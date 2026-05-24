ASUS NUC 15 Pro+

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare Barebones/Core Ultra 9 285H Add

Barebones/Core Ultra 7 255H Add

Barebones/Core Ultra 5 225H Add

32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 7 255H Add

16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 5 225H Add

Check prices on Amazon (4)

The ASUS NUC 15 Pro+ is the flagship of ASUS’s 2025 NUC lineup, pairing the compact 0.7-liter chassis that defined the NUC line with Intel’s Arrow Lake Core Ultra processors (Series 2). It is built around the Core Ultra 9 285H at the top end, with Core Ultra 7 255H and Core Ultra 5 225H options below it, aimed at users who want serious multi-core performance without a tower on their desk. The “Plus” designation marks the slim, premium model with PCIe 5.0 storage, WiFi 7, and dual Thunderbolt 4, sitting a tier above the standard ASUS NUC 15 Pro. It carries forward the toolless design philosophy that made the ASUS NUC 14 Pro so easy to live with.

Flagship speed comes with firmware quirks

Pros Cons Core Ultra 9 285H delivers desktop-class multi-core performance No 3.5mm combo audio jack on the chassis PCIe 5.0 primary M.2 slot for the fastest NVMe drives Second M.2 slot limited to shorter 2242 form factor WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for current wireless standards Verified buyer Ken Oberle hit sleep and wake failures he blames on firmware Dual Thunderbolt 4 with DP 2.1 drives up to four 4K displays Barebones models arrive with no memory, drive, or operating system Toolless chassis for screwdriver-free RAM and SSD upgrades Single 2.5GbE port rather than dual networking Supports up to 96GB DDR5 across two SO-DIMM slots Integrated Arc graphics are not built for AAA gaming

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ASUS NUC 15 Pro+ Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage OS List price Amazon price Compare Barebones/Core Ultra 9 285H Core Ultra 9 285H CPU Mark 34,207 None None No OS $830.00 Details Performance Rating 5.8 CPU Mark 34,207 Operating System No OS Processor Sixteen-core 2.90 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H GPU Integrated Intel Arc 140T RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Up to 96GB DDR5-5600) Internal Storage None included Barebones/Core Ultra 7 255H Core Ultra 7 255H CPU Mark 30,765 None None No OS $720.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 30,765 Operating System No OS Processor Sixteen-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 7 255H GPU Integrated Intel Arc 140T RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Up to 96GB DDR5-5600) Internal Storage None included Barebones/Core Ultra 5 225H Core Ultra 5 225H CPU Mark 27,972 None None No OS $615.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.3 CPU Mark 27,972 Operating System No OS Processor Fourteen-core 1.70 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 5 225H GPU Integrated Intel Arc 130T RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Up to 96GB DDR5-5600) Internal Storage None included 32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 7 255H Core Ultra 7 255H CPU Mark 30,765 32 GB 1 TB SSD Windows 11 Pro $1899.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 6.0 CPU Mark 30,765 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Sixteen-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 7 255H GPU Integrated Intel Arc 140T RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD 16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 5 225H Core Ultra 5 225H CPU Mark 27,972 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Pro $1229.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.3 CPU Mark 27,972 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Fourteen-core 1.70 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 5 225H GPU Integrated Intel Arc 130T RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Specs shared by every configuration Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.67 x 4.41 x 1.65 inches

(144.02 x 112.01 x 41.91 mm) Weight 1.32 lbs (0.6 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DP 2.1 via Thunderbolt 4; up to 4x 4K displays VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2x2 (20Gbps). Rear: 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 1x USB 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports 2 OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack none Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, AC adapter with power cord, VESA bracket and screws, warranty card Expandability 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM (up to 96GB, DDR5-5600 or DDR5-6400 CSO-DIMM). 2x M.2: 2280 PCIe 5.0 x4 + 2242 PCIe 4.0 x4. Toolless chassis access.

