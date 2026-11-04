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We update this section as retailers post their sales, and each entry carries its date. The newest entry is first; scroll the box for earlier ones.

For prices right now, use our mini PC deals page.

Mini PC deals and coupons on sale now

This table lists mini PCs selling below our list price at Amazon, Best Buy, and the makers’ own stores, counting any coupon. Prices load live each time you open the page. “Below list” compares today’s price with our list price for the same memory and storage. A coupon shows with the date we last saw it on the listing, and you clip it on Amazon before checkout. Buttons marked “(paid link)” earn us a commission. Sort by any column heading, or narrow the list with the filters.

Black Friday mini PC picks by use

Anyone buying this month has two decisions: which box to get, and whether a given sale listing is any good. Most of a listing’s value comes down to its chip, its memory, and who sells it.

The picks below are complete machines shown at our list price, not predicted sale prices. Use that list price as your reference point, not Amazon’s crossed-out price, and treat any lower price as the discount. The CPU Mark column is PassMark’s multi-thread score, which ranks processors well across brands.

Use Model Chip CPU Mark Build List price Everyday desk Beelink EQi 304 Intel Core 3 304 12,303 16GB, 512GB $469 Linux and all-round use Beelink SER8 Ryzen 7 8845HS 28,251 24GB, 1TB $799 First home server Beelink ME Mini Intel N95 5,278 12GB, 1TB $399 Virtual machines and fast networking MINISFORUM MS-A2 Ryzen 9 9955HX 56,349 32GB, 1TB $1,335 Gaming without a graphics card MINISFORUM M2 Pro Core Ultra X7 358H 33,591 32GB, 1TB $1,439 Local AI GMKtec EVO-X2 Ryzen AI Max+ 395 54,677 64GB, 1TB $2,199.99

Everyday desk

The Beelink EQi 304 has more than twice the CPU Mark of a budget Intel N100, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and both 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking. This 16GB build has soldered memory on one channel, so it can never take more RAM and its graphics stay modest. Its built-in UFS storage is the weak spot: Wccftech’s reviewer wrote that “Windows encountered major hiccups when running on it” and moved to an M.2 drive, so budget for one. If you would rather have the screen and keyboard in the price, our Black Friday Chromebook guide has 8GB laptops that list from $309.99.

Beelink EQi 304 Intel Core 3 304 16GB RAM 512GB storage 10GbE + 2.5GbE List price $469.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Linux and all-round use

The Beelink SER8 is our pick for one machine that covers office work, photo editing, coding, and light gaming. Our Linux mini PC guide names the 8845HS as the chip for most desktop buyers, and Level1Techs praised the SER8’s Linux support on Nobara. Level1Techs called the bundled SSD underwhelming. Anyone installing Omarchy should read our Omarchy hardware guide first.

Beelink SER8 Editor's Choice AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 24GB RAM 1TB storage 2.5GbE List price $799.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Home server

The Beelink ME Mini suits a first server, and the MINISFORUM MS-A2 suits heavy virtual machine work. NAS Compares measured 6 to 6.9 watts at idle with no drives and about 16.9 watts with six SSDs on the ME Mini. Its 12GB of memory is soldered, so it runs containers well and virtual machines poorly. The MS-A2 has a 16-core chip, two 10G SFP+ ports, two 2.5GbE ports, and memory you can add later. Level1Techs measured 25 to 30 watts at idle, which you pay for around the clock. Our home server guide sorts the choice by workload. If most of the job is storing files on hard drives, our Black Friday NAS guide adds up what two-bay and four-bay boxes cost with drives.

Beelink ME Mini Best Value Intel Processor N95 12GB RAM 1TB storage 2x 2.5GbE List price $399.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

MINISFORUM MS-A2 Versatile AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX 32GB RAM 1TB storage 2x 10GbE + 2x 2.5GbE List price $1,335.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Gaming without a graphics card

For new games at 1080p, the MINISFORUM M2 Pro has Intel’s Arc B390 graphics. In Notebookcheck’s test, it averaged 46 frames per second in a 30-minute Cyberpunk 2077 run at 1080p Ultra, and its load maximum was 34.4 dB(A). The 32GB of memory is soldered, there is no OCuLink port, and the case is about 7.7 inches square. For esports and older games, a Radeon 780M box such as the MINISFORUM AI X1-255 costs much less, at $695 with 16GB and 512GB. Our gaming mini PC guide covers every graphics tier, and the OCuLink mini PC list helps if you plan to add an external graphics card.

MINISFORUM M2 Pro Best Performance Intel Core Ultra X7 358H 32GB RAM 1TB storage 10GbE + 2.5GbE List price $1439.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Local AI

Local models need a chip with fast memory and enough of it to hold the model, and that memory is soldered on the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, so the size you order is permanent. The EVO-X2 with 64GB is the entry point in this tier and handles mid-size models. Our local LLM guide explains why large models call for 128GB, which lists at $3,649.99 on the same box. The BOSGAME M5 uses the same Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and lists at $3,099 with 128GB and 2TB. If you only run small models, this tier costs far more than you need.

GMKtec EVO-X2 AI Capable AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 64GB RAM 1TB storage 2.5GbE List price $2,199.99 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Mac mini Black Friday buying comes down to memory

Apple sells the 2026 Mac mini with an M6 or an M5 Pro. Apple’s spec page lists 16GB to 32GB on the M6 and 24GB to 64GB on the M5 Pro. The M6 with 16GB and 256GB lists at $899, and the M5 Pro with 24GB and 512GB lists at $1,699. PetaPixel scored the base M6 7 out of 10 and called it a strong Lightroom machine, but its verdict on buying that build was “The base Mac mini with M6? No,” and it advises more memory and storage. The card below is the 16GB, 512GB build, which lists at $1,099. Memory cannot be added later, so a discounted 16GB unit stays a 16GB unit. Our M6 vs M5 Pro comparison covers local AI, where the 16GB model is the one to skip. Our Mac mini Black Friday guide goes through Apple’s six ready-made configurations, retailer return windows, and how to judge a listing.

Apple has replaced the M4 model, so a sale listing for one is older stock rather than the current machine. Apple’s own 2025 event gave a gift card on eligible purchases, with $100 for the Mac mini, instead of a price cut. As of November 16, Apple’s holiday page showed no 2026 Black Friday event.

Mac mini (2026) Apple M6 16GB RAM 512GB storage 2.5GbE List price $1099.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Which chips to buy at each budget

The ranges in the table are list prices for builds in our comparison chart with at least 16GB and an SSD, so a barebones kit is not in them. Prices overlap because a small brand can sell the same chip for much less than a larger one, and the warranty can differ too. The graphic gives a rough budget and the table gives the full range.

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Chip CPU Mark Graphics List price range Good for Intel N100, N150 About 5,300 Intel UHD From about $180 Browsing, video, containers Intel Core 3 304 12,303 Intel $469 to $715 Office work, fast networking Ryzen 7 7735HS 22,117 Radeon 680M $409 to $660 Multitasking and light games on a budget Ryzen 7 H 255, 8745HS, 8845HS About 28,000 to 29,000 Radeon 780M About $420 to $1,360 Coding, photo editing, homelab, esports Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 37,267 Radeon 890M $1,159 to $1,770 Workstation use, virtual machines Core Ultra X7 358H 33,591 Arc B390 $1,129 to $2,799 New games at 1080p Ryzen 9 9955HX 56,349 Radeon 610M From $1,335 Many virtual machines, heavy compiles Ryzen AI Max+ 395 54,677 Radeon 8060S From about $2,200 Local AI, 1440p games

Our mid-tier analysis found the middle of this table costs the least per CPU Mark, and the price-performance index ranks current models by processor and graphics value. The 9955HX is fast for its price, but its graphics are weak, so skip it for games. To browse by budget, the comparison chart can open on under $300, $300 to $600, $600 to $1,000, or $1,000 or more.

Older chips to skip in sale listings

These chips remain on sale in new mini PCs, often at prices close to an N100 box. Most score below an N100, and all are older designs. GEEKOM sells a Pentium Gold 7505 machine as the Air12 2026 Edition, and that chip has two cores.

Chip CPU Mark Cores Why to pass Intel Celeron J3355 1,209 2 Far below an N100, and the J3000 series is not on Microsoft’s Windows 11 list Intel Celeron N4500 1,758 2 About a third of an N100’s score Intel Core i3-5005U 2,009 2 5th-generation Core is not on Microsoft’s Windows 11 list AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 3,697 2 Two cores and well below an N100 Intel Celeron N5095, N5105 About 4,000 4 Below an N100 Intel Core i3-8109U 4,178 2 Two cores and below an N100 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 5,133 2 About an N100’s score from half the cores AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 6,757 4 About 27 percent above an N100 from a 2019 design; worth it only well below N150 prices

The Windows 11 notes come from Microsoft’s supported Intel processor list. For a used business machine, which is a separate choice with its own checks, see our used mini PC worksheet.

How to judge a Black Friday mini PC listing

Start with six checks on the listing: the chip and its CPU Mark, the RAM and stick count, the SSD size and speed, the price with no parts missing, who sells and ships it, and the warranty through that seller.

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Treat the crossed-out price as the seller’s claim

A discount badge with no event behind it tells you little. Beelink’s store showed percent-off badges from 6 to 24 percent across its home page on November 4, with no named sale attached. On the same day, GEEKOM’s Black Friday page showed the A8 Max as “From only $349” with $1,699 crossed out, while the A8 Max product page sold options from $449 to $1,199 and said “Now only $349 with code.” Its $449 option was a barebone kit with no memory, storage, or operating system, whose own crossed-out price was $959. The $1,699 figure was the crossed-out price of the top 32GB, 2TB build, so the two numbers on the sale page belonged to different machines. By November 7, the same card read “From only $399,” and by November 12 it read “From only $799,” which shows how fast these figures move.

On Amazon, read the label beside Amazon’s crossed-out price. Amazon says its “List Price” label marks a figure provided by a “manufacturer, supplier, or seller,” while “Typical Price” is the 90-day median price paid by customers. The second tells you far more, and neither is our list price. Federal pricing guidance says a former price should be a real one the item was offered at on a regular basis, and a July report on inflated original prices describes Consumers’ Checkbook finding continuous discounts at most of the 25 retailers it tracked.

Find the same chip, memory, and storage on the comparison chart, open that model’s page, and compare the price you would pay to the list price it shows for that configuration and to other models with the same chip.

Add up coupons and codes before you compare

Many mini PC prices depend on a coupon or a code at checkout. Amazon listings may need a coupon box ticked on the page. GEEKOM’s page shows codes tied to single models, such as BFA5130 for the A5, beside its lower prices. EVO Tech’s review of a Ryzen 5 7640HS box quotes a price that depends on coupons during AliExpress’s 11.11 sale, which the video says runs November 1 to 11. Compare totals in the cart, with tax and shipping, rather than the figures on a page. Check whether a code applies to the configuration you want, since a “from” price usually belongs to the smallest one.

Read the chip, RAM, and SSD lines on each configuration

One product name can cover very different machines. The SER8 name covers both an 8745HS and an 8845HS, and the MS-A2 is sold with four different processors. MeLE’s Quieter 4C comes in SE Grade and Business Grade versions, and the memory type depends on the build: the 16GB N100 builds have soldered memory, while the 16GB N150 Business Grade build uses an upgradeable DDR4 slot. Open the exact configuration and read the chip name again, because the price you saw may belong to a different version.

Count the memory sticks too. Robtech tested a UM880 Plus with its single 32GB stick, added a second, and saw large 3DMark gains, saying “So much GPU performance is left on the table by only having a single stick of RAM.” That matters most for built-in graphics, and much less for a server. Listings often leave out the bundled SSD’s brand. If the box will run as a server and write constantly, our SSD endurance guide shows how to judge the drive.

