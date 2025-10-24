SOAYAN EXR1

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB Add

16GB/512GB Add

Check prices (2)

The SOAYAN EXR1 hides a desktop inside a fabric-wrapped cylinder that looks like a smart speaker sitting next to an Amazon Echo or Google Home. The AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS gives it 8 cores, 16 threads, and integrated Radeon 780M graphics, which covers everyday productivity and stretches to 1080p gaming. A 10W Hi-Fi stereo speaker system is built into the shell, so casual listening needs no external audio equipment. The shape and the audio together point it at a kitchen counter, a bedroom, or a living room shelf, where a tower and a pair of desk speakers would look out of place.

Strengths and compromises

Pros Cons Speaker-shaped fabric shell blends into home decor Zero user upgradeability: fabric must be destroyed to access internals 10W Hi-Fi speakers outperform typical monitor audio Ships with conservative BIOS settings that limit performance Quiet even under load (under 29dBA idle, 35-38dBA load) RAM runs at 4800MHz instead of CPU’s supported 5600MHz USB4 port with 40Gbps, DisplayPort, and 100W Power Delivery Thermal throttling at 90C under sustained heavy loads Triple 4K display support via HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB4 No VESA mounting option due to cylindrical design 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (Intel I226-V) for fast networking Newer brand without a long support track record

Related Videos

SOAYAN EXR1 Comparison Chart

SOAYAN EXR1 SOAYAN EXR1 Price List Price: $699.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon SOAYAN store: Check price at SOAYAN List Price: $599.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon SOAYAN store: Check price at SOAYAN Version 32GB/1TB 16GB/512GB Performance Rating 5.6 5.2 CPU Mark 28,483 28,483 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB 512 GB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.59 x 6.56 x 4.59 inches

(116.59 x 166.62 x 116.59 mm) 4.59 x 6.56 x 4.59 inches

(116.59 x 166.62 x 116.59 mm) Weight 3.75 lbs (1.7 kg) 3.75 lbs (1.7 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 2.1 (maker spec table says 1.4)) 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 2.1 (maker spec table says 1.4)) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4)

USB4 supports 40Gbps, DisplayPort Alt Mode, and Power Delivery 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4)

USB4 supports 40Gbps, DisplayPort Alt Mode, and Power Delivery Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount No No In the Box Mini PC unit, 120W power adapter, HDMI cable, user manual Mini PC unit, 120W power adapter, HDMI cable, user manual Expandability Internal 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots (max 64GB) and 2x M.2 slots exist but are NOT user-accessible. The fabric exterior must be destroyed to open the case. Internal 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots (max 64GB) and 2x M.2 slots exist but are NOT user-accessible. The fabric exterior must be destroyed to open the case.

See every AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration in the chart

Quiet and living-room shaped, with performance left on the table

Standing 6.57 inches tall with a 4.59-inch diameter, the fabric-mesh cylinder reads as an audio component on a shelf, and the mesh wrap keeps it from looking like hardware. The RGB breathing light ring on top offers seven different modes, and it can be customized to match a room or switched off entirely. Port placement works with the unusual shape, grouping the 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4 for easy cable management.

Out of the box the machine runs a “Quiet” BIOS mode that limits TDP to 35W, well below what the Ryzen 7 8745HS can draw. Elevated Systems demonstrated that manually adjusting BIOS settings can unlock 54-65W, providing roughly 50% better sustained performance. The integrated Radeon 780M graphics deliver roughly GTX 1650 Ti-level gaming capability, enough for 1080p gaming at medium settings in most titles and some 1440p gameplay with optimized settings.

The audio hardware is a 2.0 channel 10W Hi-Fi setup with DSP processing and a 24-bit DAC. For casual listening, podcast playback, or video calls, the built-in audio removes the need for external speakers entirely. The included microphone is the weaker half of that package, since a mic sitting inside an actively cooled computer case picks up fan noise.

