AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX
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The AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX is a 5.12-inch square mini PC built around AMD’s Ryzen 7 8745HS, an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 chip with Radeon 780M integrated graphics. The chassis has a perforated mesh top and a dual-fan cooling system, and AOOSTAR fits it with the connectivity a desktop replacement needs: a dedicated OCuLink port for external GPU expansion, two USB4 ports, and dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet. It was sold in two forms. The barebone unit leaves the DDR5 memory and NVMe storage to you, and the configured model arrives with 24GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Either build takes up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory and up to 8TB of storage across its two M.2 slots, and AOOSTAR lists three BIOS performance modes, the highest at 70 watts.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Dedicated OCuLink port (PCIe 4.0 x4, 64Gbps) for external GPU docks
|Barebone model needs separate RAM and SSD purchases
|Dual USB4 Type-C ports (40Gbps) with DisplayPort Alt Mode
|WiFi 6 rather than the newer WiFi 7
|Dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet
|No Ryzen AI NPU (the 8745HS drops it versus the 8845HS)
|Dual-fan cooling with a BIOS-controlled 70mm bottom fan
|Some desktop GPUs ran unstably over OCuLink in one review of the 8845HS version
|Dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots supporting up to 8TB
|Removing the board and cooler for a repaste is difficult
|Dedicated DC power jack frees both USB4 ports for data
|Integrated graphics alone tops out around 1080p gaming
AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX Comparison Chart
AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX
AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX
|Price
List Price: $299.00
Amazon Prices:
List Price: $619.00
Amazon Prices:
|Version
|Barebone/AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|24GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|Performance Rating
|5.2
|5.5
|CPU Mark
|28,483
|28,483
|Operating System
|No OS
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 780M
|Integrated AMD Radeon 780M
|RAM
|None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (No RAM or SSD included)
|24 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel
|Internal Storage
|None included; NVMe SSD
|1 TB NVMe SSD
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.12 x 5.12 x 2.36 inches
(130.05 x 130.05 x 59.94 mm)
|5.12 x 5.12 x 2.36 inches
(130.05 x 130.05 x 59.94 mm)
|Weight
|1.45 lbs (0.66 kg)
|1.45 lbs (0.66 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps
|2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4)
|1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4)
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)
Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB4 Type-C, OCuLink. Rear: 1x USB4 Type-C, 2x USB-A 2.0
|2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)
Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB4 Type-C, OCuLink. Rear: 1x USB4 Type-C, 2x USB-A 2.0
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|OCuLink
|PCIe 4.0 x4 (64Gbps) for eGPU
|PCIe 4.0 x4 (64Gbps) for eGPU
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|Yes
|In the Box
|Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket and screws, SSD cooling pad
|Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket and screws, SSD cooling pad
|Expandability
|2x DDR5-5600 SODIMM (up to 128GB), 2x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0, OCuLink for eGPU
|2x DDR5-5600 SODIMM (up to 128GB), 2x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0, OCuLink for eGPU
See every AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration in the chart
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Workstation ports in a 5.12-inch chassis, 1080p graphics without an eGPU
The GEM12 MAX measures roughly 5.12 x 5.12 x 2.36 inches and weighs about 1.45 pounds, small enough to tuck behind a monitor on the included VESA bracket. The front panel carries a 3.5mm combo audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB4 Type-C port, and the OCuLink connector, while the rear adds a second USB4 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, HDMI, a DisplayPort 1.4 output, the dual 2.5GbE jacks, and a dedicated DC power input. That DC barrel jack is a meaningful upgrade over the plain GEM12: on the earlier model the power supply occupied one of the USB4 ports, whereas the MAX keeps both USB-C ports free for data and displays. Cooling is a dual-fan layout, including a large 70mm bottom fan, and the BIOS offers three performance modes, the highest at 70 watts.
The Ryzen 7 8745HS is an 8-core, 16-thread part that boosts to 4.9GHz and scores roughly 28,489 on PassMark’s multi-thread benchmark. It is the same silicon as the better-known Ryzen 7 8845HS minus the Ryzen AI NPU, so CPU and Radeon 780M graphics performance are nearly identical while the price tends to run lower. That is enough for software development with dozens of browser tabs open and heavy multitasking across creative apps. The 780M handles 1080p gaming at medium settings; beyond that, the OCuLink port takes an external GPU.
The OCuLink connector provides a PCIe 4.0 x4 link at 64Gbps, a higher-bandwidth path to an external GPU dock than USB4 or Thunderbolt can manage. Paired with a desktop graphics card, the box can take on gaming and rendering work the 780M cannot reach on its own, though not every card ran stably over the link in TexnoPlaneta’s tests on the 8845HS version. The two USB4 ports each deliver 40Gbps and DisplayPort Alt Mode for additional monitors alongside the HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and the dual 2.5GbE ports support home-lab duty running Proxmox, pfSense, or a NAS front end. Wireless duties fall to a WiFi 6 (802.11ax) module with Bluetooth 5.2. TexnoPlaneta’s teardown of the 8845HS version found an Intel AX200 card; he notes Intel’s BE200 WiFi 7 card does not work on AMD systems, so a WiFi 7 upgrade needs a card other than the BE200.
