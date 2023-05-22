MINISFORUM Venus Series UM790 Pro
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The MINISFORUM Venus Series UM790 Pro puts a Ryzen 9 7940HS with Radeon 780M graphics in a small, quiet aluminum case, and reviewers measured desktop-class CPU performance from it at low power; the limit, as with any integrated GPU, is high-end gaming. Minisforum also sells it as a barebones kit for buyers who bring their own RAM and storage.
|Pros
|Cons
|8-core Ryzen 9 7940HS, desktop-class CPU at low power
|Integrated 780M is not for high-end gaming
|Up to 64GB DDR5 and two PCIe Gen 4 M.2 slots
|No SATA bay and no dedicated DisplayPort
|Dual USB4 (eGPU, 8K, 10GbE adapters) and dual HDMI 2.1
|Front-only USB4; no rear USB-C
|Low idle power and quiet operation
|USB4 bandwidth holds an external GPU near 80% of native
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 2.5GbE
|Liquid metal means the CPU cooler should not be removed
|Sold ready-to-run or as a barebones kit
|Runs warm under sustained load (high 80s C)
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MINISFORUM Venus Series UM790 Pro Comparison Chart
4 configurations
|Configuration
|RAM
|Storage
|Performance
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
|32 GB
|1 TB
|5.7
|$779.99
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|Barebone/AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
|None
|None
|5.3
|$619.99
Details
|64GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
|64 GB
|1 TB
|5.9
|$899.99
Details
|32GB/512GB/AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
|32 GB
|512 GB
|5.7
|$759.99
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Specs shared by every configuration
|CPU Mark
|29,700
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Octa-core 4.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 780M
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.12 x 4.96 x 2.06 inches
(130.05 x 125.98 x 52.32 mm)
|Weight
|unknown
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|No DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|4 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)
USB 4 ports support DisplayPort
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|HDMI cable, rubber feet, power supply, VESA mount and screws
|Expandability
|RAM and storage are user-upgradeable, supports bare bones configuration for customization
See every AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS configuration in the chart
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Desktop-class throughput at low idle power, with a 780M graphics ceiling
The Ryzen 9 7940HS is an 8-core, 16-thread chip, and the UM790 Pro posts strong CPU numbers for its size: ETA Prime logged Geekbench 6 multi-core at 12,415, and Level1Techs called the chip “basically better out of the box performance than an 11900K” (an 11th-gen desktop i9) at a fraction of the power. Across reviews idle draw runs from about 6 to 14W, and full load lands around 70 to 85W at the wall, with ETA Prime seeing peaks near 96W.
Graphics come from the integrated Radeon 780M; RGC called the 7940HS “the absolute best CPU that you can buy right now with integrated graphics” at the time. At 1080p he measured 90 FPS in GTA V, 220 in CS:GO, 60 in Doom Eternal, and about 50 in Cyberpunk 2077, with strong emulation up to PS3 and Switch; ServeTheHome showed it running 4K eSports titles “without dropping quality settings.” The dual front USB4 ports take an external GPU (RGC tested an RTX 3060 Ti, taking God of War from about 45 FPS at 1080p low to 80 to 85 FPS at 1080p ultra) and also handle 8K output and 10GbE adapters.
Cooling is the Cold Wave 2.0 system with liquid metal, which keeps the unit quiet (ServeTheHome found it added only a dBA or two at idle over their 34 dBA studio noise floor) though the CPU still reaches the high 80s Celsius under sustained load. The liquid-metal application means Minisforum advises against removing the CPU cooler. Video output is fixed at two HDMI 2.1 ports plus the two USB4 ports, since there is no dedicated DisplayPort connector and no SATA bay for a third drive.
Reviewer Insights
ServeTheHome
Patrick at ServeTheHome measured idle power as low as about 6 to 7W and load around 80 to 85W, with the unit adding just a dBA or two at idle over their 34 dBA studio noise floor, and showed the 780M playing “e-sports titles at 4K without dropping quality settings.” He valued the front USB4 ports (8K output, eGPU, and 10GbE Thunderbolt adapters) and the barebones option, concluding that from a hardware perspective “the Minisforum folks did a great job.” He faulted the storage, because his review unit’s 256GB SSD was too small, and he recommended 512GB or more.
