Bottom line Current AMD and Intel mini PCs run Linux well with a new enough kernel and a supported Wi-Fi card. A Ryzen 7 box such as the Beelink SER8 on Ubuntu LTS suits most desktop buyers. An Intel N150 box suits a cheap desktop or home server. Skip the Mac mini M4, which has no Linux installer. Recommendation Boot a live USB during the return window, and test Wi-Fi, sleep, and your monitors before you wipe Windows.

Two things decide how a mini PC behaves under Linux: whether your distro’s kernel is new enough for the chip, and whether the Wi-Fi and Ethernet parts have working drivers. Every pick here is on sale now. The evidence comes from specs, third-party testing by Phoronix, CNX Software, and Level1Techs, and owner reports, not from our own testing.

Linux mini PCs to buy, by chip tier

Who it suits Mini PC Chip Linux evidence Cheap desktop or home server Beelink EQ mini Intel N150 Plex forum report on kernel 6.11 Low-power desktop with fast networking Beelink EQi 304 Intel Core 3 304 CNX Software on Ubuntu 26.04 Most desktop buyers Beelink SER8 AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Level1Techs praised its Linux support Expandable workstation or home lab BOSGAME VTA-439 AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Phoronix on Ubuntu 26.04 Newest Intel, bring your own parts ASUS NUC 16 Pro Intel Core Ultra 7 356H Level1Techs tested a sibling chip Local AI and the fastest integrated graphics GMKtec EVO-X2 AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Owner reports, Phoronix on the same chip Office that wants vendor certification HP EliteDesk 8 Mini G1i Intel Core Ultra 7 265T Ubuntu Certified for 24.04 LTS

To browse beyond these, the comparison chart opens filtered to machines sold with Linux or no operating system. The rest ship with Windows and take Linux after a wipe.

Intel N150 for a low-cost desktop or home server

The N150 version of the Beelink EQ mini pairs the chip with 12GB of memory, two M.2 slots, and Wi-Fi 6 from an Intel AX101 card, which Intel lists for Linux from kernel 5.2. Wake-on-LAN and automatic power-on after an outage suit a home server. Its limits are soldered memory, gigabit Ethernet, and a USB-C port that carries data only. The case for it rests on the chip family and the Wi-Fi card more than on a Linux review of this box.

Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150) Budget Pick Intel Processor N150 12GB RAM 500GB storage 1GbE List price $310.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Intel Core 3 304 for a quiet desk with fast networking

CNX Software ran the EQi 304 on Ubuntu 26.04 and reported no problems installing on this new chip. The 2.5GbE and 10GbE ports both worked, and it called this the quietest actively cooled mini PC it has reviewed. Linux also fell behind Windows in places. Wi-Fi 6 reached 800 Mbps, half the Windows result. 8K60 YouTube was unwatchable and 4K60 had small freezes. The default Firefox snap would not start, so the reviewer installed Firefox from apt. David Heinemeier Hansson recommends the Core 3 304 version of the Beelink EQ mini, which uses the same chip, in our Omarchy hardware guide.

Beelink EQi 304 Intel Core 3 304 16GB RAM 512GB storage 10GbE + 2.5GbE List price $469.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS for most desktop buyers

Level1Techs praised the SER8’s Linux support on Nobara and measured about 15 watts at idle on the Windows desktop, and Radeon 780M graphics run on the open driver in the mainline kernel. The chip is an older design, and current kernels have long supported it. Memory goes up to 64GB. The Wi-Fi is the weak part: TechRadar found it “would disconnect without warning,” and Robtech had constant dropouts at 10 meters on the 5GHz band, so Ethernet is the better plan. Beelink says newer units ship with updated antennas and offers a free kit for earlier ones. Level1Techs called the bundled SSD underwhelming.

