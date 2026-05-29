Bottom line The best value in mini PCs in 2026 is the mid tier, not N100 boxes or flagships. Our four shortlisted boxes list at about $740 to $935. The Beelink SER8, our pick, holds its speed under long loads. This tier suits developers, families, and homelab owners. Recommendation Our pick is the Beelink SER8, which lists at $799 with the 8845HS, 24GB, and 1TB. The Minisforum UM880 Plus suits a buyer who wants its OCuLink adapter for a future graphics card.

At the low end, Intel’s new 18A budget chip arrived in the Wildcat Lake mini PCs we covered, tiny boxes aimed at the buyers who pick an N100 or N305 today. At the high end, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 mini PCs from our local LLM inference guide list at $2,200 with 64 GB and from $3,099 with 128 GB, and they earn their headlines on the strength of a 128 GB unified-memory party trick.

Between them sits the mid tier, and it is the best buy for developers, families, and homelab owners. Our pick, the Beelink SER8, lists at $799 with a Ryzen 7 8845HS, the Radeon 780M, 24 GB of DDR5, and a 1 TB drive. The box idled at 7 to 10 watts and stayed below 40 dB under sustained load in ServeTheHome’s test, though Level1Techs saw idle draw around 15 watts. The shortlist’s $740 to $935 range is up from $500 to $750 in May 2026.

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Mid-tier chips cost less per CPU Mark than N100 boxes or flagships

PassMark scores the budget tier’s Intel N100 at 5,305, the N150 at 5,326, and the Core 3 304 at 12,261. The mid tier’s Ryzen 7 8845HS scores 28,250 and the Ryzen 7 8745HS scores 28,488, and the premium tier’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 scores 54,789. Against list prices, the SER8 is 2.8 cents per CPU Mark at $799, and the four shortlisted boxes run from 2.6 cents (Geekom A8 at $739) to 3.3 cents (UM880 Plus at $935).

The budget builds we compared run from 3.1 cents (the Bosgame E6 Eco, a Core 3 304 box, at $380) to 4.5 cents (the MeLE Overclock 4C, a 16 GB N100 box, at $240). The Beelink EQi 304 at $469 works out to 3.8 cents, and the MeLE PCG02, a 4 GB N100 box at $180, to 3.4 cents. The premium tier starts at 4.0 cents for the GMKtec EVO-X2 with 64 GB at $2,200. It reaches 5.7 cents for the Bosgame M5 with 128 GB at $3,099 and 7.9 cents for the Beelink GTR9 Pro with 128 GB at $4,349.

The $740 to $935 range describes these four boxes, not the whole tier. Smaller brands sell the same 8745HS below the shortlist: the Reatan A8 lists at $449 and the BMAX B8A Pro at $459.99 (1.6 cents each), and the Glorlin GT105 at $709.99 (2.5 cents), each with 16 GB. The reviews cited below measured the SER8 and UM880 Plus, so their results do not carry over to those boxes.

The A8 Max and UM880 Plus cost a little more per CPU Mark than the Bosgame E6 Eco, which has 12 GB, a 512 GB drive, and a CPU Mark of 12,261. The Kamrui Essenx E2 with an Intel N97 lists at $149, about 2.6 cents, level with the A8 and below the SER8. It has 8 GB, a 256 GB drive, and a CPU Mark of 5,801, against 24 GB, 1 TB, and 28,250 on the SER8. Cost per CPU Mark ignores memory and storage, and the N97 box scores about a fifth of the SER8.

NotebookCheck’s measured run on the Beelink SER8 put the 8845HS at 16,661 points in Cinebench R23 multi-core. Hostbor’s UM880 Plus run hit 17,070 on the same silicon, with a single-core score of 1,787. An Intel N100 scores around 2,500 in the same test, an N305 scores around 5,000, and the AI Max+ 395 scores roughly twice the mid-tier multi-core result. The mid tier delivers more than six times the N100 and a little under half the premium tier in one Cinebench loop.

The Radeon 780M built into every 8845HS chip scored 2,961 in 3DMark Time Spy in Hostbor’s test, and results depend heavily on memory speed and chassis cooling. That is several times what the N100’s UHD iGPU manages. For 1080p gaming, light Blender previews, and most non-CUDA workloads, the 780M is enough.

