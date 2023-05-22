MINISFORUM Venus Series UM790 Pro

Updated on October 24, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Add

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The MINISFORUM Venus Series UM790 Pro puts a Ryzen 9 7940HS with Radeon 780M graphics in a small, quiet aluminum case, and reviewers measured desktop-class CPU performance from it at low power; the limit, as with any integrated GPU, is high-end gaming. Minisforum also sells it as a barebones kit for buyers who bring their own RAM and storage.

Pros Cons 8-core Ryzen 9 7940HS, desktop-class CPU at low power Integrated 780M is not for high-end gaming Up to 64GB DDR5 and two PCIe Gen 4 M.2 slots No SATA bay and no dedicated DisplayPort Dual USB4 (eGPU, 8K, 10GbE adapters) and dual HDMI 2.1 Front-only USB4; no rear USB-C Low idle power and quiet operation USB4 bandwidth holds an external GPU near 80% of native Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 2.5GbE Liquid metal means the CPU cooler should not be removed Sold ready-to-run or as a barebones kit Runs warm under sustained load (high 80s C)

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MINISFORUM Venus Series UM790 Pro Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 32 GB 1 TB 5.7 $779.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.7 RAM 32 GB DDR5 Internal Storage 1 TB Barebone/AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS None None 5.3 $619.99 Details Performance Rating 5.3 RAM None included; DDR5 Internal Storage None included 64GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 64 GB 1 TB 5.9 $899.99 Details Performance Rating 5.9 RAM 64 GB DDR5 Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/512GB/AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 32 GB 512 GB 5.7 $759.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.7 RAM 32 GB DDR5 Internal Storage 512 GB Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 29,700 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Octa-core 4.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.12 x 4.96 x 2.06 inches

(130.05 x 125.98 x 52.32 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

USB 4 ports support DisplayPort Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box HDMI cable, rubber feet, power supply, VESA mount and screws Expandability RAM and storage are user-upgradeable, supports bare bones configuration for customization

See every AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS configuration in the chart

Desktop-class throughput at low idle power, with a 780M graphics ceiling

The Ryzen 9 7940HS is an 8-core, 16-thread chip, and the UM790 Pro posts strong CPU numbers for its size: ETA Prime logged Geekbench 6 multi-core at 12,415, and Level1Techs called the chip “basically better out of the box performance than an 11900K” (an 11th-gen desktop i9) at a fraction of the power. Across reviews idle draw runs from about 6 to 14W, and full load lands around 70 to 85W at the wall, with ETA Prime seeing peaks near 96W.

Graphics come from the integrated Radeon 780M; RGC called the 7940HS “the absolute best CPU that you can buy right now with integrated graphics” at the time. At 1080p he measured 90 FPS in GTA V, 220 in CS:GO, 60 in Doom Eternal, and about 50 in Cyberpunk 2077, with strong emulation up to PS3 and Switch; ServeTheHome showed it running 4K eSports titles “without dropping quality settings.” The dual front USB4 ports take an external GPU (RGC tested an RTX 3060 Ti, taking God of War from about 45 FPS at 1080p low to 80 to 85 FPS at 1080p ultra) and also handle 8K output and 10GbE adapters.

Cooling is the Cold Wave 2.0 system with liquid metal, which keeps the unit quiet (ServeTheHome found it added only a dBA or two at idle over their 34 dBA studio noise floor) though the CPU still reaches the high 80s Celsius under sustained load. The liquid-metal application means Minisforum advises against removing the CPU cooler. Video output is fixed at two HDMI 2.1 ports plus the two USB4 ports, since there is no dedicated DisplayPort connector and no SATA bay for a third drive.

Reviewer Insights

ServeTheHome

Patrick at ServeTheHome measured idle power as low as about 6 to 7W and load around 80 to 85W, with the unit adding just a dBA or two at idle over their 34 dBA studio noise floor, and showed the 780M playing “e-sports titles at 4K without dropping quality settings.” He valued the front USB4 ports (8K output, eGPU, and 10GbE Thunderbolt adapters) and the barebones option, concluding that from a hardware perspective “the Minisforum folks did a great job.” He faulted the storage, because his review unit’s 256GB SSD was too small, and he recommended 512GB or more.

ETA Prime

ETA Prime logged Geekbench 6 multi-core at 12,415 and 3DMark Time Spy at 3,240, with about 74 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 at 900p low. He credited the Cold Wave 2.0 liquid-metal cooling for keeping the APU under 80C and quiet at its 65W limit. He measured 14W at idle, 76W average while gaming, and 96W peak at the wall.

Retro Game Corps

Russ at Retro Game Corps called the 7940HS “the absolute best CPU that you can buy right now with integrated graphics,” logging the 1080p game results above plus heavy emulation (PS2, PS3, and Nintendo Switch). He compared it favorably to the Beelink GTR7, noting it comes in cheaper, and saw the CPU spike to 90C under a sustained Cinebench load without going beyond it.

Level1Techs

Level1Techs framed the metal chassis as a step up for cooling, rigidity, and noise, and said it is “basically better out of the box performance than an 11900K” while idling near 8 to 11W and peaking around 70 to 75W. He praised the dialed-in BIOS but cautioned that the USB4 ports are bandwidth-limited for an external GPU, finding a card like an RX 6600 or 6700 reaches only about 80% of its native performance, and he passed on Minisforum’s warning not to remove the CPU cooler because of its liquid-metal application, while noting the SSDs and RAM are user-replaceable.

Customer Reviews

Verified buyer Henry Chapman wrote: “Excellent package. Fast operation, Silent and functional.”

Mountaineer, who runs his UM790 Pro on Linux, reported that “one of the fans has started to have issues after less than a year. It was dead quiet in the past, but now has a wobble and makes enough noise to be noticeable in a quiet room,” and added that “Getting a replacement fan is a problem.” Puddy found that on a first unit “the WiFi signal was pretty weak,” then said a second unit with relocated antennas had “incredibly strong” signal on both bands. Barebones buyers should take care opening the case: JJ warned that the bottom plate “is attached with SHORT, thin wires to the motherboard.”

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Strong for CPU work and 1080p play, short of maxed-out AAA gaming

Buyers who want desktop-class CPU throughput in a compact case get the most from this machine, and idle draw of about 6 to 14W makes it cheap to leave running for home-lab duty. Content work, 1080p gaming, and emulation up to PS3 and Switch all sit inside what the 780M and the 7940HS handle. The barebones option and the user-upgradeable RAM and storage suit people who want to supply their own parts, and the dual USB4 ports leave the door open to an external GPU later.

It is a weaker pick if you want maxed-out AAA gaming without an eGPU, since the 780M is still integrated graphics and USB4 holds an added card near 80% of native speed. There is no SATA bay and no rear USB-C, and Minisforum advises against removing the CPU cooler because of its liquid-metal application. To compare it with other models, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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