Beelink SER8 Editor's Choice AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 24GB RAM 1TB storage 2.5GbE List price $799.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 for an expandable workstation

Phoronix called Ubuntu 26.04 on the VTA-439 “uneventful”, with wired Ethernet and Wi-Fi both working on Linux 7.0. The chip is an evolution of the Ryzen AI 300 series, so the platform held no surprises. The box has three M.2 slots, replaceable SO-DIMMs, and dual 2.5GbE, which suits a home lab. Robtech hit an 88C throttle ceiling on long multi-core runs, so it is not the box for hours of sustained compiling. If you would rather have Ubuntu from the factory, Beelink sells the SER10 MAX in a dual-boot edition with Windows and Ubuntu, which it calls OpenClaw. On the unit Tom’s Hardware tested, Ubuntu missed the network chip until Windows had been set up once.

BOSGAME VTA-439 Versatile AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 32GB RAM 1TB storage 2x 2.5GbE List price $1,169.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Intel Core Ultra 7 356H for the newest Intel platform

Level1Techs tested a NUC 16 Pro with the sibling Core Ultra X7 358H on Arch and Ubuntu 24.04 and called it “a first class Linux experience,” with Wi-Fi 7 working. Sleep and resume misbehaved on kernel 6.19 and were consistent on 7.0, so stay on a 7.x kernel. The 356H sold here does not get that chip’s Arc B390 graphics. It is also a barebones kit, so memory and an SSD cost extra.

ASUS NUC 16 Pro Intel Core Ultra 7 356H No RAM No storage 2x 2.5GbE List price $699.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 for local AI

The EVO-X2 suits local AI work because the Max+ 395 pairs a large integrated GPU with fast memory that the GPU can share. One verified Amazon buyer wiped Windows and reported that Ubuntu “basically worked out of the box,” and Phoronix has tracked this chip on the Framework Desktop through Linux 7.3. The AI software stack takes more setup than the desktop does. One owner on X found that Ubuntu 24.04’s ROCm package predates this GPU and hit a kernel panic with a 96GB frame buffer. Another chose Arch-based Omarchy so that kernel and Mesa fixes would not wait on an Ubuntu LTS. Memory is soldered, and the fans reach about 50 dB in performance mode. The Max+ 395 chart view shows other boxes. Avoid the Beelink GTR9 Pro if you need its 10GbE ports; the network section below covers the fault.

GMKtec EVO-X2 Best Performance AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 64GB RAM 1TB storage 2.5GbE List price $2,199.99 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

HP EliteDesk 8 Mini G1i for vendor certification

Canonical lists the EliteDesk 8 Mini G1i with the Core Ultra 7 265T as certified for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, and it notes that certification does not extend to other releases. That matters to an IT department with a support contract. A home buyer gains little for the much higher list price.

HP EliteDesk 8 Mini G1i Intel Core Ultra 7 265T 16GB RAM 512GB storage 1x Thunderbolt List price $1,835.99 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

The kernel each chip needs today

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS ships Linux 7.0, which clears the kernel floor for every Intel and AMD chip in this table. Some Wi-Fi cards need 7.1, and the Apple M4 has no usable kernel at all. The floors matter when you stay on an older release, or pick a distro that holds its kernel back.

Older advice to pin the linux-firmware 20240811 display file on Ryzen AI 300 chips is out of date. Screen freezes around the chips’ launch led to updated firmware. Phoronix’s run on the HX 470 reports no such trouble on a stock Ubuntu 26.04 install.

Check the Wi-Fi and Ethernet chips before you buy

The Wi-Fi card can fail on a machine whose processor is fully supported. The clearest case is the Minisforum UM880 Plus, the same 8845HS as our SER8 pick. Its MediaTek MT7902 Wi-Fi card only gained a mainline driver in Linux 7.1, so Ubuntu 26.04’s stock 7.0 kernel falls short. The card is replaceable, so an Intel AX210 can take its place.

The Beelink GTR9 Pro has a documented wired fault. Its Intel E610 10GbE ports drew owner complaints of dropped links under load, and Beelink’s own forum thread offers Wi-Fi or a USB Ethernet adapter as workarounds. Beelink later said BIOS and driver updates partly improved the network fault but did not fully resolve it.

