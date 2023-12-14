Reatan Alloy 9

Updated on November 20, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare

The Reatan Alloy 9 is a compact AMD mini PC built around the Ryzen 9 7940HS with Radeon 780M graphics, 32GB of DDR5, and a 1TB NVMe SSD, running Windows 11 Pro. It suits productivity, creative work, and 1080p gaming on the integrated GPU. An external GPU can go on a USB4 port, though Robtech saw an RTX eGPU bottlenecked, likely by the limited USB4 bandwidth. Robtech found it one of the quietest high-end mini PCs he had tested in the default balanced mode; performance mode adds fan noise.

Pros Cons 8-core Ryzen 9 7940HS with Radeon 780M No VESA mount in the box Metal chassis with effective cooling; quiet in balanced mode No barebones option; comes only fully configured Dual USB4 (8K 60Hz out), dual HDMI, 2.5GbE Review units shipped a slower Gen 3 NVMe RAM to 64GB and two Gen 4 M.2 slots BIOS offers only balanced and performance modes 1080p gaming on the integrated GPU Weak Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signal through the metal case (Team Pandory)

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Reatan Alloy 9 Comparison Chart

Reatan Alloy 9 Price List Price: $759.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Performance Rating 5.7 CPU Mark 29,700 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Octa-core 4.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.61 x 4.14 x 1.85 inches

(117.09 x 105.16 x 46.99 mm) Weight 1.25 lbs (0.57 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DisplayPort over USB-C VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

(USB4 ports capable of 8K 60Hz video output and power input) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box Mini PC, manual, power supply, HDMI cable Expandability Dual M.2 Gen 4 slots, RAM upgradeable to 64GB

See every AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS configuration in the chart

A small metal box with two USB4 ports and room to upgrade

Reatan lists the case at 4.61 x 4.14 x 1.85 inches and about 1.25 pounds. Robtech called it a super solid mini PC; the case is metal except for the plastic bottom cover, which lets the Wi-Fi signal through. Per Robtech, the ports are dual HDMI, a Realtek 2.5GbE LAN port, four 10Gbps USB 3 ports, and two USB4 ports rated for 8K at 60Hz video output, and he powered the PC from one of the USB4 ports. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Team Pandory’s unit had an Intel AX210 card, and the channel measured the Wi-Fi signal at only 50% through the metal case.

Cooling uses a dual-fan design, with the second, larger fan and its heatsink covering the memory and storage, and Team Pandory found two thermal pads under that heatsink. The BIOS has balanced and performance modes; Robtech found that performance mode adds a bit of grunt but also raises power draw and fan noise. Memory is DDR5 SO-DIMM and goes to 64GB. There are two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for storage. Both review units came with a Lexar NM620 (1TB on Robtech’s unit), which is only Gen 3, though Robtech confirmed both M.2 slots are Gen 4, so a faster drive can replace it.

Reviewer Insights

Robtech

Robtech titled his review “The BEST Mini PC I’ve Tested” and praised the Apple-like metal design and the 7940HS performance. It took first place in his multicore and graphics benchmarks. In Starfield it ran at around 60 FPS at 1080p on the low preset with FSR 2 upscaling, and around 45 FPS without it. He found the bottom lid hard to open without the suction cup Reatan supplied; after that, four screws release the heatsink to reach the memory and both M.2 slots. He listed the USB4 ports as rated for 8K at 60Hz and powered the PC from one of them. The BIOS has balanced and performance modes, and he recommended balanced, which made it one of the quietest high-end minis he had tested. His criticisms were the Gen 3 bundled NVMe, no barebones option, and no VESA mount. He also saw an RTX eGPU over USB4 reach only about 30 FPS at 1080p high settings with DLSS on, and said the bottleneck was likely the limited USB4 bandwidth.

Team Pandory

Team Pandory saw the CPU sit around 81C under load while the system pulled around 95W from the wall. Switching the BIOS to performance mode raised the TDP to 65W and made the fan work harder, for lower temperatures and a bit more noise. In Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p medium settings with FSR 2.1, the game ran below 60 FPS but was playable, and the system stayed cool with no slowdown after a few minutes of gameplay. They were impressed by the heatsink, which is there mainly to keep the NVMe drive cool and lets the fan cool the memory directly, and said the tall feet and wedge-shaped case should help keep it cool. They called the Alloy 9 a well-made computer that is fast, fairly quiet, and focused on keeping things cool, and compared it favorably to the GEEKOM A7, whose metal they said feels a bit plasticky. Their main complaint was wireless signal: Wi-Fi measured only 50% strength through the metal case, so they used the Ethernet port. Under Batocera Linux the Bluetooth controller connection was unreliable, and they suggest a USB dongle instead. They also found the BIOS clunky and wished one of the four rear USB-A ports were on the front.

A good box for someone comfortable with an obscure brand

The 7940HS runs cool in a metal case you can open for more memory or a faster Gen 4 drive, and both reviewers praised the build and the cooling.

Reatan is a small brand, and its own store now sells only newer models. Team Pandory found it well priced, with a focus on cooling and good components. If you want assured support and a stable buy path, a 7940HS machine from a more established brand such as Beelink, GEEKOM, or Minisforum is the safer call. To compare options, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Read the title, the chip, and the memory on any Alloy 9 listing and confirm it is a new-condition unit with the Ryzen 9 7940HS before ordering, since a listing that matches on brand alone is not enough.

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