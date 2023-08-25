Machenike Machcreator Mini2

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0

The Machenike Machcreator Mini2 fits AMD Ryzen 7000 and 8000 series mobile silicon into a chassis of 0.33 liters. Buyers choose between the Ryzen 9 7940HS and the Ryzen 7 8745HS, and both chips bring eight cores and sixteen threads to creative work. Dual 2.5G Ethernet ports on the rear add router, NAS, and home-server duty to the desktop job.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 0.33L chassis volume Fans get loud under editing and gaming loads Ryzen 9 7940HS or Ryzen 7 8745HS, eight cores and sixteen threads either way Premiere Pro timelines need proxies to play smoothly Dual 2.5G Ethernet suits router, NAS, and server roles Recycled plastic body rather than metal Two SO-DIMM slots reach 64GB of DDR5-4800 No 2.5” SATA bay, so storage swaps rather than stacks VESA bracket included for behind-monitor mounting BIOS gives little control over iGPU memory allocation M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slot takes drives up to 4TB Frame drops once thermal throttling starts

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Machenike Machcreator Mini2 Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 9 7940HS Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU Mark 29,700 16 GB 512 GB 5.3 $399 Details Performance Rating 5.3 CPU Mark 29,700 Processor Octa-core 4.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 7940HS Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU Mark 29,700 16 GB 1 TB 5.3 $619 Details Performance Rating 5.3 CPU Mark 29,700 Processor Octa-core 4.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 7940HS Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU Mark 29,700 32 GB 1 TB 5.7 $700.00 Details Performance Rating 5.7 CPU Mark 29,700 Processor Octa-core 4.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU Mark 28,483 32 GB 1 TB 5.6 $589 Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 28,483 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/2TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU Mark 28,483 32 GB 2 TB 5.6 $649 Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 28,483 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 2 TB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.12 x 5 x 1.85 inches

(130.05 x 127 x 46.99 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

4x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Power adapter, VESA bracket with screws, HDMI cable, user manual Expandability 2x SO-DIMM DDR5 slots (max 64GB DDR5-4800), 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slot (max 4TB)

See every AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration in the chart

What the 0.33 liter chassis holds

Machenike wraps this machine in a white chassis with a waterproof fiber-textured top panel that reads more like fabric than plastic. The body is PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic rather than metal, which keeps the weight down and takes some of the premium feel with it. At 5.12 by 5.00 by 1.85 inches, the box mounts behind a monitor on the included VESA bracket and stays out of sight while remaining within reach.

The Ryzen 9 7940HS is the flagship chip here, an eight-core, sixteen-thread AMD Phoenix part with a 4.0 GHz base clock and a 5.2 GHz boost when thermal headroom permits. Its integrated Radeon 780M covers casual gaming at 1080p, running titles like Genshin Impact at medium settings around 40-60 FPS. The Ryzen 7 8745HS variants land close behind at 28,489 PassMark against the 7940HS’s 29,700. Both chips pair with DDR5-4800 across two SO-DIMM slots, so memory-hungry work can go to 64GB.

The rear panel carries the two 2.5G Ethernet jacks plus HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 for a pair of 4K monitors. Four USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports move data at up to 10 Gbps, and a USB-C port on the front adds one more connection. WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 handle wireless. The single M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slot takes drives up to 4TB, and with no 2.5-inch SATA bay a bigger drive means swapping out the one already fitted.

Reviewer Insights

CozyRu on gaming and Premiere workflows

CozyRu tested the Ryzen 7 7840HS variant across content creation and gaming. They found the machine highly capable for daily productivity tasks and were impressed by the integrated graphics performance. “It really amazes me how I’m playing with an integrated graphics,” they noted while running Genshin Impact at playable framerates. Video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro went less smoothly. While the hardware has the raw power, they advised that “a good Premiere user knows a lot of workarounds like using proxies and other optimization techniques” to get smooth playback. They highlighted the dual 2.5G LAN ports and included VESA mount as standout features. On the drawbacks, the fans become “noisy when editing and playing games,” and thermal throttling can cause frame drops during extended heavy use. Their recommendation positioned it as “a good content creator and casual gamer mini PC” for those willing to optimize their workflow around its limitations.

Best Ever Choices on size and cooling

Best Ever Choices measured the machine against a tower: “the volume of MACHCREATOR MINI2 is about 0.33L, which is only about 1/20 of that of an ordinary desktop.” Their coverage focused on the professional use case, calling attention to the dual 2.5G Ethernet and the all-copper heat dissipation system with dual fans. They noted the quiet and balanced operating modes available for managing thermal and acoustic performance. The video is more promotional than hands-on, so it works best as a tour of the specifications and positioning for workstation buyers.

TechRadar’s DIY price comparison

TechRadar put Machenike’s pricing up against a parts list. In their December 2025 analysis, the author attempted to build a $550 system using PCPartPicker that could compete with a $379 Machenike Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration. They failed. Machenike reaches those prices by using integrated graphics and mobile processors, which makes these systems attractive to budget-conscious buyers who need productivity performance without gaming pretensions.

A compact Ryzen box that trades quiet for sustained speed

This is a machine for buyers who want AMD Ryzen workstation performance and dual 2.5G Ethernet in a package that hides behind a monitor, and who can live with fan noise while it works. The entry configuration runs around $400 with the Ryzen 9 7940HS, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

The machine fits a proxy-based editing workflow or a second system kept out of sight. Its cooling favors sustained performance over acoustic comfort, so anyone who needs near-silence should look at another design, and the single M.2 slot with no 2.5-inch SATA bay leaves no room to add storage later.

Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart puts the Machcreator Mini2 next to competing AMD and Intel-based systems across different price points and feature sets.

Frequently Asked Questions