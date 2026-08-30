Bottom line Omarchy 4 runs cleanest on AMD or Intel integrated graphics. An AMD mini PC is the low-drama way to get there. Buy NVIDIA only if you need CUDA and will accept driver upkeep. Skip NVIDIA cards older than the GTX 750 and 900 series entirely. Recommendation Pick a Ryzen mini PC with Radeon graphics. A virtual machine gives you a free look at the desktop before you buy.

Omarchy, the Arch-based, Hyprland-tiling Linux setup from Basecamp’s David Heinemeier Hansson, shipped its 4.0 “Quattro” release on August 14 followed by a run of point releases through 4.0.6 on October 19. The release notes list fixes by version rather than supported machines, and the official manual has no hardware-compatibility chapter. This guide draws on a public list of what the project’s installer special-cases, the author’s own recommendation list, and owners reporting what happened on their machines since launch. It covers the 4.0 series through 4.0.6 and the hardware changes in Omarchy 4.5, which the project announced on November 4, 2026; 4.5.0 is the newest stable release as of November 9.

Starry Hope covered Omarchy on mini PCs when 1.0 was the story; Omarchy 4 is the current picture. The project’s repository sits at about 46,000 GitHub stars in early November 2026, and a community plugin directory, which the project’s own 4.0 notes point to, has grown alongside it.

The clean side of the line is integrated graphics

DHH’s own hardware recommendation page opens the mini PC question with a plain claim: “Most of the new miniPCs from makers such as Beelink and Minisforum work great with Linux,” adding in the same breath that Linux is not necessarily a big priority for those companies. Both halves are true. AMD’s Radeon integrated graphics and Intel’s iGPUs are driven by amdgpu and by Intel’s i915 and newer xe drivers, all living in the mainline kernel with firmware every distro ships, so a Ryzen or Core mini PC boots the Omarchy ISO with no driver to fetch and no driver module to sign. Before that boot, the manual says “You must turn off Secure Boot and/or TPM in the BIOS.” The ISO’s bootloader and kernel are unsigned, so firmware that trusts only Microsoft’s keys rejects them, according to an August 2026 project plan. On our N100 test box, the 4.5 release candidate installed and booted with Secure Boot off and TPM left on, so Secure Boot is the setting to check first.

The project’s own code backs this up. Omarchy ships a directory of hardware quirks it applies at install time, and the list is mostly laptops: speaker tunings for the Dell XPS 14 and 16, touchpad and display fixes for specific ASUS models, Surface keyboards, Tuxedo backlights, T2-era Mac suspend, Broadcom Wi-Fi on old MacBooks. Small boxes are not exempt; the same directory carries a fix for the Motorcomm YT6801 2.5GbE Ethernet controller that shows up in budget mini PCs, and vendors do swap in white-label wireless modules: DHH’s July 2025 Beelink writeup noted that the Minisforum UM870 of that era “shipped with a MediaTek bluetooth/wifi card that doesn’t work with Linux!” When a mini PC fights Linux, the cause is usually the cheap radio or NIC the vendor swapped in rather than the silicon driving the desktop.

The newest AMD chips want the newest software. A Strix Halo class machine (Ryzen AI Max+ 395) is best paired with a current kernel and Mesa, which a rolling release like Omarchy provides by design, but it means the very newest silicon is the one place “AMD just works” needs a fresh ISO rather than a six-month-old one.

The mini PCs to buy

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Four boxes cover the range, from a $429 desktop to a Strix Halo workstation, and all four run integrated graphics on mainline drivers. Two of them are on DHH’s own hardware list. The Beelink EQ mini with Intel’s Core 3 304, which he lists under the chip’s Wildcat Lake codename, is “Very respectable option for less than $500,” with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, and of the Beelink SER10, sold today as the SER10 MAX, he writes “Great performance from the HX470. More than enough for almost anyone!” His third mini PC, the Framework Desktop, is sold only through Framework’s own store, so the GMKtec EVO-X2 stands in for it here with the same Ryzen AI Max+ 395 in a box sold off the shelf. The Beelink SER8 is our own addition, the machine our first Omarchy article was built around. That page also carries his HEY test suite times, a run of the full test suite for HEY, 37signals’ email app, on each machine.

