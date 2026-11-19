7 configurations across 4 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS marks a significant leap forward for compact computing, combining the Zen 4 architecture with RDNA 3 integrated graphics on TSMC’s 4nm process. Released in early 2023 as part of AMD’s Phoenix lineup, this processor packs eight cores and sixteen threads into a mobile-optimized package that has become the go-to choice for premium mini PCs. With a base clock of 4.0 GHz and boost speeds reaching 5.2 GHz, the 7940HS delivers performance that rivals desktop processors while maintaining a configurable TDP between 35 and 54 watts. This flexibility allows manufacturers to tune their systems for either maximum performance or quieter operation.

What sets the 7940HS apart from its predecessors is the integrated Radeon 780M graphics based on RDNA 3. With 12 compute units running at up to 2,800 MHz, this represents the most capable integrated GPU available in x86 processors, capable of meaningful 1080p gaming without a discrete graphics card. The processor also introduces AMD’s Ryzen AI neural processing unit, an early implementation of dedicated AI acceleration that marks the beginning of on-device AI capabilities in consumer hardware. Built on a monolithic die design rather than chiplets, the Phoenix architecture achieves efficiency that translates to reasonable temperatures and battery life in laptops while enabling sustained high performance in mini PCs.

The 7940HS has become the processor of choice for manufacturers targeting users who want workstation-class performance in a compact footprint. Models from MINISFORUM, GEEKOM, Beelink, GMKtec, and Reatan all feature this chip, creating healthy competition that benefits buyers through aggressive pricing and feature differentiation. Support for DDR5 memory up to 5600 MHz and LPDDR5X up to 7500 MHz means these systems can take full advantage of high-bandwidth memory configurations, which proves particularly important given that the integrated graphics shares system RAM.

Performance

The AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS achieves approximately 29,700 in CPU Mark benchmarks, positioning it at the top tier of mobile processors. This score places it roughly 23% ahead of its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 6900HX, and competitive with Intel’s 14th generation mobile offerings. In Geekbench 6 testing, the processor delivers single-core scores around 2,700 and multi-core scores exceeding 12,500, which reflect the substantial IPC improvements AMD achieved with the Zen 4 architecture. The 7940HS performs similarly to the Ryzen 7 7840HS in multi-threaded benchmarks despite the naming difference, with the Ryzen 9 designation primarily indicating slightly higher boost clocks and bin quality.

The Radeon 780M integrated graphics represents a genuine step change in integrated GPU performance. Benchmark testing shows it outperforming the previous-generation Radeon 680M by 30-40% in gaming workloads, largely thanks to the RDNA 3 architecture improvements and higher clock speeds. In practical terms, this means smooth gameplay in esports titles like Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, and Fortnite at 1080p with competitive settings. More demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 remain playable at 1080p with reduced settings and FSR upscaling enabled. Reviewers consistently note that the 780M makes these mini PCs viable for casual gaming without requiring an external GPU.

Real-world performance in mini PC implementations varies based on thermal design. Notebooks and mini PCs with aggressive cooling solutions like MINISFORUM’s Cold Wave 2.0 system can sustain power consumption around 45-65 watts, extracting maximum performance from the processor. More compact designs may limit sustained power to 35-45 watts, resulting in benchmark scores 10-15% lower under prolonged heavy loads. The thermal throttling behavior noted in some reviews, particularly with the GMKtec NucBox K4, underscores the importance of checking reviews for sustained performance rather than just peak specifications.

Ideal Use Cases

Content creators find the Ryzen 9 7940HS an excellent match for video editing, streaming, and graphics work in a portable or space-constrained setup. The eight cores handle Premiere Pro timeline scrubbing and rendering efficiently, while the Radeon 780M provides hardware acceleration for video encoding. Users editing 4K footage report smooth performance when using proxy workflows, though native 4K playback can challenge systems without optimization. The combination of CPU and GPU performance makes these systems capable Plex servers that can transcode multiple streams simultaneously while handling other tasks.

Professionals seeking a compact workstation for software development, data analysis, or virtualization benefit from the 7940HS’s substantial multi-threaded performance. Running Docker containers, local development environments with multiple services, and virtual machines in Proxmox or VMware works well within the 32GB to 64GB RAM configurations available. The USB 4 connectivity found on most 7940HS mini PCs enables external GPU enclosures for users who occasionally need discrete graphics performance, though PCIe tunneling through USB 4 does limit bandwidth compared to native connections.

Gaming enthusiasts on a budget find compelling value in 7940HS mini PCs. The Radeon 780M handles most games at 1080p with acceptable frame rates, eliminating the need for a separate graphics card purchase. Emulation performance proves particularly strong, with GameCube, Wii, PlayStation 2, and even Nintendo Switch titles running well. The systems also work nicely as dedicated streaming machines for services like GeForce Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming, where the capable display outputs and fast networking matter more than local GPU power. Home theater applications benefit from hardware AV1 decoding and the ability to output to multiple 4K displays simultaneously.

What to Look For

RAM configuration significantly impacts real-world performance with the 7940HS because the Radeon 780M shares system memory. Models shipping with 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 demonstrate measurably better gaming and graphics performance than 16GB variants. The MINISFORUM UM790 Pro and GEEKOM AE7 offer configurations with 64GB for users running memory-intensive workloads like virtualization. Verify that both SO-DIMM slots are populated for dual-channel operation, as single-channel configurations substantially reduce memory bandwidth and hurt integrated graphics performance.

Thermal design separates the best 7940HS mini PCs from mediocre ones. MINISFORUM’s Cold Wave 2.0 cooling with liquid metal thermal compound consistently receives praise for enabling sustained high performance without excessive noise. In contrast, TechTablets found the GMKtec NucBox K4 reached concerning temperatures of 102.5 degrees Celsius under sustained load, forcing thermal throttling and even system sleep in extreme cases. Reviews that include thermal testing under prolonged workloads provide crucial information for users planning to tax their systems regularly.

Connectivity and expandability vary considerably between models. USB 4 ports capable of 40 Gbps support external GPU enclosures and high-speed peripherals, found on the MINISFORUM UM790 Pro, GEEKOM A7, and Reatan Alloy 9. The Machenike Machcreator Mini2 stands out with dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, rare at its price point and valuable for home lab and networking applications. Storage expansion typically consists of a single M.2 NVMe slot with PCIe 4.0 support, though some models include a second slot or a 2.5-inch SATA bay. At prices ranging from approximately $400 for entry configurations to $900 for fully loaded 64GB models, these mini PCs suit users who need substantial performance without a traditional desktop tower.