Machenike Machcreator Mini2
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The Machenike Machcreator Mini2 fits AMD Ryzen 7000 and 8000 series mobile silicon into a chassis of 0.33 liters. Buyers choose between the Ryzen 9 7940HS and the Ryzen 7 8745HS, and both chips bring eight cores and sixteen threads to creative work. Dual 2.5G Ethernet ports on the rear add router, NAS, and home-server duty to the desktop job.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|0.33L chassis volume
|Fans get loud under editing and gaming loads
|Ryzen 9 7940HS or Ryzen 7 8745HS, eight cores and sixteen threads either way
|Premiere Pro timelines need proxies to play smoothly
|Dual 2.5G Ethernet suits router, NAS, and server roles
|Recycled plastic body rather than metal
|Two SO-DIMM slots reach 64GB of DDR5-4800
|No 2.5” SATA bay, so storage swaps rather than stacks
|VESA bracket included for behind-monitor mounting
|BIOS gives little control over iGPU memory allocation
|M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slot takes drives up to 4TB
|Frame drops once thermal throttling starts
Related Videos
Machenike Machcreator Mini2 Comparison Chart
5 configurations
|Configuration
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|Performance
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|16GB/512GB/Ryzen 9 7940HS
|Ryzen 9 7940HSCPU Mark 29,700
|16 GB
|512 GB
|5.3
|$399
Details
|16GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 7940HS
|Ryzen 9 7940HSCPU Mark 29,700
|16 GB
|1 TB
|5.3
|$619
Details
|32GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 7940HS
|Ryzen 9 7940HSCPU Mark 29,700
|32 GB
|1 TB
|5.7
|$700.00
Details
|32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS
|Ryzen 7 8745HSCPU Mark 28,483
|32 GB
|1 TB
|5.6
|$589
Details
|32GB/2TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS
|Ryzen 7 8745HSCPU Mark 28,483
|32 GB
|2 TB
|5.6
|$649
Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 780M
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.12 x 5 x 1.85 inches
(130.05 x 127 x 46.99 mm)
|Weight
|unknown
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Ethernet
|2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4)
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|1 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C
4x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|Power adapter, VESA bracket with screws, HDMI cable, user manual
|Expandability
|2x SO-DIMM DDR5 slots (max 64GB DDR5-4800), 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slot (max 4TB)
See every AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration in the chart
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What the 0.33 liter chassis holds
Machenike wraps this machine in a white chassis with a waterproof fiber-textured top panel that reads more like fabric than plastic. The body is PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic rather than metal, which keeps the weight down and takes some of the premium feel with it. At 5.12 by 5.00 by 1.85 inches, the box mounts behind a monitor on the included VESA bracket and stays out of sight while remaining within reach.
The Ryzen 9 7940HS is the flagship chip here, an eight-core, sixteen-thread AMD Phoenix part with a 4.0 GHz base clock and a 5.2 GHz boost when thermal headroom permits. Its integrated Radeon 780M covers casual gaming at 1080p, running titles like Genshin Impact at medium settings around 40-60 FPS. The Ryzen 7 8745HS variants land close behind at 28,489 PassMark against the 7940HS’s 29,700. Both chips pair with DDR5-4800 across two SO-DIMM slots, so memory-hungry work can go to 64GB.
The rear panel carries the two 2.5G Ethernet jacks plus HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 for a pair of 4K monitors. Four USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports move data at up to 10 Gbps, and a USB-C port on the front adds one more connection. WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 handle wireless. The single M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slot takes drives up to 4TB, and with no 2.5-inch SATA bay a bigger drive means swapping out the one already fitted.