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ServeTheHome’s SER8 review measured idle system power at 7 to 10 watts, with package (CPU-internal) power sitting between 3.5 and 4.7 watts. Under a stress-ng load the SER8 climbs to 77 to 79 watts of system power, with the chip holding 54 to 58 watts of package power. Noise stayed inside a 36 to 39 dB envelope, with the studio’s own noise floor at 34 dB. ServeTheHome reports that the package did not throttle, where most mini PCs it tests drop after 15 to 60 seconds. That matters for a box that runs heavy jobs for hours at a time.

The four boxes share nearly every spec except chassis, ports, and M.2 count

The Beelink SER8, Minisforum UM880 Plus, Geekom A8, and Geekom A8 Max all run an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 Ryzen chip with the Radeon 780M and its 12 RDNA 3 compute units. Each uses DDR5-5600 SODIMMs, which are socketed rather than soldered, and the builds here ship with 16 GB to 32 GB. Each has a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe drive in an M.2 slot, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and at least one USB4 port at 40 Gbps. The SER8 has Wi-Fi 6 and the rest have Wi-Fi 6E. The SER8 and UM880 Plus carry two M.2 slots, and the A8 and A8 Max carry one. Only the UM880 Plus has OCuLink.

Soldered LPDDR5X has slightly higher memory bandwidth and a benefit for the 780M iGPU’s gaming performance, but the SODIMM stacks across this tier give you the upgrade path: 16 GB to 32 GB now and more later, without throwing the chassis away. A single-developer workstation that hosts four Electron apps, a JVM, Docker, and a Postgres container at the same time may need more than the box ships with, and the SODIMMs can be swapped.

Beelink SER8

Beelink SER8 Best Value AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 24GB RAM 1TB storage 2.5GbE List price $799.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

The SER8 is our pick of the four. ServeTheHome found that it held 54 to 58 watts of package power under load without throttling, and its aluminum chassis cools the chip with a vapor chamber and one fan. It takes dual-channel SODIMMs. The tradeoffs are no OCuLink and only one 2.5GbE port. This 8845HS build has 24 GB and lists at $799. The 32 GB build on Beelink’s own store uses the 8745HS and lists at $829.

Minisforum UM880 Plus

MINISFORUM UM880 Plus Versatile AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 32GB RAM 1TB storage 2.5GbE List price $935.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

The UM880 Plus is the one box of these four that ships an OCuLink path, which opens desktop GPU expansion if your workload eventually outgrows the 780M. OCuLink adds nothing until an external GPU is attached. The box lists at $935 with 32 GB and 1 TB, the highest of the four, or $780 with a 512 GB drive. Hostbor measured 34 dB under load, and Robtech measured above 40 dBA in the default balanced profile. It has a smaller footprint than the SER8 (5 inches square against 5.3) and stands taller (2.2 inches against 1.8). Hostbor reports 8K output through HDMI 2.1. On Linux, its wireless card has no driver before kernel 7.1.

Minisforum ships OCuLink as an M.2-adapter board rather than a native rear-panel port, which means turning it on costs one of the two M.2 storage slots: dual NVMe and an eGPU are not a simultaneous option. An OCuLink eGPU enclosure and a midrange dGPU (a refurb RTX 4060 or a new 4070, say) both come on top of the $935 list price, so price them first. On Linux, OCuLink eGPU support depends on the kernel version, the BIOS, and the chassis manufacturer’s choices around PCIe hotplug. If a plug-and-play discrete GPU on day one matters more than the long-term upgrade path, a larger chassis with a desktop GPU slot suits you better.

Geekom A8

GEEKOM A8 Most Compact AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS 16GB RAM 1TB storage 2.5GbE List price $739.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

The Geekom A8 fits the mid-tier feature set into the smallest chassis of the four, an aluminum case of 4.4 by 4.4 by 1.5 inches. This 8745HS build lists at $739, the lowest of the four, and uses the same Hawk Point silicon as the 8845HS without the NPU. It ships with 16 GB, so it needs a memory upgrade to match the 32 GB builds in this tier, and it takes up to 64 GB. It has one 2.5GbE port, one M.2 slot, no OCuLink, and a fan that is audible under load.

Geekom also sells the A8 with the Ryzen 7 8845HS and the Ryzen 9 8945HS. The 8945HS clocks 100 MHz higher on boost than the 8845HS (5.2 GHz vs 5.1 GHz) and 200 MHz higher on base (4.0 GHz vs 3.8 GHz), but it shares the same Hawk Point silicon, the same Radeon 780M, and the same TDP envelope. The higher price buys those small clock gains and no graphics step-up.