Reviewer Insights

CJ from Elevated Systems

CJ from Elevated Systems found the performance throttling that occurs in the default BIOS configuration. He notes that “the EXR1 struggles to maintain the 45-watt minimum assured power level and even drops below the CPU’s 3.8 GHz base frequency during sustained workloads” when running in the factory Quiet mode. After manually adjusting BIOS settings, he achieved significantly better benchmark results. On the trade-offs he says, “The SOAYAN EXR1 is the quirky crossover you didn’t know you needed,” but he emphasizes that “the only real deal breaker is the lack of serviceability.” He recommends it specifically as a secondary home PC, kitchen PC, or HTPC where aesthetics and quiet operation matter more than future upgradeability.

Rob from Robtech

The disguise is the first thing Rob from Robtech reacts to, with humor: “Nice Bluetooth speaker, bro. Wrong. It’s a fully functional mini PC that just happens to be wearing a speaker as a disguise.” His testing confirms the speaker quality, stating “Speaker quality is the best I’ve heard from a mini PC so far, and it’s not even close.” He notes that SOAYAN explicitly told him the unit cannot be opened without damage, eliminating any upgrade path. His thermal testing showed the system hitting 90C under heavy loads with some throttling. He summarizes that “The EXR1 is a unique product best suited for those who never look inside their computer.”

Juan from SomeGadgetGuy

Juan Bagnell from SomeGadgetGuy appreciates the concept: “What if we took the general form of a smart speaker and just put a whole computer in there? I like that idea a lot.” However, he raises concerns about the customized Windows 11 installation that bypasses standard setup procedures and expresses discomfort with a sealed system: “I hate the idea of a little home PC that’s completely glued shut and baked.” He acknowledges the strong 1080p gaming performance from the Ryzen 7 8745HS, calling it “a brilliant little 1080p gaming solution,” while recommending users consider a clean Windows install for security.

According to SomeGadgetGuy’s written review, SOAYAN has been responsive to feedback and committed to redesigning the shell in future iterations to improve serviceability.

Carl from Techful Goodies

Dual monitor productivity work is the job Carl from Techful Goodies gives the EXR1 as his background computer. He notes the speakers make “the multimedia side of it awesome” and positions the performance “basically kind of on the level of a GTX 1650 Ti” for gaming. He’s clear about the upgrade limitation: “This is not a computer that you’re going to take apart and sort of replace all the pieces on the inside.” Despite this, he considers it “one of the better mini PCs I’ve sort of shown on my channel” for users who prioritize form factor and integrated audio.

Ryan from Ryan Adapts

Ryan Mercer sums up the first look: “Isn’t this a weird little computer? It looks like an Amazon Alexa or a Google Home.” He praises the practical aspects, noting that it fits under a monitor stand and would work well as a dedicated machine for 3D printing or laser engraving applications. His benchmarking showed solid performance for a mini PC of this class, and he concludes: “I really like this computer.”

Carey Holzman

Carey Holzman cut the EXR1 open on a live stream, locating the hidden screws by pressing on the fabric until he felt the indentations underneath. Inside he found two socketed RAM sticks, a socketed Wi-Fi card, and a second empty M.2 slot, none of which a buyer can reach: “There’s another M.2 slot that is completely unavailable to you to use, so you paid for it.” His objection to the design is that “a normally modular, modifiable, upgradeable computer can be rendered completely disposable simply in the way that they enclose it in its enclosure,” and he describes the teardown as “a one-way ticket” that ends with “glue and duct tape” if you try to reassemble it. He still rates the hardware, calling it “otherwise a pretty decent computer at a pretty decent price,” and he sums the problem up as “it’s really a shame that they put the way it looks above and beyond being able to work on it.”

A sealed appliance for rooms where a tower would look wrong

The 32GB of DDR5 and the 1TB SSD it ships with are the specs it will still have in five years, because reaching either slot means destroying the fabric exterior. Buyers who are fine treating a computer as an appliance get a quiet Ryzen 7 desktop that sounds better than the monitor speakers it replaces.

Anyone planning to add RAM or a second drive later should shop elsewhere. The GEEKOM A8 Max and the KAMRUI AM21 run the same processor in serviceable chassis designs, so the upgrade path stays open.

Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines the EXR1 up against those alternatives spec by spec.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions