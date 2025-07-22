MINISFORUM M1 Pro

Updated on November 14, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Add

32GB/512GB/Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Add

32GB/1TB/Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Add

Barebone/Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Add

Barebone/Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Add

Check prices on Amazon (4)

The MINISFORUM M1 Pro is an Intel Core Ultra mini PC in an aluminum chassis that fits in your hand, and it carries two features uncommon at this size: WiFi 7 and an OCuLink port for adding an external GPU without Thunderbolt’s bandwidth limits. MINISFORUM sells it in two CPU tiers that share the same chassis, ports, and OCuLink expansion. The 14-core Core Ultra 5 125H tier comes in 32GB/512GB, 32GB/1TB, and barebone builds, while the step-up 16-core Core Ultra 9 285H tier swaps in Arc 140T graphics, adds 99 TOPS of combined AI throughput, and also offers a barebone option for buyers who bring their own RAM and storage. It is aimed at creative work, development, and modular gaming setups rather than budget buyers.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Aluminum top and sides, with only the bottom panel in plastic Intel mobile chip pricing runs above AMD parts like the Ryzen 7 8845HS OCuLink port for lossless external GPU expansion (adapter included) No SD card reader for quick media transfers WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless OCuLink adapter uses one M.2 slot when installed Quiet operation at approximately 33dB under normal use Internal speakers and microphone are subpar quality Dual USB4 ports with 40Gbps throughput and DisplayPort Alt Mode Fan noise increases noticeably in performance mode Support for up to 128GB DDR5 RAM and dual PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives Integrated graphics limited for demanding AAA games

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MINISFORUM M1 Pro Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage OS List price Amazon price Compare 32GB/1TB/Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Core Ultra 5 125H CPU Mark 19,903 32 GB 1 TB Windows 11 Pro $895.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.1 CPU Mark 19,903 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Fourteen-core 1.20 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H GPU Integrated Intel Arc graphics RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4) 32GB/512GB/Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Core Ultra 5 125H CPU Mark 19,903 32 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Pro $823.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.1 CPU Mark 19,903 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Fourteen-core 1.20 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H GPU Integrated Intel Arc graphics RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (DDR5-5600) Internal Storage 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4) 32GB/1TB/Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Core Ultra 9 285H CPU Mark 34,207 32 GB 1 TB SSD Windows 11 Pro $1,103.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 6.3 CPU Mark 34,207 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Sixteen-core 2.90 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H GPU Integrated Intel Arc 140T RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (DDR5-5600 (BIOS supports up to 6400MHz)) Internal Storage 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4 up to 8K@60Hz) Barebone/Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Core Ultra 9 285H CPU Mark 34,207 None None No OS $623.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.8 CPU Mark 34,207 Operating System No OS Processor Sixteen-core 2.90 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H GPU Integrated Intel Arc 140T RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM (DDR5-5600 (BIOS supports up to 6400MHz)) Internal Storage None included DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4 up to 8K@60Hz) Barebone/Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Core Ultra 5 125H CPU Mark 19,903 None None No OS $367.00 Details Performance Rating 4.7 CPU Mark 19,903 Operating System No OS Processor Fourteen-core 1.20 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H GPU Integrated Intel Arc graphics RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM Internal Storage None included DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4) Specs shared by every configuration Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.96 x 5.04 x 2.07 inches

(125.98 x 128.02 x 52.58 mm) Weight 1.32 lbs (0.6 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x USB4 (40 Gbps) with DisplayPort Alt Mode, one supports Power Delivery Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink Via included M.2 adapter (PCIe 4.0 x4, uses one M.2 slot) Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 120W power adapter with AC cord, HDMI cable, VESA mounting bracket with screws, OCuLink adapter (M.2 to OCuLink), thermal pad and bracket for second SSD, user manual Expandability RAM upgradable to 128GB via 2x DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM slots. Storage expandable via 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots with RAID 0/1 support. OCuLink port available for external GPU via included adapter.

See every Intel Core Ultra 5 125H configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core Ultra 9 285H configuration in the chart

An Aluminum Palm-Sized Box with OCuLink and Two CPU Tiers

The chassis measures just under 5 inches square and about 2 inches thick, and the whole machine weighs 1.32 pounds. The top and sides are metal, which helps heat dissipation; the bottom panel is plastic, which a few reviewers noted feels less premium but keeps weight down and eases upgrades. Most ports sit on the back, which keeps cabling tidy when the unit is VESA-mounted behind a monitor.

The Core Ultra 5 125H brings 14 cores and 18 threads with boost up to 4.5GHz, and its integrated Intel Arc graphics cover everyday work, light video editing, and emulation up through some PS3 and Xbox 360 era titles. TechPowerUp measured a Cinebench 2024 multi-core score of 1,009 and a low 10.3W average idle draw. For more graphics power, the OCuLink port gives a direct PCIe 4.0 x4 link to an external GPU enclosure, avoiding the bandwidth limits of Thunderbolt.

Buyers who want more headroom can step up to the Core Ultra 9 285H tier in the same chassis. That Arrow Lake-H chip pairs six P-cores, eight E-cores, and two low-power E-cores for 16 cores up to 5.4GHz, scoring around 34,000 on PassMark, and swaps the integrated graphics for the faster Intel Arc 140T. Its headline number is 99 combined TOPS across the CPU, NPU, and Arc 140T GPU, enough to run small local language models through tools like Ollama or LM Studio without an external accelerator. Level1Techs called it “literally the smallest Core Ultra 285H mini PC that I’ve looked at” and concluded that for productivity workloads “you’re really not giving up a lot versus a full-size desktop Core Ultra 285.” The 285H tier sells in a 32GB/1TB build (around $1,103) and a barebone version (around $623) for buyers who supply their own RAM, storage, and operating system.

