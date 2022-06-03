Fanless Mini PCs: 10 Models Compared

A fanless mini PC suits light work, a silent room, or a small always-on server. Every machine in this list runs a low-power Intel chip, and the case alone has to shed its heat, so long heavy jobs run slower or hotter than they would with a fan.

Our picks by job

Cheapest usable box

The MINIX Z100-0dB is the cheapest box here we would buy for daily use, at a $239.90 list price with 8GB and 256GB. Two labs have logged its temperatures under load, and it has a memory slot and a 2.5GbE port. Its limit is one M.2 slot and no USB-C display output. Cheaper models give up more. The Bmax MaxMini B1 Pro has a dual-core Celeron N4000, and JayzTwoCents called it “a complete waste of money” after using it. The Yxk Mini S15 Ultra comes with 16GB and 512GB at $199.99, but its slot takes only SATA drives, and verified buyers report Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and power failures inside the first year.

Office desk

The MeLE Quieter 4C is our office pick because it is 0.7 inches thick, mounts behind a monitor, and drives three displays through two HDMI ports and USB-C. The build with 16GB and 512GB ($509.99 list) has soldered memory, gigabit Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 5, and the stock power limit costs it speed in long jobs.

MeLE Quieter 4C Intel Processor N100 16GB RAM 512GB storage 1GbE List price $509.99 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Always-on server

An always-on server or Home Assistant box is another job for the Z100-0dB, and 16GB with 512GB ($269.90) is the size our Home Assistant guide suggests. Igor’sLAB measured 7.4 watts at idle and CNX Software measured 7.5 to 7.6 watts, which works out to about 66 kWh a year. The older MeLE Quieter3Q idled at 2.4 watts on Ubuntu, but it has a slower chip, soldered memory, and a higher list price. When the server needs a second drive, the MeLE Quieter HD3 has an M.2 slot and a 2.5-inch bay, from $449.99.

MeLE Quieter HD3 N150 Intel Processor N150 8GB RAM 128GB storage 1GbE List price $449.99 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Router

The MeLE Quieter DL is the one router option here, as the only dual-LAN model on this page. Get an N150 build with DDR4, from $449.99. MeLE’s store lists Intel I226-V network chips for the N150 and Realtek RTL8125BG for the N100, and our pfSense and OPNsense guide explains why Intel is the safer choice. Its temperature under sustained firewall load is unknown.

MeLE Quieter DL Intel Processor N150 8GB RAM 128GB storage 2x 2.5GbE List price $449.99 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Smallest boxes

Among the smallest boxes, the MeLE PCG02 Pro runs from USB-C and hides behind a screen, though Team Pandory’s CPU charts put it last among N100 machines. The WVX N100 is a 2.8-inch square box with no VESA mount, from a little-known brand, so support is uncertain. The MeLE PCG02 Stick PC carries an older J4125 in most builds and fits a single job such as signage.

MeLE PCG02 Pro Intel Processor N100 8GB RAM 128GB storage 1GbE List price $399.99 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Long heavy loads cut speed or raise heat

Stock firmware protects these boxes by limiting power, so the first cost is speed. Team Pandory found the PCG02 Pro’s N100 at about 75°C, power throttling rather than thermal throttling, with half the expected CPU score in Time Spy. Raising the limit to 20 to 24 watts improved the scores, but the box still trailed other N100 models, and Dota 2 then slowed from high CPU temperatures.

At stock limits, Liliputing’s Quieter 4C N100 scored a CPU Mark of 4,711 on Windows against 6,247 for a fan-cooled N100 box. Under an all-core and graphics load in a 24°C room, the CPU peaked at 68°C at about 1,200 MHz, and the top surface reached 64.5°C after 20 minutes. Raised limits lifted the CPU Mark to 6,277. A 10-minute Windows load then held the package at 98°C, with a top surface of 80.1°C and a bottom surface Liliputing called “simply too hot to touch.”

The thicker Z100-0dB gives up less under CPU-only stress, staying at 66°C or below in a 28°C room in CNX Software’s all-core test, at about 2,600 to 2,665 MHz against about 2,900 MHz for a fan-cooled N100 in the same test. Its 7-Zip score did fall from 12,324 to about 9,900 MIPS across three runs, and the review left the cause open. Robtech set a 30-watt limit and gained 14 percent in multi-core, with a maximum CPU temperature 10°C higher in his half-hour test. Raise the limit on a thick case like this one if you need the speed, and leave it at stock on a thin box like the Quieter 4C.

More cores in the same case run hotter. Robtech saw the Z300-0dB reach 98°C with no throttling, and the case got hot enough that he pulled his hand away in a couple of seconds. A thin case runs hot with fewer cores as well: CNX Software measured the PCG02 Pro N5105’s case at 76.6°C in a 23.8°C room, and about 60°C even at idle.

Memory, storage, and ports set the upgrade limits

Memory is the limit to check first, because most of these boxes solder it. The Z100-0dB takes one DDR4-3200 stick, and the Z300-0dB uses the same layout. The HD3 and the DDR4 Quieter DL builds each have one slot rated to 32GB. The MeLE Cyber X1 has a slot in its current builds. Most Quieter 4C builds, the PCG02 family, the Quieter3C and 3Q, the Bmax, the WVX, and the Yxk stay at what you buy. The N100, N150, and N300 run one memory channel, so more capacity does not add bandwidth.

Most PCG02 Pro builds have no M.2 slot and add only microSD; the older J4125 builds have one. The Bmax and the Yxk take M.2 SATA, which limits a new drive to SATA speed, and the Quieter3C and 3Q run NVMe over PCIe 3.0 x2. Only the HD3 has room for both an M.2 drive and a 2.5-inch drive. Only the Z100-0dB, Z300-0dB, and Quieter DL have 2.5GbE, and the USB-C port on the 3Q and HD3 takes power only.

CPU Mark shows which jobs fit

The Celeron N4000 scores about 1,400 on PassMark’s CPU Mark, enough for one fixed job such as a media player. The J4125 at about 3,000 and the N5105 at about 4,000 fit signage, browsing, a thin client, and small network services. The N100 and N150 step up to 4K60 playback, PS2-era emulation at 720p, and light 1080p video and photo editing, in Robtech’s account. PassMark’s average for both is about 5,300, and one machine can land well off an average: Liliputing measured 4,711 on a capped fanless N100 and 6,247 on a fan-cooled one.

The Z300-0dB adds 23 percent in multi-core over the Z100-0dB and suits simple 1080p editing, at a $585 list price, but GTA V stayed under 30 FPS at 1080p in Robtech’s test.

MINIX Z300-0dB Intel Core i3-N300 16GB RAM 512GB storage 2.5GbE List price $585.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Modern games, hours of encoding or compiling, and large local AI models belong on a machine with a fan.

Media servers depend on transcoding. Plex’s rough guideline, last updated in 2019, asks for 2,000 PassMark per 1080p software transcode and 12,000 to 17,000 for 4K. An N100 therefore covers about two 1080p streams in software, and 4K needs hardware transcoding.

Place the case in open air

These tests ran in rooms at 19 to 30°C, so a warm cabinet will do worse. Jim’s Garage measured the N150 Quieter 4C’s SSD at 72°C in a 19 to 20°C room during a read test, and he warned about mounting the box behind a TV or on top of a home entertainment system. Treat a VESA mount as a good spot only when the screen itself runs cool.

Keep the largest surface exposed, because that is the heatsink. MeLE warns that the Cyber X1’s surface can reach 55 to 70°C, which rules out covering it with papers. Keep these boxes off anything heat-sensitive, leave air space under them, and do not stack a modem or switch on top. A server in a closet needs the door vented or the closet left open.

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A quiet fan wins for sustained work

The meter at Igor’sLAB read 33.2 dB(A) on the Z100-0dB at idle and load, the same as the empty room. A good fan is close behind at idle. ServeTheHome measured a fan-cooled Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 box at 35 dBA at idle and 40 dBA under load from 1 meter, in a 34 dBA room, while it held about 78 watts at the wall.

A fan also tends to cost less. Robtech notes that fanless models carry a premium over fan-cooled ones, and Jim’s Garage would not recommend the Quieter 4C over a cheaper fan-cooled N150 box with more expansion. Stay fanless when a microphone shares the room, the box sits where you sleep or watch films, or dust and fan wear matter most. For anything that keeps the CPU busy for long stretches, our fanless vs active cooling guide and quiet mini PC guide cover the fan-cooled options.

Models 10 63 configurations List prices $119.99 to $990.00 CPU Mark 1,434 to 7,979 Data last updated November 7, 2026

Performance is a 0 to 10 score built from the processor's PassMark CPU Mark and the installed RAM (barebone kits are scored as 16 GB), with small weights for core and thread count. On most configurations the RAM counts for as much of the score as the CPU Mark, so the scale is compressed, and it does not measure graphics. The number under each score is the processor's CPU Mark; for processor benchmarks, see the mini PC processor pages and the price-performance index.

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