None of these boxes has a battery, and on a machine without one the Power shortcut, Super + Ctrl + P, does nothing. Omarchy hides that panel on purpose when it finds no battery, and its power-profile selector goes with it, so profile changes go through the terminal. The issue is open, and a pending change would let the panel open for profiles.

In an August test, The Linux IT Guy put Omarchy 4 and Windows 11 on two identical AMD mini PCs (Ryzen 7 PRO 6850H, 24GB) and measured the difference: Omarchy idled at 2.3GB of RAM against Windows’ 4.4 to 4.8GB, booted faster, ran quieter, and posted about ten more frames per second in No Man’s Sky, while Windows narrowly took the Speedometer browser benchmark. No driver problems appear anywhere in the video.

The NVIDIA machine on DHH’s list is a laptop, the ASUS Zephyrus G14 with its discrete GPU options; that pick makes sense for someone who wants a gaming laptop first and accepts NVIDIA’s hybrid-laptop roughness and driver upkeep.

To see the other mini PCs on these chips, the comparison chart opens filtered to the Core 3 304, the Ryzen 7 8845HS, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, and the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, or to every AMD mini PC.

Beelink EQ mini (Core 3 304)

Budget Pick Beelink EQ mini (Core 3 304) MSRP $429.00 Amazon price Loading price... 12GB RAM 512GB 2x TB4 USB-C x1 Processor: Intel Core 3 304 Dimensions: 4.41" x 4.41" x 1.46" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI, 2x Thunderbolt Pros + Core 3 304 with Intel integrated graphics

+ 10GbE and two Thunderbolt 4 ports

+ power supply built into the case Cons - 12GB of soldered memory with no larger option

- single-channel memory

- 5-core chip

- one open report of a skipped video driver on this graphics The Core 3 304 is office-class silicon, so this is the box for a desk that runs a browser, an editor, and a NAS on the 10GbE port, not for compiling large projects or gaming. HDMI plus the two Thunderbolt ports drive three 4K displays. View Full Specs & Details

On the EQ mini’s Wildcat Lake graphics, an install from before 4.5 may have skipped the hardware video driver. An open issue, filed from a Wildcat Lake laptop and not from this box, reports that Omarchy’s setup script did not recognize the graphics name and left out intel-media-driver, so video decode failed until you installed intel-media-driver, libvpl, and vpl-gpu-rt by hand. The project confirmed the mismatch in its source, and the 4.5 release notes list “Decode video in hardware on Intel Wildcat Lake.”

Beelink SER8 (Ryzen 7 8845HS)

Beelink SER8 MSRP $799.00 Amazon price Loading price... 24GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x1 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Dimensions: 5.31" x 5.31" x 1.76" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + Ryzen 7 8845HS with Radeon 780M

+ near-silent under load

+ memory upgradeable to 64GB Cons - Last-generation chip now

- weak Wi-Fi

- bundled SSD underwhelmed Level1Techs The closely related 8745HS version runs DHH's HEY test suite in 2 minutes 28 seconds, and Level1Techs found Linux working out of the box and measured about 15 watts at idle on the Windows desktop. It suits a quiet home office desktop that handles content creation and esports titles without a dedicated GPU. View Full Specs & Details

Two open issues touch Beelink’s AMD boxes, each from one owner on that model. A SER8 owner had a hard freeze on Omarchy 4.0.4 in October, with amdgpu errors in the kernel log and a forced power cycle to recover. That owner also saw graphics memory grow, and the project traced the growth to a Hyprland bug fixed in Hyprland 0.57, but it says the bug does not explain the freeze. A SER9 owner with a Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370 reported on another issue that the linux-omarchy kernel reset the machine at the boot menu, less often after a BIOS update but still sometimes, while the stock kernel entry kept booting. That owner was on the 7.2.5 kernel from 4.0.4 and has not posted a result on a newer one.

Beelink SER10 MAX (Ryzen AI 9 HX 470)

Beelink SER10 MAX MSRP $1,399.00 Amazon price Loading price... 32GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x2 Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Dimensions: 5.31" x 5.31" x 1.76" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 with Radeon 890M

+ socketed DDR5

+ 10GbE

+ three-year warranty Cons - Single-digit gains over the HX 370

- Wi-Fi 6 only

- no VESA mount This Windows 11 Pro build has the same hardware as Beelink's OpenClaw Ubuntu edition. The HX 370 it refreshes ran DHH's HEY test suite in 2 minutes 5 seconds. It suits someone who wants 10GbE for a NAS and memory that can grow later. View Full Specs & Details

On the dual-boot OpenClaw SER10 MAX that Tom’s Hardware tested, Ubuntu did not recognize the network chip until Windows had been set up once. If your unit arrives with both systems, boot Windows first and let it finish setup before you wipe the drive for Omarchy.

GMKtec EVO-X2 (Ryzen AI Max+ 395)

Best Performance GMKtec EVO-X2 MSRP $2,199.99 Amazon price Loading price... 64GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x2 Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Dimensions: 7.60" x 7.30" x 3.03" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Radeon 8060S

+ 64GB to 128GB of unified memory

+ Wi-Fi 7 and dual USB4 Cons - Soldered memory

- fan noise around 50 dB in performance mode

- wants a current kernel and Mesa This chip ran DHH's HEY test suite in 1 minute 21 seconds. ETA PRIME put the EVO-X2's gaming output on par with an RTX 4060, and the 64GB build can hand 48GB of its memory to the GPU for local models, the job this box is built for. View Full Specs & Details

Under $300, Intel N100 and N150 boxes run Omarchy with far less CPU

None of the four picks above lists under $300, and DHH’s list has no N-series box. Many budget mini PCs run Intel’s four-core N100 or N150, with integrated graphics on the same mainline drivers. Their CPU Mark scores of about 5,300 are under half of the Core 3 304’s 12,261 and under a fifth of the Ryzen 7 8845HS’s 28,251.

Owner reports on this class are few. An owner with an N100 was “blown away by how stable and smooth it is running Omarchy,” and someone else runs Omarchy on an N150 media box with a Plex plugin. On a $200 mini PC with no chip named, one install took little more than a minute, and the owner then hit “Chromium crashing for no clear reason” and came away with mixed feelings. A Reddit post on an N100 box says it “seems to run fine but the cooling fan never kicks in. It gets hot quickly!” We installed the 4.5 release candidate four times on an N100 box with 12GB of RAM. The installs took from 54 seconds to 2 minutes 19 seconds, and that box drove a 4K monitor at 60Hz. We have not run one for months of daily use.

This class suits a browser, an editor, and video playback, while compiling large projects and new games call for a faster chip. The video driver gap above can reach this class too: the project says it also covers Alder Lake-N graphics named plain Intel Graphics, which an N150 owner’s report shows, so check vainfo on a fresh install and add the same three packages if it fails. The comparison chart opens filtered to the N100, the N150, or every mini PC under $300. The budget band of our price-performance index also lists older Core and Ryzen chips with higher CPU Marks, and our Wildcat Lake comparison covers what the next step up adds.

Owners report older ThinkPads and XPS laptops running Omarchy, with model-specific quirks

One owner reported on X that on a ThinkPad “everything works out of the box which I did not expect: fingerprint reader, wifi, camera, mic, sound, native display resolution, and even sleep mode.” Another owner’s experience across three ThinkPads draws the age line: an x220 and T470 run it “like a dream,” while a 2006-era x60 failed to boot in a past attempt for lack of graphics support. If you are repurposing rather than buying, business laptops back to the early 2010s are good candidates, while pre-2010 machines like the x60 can fail on graphics. Since 4.0.3, setup installs a newer libfprint build for every fingerprint reader, because the stock library lags upstream on new sensors such as a recent Synaptics model.

Omarchy 4.0.0 ships speaker tunings for the 2026 XPS 14 and 16, and DHH’s April post on Panther Lake reports a 2026 XPS 14 with an IPS screen idling at 1.4 watts under Omarchy, which he projects as over 47 hours; his real-world number, from mixed use on a different 74-Wh machine, is around 16 hours. Both figures are his measurements, on a release Michael Dell assigned senior Dell and Intel engineers to work on, so treat them as what this pairing can achieve rather than what any laptop will do. An owner of an older XPS 9560 reported getting “the promised battery life” back under Omarchy after failing to see even two hours on Windows. XPS owners who saw webcam problems on the 7.2 kernels got a fix in 4.0.4.

Omarchy installs open NVIDIA modules for Turing and newer, a legacy driver back to Maxwell

The Arch wiki’s Hyprland page says: “Using an NVIDIA GPU with Hyprland is unsupported, but may work.” As of 4.0.0, Omarchy’s installer detects NVIDIA hardware, installs the open kernel modules for Turing-and-newer cards (GTX 16 and RTX 20 series onward) or the 580-series legacy driver for Maxwell through Volta (GTX 750, 900, and 10 series, Titan V), and writes the required modesetting configuration and initramfs module list. That is the setup the Hyprland NVIDIA documentation asks users to do by hand. For anything older than Maxwell, the installer prints a pointer to the Arch documentation and continues without those drivers; NVIDIA abandoned that hardware’s proprietary branch in 2024, and current Omarchy does not package it.

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The setup works, but hybrid laptops stay rough. Hyprland’s own documentation warns that on hybrid laptops “NVIDIA doesn’t support important features for Multi-GPU which can result in a broken or slow setup,” and the workarounds are environment variables and BIOS mode switches. One owner reported that the old NVIDIA card in his ASUS gaming laptop “was not working smoothly” under Omarchy, where EndeavourOS with Hyprland had been fine. Four days later he called the same laptop “just fine” under Omarchy and did not say what changed. Omarchy is a rolling release, and its NVIDIA install script uses DKMS packages for both tiers: NVIDIA’s open kernel modules on Turing and newer, the proprietary 580 driver on Maxwell through Volta. Either way the kernel module is rebuilt against every kernel update, and every rebuild is a chance for the graphics stack to need attention.

In an April build video, one builder assembled an all-AMD desktop to reclaim desk space and get back the hardware control he missed on a Mac mini, had Omarchy installed in under two minutes, edited the resulting video on the same machine, and said in closing that moving off his NVIDIA card “finally kills the driver headaches” on Linux. Accept NVIDIA only if CUDA or a specific GPU workload is the reason you are here, and budget for the upkeep. Do not put Omarchy on pre-Maxwell NVIDIA hardware at all.

Intel Macs, the Steam Deck, and virtual machines

Intel Macs are supported, a capability added in Omarchy 3, with one hard caveat from the manual’s Mac chapter: the install wipes the disk and Omarchy must be the only operating system. That chapter still says M-series Macs are not directly supported, but the 4.5 release notes say a Mac installer app now puts Omarchy “right alongside” macOS on an “M1, M2, M3, or Neo MacBook,” and that “M4, M5, and M6 are all being worked on right now.” The Broadcom Wi-Fi quirk that plagued older MacBooks got a specific fix in 4.0.0, though one 2013 MacBook Pro owner still reported the driver only coming up after sign-in rather than at boot. Arch then dropped the prebuilt Broadcom module, and 4.0.3 switched those Macs to the DKMS driver, which is compiled locally against each kernel. On 2017 to 2020 Macs with Apple’s T2 chip, the manual says the installer sets up the patched linux-t2 kernel, T2 audio, Apple’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth firmware, and fan control.

The manual also documents two ways in that involve buying nothing: Omarchy runs on a Steam Deck, and it runs in virtual machines. The manual’s VM section covers VirtualBox, VMware, and Parallels Desktop, though the Parallels route is a user-driven guide for a process it calls cumbersome. A VM will not tell you anything about suspend, battery, or GPU behavior, but it is a fair tour of the desktop itself. It is also the way to see the desktop before you buy or wipe anything: the manual’s install steps go from booting the USB stick straight to configuration questions and a drive choice, and they describe no live desktop to try first. For an M-series Mac the 4.5 installer does not cover yet, such as an M4 or newer, the manual documents a virtual machine; for an M1 or M2 it also documents Asahi Alarm on bare metal, with what it calls some effort. We set up Omarchy on an M4 Mac mini in Try Omarchy, UTM, VMware Fusion, and Parallels Desktop.

