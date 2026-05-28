Bottom line Wildcat Lake is Intel’s low-power five-core chip, used in Beelink’s EQ mini and EQi 304. It is the better buy if you want 10GbE or faster single-core speed. An Intel N150 box with similar memory costs less and still suits web browsing, office work, and 4K streaming. Recommendation The Beelink EQi 304 suits a 10GbE network and single-threaded work. The Beelink EQ mini N150 suits basic desk work at a lower price.

Intel’s 18A process reached budget mini PCs in late May. ECS announced a LIVA Z15 Plus with the Wildcat Lake chip family on May 26, ahead of Computex, and Beelink announced two mini PCs and one NAS-oriented device on May 27. The spec sheets are covered elsewhere (see NotebookCheck, VideoCardz, and Beelink’s own press release).

Wildcat Lake is a low-power five-core x86 platform

Intel announced Wildcat Lake earlier in 2026 for value laptops, edge devices, and now mini PCs. The Beelink lineup uses the entry-tier part in that family, the Intel Core 3 Processor 304. It is a five-core chip built on the 18A node in a 1P plus 4LP layout (one Cougar Cove performance core, four Darkmont low-power efficiency cores), with one Xe GPU core, a 15 W base power rating, and a 35 W max turbo envelope. The AI compute breaks down as 15 TOPS on the NPU and 9 TOPS on the iGPU, for 24 TOPS combined.

Wildcat Lake sits below Panther Lake, which is the higher-tier 2026 Intel platform we covered in the Panther Lake NUC + Arc B390 piece. It sits above the Alder Lake-N chips (N100 and N305) and their Twin Lake refresh (N150 and N250) that fill today’s budget boxes. Liliputing’s coverage of the ECS announcement shows the two side by side: ECS introduced a Wildcat Lake box (the LIVA Z15 Plus) and a Twin Lake box (the LIVA Q4, with N150 or N250) together.

The Beelink press release leans hard on Intel’s process-node story: RibbonFET gate-all-around transistors, PowerVia backside power delivery, Cougar Cove and Darkmont cores. Treat all of that as Intel’s slide deck, repeated by a vendor.

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The headline number Beelink is shopping around is 120 percent higher single-core performance and roughly 60 percent higher multi-core performance compared to the Core i3-N305. Independent testing puts the gap lower. In CNX Software’s Windows 11 review, the EQi 304 scored 1,732 in Cinebench R23 single-core against 1,030 for a Core i3-N305 machine, about 68 percent higher. Multi-core came in at 4,863 against 4,505, about 8 percent higher, and CNX notes that its N305 comparison system does not have optimal cooling, so a well-cooled N305 would likely close some of that gap. Against the slower Intel N100 under Linux, LinuxLinks timed a Smallpt render at 19.4 seconds on the EQi 304 against 43.3 seconds on the N100 machine.

The N305 was eight Gracemont efficiency cores at 15W; the Core 3 304 is one Cougar Cove plus four Darkmont at the same 15W. Fewer cores, but one of them is a performance core, which usually means snappier single-threaded responsiveness (the kind that makes browser tabs and Electron apps feel less laggy) at the cost of some peak multi-threaded throughput, which fits CNX’s small multi-core margin over the N305. The NPU is the larger change. The N305 had no on-die NPU; the Core 3 304 adds one and claims a combined 24 TOPS of AI compute when the NPU and iGPU run in parallel.

That 24 TOPS number is below Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC threshold, which is 40 TOPS on the NPU alone. Wildcat Lake misses that bar. It is the budget tier, and the Copilot+ badge sits in the Panther Lake and Lunar Lake tiers above it. For Windows 11 users hoping a budget mini PC would unlock the same on-device AI features as a Copilot+ laptop, the answer is no, not this generation.

The three Beelink SKUs and who each one is for

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Beelink’s three Wildcat Lake models all use the same Core 3 304, so the choice between them comes down to chassis, networking, and storage. The smallest is the EQ mini, a 4.4 by 4.4 by 1.5 inch box with LPDDR5 memory soldered on, two M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a single 10GbE NIC, and a 45 W internal power supply. N-series boxes with 10GbE do exist, such as the Qotom N355 model ServeTheHome reviewed as a firewall, router, and virtualization box.

The EQi suits anyone who runs a pfSense or OPNsense box, hosts a small Proxmox lab, or wants the option to add 64GB of DDR5 later. Its slightly larger 5.0 by 5.0 by 1.7 inch chassis adds a DDR5 SO-DIMM slot on its 24GB and 32GB models (the 16GB model has soldered LPDDR5, like the EQ mini), adds a second 2.5GbE NIC alongside the 10GbE port, and uses a larger 85 W internal PSU.

The third model is the ME Pro-2, which is the NAS-flavored sibling: a 6.5 by 4.8 by 4.4 inch box with room for two 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch HDDs alongside one M.2 SSD, DDR5 memory, the same 10GbE plus 2.5GbE networking, and an external 120 W PSU. Beelink sells it as the ME Pro 2-Bay NAS, the Wildcat Lake update of its ME Pro and a larger, hard-drive-capable sibling of the all-SSD Beelink ME Mini: a low-power x86 alternative to a Synology DS224+ or a UGREEN DXP4800, with the home-server crowd in mind. Beelink’s store lists the 16GB/512GB model at $609 as a pre-order.

All three get dual Thunderbolt 4 ports rated at 40 Gbps, 10GbE on at least one NIC, and UFS 3.1 onboard storage alongside the M.2 slots. CNX Software tested those ports on the 16GB EQi 304. Its July Windows review found them unreliable, could not recommend the machine at that stage, and advised waiting for a fix. Its Ubuntu review a week later found them more reliable with an NVMe enclosure, though an eGPU dock with an NVIDIA card still did not work. CNX’s reviews date from July, and neither names a firmware fix. Lon.TV’s July 15 test of the 24GB model, which did not try an eGPU, got the expected speeds from a Thunderbolt drive on both ports, though an older Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 drive locked the system up a couple of times.

UFS 3.1 is faster than the eMMC storage that many budget N100 and N305 boxes boot from, which matters for anyone running a Linux distro that hammers the root partition. It is slower than an NVMe SSD, and the N150 EQ mini ships with an M.2 SSD.

An N150 box still costs less for basic work

The Beelink EQ mini N150 comes from the same maker as the Wildcat Lake EQ mini and has the same 12GB of memory, with a $310 list price against $429. Most other N-series boxes with similar memory also cost less than the Wildcat Lake models. The N150 model has Gigabit Ethernet in place of 10GbE, and its USB-C port runs at 10Gbps.

Budget Pick Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150) MSRP $310.00 Amazon price Loading price... 12GB RAM 500GB USB-C x1 Processor: Intel Processor N150 Dimensions: 4.41" x 4.41" x 1.46" Display Outputs: 2x HDMI Pros + $310 list price

+ 12GB of LPDDR5

+ two M.2 slots

+ built-in power supply

+ dual HDMI Cons - Gigabit Ethernet only

- no NPU

- memory soldered at 12GB The N-series model closest to the Wildcat Lake EQ mini, with the same maker and memory. It suits office work, web browsing, video calls, and 4K streaming at a lower list price. View Full Specs & Details

Wildcat Lake is the better buy if you need a 10GbE NIC in a small, low-power box. The Beelink EQi 304 has one, and its 10GbE port passed in CNX Software’s Ubuntu testing. The caveat is the Thunderbolt fault CNX found on this same model, so do not buy it for an eGPU, since the NVIDIA card in CNX’s dock failed on both Windows and Ubuntu. Single-threaded work benefits too, with a roughly 68 percent single-core gain over the N305 in CNX Software’s testing. Intel rates the chip at a combined 24 TOPS (15 from the NPU plus 9 from the iGPU), but Geekbench AI could not find the NPU in CNX’s Ubuntu testing. For local models, start with our local LLM mini PC guide.

The EQi 304 lists at $469 with 16GB of soldered memory, and at $629 and $699 for the 24GB and 32GB models with a DDR5 SO-DIMM slot. At those prices it competes with the Beelink SER-series AMD boxes, which have more cores and more graphics. The smaller EQ mini lands in the same range: Beelink’s store lists the 12GB/512GB model at $429.

Linux runs on Wildcat Lake with a few rough edges

Michael Larabel at Phoronix wrote when CHUWI announced their $449 Wildcat Lake laptop the week before Beelink’s release: “Wildcat Lake’s Linux support should be in good shape at this stage.” Hands-on testing has since mostly backed it up. CNX Software’s Ubuntu 26.04 review of the EQi 304 reported no installation issues, the 10GbE and 2.5GbE ports passed, and CNX concluded that it “works relatively well.” It also found an xe display driver kernel warning, the Firefox snap failing to start, Wi-Fi at half its Windows throughput, uneven 4K60 and 8K YouTube playback, and an eGPU dock whose NVIDIA card was not detected. Bluetooth audio and file transfer worked. CNX added, “I would not rush to pre-order a system,” because more driver and software work was still needed.

