Short answer Buy a mini PC now unless all you want is a quiet Steam box for the TV. The Steam Machine suits controller games on a couch, but you can only get one through Valve’s queue. New sign-ups join a waitlist that may run into 2027. Skip it if you play anti-cheat games, work on the machine, or want high frame rates at 1440p. Recommendation If you already hold a reservation and only game on a TV, the purchase email is worth taking. Our new-games pick is the MINISFORUM 139D7 with an RX 9060 XT, and the AI X1-255 covers lighter games for much less.

The Steam Machine is on sale, so the old unknowns are gone. Valve announced the price on June 22: $1,049 for 512GB and $1,349 for 2TB, or $1,128 and $1,428 with a Steam Controller. It sent the first purchase emails on June 29. We did not test one, so the verdict here rests on Valve’s own statements and on the reviewers named beside each number.

Before Valve’s June 22 announcement, estimates ran as low as $600, and a Steam Machine might have undercut a capable mini PC. At $1,049 it sits between a Radeon 780M box and a small discrete-GPU desktop, and it still plays your Steam library on a TV with less setup than either. You still cannot order one the normal way.

Who can buy a Steam Machine today

Valve sells the Steam Machine through a queue. The first sign-up window closed on June 25, when Valve ran a one-time randomization that split everyone into a reservation queue and a waitlist. Its store FAQ says anyone who signed up later goes to the back of the waitlist. The same FAQ limits sign-ups to one per household and to Steam accounts with a purchase made before April 27, 2026.

Valve’s July 28 update is its latest statement on the queue: “We expect everyone in the reservation queue will have the option to purchase by the end of this year.” A purchase email gives you 72 hours to pay before the unit moves to the next person. Steam Deck HQ read the same post as meaning waitlist buyers may not get one until 2027. Valve itself gives no date for them.

The lists run per model and per region (North America, the UK and EU, and Australia), so your wait depends on which one you are on. Valve said it had already reached the end of the reservation queue for some products in some regions and had begun inviting people from the waitlist. One buyer posted on X in October that a 2TB waitlist spot from June had never converted, while switching to the 512GB model brought a purchase offer within minutes. That is a single report, but it fits Valve’s description of lists moving at different speeds. Valve does not let you change models on an existing spot, so moving means leaving your list and joining the back of the other one. The cheaper model may be the shorter line, but leaving gives up your place.

So waiting is still part of the decision. If you hold a reservation, you are waiting weeks. If you are starting today, you join the back of the waitlist for your model and region. Some lists have moved quickly, others may have to wait for a future production run, and Valve gives no date and no promise that the price holds.

Anti-cheat games decide it if one is in your rotation

Open Are We Anti-Cheat Yet and look up the games you play. In early November its database lists 689 of 1,167 tracked titles as broken or denied on Linux. Valorant, Fortnite, Apex Legends, League of Legends, Destiny 2, GTA V, and recent EA Sports titles are all marked denied. Apex used to work on the Steam Deck, and it is a useful warning that a game can leave the list as well as join it. Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 work because Valve runs them, and Halo Infinite is one of the titles whose publisher enabled support.

PCGamesN’s review found the same limit on retail hardware, and a Reddit owner who tried more than 60 games, as summarized by Notebookcheck, said nothing refused to run except anti-cheat multiplayer such as Marathon, Apex, and Call of Duty.

If one of those games is in your weekly rotation, a Windows mini PC is the simple answer. You can install Windows on a Steam Machine, which is the usual route around that block, but then you have paid for a console-style SteamOS box and removed the console-style part. Publishers have little reason to move soon. Linux held 3.05% of Steam users in the September 2026 survey, and SteamOS was 17.37% of that Linux slice, or roughly half a percent of Steam overall. The database is still the right place to check a specific game, because a publisher can flip a title in either direction overnight.

What the $1,049 buys

The Steam Machine is a cube about 6 inches on each side, weighing 5.7 pounds, with an internal power supply. Valve’s specs list a semi-custom six-core Zen 4 CPU, a semi-custom RDNA 3 GPU with 28 compute units and 8GB of GDDR6, and 16GB of DDR5. The ports are HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, a microSD slot, and five USB ports. A built-in wireless adapter pairs a Steam Controller without a dongle.

Reviewers place that hardware well below where the price suggests. Gamers Nexus found its graphics closest to an RX 6600, Intel B570, or RTX 3060, and compared its CPU to a Ryzen 5 3600 from 2019. PCGamesN calls the GPU basically a laptop RX 7600. The CPU and GPU are soldered, while the memory (laptop modules) and the M.2 drive can be replaced.

The verdicts line up on price more than on the hardware itself. Engadget scored it 6.5 out of 10 and said it “isn’t worth the price that Valve is asking.” PC Gamer gave it 62 out of 100, and PCGamesN gave it 6 out of 10 while calling the design fantastic and saying “its appeal is going to be very niche.” Gamers Nexus concluded that “you could put together a box that would perform better than the Steam Machine in terms of FPS for the same amount of money or less,” though it added that the box “isn’t massively overpriced for what it is considering the awful market conditions.” Memory is a large part of that: Valve says the original price goal “is no longer viable” because of RAM and storage costs, and the same costs have hit mini PCs too.

The Steam Machine does couch gaming on a TV better than a mini PC

Valve built this box to do what the Steam Deck does in your hands, on a TV. It boots into your library, sleeps and resumes mid-game, switches TV inputs over HDMI CEC, and can be powered on from the Steam Controller. PCGamesN called the SteamOS interface “fantastic on a TV” and noted that it needs only two cables to run. Gamers Nexus measured 23.5 dBA at 1 meter at its stock fan speed and wrote that Valve prioritized noise. A Steam Controller adds $79 in the bundle or $99 alone.

A mini PC takes more setup to match that. You need a controller and perhaps a wireless keyboard, and you should budget roughly $50 to $150 for accessories, depending on what you already own. You also need to choose an operating system. Valve’s FAQ now says SteamOS 3.8 can run on “your own living-room PC,” but “only AMD GPUs are supported.” ETA PRIME installed it on a MINISFORUM 895D7 and had to change BIOS settings, and SteamOS gave him no TDP or GPU clock controls on that machine, so those stay in the BIOS. That is workable for someone who likes tinkering, and the Steam Machine is the choice for someone who does not.

Expect less than 4K in new games. Valve’s store copy moved from 4K at 60 fps to “up to 4K gaming,” and PCGamesN found the box defaults to 1080p. Its Cyberpunk 2077 test at 4K with FSR on Performance mode reached 38 fps at High settings, and the reviewer expects you would need Medium settings for a smooth 45 fps or more. Older and lighter games run well. The Reddit owner above found only Borderlands 4 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor unsatisfying after tuning, and he praised how easily his wife, who is not particularly technical, picked up SteamOS. A library of indie titles, older games, and last-generation releases suits it well. A wish list of new games at high settings does not.

Mini PCs cost less or run faster, and you can buy one this week

No complete mini PC in our gaming guide matches the Steam Machine’s mix of price and graphics at $1,049, and that is its strongest argument. Below that price you give up a lot of graphics speed. Above it you gain speed, memory, and a full desktop. A barebones 895D7 with an RTX 5060 lists at about $1,000, but it needs memory, a drive, and Windows on top, and memory prices make that a poor saving. The table uses list prices, and current prices are on each product page.

Machine Graphics Case size List price Cyberpunk 2077, 1080p Ultra, no upscaling MINISFORUM AI X1-255 (32GB/1TB) Radeon 780M 5 inches square, 2 inches tall About $950 23.5 fps on a Radeon 780M machine (Notebookcheck) Steam Machine 512GB RDNA 3, 28 compute units About 3.9 liters $1,049 59 fps (Gamers Nexus) to 74 fps (ETA PRIME) MINISFORUM M2 Pro (32GB/1TB) Arc B390 7.7 inches square, 1.9 inches tall About $1,440 49.8 fps (Notebookcheck) MINISFORUM 139D7 (32GB/1TB) RX 9060 XT About 8.5 liters About $1,600 Same card as the 895D7 below, no direct test MINISFORUM 895D7 (32GB/1TB) RX 9060 XT About 8.5 liters About $1,640, sold out 92 fps on Windows, 106 fps on SteamOS (ETA PRIME) MINISFORUM AtomMan G1 Pro (32GB/1TB) RTX 5060 About 3.8 liters About $1,760 Compared below

Reviews used different scenes, drivers, and operating systems, so treat small gaps as ties. The Notebookcheck Radeon 780M figure comes from a UM890 Pro, which uses the same graphics chip as the AI X1-255. The M2 Pro figure comes from that machine’s own review. The two direct comparisons below are the ones to trust, since each reviewer ran both machines at the same settings.

ETA PRIME’s SteamOS comparison puts the 895D7 with an RX 9060 XT about 43 percent ahead of the Steam Machine in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p Ultra and 44 percent ahead at 1440p Ultra, with no upscaling on either box. The 16GB of graphics memory also leaves more headroom than the Steam Machine’s 8GB. ETA PRIME’s unit had a single 16GB memory stick and a 512GB SSD, not the 32GB/1TB in the table. Our gaming mini PC guide picks the MINISFORUM 139D7 for new games at 1440p, since this 895D7 build is sold out. It has the same case style and the same card, lists for about $550 more than the 512GB Steam Machine, and takes up more than twice the volume. These results come from the 895D7, not from the 139D7, so results on the 139D7 may differ.

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PC Gamer ran the AtomMan G1 Pro against the Steam Machine’s 2TB bundle, which at the time of the review cost around $10 less than the G1 Pro. The G1 Pro now lists for about $330 more than the bundle. In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at 1440p Ultra the G1 Pro averaged 44 fps to the Steam Machine’s 21, and with upscaling on in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p RT Medium it reached 86 fps to 28. The closer results were Baldur’s Gate 3 at 59 fps to 46 and Metro Exodus at 52 to 45. The G1 Pro is nearly the same volume as the cube, though it is a tall, thin tower rather than a compact block. The 895D7 with an RTX 5060 and a complete 32GB/1TB build lists at $1,559, with the same chip and card as the G1 Pro, in a larger case of about 8.5 liters against 3.8.

The G1 Pro, M2 Pro, 139D7, and 895D7 all give up the Steam Machine’s living-room setup. The G1 Pro has Nvidia graphics, so SteamOS is off the table for now, and you will run Windows with Big Picture mode or a community image like Bazzite. The M2 Pro’s Intel graphics rule out SteamOS as well. The 895D7 with an RX 9060 XT can run SteamOS but needs the BIOS work described above. That install ran on its AMD processor, and the 139D7 has an Intel processor with no report of a SteamOS install that we can cite.

Beyond games, a mini PC is a full Windows or Linux desktop for everyday work, and the M2 Pro adds 10GbE and three drive slots, while the AI X1-255 has OCuLink for a desktop graphics card. If you buy one with Windows and wonder what to do next, Mini PC With Windows: Keep It or Wipe It for Linux? covers the choice.

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The cost of joining the waitlist now

Valve’s FAQ describes the waitlist as people whose place in line “ended up beyond the number of Steam Machines we’ll have in this production run.” Waitlist buyers move up if reservation holders cancel. Otherwise they get first access to later production runs, in order. Valve has not said when those runs happen or what they will cost, and it blames component supply for both the price and the shortage: “There were periods where we found we couldn’t source some of our components at all, at any price.”

A wait that runs into 2027 means missing this holiday season, and Valve gives no date for when it ends. The price is uncertain too. A later run may cost more or less, and Notebookcheck described the analyst consensus in June as no meaningful memory relief before late 2027. If your library would run fine on a mini PC with a controller today, those months cost you play time for an uncertain payoff.

You pay only when a purchase email arrives, so if your account qualifies you can sign up and still buy something else now. You can give up your place later, and the mini PC stays useful as a desktop if that email ever comes.

If you already have a desktop, the Steam Machine’s narrow focus helps

If you already own a gaming desktop or a work laptop, a second computer for the living room only has one job. Most of what a mini PC adds (Windows, any Linux distribution, productivity software) is already on the machine at your desk. In that case the Steam Machine’s narrowness costs you little, and its silence, small size, and SteamOS interface are what you are paying for.

PCGamesN argues that someone who already has a PC might do better spending the money on a graphics card and plugging that PC into the TV, or streaming to a Steam Deck. PC Gamer made a similar point about regular gaming PCs at the same price: “It won’t be anywhere near as small, or as cute, but your games will look and run better.” Before you pay $1,049 for a second box, try streaming from your desktop to the TV with a low-cost client. If that feels good enough, you may not need a new PC at all.

If your only computer is a five-year-old laptop and you want the small box to be your main machine, the Steam Machine is the wrong tool at any price. SteamOS has a KDE Plasma desktop, but someone whose work lives in Microsoft 365, Adobe, or Windows-only business apps needs Windows, and 16GB of memory is a tight start for a daily desktop. A mini PC running Windows or Linux serves that buyer’s main need, and gaming becomes the side benefit.

SteamOS on the TV is a bet on Linux gaming

The Steam Machine tests whether Linux can hold a mainstream gaming audience, the old promise behind “the year of Linux on the desktop.” The Steam Deck proved the technical case in handheld form. The Steam Machine extends that case to the living room, where the user does not know or care what OS is running and wants the controller to work. Valve’s FAQ says it wants SteamOS on more hardware than its own, and it describes the Steam Machine as one solution, “but it’s not the only solution.”

If Steam Machines sell well and SteamOS share climbs, anti-cheat publishers feel more pressure to enable Linux support. If it stays around half a percent of Steam, the unplayable list stays about the size it is now. Anti-cheat support may not improve, so buy a Steam Machine only if the games you play today already run on it. A Windows mini PC buyer does not need either outcome, and an AMD mini PC keeps the option of moving to SteamOS later, which is part of why a mid-tier mini PC is the lower-risk route.

The mini PCs to buy instead of waiting

These four cover the range of the gaming guide.

A 16GB graphics card for new games at 1440p

The MINISFORUM 139D7 with an RX 9060 XT is the guide’s top pick for new games, at about $1,600. It pairs that card with a 24-core Core i9-13900HX from 2023 in a case of about 8.5 liters. The 139D7 itself has no test we can cite. The fastest results in this comparison come from the same card in the 895D7, and that 895D7 build is sold out.

Best Value MINISFORUM 139D7 MSRP $1,599.00 Amazon price Loading price... 32GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x2 Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX Dimensions: 12.28" x 11.50" x 3.66" Display Outputs: 2x HDMI Pros + 16GB RX 9060 XT

+ 24-core Core i9-13900HX

+ 32GB of memory you can replace

+ Windows included for anti-cheat games Cons - More than twice the volume of a Steam Machine

- no USB4 or Thunderbolt

- only low-profile cards fit

- the processor dates from 2023 A slim upright desktop for new games at 1440p, for someone with room for a larger case and no need for SteamOS on the TV. View Full Specs & Details

The AtomMan G1 Pro beat the Steam Machine in PC Gamer’s test

The AtomMan G1 Pro beat the Steam Machine in every game in PC Gamer’s table, in a case of about the same volume, and it lists for about $330 more than the 2TB bundle. Its RTX 5060 has the same 8GB limit on graphics memory, and in Robtech’s testing it suits 1080p with good frame rates and needs DLSS or lower detail above that.

Minisforum AtomMan G1 Pro MSRP $1,759.00 Amazon price Loading price... 32GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x2 Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX Dimensions: 12.4" x 8.46" x 2.24" Display Outputs: 2x HDMI Pros + Faster than the Steam Machine in every PC Gamer test

+ 16-core CPU

+ 32GB of memory

+ Windows included for anti-cheat games Cons - No SteamOS support on Nvidia graphics yet

- 8GB of graphics memory

- audible under load

- ships with a single memory stick A small tower for someone who wants higher frame rates than the Steam Machine for about $330 more than its 2TB bundle, and who accepts Windows on the TV to get them. View Full Specs & Details

One box for 1080p games and a home lab

The M2 Pro falls behind the Steam Machine in Cyberpunk 2077 and costs about $390 more. It earns that money outside games, with 32GB of memory, 10GbE, three drive slots, and very quiet cooling.

Versatile MINISFORUM M2 Pro MSRP $1439.00 Amazon price Loading price... 32GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x3 Processor: Intel Core Ultra X7 358H Dimensions: 7.68" x 7.68" x 1.87" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + Arc B390 handles new games at 1080p

+ 34.4 dB(A) peak in Notebookcheck's test

+ 10GbE and three drive slots

+ full Windows desktop Cons - Slower than the Steam Machine in Cyberpunk 2077

- memory fixed at 32GB

- no OCuLink

- wide case

- no SteamOS support on Intel graphics Suits a buyer whose main computer and living-room gaming box need to be the same machine. Someone who only games gets more for less from a Steam Machine reservation. View Full Specs & Details

Lighter games for less money

The AI X1-255 lists for about $100 less than a base Steam Machine and comes with twice the memory and a full desktop. Its AMD graphics are the kind SteamOS supports. New games will need low settings at 1080p, because its Radeon 780M has well under half the speed of the Steam Machine in the table above. Esports titles, older games, and emulation are the comfortable fit, and the emulation guide covers that last one.

Budget Pick MINISFORUM AI X1-255 MSRP $949.00 Amazon price Loading price... 32GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x2 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Dimensions: 5.04" x 4.96" x 2.05" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + Lower list price than a Steam Machine

+ 32GB of memory and two SO-DIMM slots

+ OCuLink for adding a graphics card later

+ AMD graphics that SteamOS supports Cons - New games need low settings at 1080p

- the OCuLink adapter occupies one of the two M.2 slots

- the CPU is a rebadged 2024 part A small box for esports, older games, and everyday desktop work, with a route to a desktop graphics card if your tastes change. View Full Specs & Details

Wait only if a couch-first Steam box is what you want

If you hold a reservation and your games are single-player titles you would happily play on a TV with a controller, the Steam Machine is a good fit at a high price. You will likely get the purchase email by the end of the year, and the 72-hour window is your last chance to reconsider.

If you are on the waitlist, or would have to join it today, wait only if nothing else will do: you want Valve’s quiet cube and its SteamOS setup, and you can live without it for what may be well into next year. Keep your current setup in the meantime.

Everyone else has a clearer answer in a mini PC this week. Anti-cheat games and a daily Windows desktop rule out SteamOS, so a Windows box is the straightforward route. The 139D7 with an RX 9060 XT and the AtomMan G1 Pro suit someone chasing higher frame rates. The G1 Pro beat the Steam Machine in PC Gamer’s direct test, and the same RX 9060 XT beat it in an 895D7, a build that is sold out. A Radeon 780M box costs far less and works on a tight budget, though new games will run at low settings.

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