Reviewer Insights
CozyRu on gaming and Premiere workflows
CozyRu tested the Ryzen 7 7840HS variant across content creation and gaming. They found the machine highly capable for daily productivity tasks and were impressed by the integrated graphics performance. “It really amazes me how I’m playing with an integrated graphics,” they noted while running Genshin Impact at playable framerates. Video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro went less smoothly. While the hardware has the raw power, they advised that “a good Premiere user knows a lot of workarounds like using proxies and other optimization techniques” to get smooth playback. They highlighted the dual 2.5G LAN ports and included VESA mount as standout features. On the drawbacks, the fans become “noisy when editing and playing games,” and thermal throttling can cause frame drops during extended heavy use. Their recommendation positioned it as “a good content creator and casual gamer mini PC” for those willing to optimize their workflow around its limitations.
Best Ever Choices on size and cooling
Best Ever Choices measured the machine against a tower: “the volume of MACHCREATOR MINI2 is about 0.33L, which is only about 1/20 of that of an ordinary desktop.” Their coverage focused on the professional use case, calling attention to the dual 2.5G Ethernet and the all-copper heat dissipation system with dual fans. They noted the quiet and balanced operating modes available for managing thermal and acoustic performance. The video is more promotional than hands-on, so it works best as a tour of the specifications and positioning for workstation buyers.
TechRadar’s DIY price comparison
TechRadar put Machenike’s pricing up against a parts list. In their December 2025 analysis, the author attempted to build a $550 system using PCPartPicker that could compete with a $379 Machenike Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration. They failed. Machenike reaches those prices by using integrated graphics and mobile processors, which makes these systems attractive to budget-conscious buyers who need productivity performance without gaming pretensions.
A compact Ryzen box that trades quiet for sustained speed
This is a machine for buyers who want AMD Ryzen workstation performance and dual 2.5G Ethernet in a package that hides behind a monitor, and who can live with fan noise while it works. The entry configuration runs around $400 with the Ryzen 9 7940HS, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.
The machine fits a proxy-based editing workflow or a second system kept out of sight. Its cooling favors sustained performance over acoustic comfort, so anyone who needs near-silence should look at another design, and the single M.2 slot with no 2.5-inch SATA bay leaves no room to add storage later.
Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart puts the Machcreator Mini2 next to competing AMD and Intel-based systems across different price points and feature sets.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can the Machenike Machcreator Mini2 be used for gaming?
Yes, for casual play. The integrated Radeon 780M runs Genshin Impact at 40-60 FPS on medium settings at 1080p, and indie and esports titles sit comfortably in that range. Demanding AAA titles at high settings want a dedicated GPU.
What’s the difference between the Ryzen 9 7940HS and Ryzen 7 8745HS variants?
Both are 8-core, 16-thread parts. The Ryzen 9 7940HS scores around 29,700 on PassMark while the Ryzen 7 8745HS hits 28,489, so the gap is small. The 8745HS builds carry the better price, particularly in the 32GB configurations, while the 7940HS asks a premium for marginal performance gains.
How loud is the Machenike Machcreator Mini2 during operation?
Light tasks stay quiet. Sustained heavy workloads like video editing or gaming make the dual-fan cooler clearly audible, since it is tuned for thermal performance ahead of acoustics. If silence matters, consider a larger chassis or a fanless design.
Can I upgrade the RAM and storage in the Machcreator Mini2?
Yes, within limits. Two SO-DIMM slots accept up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 RAM total. Storage runs through a single M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slot supporting drives up to 4TB, and with no 2.5-inch SATA bay an upgrade replaces the existing drive rather than adding to it.
Does the Machenike Machcreator Mini2 support multiple monitors?
HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 drive two 4K displays at the same time. The USB-C port may provide additional display output depending on the specific configuration, allowing for triple-monitor setups in some cases.
Why does the Machcreator Mini2 have two Ethernet ports?
The two 2.5G ports let it work as a home server, NAS backup device, or soft router. You can also use link aggregation for increased bandwidth, or keep two separate network connections for security isolation.
Is the Machenike Machcreator Mini2 suitable for video editing?
It can handle Adobe Premiere Pro, with preparation. CozyRu found that timeline playback lags without proxy workflows, while the eight-core CPU provides good rendering performance for exports. Set up proxies and playback is fine; without them the timeline stutters.