Price a barebones kit with its parts

A barebones listing leaves out memory, an SSD, and often Windows. The MS-A2 lists at $799 barebones and $1,335 with 32GB and 1TB, a $536 gap. Digital Citizen reported that 32GB DDR5 kits often cost $350 to $480, before you buy a drive. ComputingForGeeks ran the same math on the MS-A2 and concluded a barebone “only makes sense if you already have DDR5 SO-DIMMs in a drawer.” The chart’s 16GB or more filter hides barebones rows. The upgradeable models with 32GB or more are the ones to compare if you want room to add memory later.

Check who sells it and what the warranty covers

Read the “Ships from” and “Sold by” lines on Amazon, because the same model can have several sellers and they do not all carry the same risk. One buyer posted on November 2 that two different sellers cancelled his Beelink order before he bought it elsewhere. A third-party seller’s price can also sit well below the maker’s: MiniPC Guru posted a $275.98 gap on a GEEKOM IT15 between Beach Audio and GEEKOM’s own store on October 31. Before you take a gap like that, ask who handles a warranty claim.

Warranty terms depend on where you buy. Minisforum’s policy does not cover units bought through Amazon or other marketplaces, where the seller handles claims, and GEEKOM’s three years apply to official channels. Our chart guide compares each maker’s warranty. Renewed, resealed, and “used, like new” offers often sit beside the new price on the same page, so confirm the condition of the offer you are about to buy and who stands behind its warranty.

RAM prices in late 2026 favor buying the memory with the box

Memory is still rising, though more slowly. TrendForce, a memory-market research firm, relayed an October 20 report that fourth-quarter DRAM contract prices should rise about 20 percent, after about 80 percent in the second quarter and 40 percent in the third. TheElec reported on November 2 that TrendForce expects PC DRAM contracts to rise 13 to 18 percent this quarter and that South Korean makers may cut PC DRAM output by 20 to 40 percent in 2027. Omdia reported in October that memory and SSD prices had risen more than fourfold and now make up nearly 40 percent of a PC’s parts cost.

Those are contract figures for manufacturers, and they do not tell you what any box will cost on November 27. They do explain why ComputingForGeeks found most mini PCs it tracks cost more heading into Black Friday than they did in August, and why it saw Amazon rise to Minisforum’s Halloween sale prices on the MS-A2 and MS-01 within days. By that account, many mini PC sales return a price to an earlier level. Our DRAM price article covers how the shortage began.

Order the memory you will need with the box, since loose modules are the expensive path, and soldered models cannot change at all. TrendForce’s client SSD report says “Client SSD contract prices continue to rise this quarter, though gains have narrowed markedly.” A free M.2 slot lets you add storage later if your needs grow or prices fall, though our SSD buyer worksheet expected no relief before late 2027, so a drive bought later may cost more. Used business desktops stayed flat or dipped over the same months, so their prices did not climb the way new boxes did, and our used mini PC worksheet lists what to check before you buy one. A buyer with a working PC and no deadline has no need to buy anything this month.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday terms from mini PC makers

Stores change these terms often, and this list dates from November 21, 2026, so confirm the configuration, code, and end date at checkout.

Beelink Black Friday

Beelink’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday page, linked from its store menu, advertises up to 31 percent off and runs the sale from November 19 to 30. It takes an extra $20 off the SER9 bought with a Mate SE, offers the GTi Ultra with the EX Pro, and says coupon details for the GTR9 Pro are coming soon. It also takes 2 percent off two or more units, 3 percent off five or more, and 5 percent off ten or more. It lists the SER8 with a Ryzen 7 8745HS from $1,059 and the ME mini 6-slot NAS from $525 with $629 crossed out, but names neither build’s memory or storage, so check the configuration before you compare either with our list price. Before this page, the last named sale on its blog was the Prime Day sale of June 23 to 26, at up to 20 percent off.

Minisforum Black Friday

Minisforum’s Black Friday sale runs from November 11 to 30, 2026, Pacific time, under the banner “Up to 50% OFF.” Code MSBFCM100 takes an extra 3 percent off orders of $2,500 or more on eligible PCs, workstations, and NAS systems. The first 500 orders of the M2 Pro, MS-02 Ultra, N5 Pro, and X1 Pro 370 and 470 get three years of accident protection, and eligible systems come with a free controller and half off selected expansion accessories. On November 7, its MS-A2 with 32GB and 1TB sold at $1,335 with $1,669 crossed out and a “20% off” badge, and $1,335 is that build’s list price. On November 21 it sold at the same price, with an estimated shipping time of early December. In 2025, its event ran in stages, a pre-launch from November 6, a main sale from November 14 to 28, and Cyber Monday bundles on December 1 and 2.

GEEKOM Black Friday

GEEKOM’s Black Friday page is now titled “Black Friday Deals 2026” and advertises “Save up to 50%.” It now carries a “Last chance to save” banner and gives no start date. Its codes each apply to one model: BFIT13M150 for $150 off the IT13 Max, BFA5130 for the A5, M16BFS23 for 23 percent off the GeekBook M16, BFA8M130 on the A8 Max page, and BFA1216 on the Air12 page. Its collection tiles carry a “Black Friday & Cyber Monday” label. It lists a 3-year warranty and 30-day returns. The countdown on its limited-time deals, which cover the IT13 Max, A5, and GeekBook M16 codes, runs out at the end of November 22, Pacific time. The store banner claims “Best Prices Guaranteed Across All Sales Channels,” so ask how that applies if you find a lower price elsewhere.

GMKtec Black Friday

GMKtec’s Black Friday page runs in three stages: early access from November 5 to 22, Black Friday week from November 23 to 27, and Cyber Monday from November 28 to December 2. The discount comes off at checkout: 4 percent on orders of $600, 6 percent on $1,300, and 8 percent on $2,200 or more. Only one discount applies per order, and it does not combine with member pricing, other promotions, or extra discount codes. The page also promises “30-Day Price Protection” but shows no terms for it, so ask before you rely on it. It also lists multi-buy savings by series: buy two G, M, or K series machines and save $15, two EVO or NEO series machines and save $50, or two EVO-X5 series machines and save $100, with larger savings for three and five. Its store banner says “Price increase coming soon,” which is the seller’s own claim and does not say when a price would change.

ACEMAGIC Black Friday

ACEMAGIC’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale runs from November 4 to December 8, 2026. It takes $10 off orders of $300, $15 off $500, and $25 off $1,000, and has codes that each apply to one model, such as M1APRO395 for the M1A PRO+. Its free gift covered orders placed from November 4 to 20 and has ended, though the banner is still on the page. Some of its crossed-out prices sit far above the selling price: the F2A with 32GB and 1TB sells for $1,099 with $1,699 crossed out.

Cyber Monday mini PC deals get the same checks as Black Friday

Cyber Monday is November 30. GMKtec runs a Cyber Monday stage from November 28 to December 2, ACEMAGIC’s sale carries Cyber Monday in its name and runs to December 8, and GEEKOM labels its collections for both days without separate Cyber Monday terms. Minisforum’s Black Friday sale runs through November 30 and names no separate Cyber Monday terms, Beelink’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday page ends November 30, and Amazon’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday events end the same day. The checks above apply on either day.

What to do this month

Choose the use first, then the chip tier, then the exact configuration on the comparison chart, including the two-port Ethernet view for servers and the fanless list for a silent room. Write down the list price on that model’s page, not Amazon’s crossed-out price. When a sale appears, compare your cart total to that figure, confirm who sells it and who honors the warranty, and buy when the total suits you.

Pricing Info Product prices and availability are accurate as of and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on amazon.com at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product. I understand. Let's continue!