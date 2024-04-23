Beelink SER8

Updated on November 21, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 24GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Add

32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Add

32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Add

24GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Add

32GB/500GB/AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Add

Check prices on Amazon (4)

The Beelink SER8 is a compact AMD mini PC built on the Ryzen 7 8845HS (8 cores, Radeon 780M graphics), with an 8745HS option at a lower price. Reviewers consistently praise how quiet it runs, thanks to a vapor-chamber cooler in an aluminum chassis. It suits everyday work, content creation, and 1080p light gaming.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 8-core Ryzen 7 8845HS (or cheaper 8745HS) No VESA mount Near-silent under load (low-30s dBA) Wi-Fi performance reviewers found weak Aluminum chassis with vapor-chamber cooler Bundled SSD slower than expected USB4, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 (4K up to 144Hz) Single 2.5GbE port; no SD reader DDR5 to 64GB and a second M.2 slot Realtek audio can be low after sleep (owner report) Strong Linux support; 89ns memory latency Priced at the high end for the class

Related Videos

Beelink SER8 Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 24GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU Mark 28,251 24 GB 1 TB 5.5 $799.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.5 CPU Mark 28,251 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS RAM 24 GB DDR5 Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU Mark 28,251 32 GB 1 TB 5.6 $749.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 28,251 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS RAM 32 GB DDR5 Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU Mark 28,483 32 GB 1 TB 5.6 $829.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 28,483 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS RAM 32 GB DDR5 Internal Storage 1 TB 24GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU Mark 28,483 24 GB 1 TB 5.5 $599.00 Details Performance Rating 5.5 CPU Mark 28,483 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS RAM 24 GB DDR5 Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/500GB/AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU Mark 28,483 32 GB 500 GB 5.6 $1,000.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 28,483 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS RAM 32 GB DDR5 Internal Storage 500 GB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.31 x 5.31 x 1.76 inches

(134.87 x 134.87 x 44.7 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4 supports up to 144Hz at 4K) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4)

The USB-C port is full-featured USB4, not Thunderbolt-branded. Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box Mini PC, Power Supply, User Manual Expandability Expandable to 64GB RAM and additional M.2 storage

See every AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration in the chart

Specs and Cooling

The SER8 runs the 8-core Ryzen 7 8845HS (up to 5.1GHz) or the closely related 8745HS, both with Radeon 780M graphics, paired with 24GB or 32GB of DDR5 and a 1TB NVMe SSD (one 8745HS build has a 500GB SSD); RAM goes to 64GB and there is a second M.2 slot. Ports cover USB4, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 (4K at up to 144Hz), and a 2.5GbE jack, with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless.

The vapor-chamber cooler in an aluminum chassis holds performance under load while keeping noise in the low-30s dBA, near-silent by the standards of most mini PCs at this performance level.

What Reviewers Said

The slightly larger case allowed for better cooling and near-silent operation, wrote Mark Pickavance from TechRadar, who praised the Beelink SER8’s improved design and performance. Pickavance said “the enclosure’s engineering delivers styling and refinement that even Apple would admire,” and called the price “about $50 too high by our reckoning.” He said the Wi-Fi “would disconnect without warning and didn’t provide a stable link,” possibly because the Intel AX200 module sits inside the metal case.

ETA PRIME focused on gaming and cooling, noting that “their new cooling system is working out quite well for 65 watts.” He tested several games and found performance solid for a mini PC, summing it up as “a very snappy system.”

Lawrence Systems’ review on YouTube covered the SER8’s operating-system compatibility and its potential for AI work. “I was shocked at how well it worked right out of the box,” Lawrence said, and he praised the quiet operation and efficient heat dissipation, noting that “this thing is quiet” and “it seems to work well.”

Robtech singled out the noise levels, saying “this is finally a high-end Mini that is quiet enough for me,” and praised the rest: “performance is top-notch, and it doesn’t miss a beat.” His biggest complaint was the weak wireless (constant dropouts at 10 meters on the 5GHz band); he also noted the missing VESA mount, a power supply larger than other brands’, and a 14-watt idle draw he called high.

Mash IT valued the USB-C power delivery and said that “being able to use this little computer on your desk, full tilt, right beside you, yet hardly hear any sound, is an impressive feat.”

PC Perspective’s reviewer (YouTube review) was impressed with the cooling system and low noise levels, noting, “32 dBA from about 18 inches away is excellent.” He praised the build quality, the components, and the competitive pricing, concluding, “overall, this is a very well realized mini PC. And I can’t really fault it for anything.”

On Level1Techs, Wendell framed the Ryzen 7 8845HS “Hawk Point” as an incremental step over the 7000 series, with most of the gain in NPU-based AI acceleration rather than raw CPU, and praised the SER8’s Linux support, upgradability, and low power, calling 15 watts at idle on the desktop “hard to beat.” He measured DDR5 memory latency at 89ns out of the box (well under 100ns) with extensive BIOS tuning options, and said the fan noise was probably the best of any mini PC he had tested, a low hum rather than a high-pitched whine. His one knock was the SSD, which he found underwhelming.

One Owner Report on Audio After Sleep

A verified buyer named Alforno documented that the Realtek audio output can be very low after the machine wakes from sleep, that the usual fixes did not help, and that a reboot was the only reliable way to restore normal volume: “The only workaround is to reboot the computer, which then restores the audio output levels to normal.” The 8845HS and 8745HS builds shared one Amazon listing, so the review does not say which chip that owner has.

The pick when quiet matters most

The SER8 makes the most sense if quiet matters to you. It is a fast 8845HS box with 24GB or 32GB of DDR5, a 1TB NVMe SSD, USB4, triple-display output, and near-silent cooling in a solid aluminum case. It is a strong fit for a quiet home office or living-room desktop, light gaming and esports, content creation, and Linux use. Our guide to mini PCs for music production names it the pick for most home studios. If local AI is part of your plan, our guide to which Gemma model a mini PC can run maps a box like this to the right model size. Gamers cross-shopping it against Valve’s upcoming console can read our take on whether to wait for the Steam Machine or buy a mini PC now.

Look elsewhere if you need high-end AAA gaming, more than one Ethernet port, an SD reader, a VESA mount, or fully fanless silence. The other things to weigh are the price (TechRadar called it about $50 too high) and the weak Wi-Fi. Beelink says newer units ship with updated antennas and offers a free antenna kit for earlier ones. A box like the SER8 also makes a capable base for an offline AI survival computer. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions