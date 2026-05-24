AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX

Updated on November 23, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5

The AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX is a 5.12-inch square mini PC built around AMD’s Ryzen 7 8745HS, an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 chip with Radeon 780M integrated graphics. The chassis has a perforated mesh top and a dual-fan cooling system, and AOOSTAR fits it with the connectivity a desktop replacement needs: a dedicated OCuLink port for external GPU expansion, two USB4 ports, and dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet. It was sold in two forms. The barebone unit leaves the DDR5 memory and NVMe storage to you, and the configured model arrives with 24GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Either build takes up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory and up to 8TB of storage across its two M.2 slots, and AOOSTAR lists three BIOS performance modes, the highest at 70 watts.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Dedicated OCuLink port (PCIe 4.0 x4, 64Gbps) for external GPU docks Barebone model needs separate RAM and SSD purchases Dual USB4 Type-C ports (40Gbps) with DisplayPort Alt Mode WiFi 6 rather than the newer WiFi 7 Dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet No Ryzen AI NPU (the 8745HS drops it versus the 8845HS) Dual-fan cooling with a BIOS-controlled 70mm bottom fan Some desktop GPUs ran unstably over OCuLink in one review of the 8845HS version Dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots supporting up to 8TB Removing the board and cooler for a repaste is difficult Dedicated DC power jack frees both USB4 ports for data Integrated graphics alone tops out around 1080p gaming

AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX Comparison Chart

AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX Price List Price: $299.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $619.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Version Barebone/AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS 24GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Performance Rating 5.2 5.5 CPU Mark 28,483 28,483 Operating System No OS Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (No RAM or SSD included) 24 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage None included; NVMe SSD 1 TB NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.12 x 5.12 x 2.36 inches

(130.05 x 130.05 x 59.94 mm) 5.12 x 5.12 x 2.36 inches

(130.05 x 130.05 x 59.94 mm) Weight 1.45 lbs (0.66 kg) 1.45 lbs (0.66 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4) 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB4 Type-C, OCuLink. Rear: 1x USB4 Type-C, 2x USB-A 2.0 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB4 Type-C, OCuLink. Rear: 1x USB4 Type-C, 2x USB-A 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink PCIe 4.0 x4 (64Gbps) for eGPU PCIe 4.0 x4 (64Gbps) for eGPU Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket and screws, SSD cooling pad Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket and screws, SSD cooling pad Expandability 2x DDR5-5600 SODIMM (up to 128GB), 2x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0, OCuLink for eGPU 2x DDR5-5600 SODIMM (up to 128GB), 2x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0, OCuLink for eGPU

See every AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration in the chart

Workstation ports in a 5.12-inch chassis, 1080p graphics without an eGPU

The GEM12 MAX measures roughly 5.12 x 5.12 x 2.36 inches and weighs about 1.45 pounds, small enough to tuck behind a monitor on the included VESA bracket. The front panel carries a 3.5mm combo audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB4 Type-C port, and the OCuLink connector, while the rear adds a second USB4 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, HDMI, a DisplayPort 1.4 output, the dual 2.5GbE jacks, and a dedicated DC power input. That DC barrel jack is a meaningful upgrade over the plain GEM12: on the earlier model the power supply occupied one of the USB4 ports, whereas the MAX keeps both USB-C ports free for data and displays. Cooling is a dual-fan layout, including a large 70mm bottom fan, and the BIOS offers three performance modes, the highest at 70 watts.

The Ryzen 7 8745HS is an 8-core, 16-thread part that boosts to 4.9GHz and scores roughly 28,489 on PassMark’s multi-thread benchmark. It is the same silicon as the better-known Ryzen 7 8845HS minus the Ryzen AI NPU, so CPU and Radeon 780M graphics performance are nearly identical while the price tends to run lower. That is enough for software development with dozens of browser tabs open and heavy multitasking across creative apps. The 780M handles 1080p gaming at medium settings; beyond that, the OCuLink port takes an external GPU.

The OCuLink connector provides a PCIe 4.0 x4 link at 64Gbps, a higher-bandwidth path to an external GPU dock than USB4 or Thunderbolt can manage. Paired with a desktop graphics card, the box can take on gaming and rendering work the 780M cannot reach on its own, though not every card ran stably over the link in TexnoPlaneta’s tests on the 8845HS version. The two USB4 ports each deliver 40Gbps and DisplayPort Alt Mode for additional monitors alongside the HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and the dual 2.5GbE ports support home-lab duty running Proxmox, pfSense, or a NAS front end. Wireless duties fall to a WiFi 6 (802.11ax) module with Bluetooth 5.2. TexnoPlaneta’s teardown of the 8845HS version found an Intel AX200 card; he notes Intel’s BE200 WiFi 7 card does not work on AMD systems, so a WiFi 7 upgrade needs a card other than the BE200.

Reviewer Insights

TexnoPlaneta took apart the 8845HS version

TexnoPlaneta reviewed, in Russian, the GEM12 MAX with the Ryzen 7 8845HS rather than this page’s 8745HS, so only his findings about the chassis, cooler, and ports apply here. He praised the large, quiet 70mm bottom fan, whose speed is set in the BIOS, and said that fan can be made fully silent. He identified an Intel AX200 Wi-Fi card inside and lists two Intel I226-V 2.5G network controllers. RAM and SSD sit behind just four screws, but reaching the cooler was very hard: forcing the board out left minor damage and rubbed paint off the heatsink.

He ran into OCuLink card compatibility problems. His own Palit RTX 3080 Ti made the system glitch over OCuLink and dropped to a PCIe 1.1 x4 link, while an AORUS RTX 3070 Master and an ASUS RTX 3090 ROG Strix ran stably. A Palit RTX 3090 Game Pro and an Asus RTX 3080 Ti TUF Gaming were also unstable. He saw the problem only on 8845HS mini PCs, whatever the maker; the same dock ran any card stably on a Ryzen 9 6900HX machine.

Customer Reviews

These reviews come from a shared Amazon listing that also sold other AOOSTAR models, so a given review may not be of the GEM12 MAX 8745HS. The recurring praise from verified buyers on Amazon centers on the Ryzen CPU’s speed, quiet and cool operation, and value relative to a full desktop build. Laszlo H, a verified buyer, wrote: “the CPU is very fast. I love these mini PCs, the ones with Ryzens anyway. Doesn’t use much power, pretty quiet, and you can use it for a server, a desktop, etc.” Verified buyer Stephen Hunter, on his second AOOSTAR purchase, called it a “Great mini pc. Good quality and very quiet and cool running. Performance for its class is exceptional and the price was much better than competition.” Several reviewers note this is a barebones unit; verified buyer ahmed wrote it “Worked out of the box and just add ram and SSD to it.”

Three buyers raised caveats. Verified buyer Dave S. said his main problem was Bluetooth and USB devices dropping “A LOT”. Verified buyer alberto altahona, who rated it four stars, noted in Spanish that the device tends to run hot (“el dispositivo tiende a calentarse mucho”). Verified buyer Manuel, who is satisfied so far, flagged secondhand concerns he had read online about the company’s technical support, pending returns, and units dying without warning, none of which he has experienced himself. There is also one one-star verified rating from David V., though its short text only references the seller lowering the price and does not explain the low score, so it is hard to read a specific complaint from it.

A quiet productivity box with room for an external GPU

The Ryzen 7 8745HS handles development, heavy multitasking, and home-lab duty. Its connectivity covers OCuLink for an external GPU, two USB4 ports, dual 2.5GbE, and a dedicated DC jack that keeps both USB4 ports free for data and displays. Buyers who do not need an eGPU on day one can add one later without replacing anything else in the machine.

The barebone model asks you to source your own RAM and SSD, reaching the cooler means forcing the board out (RAM and SSD sit behind four screws), and not every desktop GPU ran stably over OCuLink in TexnoPlaneta’s tests on the 8845HS version. The missing Ryzen AI NPU matters mainly for local-AI work. For shoppers weighing this against other options, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart, and if a built-in screen appeals, compare it with the AOOSTAR G-FLIP, which uses a similar AMD platform with a flip-up display.

Frequently Asked Questions