Geekom A8 Max

The Geekom A8 Max lists at $899 with the same Ryzen 7 8745HS and 16 GB as the $739 A8, so its CPU is no faster. The extra money buys a second 2.5GbE port and a second USB4 port in a larger case, 5.3 inches wide against 4.4. That suits NAS builds and soft routing. A buyer with no use for those ports gets the same chip and memory for less in the A8.

Developers, families, and homelab owners get the most from this tier

For a single developer, a modern web stack with VS Code, Node, Docker, Postgres in a container, Slack, two browsers with 40 tabs apiece, and a Zoom call in the background lives comfortably inside the 8845HS power envelope and 24 GB to 32 GB of DDR5. The single-thread responsiveness is good enough that nothing in the toolchain feels laggy, and the multi-thread headroom handles a npm test run or a TypeScript compile.

A family desktop with the Radeon 780M handles casual 1080p gaming. NotebookCheck’s SER8 review found that most older titles run well at 1080p on medium settings. It measured Far Cry 5 at 45 fps on the 1080p ultra preset, while Baldur’s Gate 3 managed 41.6 fps at 1080p on the low preset. The box also handles Plex transcodes, and video calls alongside a Disney+ stream.

A homelab host runs all day, so idle power sets the running cost. A $799 SER8 running 24x7 at 8 watts, within ServeTheHome’s measured 7 to 10 watt idle, draws about 70 kWh of electricity a year. At twelve cents a kilowatt-hour, that is roughly eight dollars and forty cents in annual power, or about $16 at the 15 watts Level1Techs saw. The same workload on an old tower idling at 60 watts costs about $63 a year. Over four years the mini PC at 8 watts wins back $220 in electricity alone, about a quarter of its list price.

ServeTheHome ran Ubuntu 24.04 on the SER8 and got slightly better Geekbench 5 and 6 results than under Windows 11. The 24 GB to 32 GB on the SER8 and UM880 Plus builds covers a home server running self-hosted services. For local AI, memory bandwidth sets the limit: dual-channel DDR5-5600 peaks at about 90 GB/s in theory, a little over a third of the roughly 256 GB/s that the Strix Halo tier’s LPDDR5X-8000 reaches.

Where mid-tier is the wrong answer

Mid-size models such as Gemma 4 26B A4B run on the 780M (our Gemma 4 guide covers the SER8), but anyone who wants to run 70B-class models locally should look elsewhere. The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 boxes pair 256 GB/s memory with up to 128 GB of unified memory, and our Strix Halo local LLM guide covers that hardware in detail.

CUDA work and NVENC video pipelines need a dGPU the 780M cannot replace. The 780M will not run DaVinci Resolve at the speed an RTX 4070 will. If the day-job tool needs a dGPU, a larger chassis with a desktop GPU slot (an NZXT H2 Mini ITX-class build or comparable) is the right shape for the money.

For a small always-on box that hosts a smart-home stack or a private VPN, the mid-tier overshoots the workload by a wide margin, and a Beelink Mini S12 Pro or similar budget-tier N100 box at about $180 to $240 handles it. Such a workload never uses the extra CPU, so the lower purchase price wins even at a higher cost per mark.

The Beelink SER8 is our pick of the four

The Beelink SER8 lists at $799 for the 8845HS build with 24 GB and $829 for the 8745HS build with 32 GB, and it suits developers and homelab owners who want a quiet box that holds its speed under load. Beelink’s own store sells the 8845HS build only with a UK plug. The store sells the 8745HS build with a US plug as a pre-order.

The Minisforum UM880 Plus lists at $935 with 32 GB and 1 TB, and it suits a buyer who plans to add an external GPU over OCuLink. The Geekom A8 lists at $739 with 16 GB and suits a small desk. The Geekom A8 Max lists at $899 with 16 GB and suits a NAS or soft-router build that needs two Ethernet ports.

These list prices are from November 2026. Memory and drive prices have stayed unsettled since the DRAM price spike we covered in January, so expect them to drift by $50 to $100 in either direction. Our Black Friday mini PC guide shows how to compare a discounted listing with its list price, and the mini PC deals page lists current discounts.

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