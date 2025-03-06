MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare Barebone Add

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The MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro puts AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 into a 7.68-inch square chassis with a 135W power supply built in, so a standard power cable is the only thing that runs to the wall. The rest of the volume goes to expansion: two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots reaching 128GB, three M.2 2280 slots, and an OCuLink port for an external GPU. That mix suits local AI work and content creation, at the cost of a footprint larger than typical mini PCs.

Expansion and cooling lead, size and memory type lag

Pros Cons Powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 12 cores/24 threads and 50 TOPS NPU Larger than typical mini PCs at 7.68” x 7.68” x 1.87” Expandability with 3x M.2 slots (up to 12TB) and 128GB RAM SODIMM DDR5-5600 is slower than LPDDR5X, limiting iGPU gaming performance Built-in 135W PSU eliminates external power brick Only 3 USB-A ports for legacy peripherals OCuLink PCIe 4.0 x4 port for high-speed external GPU High DPC latencies can affect real-time audio and video editing (NotebookCheck) Dual 2.5GbE LAN ports for redundancy or link aggregation Internal PSU sits above the M.2 slots, which may affect SSD cooling (NAS Compares) Excellent cooling keeps temps well under 80C in sustained testing (ETA PRIME) NPU software ecosystem still maturing

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MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration RAM Storage OS Performance List price Amazon price Compare Barebone None None No OS 5.9 $869.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.9 Operating System No OS RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM Internal Storage None included 32GB/1TB 32 GB 1 TB Windows 11 Pro 6.3 $1,559.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 6.3 Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB 64GB/1TB 64 GB 1 TB Windows 11 Pro 6.4 $2,049.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 6.4 Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 64 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB 96GB/2TB 96 GB 2 TB Windows 11 Pro 6.4 $2,549.00 Details Performance Rating 6.4 Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 96 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 2 TB Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 34,946 Processor

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Twelve-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 890M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 7.68 x 7.68 x 1.87 inches

(195.07 x 195.07 x 47.5 mm) Weight 3.3 lbs (1.5 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 2.0) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x USB4 (40Gbps) with PD support, OCuLink PCIe 4.0 x4 for external GPU Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink PCIe 4.0 x4 for eGPU Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader SD Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box AI X1 Pro unit, power cable, HDMI cable, vertical stand, VESA mount, M.2 heatsink Expandability RAM: 2x DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM slots (up to 128GB). Storage: 3x M.2 2280 slots (max 12TB total). OCuLink PCIe 4.0 x4 for external GPU. Built-in 135W PSU.

See every AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 configuration in the chart

The extra volume buys an internal power supply and room to expand

The chassis is a square box with an aluminum top, rounded corners, and a silver finish, close in shape to a Mac Mini. At 7.68 inches square and 1.87 inches tall it is bigger than most competing mini PCs, and that extra height is where the internal power supply and the cooling system live. Lawrence Systems calls the unit “hefty” and “well-built”, and Chigz Tech Reviews notes a metal body on a plastic base. The front panel carries two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, a USB4 port with 15W Power Delivery, a full-size SD card slot, and a fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support.

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 is a 12-core, 24-thread Zen 5 chip that boosts to 5.1GHz and delivers approximately 35,000 in CPU Mark benchmarks. Integrated Radeon 890M graphics on RDNA 3.5 handle 1080p gaming capably, though the SODIMM memory’s higher latency compared to soldered LPDDR5X in competing systems holds back peak frame rates. The chip’s NPU contributes 50 TOPS for AI workloads, with the total system capable of 80 TOPS when combining CPU, GPU, and NPU resources. The Radeon 890M and DDR5 bandwidth also make it a capable host for open-weight models; see our guide to running Gemma 4 locally for how each RAM tier maps to specific model variants.

Two 2.5GbE Ethernet ports on Realtek controllers give this box redundancy for network-attached workloads or link aggregation. WiFi 7 comes from MediaTek’s MT7925 chipset. The OCuLink port runs at PCIe 4.0 x4, connecting an external GPU at higher bandwidth than USB4 or Thunderbolt alternatives, so graphics-intensive work has an upgrade path the chassis itself cannot provide. Our eGPU connector guide breaks down how much performance each port type preserves and when the upgrade pencils out.

