12 configurations across 6 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285H sits at the top of Intel’s Arrow Lake-H mobile lineup (the Core Ultra 200H series unveiled at CES in early 2025), and it has quickly become the chip mini PC makers reach for when they want genuine desktop-class throughput in a NUC-sized box. It packs 16 cores split three ways: 6 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores, and 2 additional low-power efficiency cores on a separate power island that handles background work while the rest of the chip sleeps. Unlike older Intel parts, none of these cores are hyperthreaded, so the 285H runs 16 cores and 16 threads. The performance cores climb from a 3.70 GHz base to a 5.40 GHz max turbo, and the package also carries integrated Intel Arc 140T graphics plus a dedicated NPU for on-device AI.

That combination lands the 285H in a very different class from the budget N-series chips that dominate cheap mini PCs. It scores roughly 34,207 in PassMark CPU Mark, which is about six and a half times the Intel Processor N100’s 5,305 and puts it firmly in workstation territory. It is also a real generational step: the previous-generation Core Ultra 9 185H (Meteor Lake) scores about 28,923, so the 285H is roughly 18% faster in the same benchmark. On the CPU side it trades blows with AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, which scores around 34,946, so the two flagships are close enough that the rest of the mini PC (cooling, ports, networking) usually decides which one to buy.

The one thing to keep in mind is that this is a mobile H-class processor pushed hard inside a small chassis. How much of that 34,207-point ceiling you actually see depends heavily on the cooling design of the specific mini PC, so the enclosure matters more here than it does with a low-power part.

Performance

With 16 physical cores and a 5.40 GHz peak, the 285H chews through the workloads that expose a budget chip’s limits: 4K video timeline scrubbing, software compilation, running several virtual machines at once, and multitasking across dozens of browser tabs. The absence of hyperthreading is not a real drawback here, because 16 genuine cores already give it plenty of parallel width for content creation and development work.

Graphics are a bigger leap than the CPU numbers alone suggest. The integrated Arc 140T uses 8 Xe cores and includes XMX matrix engines that power Intel’s XeSS upscaling, and it posts a G3D mark of about 6,615 against the N100’s 760. That is enough for smooth 1080p gaming in many titles and comfortable light creative work, and Intel’s QuickSync media engine (with AV1 encode and decode) makes these machines particularly strong for video editing and streaming. It is still integrated graphics, so demanding modern games at high settings remain out of reach without an external GPU.

Sustained performance is where designs diverge. The 285H can hold high clocks when a chassis gives it room to breathe, but compact enclosures tend to hit a thermal wall and pull clocks back to stay safe. If your work is bursty (open an app, compile, render a clip) the ceiling rarely bites; if you run the CPU flat out for long stretches, cooling headroom becomes the number that matters.

Ideal Use Cases

The 285H is built for people who want a small computer that does not feel small. Compact workstations for photo and video editing benefit from the core count and QuickSync, and the NPU adds hardware acceleration for the AI features creative apps increasingly lean on. Software developers get fast builds and enough memory headroom for containers and VMs, since many 285H boards take two DDR5 SO-DIMMs up to 96GB or beyond. Home lab and virtualization builders like the mix of cores, memory ceiling, and quiet operation for an always-on box.

It also works for multi-monitor productivity, thanks to the USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 ports common on these machines, and for emulation, where the Arc graphics handle notoriously fussy titles cleanly. For users who want real GPU muscle, several 285H mini PCs expose an external-GPU path (OCuLink, Thunderbolt, or a proprietary PCIe dock), turning the little box into a gaming or rendering rig. Where the 285H is simply overkill is basic duty like a media player, kiosk, or router; an N100 does that for far less heat and money.

What to Look For

Cooling comes first. Because the chip’s real-world output tracks the thermal design, favor models with clear cooling headroom or an unlockable power limit if you plan sustained loads. After that:

Memory: most designs use two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots (commonly DDR5-5600, some faster). Look for 32GB or more, and check the maximum if you want VM or in-memory headroom.

most designs use two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots (commonly DDR5-5600, some faster). Look for 32GB or more, and check the maximum if you want VM or in-memory headroom. Storage: dual M.2 slots are common; premium boards put the primary slot on PCIe 5.0 for the fastest NVMe drives.

dual M.2 slots are common; premium boards put the primary slot on PCIe 5.0 for the fastest NVMe drives. Networking: 2.5-gigabit Ethernet is the default, but a few machines step up to dual 10GbE for NAS and virtualization duty.

2.5-gigabit Ethernet is the default, but a few machines step up to dual 10GbE for NAS and virtualization duty. Ports and expansion: USB4 or Thunderbolt 4 handles fast peripherals, extra displays, and (on some units) an external GPU. If gaming matters, prioritize a model with OCuLink or a dedicated eGPU dock rather than relying on integrated Arc alone.

Also decide between barebones and pre-configured kits: barebones units let you supply your own RAM, drive, and operating system, which suits home lab builders who want exact control.