDNA 2 graphics for solid multi-core work. Temperatures climb under heavy load because the fan stays quiet. Dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports for home-server and virtualization work. Radeon 680M trails newer 780M systems in demanding games. Two M.2 NVMe slots, up to 8TB total (per BOSGAME). No support for SATA drives or 2.5” HDDs/SSDs. Quiet operation, even under load, thanks to efficient fan tuning. One rear USB-A port runs at USB 2.0 speed. Ships with Windows 11 Pro, ready to use. Memory fixed at DDR5-4800, no faster RAM. WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for modern wireless connectivity. The 54W performance preset gains little over the 45W default.

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BOSGAME P3 Comparison Chart

BOSGAME P3 BOSGAME P3 Price List Price: $499.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $599.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 9 6900HX 32GB/1024GB/Ryzen 9 6900HX Performance Rating 4.9 5.3 CPU Mark 24,009 24,009 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Octa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Octa-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M Integrated AMD Radeon 680M RAM 16 GB DDR5 32 GB DDR5 Internal Storage 512 GB 1 TB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.8 x 4.4 x 1.6 inches

(121.92 x 111.76 x 40.64 mm) 4.8 x 4.4 x 1.6 inches

(121.92 x 111.76 x 40.64 mm) Weight 1.9 lbs (0.86 kg) 1.9 lbs (0.86 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4) 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4) Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box HDMI cable, power brick (120W), VESA mount and screws HDMI cable, power brick (120W), VESA mount and screws Expandability System can be opened for upgrades; includes rubber pull tab and screws embedded in rubber feet for easy access System can be opened for upgrades; includes rubber pull tab and screws embedded in rubber feet for easy access

See every AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX configuration in the chart

Zen 3+ cores, DDR5-4800, and a chassis that opens by hand

The Ryzen 9 6900HX has eight cores and 16 threads, a 3.3GHz base clock, and a boost clock of up to 4.9GHz. Its Radeon 680M integrated GPU uses RDNA 2 architecture, which handles light gaming. The 16GB of dual-channel DDR5 gives solid bandwidth, and the 512GB NVMe SSD covers quick boot times and storage for most users. When that runs short, the two M.2 NVMe slots take up to 8TB total, per BOSGAME.

Dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports suit home-server setups or virtualization, and Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.2 handles the wireless side. The rest of the I/O is four USB-A ports (three USB 3.2, one USB 2.0), one front USB4 Type-C port, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort 1.4 for multi-monitor setups. A VESA mount comes in the box; there is no card reader.

The chassis opens with rubber pull tabs and screws set into the rubber feet, so RAM and storage upgrades need no special tools. Fan tuning prioritizes low noise for an office or a home setting. That same choice raises operating temperatures during intensive tasks, which can cap sustained performance.

Reviewer Insights

Hands-on coverage of the Ryzen 9 6900HX model comes from EVO Tech, who tested it across three videos. The BIOS exposes three power profiles: a 35W quiet preset, a 45W balanced preset (the default), and a 54W performance preset. EVO Tech found the performance preset effectively unreachable under a sustained CPU load, reporting that “the system got to the point where it reached its thermal throttle temperature and it started to bring the TDP down to the point where it effectively ended up being at the same level as the balance preset.” Dropping from 45W to the 35W quiet preset cost almost nothing in Cinebench, which the reviewer called “essentially identical,” and at that 35W setting the chip turned in a Cinebench result EVO Tech described as “effectively identical to the 8600G,” a desktop chip that his test motherboard ran at 110W by default. That efficiency, paired with the dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, is why the reviewer repeatedly framed the P3 as “a great home server.”

EVO Tech attributes the high operating temperatures to a deliberately quiet fan that is tuned to “be as quiet as possible” and “does not get aggressive at all,” so the chassis runs hot under heavy load. Memory is fixed as well; the reviewer could not get the board to boot above the stock DDR5-4800, so RAM overclocking “seems to be out of the question.” On the graphics side, the Radeon 680M “can clock all the way up to 2400 MHz,” but only when the power budget and cooling allow it.

In his P3 versus P5 comparison, Hitman: World of Assassination held “comfortably above 60 FPS” with 1% lows “in their 40s.” In that head-to-head against the cheaper BOSGAME P5, the 6900HX P3 posted a Cinebench R20 multi-core score of 12,392 and a single-core score of 1,520, ahead of the P5’s Ryzen 5 6600H, and it was EVO Tech’s pick of the two for anyone who cares about gaming. His dedicated gaming video found Counter-Strike 2 running well even at the highest settings, a result the reviewer credits to the RDNA 2 driver support that older Vega-based mini PCs no longer receive. Heavier titles fared worse there: in Guardians of the Galaxy the 680M averaged “more like a 45” FPS where a Radeon 780M reached 60, and both Dying Light 2 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales showed stutter and weak 1% lows. In that video he concluded “I don’t recommend the P3 as a gaming system,” because the low-RPM fan lets temperatures climb under sustained gaming load, and called it “really just a great home server.”

The 6900HX still fits a home lab in 2026

The Ryzen 9 6900HX is a Zen 3+ chip with a PassMark CPU Mark of 24,009. That still clears the bar for a home server, a multitasking desktop, or light gaming, and in 2026 it is the efficiency-and-value pick in BOSGAME’s range. BOSGAME’s newer Ryzen 7 7840HS model (sold separately as the P3 Plus) climbs to a 28,201 PassMark on Zen 4 cores with a faster Radeon 780M, and is the one to choose if sustained multi-core work or smoother gaming matters more than the lowest price. Buyers who mainly want a quiet, efficient box with dual 2.5Gbps networking for a home lab are still well served by the 6900HX; gamers and creators should weigh the newer variant or a current Zen 4 or Zen 5 system.

Customer Reviews

These owner reviews come from an earlier Amazon listing for the BOSGAME P3 that is no longer sold. The positive reviews cluster on speed, small size, and the unit’s value as a home-lab or editing machine. Justin Gutierrez, a verified buyer running it as a Proxmox server, swapped in two NVMe drives and 64GB of RAM and reported “Working great so far!” with “No complaints.” Curtis E, also a verified buyer, praised its boot and transfer speed, writing that it “Boots in seconds after the bios wait” and that older Dell and HP desktops he owned could not match it. Curtis also flagged that the chassis is light enough for heavy cables to drag it around.

The negative reviews describe hardware failures and after-sales support. A verified buyer posting as “Wisdom one” received a dead unit and wrote that it “did not turn on,” calling it a waste of time and money and citing a slow refund. A second verified buyer, Rousseau Eric, reported that the SSD failed after 18 months and that the company did not answer support emails. Those reports make warranty and support the clearest risk to weigh against the performance the working units deliver.

Buy it for a quiet home lab, not for gaming

The Ryzen 9 6900HX and Radeon 680M run a quiet, low-draw home lab or desktop. Dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 handle the networking side, and the chassis opens easily for storage and memory upgrades later. It also serves as a base for an offline AI survival computer.

BOSGAME also sells related models (the P3 Lite on the Ryzen 7 6800H, the P3 Mix on the Ryzen 5 7640HS, and the P3 Plus on the Ryzen 7 7840HS) as separate products.

Buyers who want high-end gaming performance or a metal chassis should look elsewhere. Temperatures climb under heavy workloads, and the 680M falls behind newer systems with more advanced integrated GPUs like the Radeon 780M. Readers weighing those tradeoffs can find a detailed breakdown of current Ryzen 8000-series mid-tier picks alongside measured benchmarks and idle-power figures. To line this box up against other small systems, Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool covers the rest of the catalog.

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