CHUWI has a Wildcat Lake laptop with the same Core 3 304, ECS has announced a desktop-form Wildcat Lake LIVA, and Beelink has two mini PCs and a NAS-oriented box. They are presumably all using the same reference kernel and the same Intel firmware blobs, which means a Linux distro that boots cleanly on the CHUWI UniBook should boot cleanly on the Beelink EQ mini too. CNX’s results on the EQi 304 point the same way.

The ARM alternative for low-power mini PCs in 2026 comes from Qualcomm, which we covered in the Snapdragon X2 ARM piece. For a Linux home server, x86 with mature kernel support is still the path of least resistance; ARM is improving but the binary ecosystem is not yet at parity for the kind of workloads (Proxmox, ZFS, Docker images compiled for x86_64, random vendor binaries) that a home-lab reader actually runs.

Wildcat Lake availability and which box to choose

As of November 2026, Beelink’s store lists all three models as pre-orders, with the ME Pro-2 quoted to ship within 35 days, and it cannot take orders for the EQ mini’s US power-adapter variant. Amazon has the EQ mini and EQi 304 in stock.

A browser, an Electron app, and maybe a small Plex server run fine on a current-generation N-series box from Beelink, MINISFORUM, or GMKtec, and the EQ mini N150 above is the closest comparison.

If your specific reason to upgrade is a 10GbE port in a small box (pulling RAW video files or backups off a 10GbE NAS), the Beelink EQi 304 and the smaller Beelink EQ mini both have one. Any 10GbE-capable mini PC also needs a 10GbE-capable switch and 10GbE NICs on the other end of the wire; plugged into a 2.5GbE switch, the 10GbE port runs at 2.5GbE.

The Beelink EQi13 drops the 10GbE port and keeps the five-inch-square shape of the EQi 304 and its built-in 85W power supply, with a 13th-gen Core i5-13420H.

The ME Pro-2 suits anyone eyeing a home-server NAS box like the Beelink ME Mini who wants hard drive bays. It adds what the ME Mini lacks: two HDD bays, dual LAN with 10GbE, and socketed DDR5 instead of soldered LPDDR5.

Intel says 18A’s RibbonFET transistors and PowerVia backside power delivery improve power efficiency over the previous FinFET node, and an always-on box is where any idle-power difference shows up on the electricity bill. Beelink does not publish an idle-power figure, but CNX Software measured the EQi 304 at 5.7 to 6.2 W idle on Wi-Fi and 6.8 to 7.2 W with the 10GbE link active, under Windows 11. CNX’s own earlier Windows 11 measurements, taken with a display, keyboard, mouse, and network connected, put two N100 mini PCs at 8 to 10 W idle. The Core i3-N305 machine in that comparison measured 12.5 W on different equipment. On those numbers the Core 3 304 idles about 2 to 4 W below an N100 box on Wi-Fi (1 to 3 W with 10GbE active) and 5 to 7 W below the N305 machine. The test setups differ, and the N305 figure differs most, so treat these as rough gaps. The ME Pro-2 will add whatever its drives draw.

Editor's Choice Beelink ME Mini MSRP $399.00 Check Price on Amazon 12GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x1 Processor: Intel Processor N95 Dimensions: 3.90" x 3.90" x 3.87" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + Six M.2 SSD slots

+ 1TB of storage

+ dual 2.5GbE

+ $399 list price (much lower than the ME Pro-2) Cons - N95 chip

- 12GB of soldered memory

- no hard drive bays

- no 10GbE (the ME Pro-2 has both) The ME Mini is what we have been recommending for a low-power x86 NAS this year. The ME Pro-2 has a much higher list price, so the ME Mini stays the pick for an all-SSD NAS; the ME Pro-2 suits a NAS that needs hard drive bays or 10GbE. View Full Specs & Details

We will revisit this once the ECS LIVA Z15 Plus has a US price and the ME Pro-2 is sold beyond Beelink’s pre-order page.

Pricing Info Product prices and availability are accurate as of and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on amazon.com at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product. I understand. Let's continue!