See every Intel Core Ultra 9 285H configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core Ultra 7 255H configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core Ultra 5 225H configuration in the chart

Two M.2 slots and 96GB of DDR5 behind a toolless panel

The machine measures 5.67 by 4.41 by 1.65 inches and weighs roughly 1.3 pounds, keeping the slim, low-profile silhouette that distinguishes the Plus model from the taller standard NUC 15 Pro. The chassis is a toolless silver aluminum design: a latch releases the bottom panel so you can reach the two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and dual M.2 slots without a screwdriver, and one owner described a memory and M.2 install done “in less than a minute.” The front panel carries a 20Gbps USB-C port (USB 3.2 Gen2x2) flanked by two 10Gbps USB-A ports and the power button, while the rear hosts the dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, an additional USB-A, a USB 2.0 port, two HDMI outputs, and the 2.5-gigabit Ethernet jack. One notable omission is the lack of a 3.5mm audio jack, so headphone and speaker connections rely on USB, HDMI, or Bluetooth.

The flagship configuration uses the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, a 16-core, 16-thread Arrow Lake processor that boosts to 5.4GHz and scores roughly 34,500 on the PassMark CPU benchmark. That puts it well ahead of the previous-generation NUC 14 Pro, with headroom for 4K video timeline scrubbing, heavy multitasking, and software development across dozens of browser tabs. The integrated Intel Arc 140T graphics handle media playback, hardware-accelerated encoding, and light creative work, and the processor’s NPU enables on-device AI features, though as with most integrated solutions this is not a gaming GPU. One owner reported installing 128GB of memory (two 64GB SO-DIMMs, beyond the official 96GB rating) and a 4TB NVMe drive for a “blazing fast” Windows 11 Pro setup.

Wireless duty falls to WiFi 7 (802.11be) and Bluetooth 5.4, while the wired side uses Intel’s I226-V controller for 2.5-gigabit Ethernet. The dual Thunderbolt 4 ports support DisplayPort 2.1 alt mode, and combined with the two HDMI outputs the NUC 15 Pro+ can drive up to four displays, with owners reporting 8K at 60Hz over Thunderbolt. The primary M.2 2280 slot runs at PCIe 5.0 x4 for the fastest current drives, and a second M.2 2242 slot at PCIe 4.0 x4 adds capacity. Memory tops out at 96GB across the two SO-DIMM slots, enough headroom for virtualization or large in-memory workloads.

Reviewer Insights

Robtech framed the launch around performance, billing it as the fastest Intel mini PC available at the time of release and walking through the chassis, upgrade process, and thermals. The Geeky Ricky reaches a similar conclusion, describing the system as compact and fast, while Gearvlog with Mike puts the Arrow Lake silicon through a dedicated benchmark run.

Customer Reviews

Across 50 ratings on Amazon, the ASUS NUC 15 Pro+ averages 4.2 stars, with 56 percent at five stars and a smaller cluster (about 15 percent) at one or two. Buyers who liked it praised the raw speed and how easy it is to add your own RAM and SSD to the barebones unit. A verified buyer wrote “Easy memory and M2 installation — no tools; flip it over, open the latch, insert the memory and M2 drive in less than a minute,” and verified buyer Brad Barnburner described “Performance is Immediate Boot Up with no B.S.”

The recurring complaint is firmware and stability rather than the hardware itself. Verified buyer Ken Oberle gave it two stars, writing it is “Good… when it works” but that “Asus and Microsoft need to put their heads together to straighten out the firmware issues with it,” citing “nonstop hardware issues from not being able to sleep or wake properly.” Verified buyer Tim, otherwise “mostly happy,” noted it “took a couple weeks for it to stabilize.” A one-star buyer called it an “extremely over heating product.”

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Flagship Arrow Lake speed at a premium price

The “Plus” name buys the Core Ultra 9 285H, a PCIe 5.0 storage slot, WiFi 7, and dual Thunderbolt 4 in a chassis small enough to hide behind a monitor. The toolless design and the CPU range from the Core Ultra 5 225H up to the Core Ultra 9 285H let you match the configuration to your budget and workload, and the two SO-DIMM slots leave room to grow into 96GB of memory later.

If you rely on a wired headset jack, want dual high-speed Ethernet, or plan to game on integrated graphics, look elsewhere or budget for a Thunderbolt eGPU. Research the reported firmware quirks against your intended operating system before buying. Shoppers cross-shopping the Mac mini for a Windows or Linux workstation should also weigh the Mac mini M4 on price and platform fit.

For those comparing options, Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart is a useful way to evaluate it against other mini PCs in its class.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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