ETA Prime
ETA Prime logged Geekbench 6 multi-core at 12,415 and 3DMark Time Spy at 3,240, with about 74 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 at 900p low. He credited the Cold Wave 2.0 liquid-metal cooling for keeping the APU under 80C and quiet at its 65W limit. He measured 14W at idle, 76W average while gaming, and 96W peak at the wall.
Retro Game Corps
Russ at Retro Game Corps called the 7940HS “the absolute best CPU that you can buy right now with integrated graphics,” logging the 1080p game results above plus heavy emulation (PS2, PS3, and Nintendo Switch). He compared it favorably to the Beelink GTR7, noting it comes in cheaper, and saw the CPU spike to 90C under a sustained Cinebench load without going beyond it.
Level1Techs
Level1Techs framed the metal chassis as a step up for cooling, rigidity, and noise, and said it is “basically better out of the box performance than an 11900K” while idling near 8 to 11W and peaking around 70 to 75W. He praised the dialed-in BIOS but cautioned that the USB4 ports are bandwidth-limited for an external GPU, finding a card like an RX 6600 or 6700 reaches only about 80% of its native performance, and he passed on Minisforum’s warning not to remove the CPU cooler because of its liquid-metal application, while noting the SSDs and RAM are user-replaceable.
Customer Reviews
Verified buyer Henry Chapman wrote: “Excellent package. Fast operation, Silent and functional.”
Mountaineer, who runs his UM790 Pro on Linux, reported that “one of the fans has started to have issues after less than a year. It was dead quiet in the past, but now has a wobble and makes enough noise to be noticeable in a quiet room,” and added that “Getting a replacement fan is a problem.” Puddy found that on a first unit “the WiFi signal was pretty weak,” then said a second unit with relocated antennas had “incredibly strong” signal on both bands. Barebones buyers should take care opening the case: JJ warned that the bottom plate “is attached with SHORT, thin wires to the motherboard.”
Read more owner reviews on Amazon.
Strong for CPU work and 1080p play, short of maxed-out AAA gaming
Buyers who want desktop-class CPU throughput in a compact case get the most from this machine, and idle draw of about 6 to 14W makes it cheap to leave running for home-lab duty. Content work, 1080p gaming, and emulation up to PS3 and Switch all sit inside what the 780M and the 7940HS handle. The barebones option and the user-upgradeable RAM and storage suit people who want to supply their own parts, and the dual USB4 ports leave the door open to an external GPU later.
It is a weaker pick if you want maxed-out AAA gaming without an eGPU, since the 780M is still integrated graphics and USB4 holds an added card near 80% of native speed. There is no SATA bay and no rear USB-C, and Minisforum advises against removing the CPU cooler because of its liquid-metal application. To compare it with other models, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on the UM790 Pro?
Yes. Memory goes up to 64GB of DDR5, and both PCIe Gen 4 M.2 slots take user-supplied SSDs.
What cooling system does it use?
Minisforum’s Cold Wave 2.0, which combines a copper heatsink, a cooling fan, and liquid metal. That liquid metal is the reason Minisforum advises against removing the CPU cooler.
Does it support multiple displays?
Two HDMI 2.1 ports and two USB4 ports carry video, and the USB4 ports also pass DisplayPort. There is no separate DisplayPort connector on the chassis.
Can I connect an external GPU?
Yes, through either front USB4 port, which runs at 40 Gbps. Expect a card to fall short of the speed it would reach in a desktop slot.
What operating system does the UM790 Pro come with?
It ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, and it also runs Linux if you prefer an alternative OS.
Is it suitable for gaming?
For 1080p titles and emulation, yes. Demanding AAA games at high settings are past what the integrated Radeon 780M can do, and an eGPU over USB4 is the way around that.
What is included in the box?
The power supply, an HDMI cable, spare rubber feet, and a VESA mount with screws.
Does it have a VESA mount?
Yes. The bundled mount and screws attach it to the back of a monitor for a space-saving setup.
What are the networking capabilities?
Wired networking is a single 2.5 gigabit Ethernet port. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.
Can I buy a bare-bones version of the UM790 Pro?
Yes. Minisforum sells it without RAM or an SSD, so you can fit the memory and storage you want.