Reviewer Insights

ETA PRIME: cooling held and the RAM comes out

ETA PRIME ran the machine through benchmarking and real-world testing. He notes that “This is one of their most interesting PCs they’ve released in 2025 so far” and emphasizes the significance of having user-upgradeable SODIMM RAM in a mobile processor platform: “Since this system is using SODIMM RAM, it is upgradeable and we can go up to 96 gigs.” Thermal performance impressed him particularly, with the system staying well under 80 degrees Celsius even during sustained testing. He concludes that it’s “a really good looking mini PC and the way it’s set up out of the box, it’s a great performer.”

Level1Techs: Linux runs well and the NPU saves power

Wendell was surprised by the memory support on this platform: “I wasn’t aware that you could use DDR5 SODIMMs with the mobile processors,” noting this is unusual for the HX 370 platform. His Level1Techs testing reveals “the best cooling of any Minisforum machine that I’ve taken a look at,” and he praises the Linux support, stating “This platform supports Linux quite well.” He also clarifies the purpose of the NPU: “The point of the NPU is not more performance, the point of the NPU is power savings.” If you plan to lean on that NPU under Ubuntu, our guide to Ubuntu’s Inference Snaps and the hardware that benefits covers what accelerates today.

Lawrence Systems: GPU offload carried a local LLM

The business and productivity angle came from Lawrence Systems, who describes the build quality as “This is a hefty unit even though it’s only 3.3 pounds. It’s well-built, it’s sturdy.” For local LLM applications, he found that “the ability to offload to the GPU led to a level of performance that was more than enough to run a local LLM.” The machine also has a dedicated Copilot button, though Lawrence notes the NPU software ecosystem remains limited. Readers who want more local AI headroom can compare Strix Halo mini PCs for LLM inference, which offer 128GB of unified memory, and our breakdown of when local AI hardware beats Ollama Cloud covers whether buying hardware is the right move at all.

NotebookCheck: 83% with a DPC latency warning

According to NotebookCheck, which scored the AI X1 Pro at 83%, the device excels as “an all-round mini PC for the office, multimedia, gaming, and creative tasks.” They praise the premium aluminum case, dual 2.5G LAN ports, and the 36-month warranty. However, they note limitations including only three USB-A ports for traditional peripherals and high DPC latencies that could affect real-time audio and video editing workflows.

NAS Compares: 8.8/10 and 19W at idle

NAS Compares awarded an 8.8/10 rating, praising the balance of performance, expandability, and AI acceleration in the compact form factor. Their power consumption testing revealed efficient operation at 19-23W idle and 59-63W under moderate load. They particularly valued the three M.2 expansion slots and OCuLink support, though they called the PSU placement directly above the SSD slots unconventional and said it might affect SSD cooling, making M.2 heatsinks advisable.

Chigz Tech Reviews ranked it first on his 2025 chart

Chigz Tech Reviews listed a Geekbench multicore score of 15,726 for the AI X1 Pro and an overall rating of 97 out of 100. His standout features were the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370’s performance, triple 4K display output, connectivity including USB4 and OCuLink, two internal cooling fans, and two spare SSD slots. He called the fingerprint reader “pretty awesome” and said that “gaming performance is the best I’ve tested when it comes to these type of mini PCs.”

A big mini PC that pays for its size in slots and ports

Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots reaching 128GB and three M.2 2280 slots make this a box to grow into. It runs local LLMs and video work today with room to add memory and storage later, and the OCuLink port keeps a graphics upgrade open once integrated Radeon 890M performance runs out. The lineup starts as a barebone unit and tops out at a 96GB, 2TB configuration, so the memory and SSD decision can be made at purchase or deferred until the workload demands it.

Gaming at 1080p works, though SO-DIMM latency costs frame rates against machines with soldered LPDDR5X, so shoppers whose priority is integrated-graphics gaming should look at those systems. Buyers who will fill the M.2 slots, push past 32GB of memory, or hang an eGPU off the OCuLink port are the ones who get their money’s worth from the extra chassis volume. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart puts this machine next to other high-performance mini PCs side by side.

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