Reviewer Insights
TexnoPlaneta took apart the 8845HS version
TexnoPlaneta reviewed, in Russian, the GEM12 MAX with the Ryzen 7 8845HS rather than this page’s 8745HS, so only his findings about the chassis, cooler, and ports apply here. He praised the large, quiet 70mm bottom fan, whose speed is set in the BIOS, and said that fan can be made fully silent. He identified an Intel AX200 Wi-Fi card inside and lists two Intel I226-V 2.5G network controllers. RAM and SSD sit behind just four screws, but reaching the cooler was very hard: forcing the board out left minor damage and rubbed paint off the heatsink.
He ran into OCuLink card compatibility problems. His own Palit RTX 3080 Ti made the system glitch over OCuLink and dropped to a PCIe 1.1 x4 link, while an AORUS RTX 3070 Master and an ASUS RTX 3090 ROG Strix ran stably. A Palit RTX 3090 Game Pro and an Asus RTX 3080 Ti TUF Gaming were also unstable. He saw the problem only on 8845HS mini PCs, whatever the maker; the same dock ran any card stably on a Ryzen 9 6900HX machine.
Customer Reviews
These reviews come from a shared Amazon listing that also sold other AOOSTAR models, so a given review may not be of the GEM12 MAX 8745HS. The recurring praise from verified buyers on Amazon centers on the Ryzen CPU’s speed, quiet and cool operation, and value relative to a full desktop build. Laszlo H, a verified buyer, wrote: “the CPU is very fast. I love these mini PCs, the ones with Ryzens anyway. Doesn’t use much power, pretty quiet, and you can use it for a server, a desktop, etc.” Verified buyer Stephen Hunter, on his second AOOSTAR purchase, called it a “Great mini pc. Good quality and very quiet and cool running. Performance for its class is exceptional and the price was much better than competition.” Several reviewers note this is a barebones unit; verified buyer ahmed wrote it “Worked out of the box and just add ram and SSD to it.”
Three buyers raised caveats. Verified buyer Dave S. said his main problem was Bluetooth and USB devices dropping “A LOT”. Verified buyer alberto altahona, who rated it four stars, noted in Spanish that the device tends to run hot (“el dispositivo tiende a calentarse mucho”). Verified buyer Manuel, who is satisfied so far, flagged secondhand concerns he had read online about the company’s technical support, pending returns, and units dying without warning, none of which he has experienced himself. There is also one one-star verified rating from David V., though its short text only references the seller lowering the price and does not explain the low score, so it is hard to read a specific complaint from it.
A quiet productivity box with room for an external GPU
The Ryzen 7 8745HS handles development, heavy multitasking, and home-lab duty. Its connectivity covers OCuLink for an external GPU, two USB4 ports, dual 2.5GbE, and a dedicated DC jack that keeps both USB4 ports free for data and displays. Buyers who do not need an eGPU on day one can add one later without replacing anything else in the machine.
The barebone model asks you to source your own RAM and SSD, reaching the cooler means forcing the board out (RAM and SSD sit behind four screws), and not every desktop GPU ran stably over OCuLink in TexnoPlaneta’s tests on the 8845HS version. The missing Ryzen AI NPU matters mainly for local-AI work. For shoppers weighing this against other options, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart, and if a built-in screen appeals, compare it with the AOOSTAR G-FLIP, which uses a similar AMD platform with a flip-up display.
Frequently Asked Questions
What processor does the AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX use?
AMD’s Ryzen 7 8745HS, an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 processor with Radeon 780M integrated graphics that boosts to 4.9GHz and scores around 28,489 on PassMark. It is the same core design as the Ryzen 7 8845HS without the Ryzen AI NPU, so CPU and graphics performance are nearly identical while the price is usually lower.
What is the OCuLink port on the GEM12 MAX for?
OCuLink is a high-speed PCIe 4.0 x4 connector that delivers up to 64Gbps of bandwidth, letting you attach an external GPU dock. A desktop graphics card in the dock can add 1440p gaming headroom, card compatibility permitting: TexnoPlaneta, testing the 8845HS version, found some cards ran unstably over OCuLink. As a direct PCIe link, OCuLink offers more bandwidth than driving an eGPU over USB4 or Thunderbolt.
Can I upgrade the RAM and storage in the AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX?
Yes. There are two DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots supporting up to 128GB of memory and two M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 slots holding up to 8TB of storage. The barebone model ships with no RAM or SSD so you can install your own, and the configured model arrives with 24GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD that you can still expand.
What ports does the AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX have?
On the front the GEM12 MAX has a 3.5mm combo audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB4 Type-C port, and an OCuLink connector. The rear adds a second USB4 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one HDMI output, a DisplayPort 1.4 output, dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet jacks, and a dedicated DC power input.
Is the AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX good for gaming?
On its Radeon 780M integrated graphics the GEM12 MAX handles 1080p gaming at medium settings. For more demanding titles you can connect an external GPU dock through the OCuLink port, whose PCIe 4.0 x4 link can drive a desktop graphics card for 1440p headroom, though one reviewer, testing the 8845HS version, found some cards unstable over it.
Does the GEM12 MAX run quietly?
TexnoPlaneta, testing the 8845HS version, called the large 70mm bottom fan quiet, noted its speed can be set in the BIOS, and said that fan can be made fully silent.