Wireless duty falls to WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The dual USB4 ports carry 40Gbps of data and DisplayPort Alt Mode for high-resolution displays, and the 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port handles the wired side. Two M.2 2280 slots take PCIe Gen 4 NVMe drives and the two SO-DIMM slots take up to 128GB of DDR5, so a 32GB build can grow well past what it shipped with.

Reviewer Insights

Robtech’s Perspective

Robtech provides a thorough technical analysis of the M1 Pro-125H, describing it as “one of the more decent value propositions from Intel’s Meteor Lake lineup.” He highlights the metal build quality and WiFi 7 support, though he notes that Intel’s pricing makes AMD alternatives more competitive for value-focused buyers. Robtech particularly appreciates the compact 120W power supply and included OCuLink adapter, stating that “it’s basically a copy of the Minisforum AIX1… except the CPU, of course, which has been swapped from AMD to Intel.” He recommends the M1 Pro for Intel enthusiasts and creators who work in the Adobe suite, while suggesting value-oriented buyers consider AMD options.

Family Pop TV’s Perspective

Family Pop TV focuses on the M1 Pro’s versatility and eGPU potential, calling it “the most versatile Mini PC I’ve tested so far” at its price point. The review emphasizes the OCuLink port as “a direct line to the GPU, no bottlenecks, no compromises,” noting how it transforms this compact system into a full gaming rig when paired with a desktop graphics card. At approximately 33dB during typical operation, the M1 Pro earned praise for quiet performance. The reviewer concludes it’s highly recommended for professionals and modular-build enthusiasts who want a system that can grow with their needs.

Chase Brogan’s Perspective

Chase Brogan evaluates the M1 Pro primarily through the lens of gaming and emulation and emphasizes that “this is all metal. There’s no cheap plastic on here. Very durable, very sleek design.” His testing demonstrates smooth performance across retro gaming platforms including PS3, Xbox 360, and GameCube emulation. While noting that modern AAA titles benefit from an external GPU setup, he considers the M1 Pro “more than capable of the majority of gaming” right out of the box. The efficient and quiet cooling system receives particular praise for maintaining performance without excessive noise.

TechPowerUp Professional Review

TechPowerUp gave the M1 Pro a strongly positive review, judging that it performs like a full desktop across work, creative, and entertainment tasks. The review singles out the OCuLink port as rare for a mini PC of this class and the low power draw (about 10.3W at idle), while its main criticisms were the missing SD card reader and the midrange sustained write speed of the bundled SSD.

RandomGaminginHD’s Perspective

RandomGaminginHD tested the Core Ultra 9 285H build’s Arc 140T graphics at 1080p. Counter-Strike 2 averaged 128 FPS on the lowest settings, Fortnite 63 FPS on the low preset at native resolution, and Cyberpunk 2077 52 FPS on its lowest settings with XeSS 2 balanced upscaling. Red Dead Redemption 2 averaged 43 FPS with mostly lowest settings and high textures. In the BIOS performance mode the system stayed quiet while gaming, peaked at 82C, and drew a maximum of 62W.

Madlittlepixel’s Perspective

Madlittlepixel received the 285H with 32GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD and found that games would not run until the Intel graphics drivers were updated. After that, Doom: The Dark Ages ran smoothly with upscaling, and Resident Evil 2 and Elden Ring ran decently. He opened the case through four screws on the sides for access to the RAM, the SSD, and the OCuLink board, which ships in the box for the owner to install.

Ryan Adapts’ Perspective

Ryan Adapts tested the same 32GB/1TB configuration, found the cooling “pretty dang quiet,” and measured a sustained SSD write average of about 334MB/s. He ran local language models in LM Studio and Ollama on the integrated graphics and found the output usable though not quick to generate.

Customer Reviews

Across 9 ratings on Amazon, the MINISFORUM M1 Pro averages 4.8 stars, with every visible review rating it 5 stars. The pool is small, so treat it as early sentiment rather than a long track record. Paul Cunliffe, a verified buyer, wrote that the unit “is sleek, well made and most importantly very powerful,” adding that it “Arrived quickly to Thailand” with “Excellent packaging.” Another verified buyer, Daniel, reviewed it in Spanish and reported “Muy buen producto,” noting performance and fluidity beyond what he expected.

Shaun Z., a verified buyer running it as a Plex server, found that his unit shipped with “a single 32 GB DDR5 SDRAM module instead of the dual 16 GB modules I had expected,” a single-channel configuration that “can negatively affect performance.” He noted the only contact path was a support form on Minisforum’s site, which he “found somewhat inconvenient,” but a representative named Andy “responded to my inquiry promptly,” explained the memory was “randomized due to a market shortage,” and sent a prepaid label to swap the single module for two 16 GB modules. If you buy one, it is worth checking whether your unit arrived in single-channel or dual-channel memory.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

The OCuLink Port Is the Reason to Pick This One

The OCuLink port gives this compact metal box a path to desktop-class graphics without Thunderbolt’s bandwidth compromises, which is what sets it apart from other Core Ultra mini PCs. That suits creators in the Adobe suite and developers who want quick compile times. Within the Core Ultra 5 125H tier, the 32GB/512GB build suits buyers who will add their own secondary M.2 drive, while the 32GB/1TB build is ready to use out of the box.

Those primarily focused on gaming value or maximum performance per dollar should consider AMD-based alternatives, as Intel’s mobile chip pricing remains less competitive in pure benchmarks. Shoppers who want more multi-core headroom or 99 TOPS of on-device AI should step up to the Core Ultra 9 285H tier, which delivers a 16-core CPU and the faster Arc 140T GPU in the same chassis, or choose its barebone build to supply their own RAM and storage. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lists its specs alongside the rest of the mini PC catalog.

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Frequently Asked Questions