Vendors also swap in white-label parts on budget boxes. Our Omarchy hardware guide covers the Motorcomm YT6801 Ethernet chip that Omarchy has to special-case. Before you buy, read the Wi-Fi and Ethernet lines on the Starry Hope product page or the maker’s spec page. An Intel Wi-Fi card is the safest line to see, and a card in an M.2 slot lets you fix a bad radio for little money. Our Black Friday mini PC guide has a Linux pick if you are comparing discounted listings.

Which Linux distro fits which buyer

Linux Mint is the friendly choice for someone leaving Windows. Its regular 22.3 ISO has 6.14, which sits below the 6.17 floor for Intel Core Ultra 300 and Core 3 304 chips, so those chips need Mint’s HWE ISO with Linux 7.0. Mint 23 moves to the Ubuntu 26.04 base and is targeted for Christmas 2026. Debian 13’s stock 6.12 kernel also sits below that floor. For an HX 470, Phoronix measured CachyOS slightly ahead of Ubuntu and Fedora. That gain is small, and long-term support matters more to someone who wants a desktop that stays out of the way. Our tour of CachyOS shows its KDE Plasma desktop and the apps it comes with.

Apple and Arm mini PCs are the exceptions

The Mac mini M4 is not a Linux machine today. The Asahi Linux M4 support page marks the installer “no” for every M4 model, and it lists the GPU, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and both Ethernet options on the Mac mini as still to come. Asahi’s August report, covered by MacGeneration, reached NVMe storage and early PCIe on the M4 and said M4 and M5 are not ready for the installer. Linux 7.4 adds initial M4 support, which Phoronix describes as extremely limited and not ready for end users. Apple now sells the 2026 Mac mini with M6 or M5 Pro chips, so an M4 means leftover stock or a used unit.

A used M2 Mac mini is the Apple route that works. Asahi lists its installer as “yes”, with GPU, HDMI, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi supported, while Thunderbolt and DisplayPort over USB-C remain in progress. Asahi is working toward an M3 release, but that does not help here, because Apple never made an M3 Mac mini.

Arm hardware still lags on Linux. Phoronix found the Snapdragon X Elite laptop experience still lackluster on Ubuntu 26.04, and Christian Lempa’s Proxmox trial on an Arm Minisforum MS-R1 ran into x86-only ISOs, templates, and container images. Our Snapdragon X2 piece covers what comes next.

Test Linux before you wipe Windows

Nearly all of these machines arrive with Windows, and a live USB costs nothing. Boot your chosen distro from a stick during the return window. Check Wi-Fi speed, Ethernet, sound, sleep and wake, and every monitor you plan to use. Our keep, wipe, or switch guide covers the decision itself, and how much RAM a Linux mini PC needs covers the memory tier.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a mini PC run Linux?

Yes, nearly every current Intel or AMD model can. The practical limits are the kernel in your distro and the wireless card. Apple’s M4 and newer Mac minis are the exception.

Which mini PC is best for Linux?

The Beelink SER8 is our pick for a daily desktop, with mature graphics drivers and upgradeable memory, though its Wi-Fi is weak. The BOSGAME VTA-439 costs more and adds expansion, and the N150 Beelink EQ mini costs less and suits light work.

Which Linux distribution should I install on a mini PC?

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS covers the widest range of current chips with long support. Fedora 45 and Ubuntu 26.10 carry newer kernels for Wi-Fi cards such as the MT7902. Linux Mint 22.3’s regular ISO uses 6.14, which is fine for an N150 or a Ryzen; Intel Core Ultra 300 chips need its HWE ISO with Linux 7.0.

Does the Mac mini M4 run Linux?

Not in any usable form. Asahi Linux has no installer for it, and the GPU and network hardware are still unsupported. An M2 Mac mini can run Fedora Asahi Remix.

Our verdict

For a machine bought today with no special needs, the SER8 on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS is the combination with the fewest things left to fix, as long as you can run an Ethernet cable to it. For anything else, decide the tier by the work first, since an N150 and a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 box do very different jobs. Then read the Wi-Fi line on the spec page and choose a distro whose kernel clears the table above.

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