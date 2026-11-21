16 configurations across 9 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS has quietly become one of the most popular processors in the enthusiast mini PC market. Based on AMD’s Hawk Point architecture with Zen 4 cores manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm process, this chip packs eight cores and sixteen threads capable of boosting to 5.1 GHz. The key distinction from its sibling, the Ryzen 7 8845HS, is the absence of an NPU (Neural Processing Unit), which makes no difference for traditional computing tasks but allowed manufacturers to offer this silicon at lower price points. Originally positioned for the Chinese market, the 8745HS now appears in mini PCs sold worldwide from brands like GEEKOM, BOSGAME, GMKtec, and KAMRUI.

What makes this processor compelling for mini PC buyers is the combination of desktop-class multi-threaded performance and capable integrated graphics. The Radeon 780M GPU features 12 RDNA 3 compute units running at up to 2700 MHz, delivering roughly GTX 1060-level performance in a chip that can run at 45 watts. This puts 1080p gaming within reach, while the eight Zen 4 cores handle demanding productivity workloads that would choke lesser processors. For users who need serious computing power in a compact form factor without resorting to external graphics, the 8745HS occupies a sweet spot that few competitors match.

The 8745HS slots into AMD’s high-performance mobile lineup just below the Ryzen 9 7940HS, which offers marginally higher clock speeds and includes the NPU for AI acceleration. In practice, the performance difference between these chips is minimal for most workloads, typically less than 5% in benchmarks. Compared to Intel alternatives in this class like the Core i7-1355U or Core Ultra 7 155H, the AMD chip generally wins in multi-threaded tasks and integrated graphics performance, while Intel holds advantages in single-threaded responsiveness and platform features like Thunderbolt 4.

Performance

The AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS scores approximately 28,489 in CPU Mark benchmarks, placing it firmly in performance territory typically reserved for gaming laptops and workstations. For perspective, this is roughly five times faster than the budget Intel N100 and about 30% faster than the Intel Core i7-1355U. In Geekbench 6, the chip achieves around 2,536 in single-core testing and 9,879 to 11,029 in multi-core, depending on thermal conditions and TDP configuration.

Reviewers testing mini PCs with this processor report Cinebench R23 multi-core scores around 15,000 to 16,000 points, with exact results varying based on cooling capacity and power limits. These numbers translate to smooth performance in demanding applications like video editing in Premiere Pro or DaVinci Resolve, though very heavy 4K timelines may require proxy workflows. Software compilation, virtual machine hosting, and containerized workloads run comfortably on the eight-core, sixteen-thread configuration.

The Radeon 780M integrated graphics deserve special mention because they transform these mini PCs from productivity machines into legitimate casual gaming systems. Benchmark testing shows Cyberpunk 2077 hitting 62 FPS at 1080p medium with FSR enabled, Forza Horizon 5 reaching 94 FPS at high settings, and esports titles like DOTA 2 exceeding 147 FPS. For emulation enthusiasts, the 780M handles PS3, Wii U, and Nintendo Switch emulation capably, with several reviewers noting Switch games look and perform better than on the actual console.

Ideal Use Cases

Mini PCs powered by the Ryzen 7 8745HS excel as compact desktop replacements for power users who need real processing muscle. Software developers find the eight cores and ample memory support handle compilation, containers, and multiple development environments simultaneously. Content creators benefit from hardware-accelerated video encoding and enough CPU horsepower for editing workflows, though professional colorists and effects artists will still want discrete GPUs.

The combination of strong integrated graphics and USB4 connectivity makes these systems appealing for living room gaming setups. At 1080p, the Radeon 780M handles most games at medium to high settings without requiring a separate graphics card. For users who want the option to add more graphics power later, several 8745HS mini PCs include OCuLink ports that provide better eGPU performance than USB4 or Thunderbolt.

Home lab enthusiasts appreciate that many 8745HS mini PCs feature dual 2.5-gigabit Ethernet ports for virtualization hosts, network appliances, or software-defined routers. The processor handles Proxmox, ESXi, or TrueNAS workloads without breaking a sweat, and the relatively modest 45W TDP keeps power consumption reasonable for always-on deployments. Multi-monitor productivity setups benefit from the quad-display support common on these systems.

Where the 8745HS falls short is absolute silence. Unlike fanless N100 systems, 8745HS mini PCs require active cooling and will become audible under sustained loads, typically reaching 40-50 dBA depending on the chassis design and cooling solution. Users who prioritize whisper-quiet operation over performance should look elsewhere.

What to Look For

When choosing between Ryzen 7 8745HS mini PCs, RAM configuration significantly impacts both general responsiveness and integrated graphics performance. The Radeon 780M shares system memory, so faster DDR5-5600 in dual-channel configuration delivers noticeably better gaming performance than DDR5-4800 or single-channel setups. Most systems ship with 32GB, which provides comfortable headroom for productivity and gaming. Models supporting up to 64GB or 96GB RAM offer more flexibility for memory-intensive virtualization workloads.

Storage expansion varies considerably between models. Entry-level options may include just one M.2 slot, while better-equipped systems offer two or three M.2 slots plus options like 2.5-inch SATA bays for additional capacity. If you plan to use OCuLink for external graphics, verify whether it consumes one of your storage slots since some implementations share PCIe lanes. For users needing substantial local storage, prioritize models with multiple expansion options.

Connectivity features differentiate premium models from budget alternatives. Dual 2.5-gigabit Ethernet ports support link aggregation and networking applications. USB4 at 40Gbps enables high-speed peripherals and display output. WiFi 6E or WiFi 7 provides faster wireless performance than WiFi 6 alternatives. At price points typically ranging from $400 to $700 for configured systems (or around $350-450 barebone), Ryzen 7 8745HS mini PCs deliver workstation-class performance that would have required a full tower just a few years ago.