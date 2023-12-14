Reatan Alloy 9
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The Reatan Alloy 9 is a compact AMD mini PC built around the Ryzen 9 7940HS with Radeon 780M graphics, 32GB of DDR5, and a 1TB NVMe SSD, running Windows 11 Pro. It suits productivity, creative work, and 1080p gaming on the integrated GPU. An external GPU can go on a USB4 port, though Robtech saw an RTX eGPU bottlenecked, likely by the limited USB4 bandwidth. Robtech found it one of the quietest high-end mini PCs he had tested in the default balanced mode; performance mode adds fan noise.
|Pros
|Cons
|8-core Ryzen 9 7940HS with Radeon 780M
|No VESA mount in the box
|Metal chassis with effective cooling; quiet in balanced mode
|No barebones option; comes only fully configured
|Dual USB4 (8K 60Hz out), dual HDMI, 2.5GbE
|Review units shipped a slower Gen 3 NVMe
|RAM to 64GB and two Gen 4 M.2 slots
|BIOS offers only balanced and performance modes
|1080p gaming on the integrated GPU
|Weak Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signal through the metal case (Team Pandory)
Related Videos
Reatan Alloy 9 Comparison Chart
Reatan Alloy 9
|Price
List Price: $759.00
Amazon Prices:
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|Version
|32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
|Performance Rating
|5.7
|CPU Mark
|29,700
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Octa-core 4.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 780M
|RAM
|32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
|Internal Storage
|1 TB
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|4.61 x 4.14 x 1.85 inches
(117.09 x 105.16 x 46.99 mm)
|Weight
|1.25 lbs (0.57 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|DisplayPort over USB-C
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|4 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)
(USB4 ports capable of 8K 60Hz video output and power input)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|No
|In the Box
|Mini PC, manual, power supply, HDMI cable
|Expandability
|Dual M.2 Gen 4 slots, RAM upgradeable to 64GB
See every AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS configuration in the chart
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- GEEKOM A7 Max
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- ASUS NUC 15 Pro+
- HP Pro Mini 400 G9
- Dell Pro Micro QCM1250
A small metal box with two USB4 ports and room to upgrade
Reatan lists the case at 4.61 x 4.14 x 1.85 inches and about 1.25 pounds. Robtech called it a super solid mini PC; the case is metal except for the plastic bottom cover, which lets the Wi-Fi signal through. Per Robtech, the ports are dual HDMI, a Realtek 2.5GbE LAN port, four 10Gbps USB 3 ports, and two USB4 ports rated for 8K at 60Hz video output, and he powered the PC from one of the USB4 ports. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Team Pandory’s unit had an Intel AX210 card, and the channel measured the Wi-Fi signal at only 50% through the metal case.
Cooling uses a dual-fan design, with the second, larger fan and its heatsink covering the memory and storage, and Team Pandory found two thermal pads under that heatsink. The BIOS has balanced and performance modes; Robtech found that performance mode adds a bit of grunt but also raises power draw and fan noise. Memory is DDR5 SO-DIMM and goes to 64GB. There are two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for storage. Both review units came with a Lexar NM620 (1TB on Robtech’s unit), which is only Gen 3, though Robtech confirmed both M.2 slots are Gen 4, so a faster drive can replace it.
Reviewer Insights
Robtech
Robtech titled his review “The BEST Mini PC I’ve Tested” and praised the Apple-like metal design and the 7940HS performance. It took first place in his multicore and graphics benchmarks. In Starfield it ran at around 60 FPS at 1080p on the low preset with FSR 2 upscaling, and around 45 FPS without it. He found the bottom lid hard to open without the suction cup Reatan supplied; after that, four screws release the heatsink to reach the memory and both M.2 slots. He listed the USB4 ports as rated for 8K at 60Hz and powered the PC from one of them. The BIOS has balanced and performance modes, and he recommended balanced, which made it one of the quietest high-end minis he had tested. His criticisms were the Gen 3 bundled NVMe, no barebones option, and no VESA mount. He also saw an RTX eGPU over USB4 reach only about 30 FPS at 1080p high settings with DLSS on, and said the bottleneck was likely the limited USB4 bandwidth.
Team Pandory
Team Pandory saw the CPU sit around 81C under load while the system pulled around 95W from the wall. Switching the BIOS to performance mode raised the TDP to 65W and made the fan work harder, for lower temperatures and a bit more noise. In Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p medium settings with FSR 2.1, the game ran below 60 FPS but was playable, and the system stayed cool with no slowdown after a few minutes of gameplay. They were impressed by the heatsink, which is there mainly to keep the NVMe drive cool and lets the fan cool the memory directly, and said the tall feet and wedge-shaped case should help keep it cool. They called the Alloy 9 a well-made computer that is fast, fairly quiet, and focused on keeping things cool, and compared it favorably to the GEEKOM A7, whose metal they said feels a bit plasticky. Their main complaint was wireless signal: Wi-Fi measured only 50% strength through the metal case, so they used the Ethernet port. Under Batocera Linux the Bluetooth controller connection was unreliable, and they suggest a USB dongle instead. They also found the BIOS clunky and wished one of the four rear USB-A ports were on the front.
A good box for someone comfortable with an obscure brand
The 7940HS runs cool in a metal case you can open for more memory or a faster Gen 4 drive, and both reviewers praised the build and the cooling.
Reatan is a small brand, and its own store now sells only newer models. Team Pandory found it well priced, with a focus on cooling and good components. If you want assured support and a stable buy path, a 7940HS machine from a more established brand such as Beelink, GEEKOM, or Minisforum is the safer call. To compare options, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.
Read the title, the chip, and the memory on any Alloy 9 listing and confirm it is a new-condition unit with the Ryzen 9 7940HS before ordering, since a listing that matches on brand alone is not enough.
Frequently Asked Questions
What operating system does the Reatan Alloy 9 come with?
It ships with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.
Can the RAM be upgraded?
Yes. The memory is DDR5 SO-DIMM and tops out at 64GB. Robtech reached it by opening the bottom lid and removing a four-screw heatsink.
Does it have a dedicated GPU?
No. Graphics come from the integrated AMD Radeon 780M. For heavier graphics work you can attach an external GPU over one of the USB4 ports, though Robtech saw an RTX eGPU reach only about 30 FPS at 1080p high settings with DLSS on, likely limited by USB4 bandwidth.
What are the dimensions and weight?
Reatan lists it at 4.61 x 4.14 x 1.85 inches and about 1.25 pounds.
What wireless does it support?
Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 are built in, alongside the 2.5GbE port for a wired connection. Team Pandory measured the Wi-Fi signal at only 50% through the metal case, and under Batocera Linux the Bluetooth controller connection was unreliable.
How many and what type of ports are available?
Robtech lists two USB4 ports capable of 8K 60Hz video output, two HDMI ports, a Realtek 2.5Gb LAN port, and four 10Gb USB 3 ports.
Is it fanless?
No. It uses a dual-fan design, and Robtech found it one of the quietest high-end mini PCs he had tested in balanced mode.
Can I mount it behind a monitor?
Not with what comes in the box, since no VESA mount is included.
What storage options does it have?
Two PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 slots, one of them filled with the bundled drive (Gen 3 on the review units), so there is room to add capacity or replace it with a faster one.
Is the Reatan Alloy 9 good for gaming?
Yes at 1080p: Robtech saw around 60 FPS in Starfield at 1080p on the low preset with FSR 2, and Team Pandory found Cyberpunk 2077 playable at 1080p medium settings with FSR 2.1. Anything more demanding wants an external GPU over USB4, though Robtech saw an RTX eGPU bottlenecked, likely by the limited USB4 bandwidth.