The Parallels Desktop link is an affiliate link; Starry Hope may earn a commission if you buy through it. See our FTC Disclosure.

The 4.0.x releases fixed install failures and moved to Omarchy’s own kernel

Until the 4.0.1 release on August 25, the installer failed outright on machines with any input device named “synaptics”, which is a lot of laptops. The 4.0.1 release also fixed a clamshell bug that rescaled internal panels, and 4.0.0 itself fixed a case where a monitor powered off at boot stayed black until reboot. If your install failed in mid-August, judge the current ISO instead.

Some USB sticks leave the Omarchy ISO stopped on its logo. One open issue collects reports from a TUXEDO laptop, a ThinkPad X9, and a Beelink, and a different USB stick got all three installed, in two cases a slower one. A later log from the 4.0.6 ISO showed a stick appearing seconds after the ISO stopped waiting for it, and the project says a longer wait reached the ISOs from 4.5’s second release candidate on. Two other open reports have no fix yet: a ThinkPad T14 whose stick could not be read until it was unplugged and replugged during boot, and a PC that would not boot from a fast USB drive with an SSD controller while a cheap, slow stick worked. If the installer stalls, try a plain stick plugged straight into the machine, not through a hub.

4.0.2 was mostly security work. It requires signed packages from the Omarchy repository, disables SSH password logins by default, and temporarily removes automatic printer discovery, so a network printer may need to be added by hand. 4.0.3 moved Panther Lake laptops to kernel 7.2.3 alongside the fingerprint and Broadcom changes above.

4.0.4 installs linux-omarchy, a kernel the project tunes for desktop responsiveness under load, and makes it the default boot entry. The release notes credit it with fixes for missing audio, unresponsive touchpads, display freezes, and slow startup or resume “on affected machines,” plus smoother gaming on supported AMD HDMI displays. Existing installs migrate on update through Update > Omarchy and keep their old kernels installed for recovery; T2 Macs are excluded and stay on linux-t2. The update also installs the matching Omarchy kernel headers, so DKMS-built drivers such as the Broadcom Wi-Fi and Motorcomm Ethernet packages build for the new kernel.

4.0.5 moved the default kernel to Linux 7.2.8 with the BORE scheduler, moved Omarchy to Qt 6.12, and fixed a black screen hang during boot on some systems. 4.0.6 followed two days later with fixes for updates that stopped partway and for a screen that sometimes did not lock before suspend.

Our year of the Linux desktop piece covers where Omarchy fits in the wider Linux desktop push, the Linux laptop buyer’s guide covers the new-hardware market beyond DHH’s picks, and if you are converting a Windows box, the keep-or-wipe decision is the place to start. To keep Windows, the manual documents a dual-boot install on a partition alongside it, with BitLocker turned off first. If you are buying a new box, our Black Friday mini PC guide explains how to judge a sale listing.

Which Omarchy machine fits which buyer

All four mini PCs run Omarchy on integrated graphics with mainline drivers, so the choice comes down to budget and workload. The Beelink EQ mini is the low-cost desk machine for a browser, an editor, and a NAS on its 10GbE port, and Omarchy 4.5 adds hardware video decode for its Wildcat Lake graphics. The Beelink SER8 is a quiet home office desktop with memory that grows to 64GB, on a chip that is now a generation old. The SER10 MAX steps up to a 12-core HX 470 with socketed memory and 10GbE, and the GMKtec EVO-X2 ran DHH’s HEY test suite fastest of the four and is built for local models; it also wants the newest ISO, kernel, and Mesa.

Below $300, an N100 or N150 box handles a browser, an editor, and video playback at under half the CPU of the EQ mini. NVIDIA is worth its driver upkeep only when CUDA or a specific GPU workload is the reason, and pre-Maxwell cards are out. If you have not used Omarchy yet, a virtual machine shows the desktop before you buy anything.

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